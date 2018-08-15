EM, China Contagion Goes Systemic

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:49

As Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg notes, "No contagion, eh? The only folks that can't see it in the FX and commodity markets spend too much of their day gazing at the SPX and Russell 2000. There is no decoupling, just lags."

However, even more seriously, the contagion has spread to the banking system...

European bank stocks have just entered a bear market... as fears over Turkey spread.

 

And the world's most systemically important banks just tumbled to their weakest since...

If there's no contagion from tightening financial conditions, then explain that collapse!!

buzzsaw99 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

headline:  twitter (with a p/e of 103) hands down punishment.  punishment.  if anyone should be punished it is the ceo running a ponzi with a p/e of 103.

conraddobler Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

Constant beggar thy neighbor, print or die kinda strong arm tactics being played.

In this current system everyone has to bail everyone else out constantly by printing.

We took a massive turn in the US, now if these others don't take their turns, the game implodes them.

The dollar as the reserve currency is used like a weapon like this, we just went through the phase of showering the earth with dollars and dollar credit much like a pusher dumps cheap products then gets all the users on the comeback.

This is the comeback phase and it's ugly if you don't get your hit of dollars and dollar credit you blow up.

conraddobler JimmyJones Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

That's why I said dollars and dollar credit :)

The way around this though is for the FED to buy worthless debt and park it on it's balance sheet.

Injecting dollars for what is functionally bad debt is pseudo printing.

This is the escape hatch they have, they are circle jerking buying each others bonds.

There are not enough grandmas saving money in the world to fund all the bond purchases needed to fund our deficits.

Once the FED went to buying bonds all sanity tethers were torn and we're in pure fiat world now.

As the reserve currency we can exert tremendous pressure on other nations and we do it's how we exact our tributes without parking soldiers and collectors there.

Clock Crasher Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

Tourniquets arm with sons inner tube, smacks inner arm with loaded syringe in mouth*

Commmon man.. This is the last time, I swear!  Daddy just needs some luquidity, I swear I'm going to stop after this, for real... every thing is going to be awesome.  Ok here we go.

eeehhhhhh

whoooo

I feel 

Flat line sound effects*

Winston Churchill Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

Counter party risk.

Time everyone re-learnt the phrase, that and collateral calls on CDS writers.

A vicious circle once those get made.

No its not about DB, according to my source Baffin made them divest, and US banks are on the hook.

Theta_Burn Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

Round trip nirvana... 

If the timing's right.

I find it hard to believe Trump caused most of this with tariff threats.

The phoney Jig's up China...

Al Huxley Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

My neighbor was kind of surprised when, after we built his garage and painted my house together, I knocked on his door one morning and stabbed him in the face!  He gave me a pretty good cut in the ensuing fight, doctor says I might lose an arm, but hey, he's DEAD, so - winning!