EM, China Contagion Goes Systemic

As Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg notes, "No contagion, eh? The only folks that can't see it in the FX and commodity markets spend too much of their day gazing at the SPX and Russell 2000. There is no decoupling, just lags."
However, even more seriously, the contagion has spread to the banking system...
European bank stocks have just entered a bear market... as fears over Turkey spread.
And the world's most systemically important banks just tumbled to their weakest since...
If there's no contagion from tightening financial conditions, then explain that collapse!!
Comments
They'll be back up by this time tomorrow.
Moar sanctions please !!! REKT'd
In reply to They'll be back up by this… by An Shrubbery
Funny how people demand chaos and bank destruction right up until the point the real thing is staring them right in the face.
Moar popcorn please ;-)
In reply to Moar sanctions please !!! … by Yellow_Snow
Bitcoin will save us all!
In reply to Funny how people demand… by nmewn
More like Trump ending the Fed in all but name and using the assets seized by last years Executive Order to pay down non Federal Reserve held debt. The Fed owns half the debt. It's a BS accounting gimmick to let the Fed collect tax free processing fees by entering digits in a computer.
In reply to Bitcoin will save us! by Killtruck
In reply to More like Trump ending the… by NihilistZerO___
Popcorn
According to the IMF capital began flowing out of the EM about 5 years ago. It has never stopped, it is only increasing. Goldman never mentioned it; they didn't have the time; they have been too busy selling.
In reply to Popcorn by franzpick
moar scare monger bullshit.
Gold miners getting hammered. Not fun.
In reply to moar scare monger bullshit. by buzzsaw99
one glance at silver tells me it could always be worse. hi ho silver bitchez.
In reply to Gold miners getting hammered… by ParkAveFlasher
Funny to see one cheering as a losing asset. No matter how many balloons you raise, it hurts.
In reply to one glance at silver tells… by buzzsaw99
sometimes you make good comments. other times i have no idea wtf you're even talking about.
In reply to Funny to see one cheering as… by Bill of Rights
Only if you own miners in an etf. My miner that's not in an etf is up today
In reply to Gold miners getting hammered… by ParkAveFlasher
Funny, mine is down 12%
In reply to Only if you own miners in an… by blueseas
Seems like a last opportunity to back up the truck on physical!
In reply to Funny, mine is down 12% by boostedhorse
We win!!!
The USD and markets are up BECAUSE everything else is collapsing. They are, or at least have been, the go to safety havens.
Up -246! You need to write ZH headlines!
In reply to The USD and markets are up… by Ward of the Squid
You just gotta turn your chart upside down, man. Winning!
In reply to Up -246! You need to write… by Al Huxley
Well, it will take some time for these muppets to find out the truth. Then they all realise there is shortage of USD. It is always the opposite of everyone expects. I hate to admit it but USD is the least dirtiest shirt (for now).
Euro - tick, tock, tick, tock, tick ...
In reply to The USD and markets are up… by Ward of the Squid
Deciding not to be the worlds reserve currency is turning out to be an awesome idea! What could possibly go wrong for us?
In reply to Well, it will take some time… by Panic Mode
Draghi have to keep buying ever moare shit debts in order to keep Euro and the debt ladened European banks afloat. He will join the fate of Italy's bridge.
In reply to Deciding not to be the… by Al Huxley
Obviously worth repeating whether you hate the "slant eye" and the "Russian" or not!
https://www.rt.com/business/436034-turkey-qatar-direct-investment/
https://www.rt.com/business/436005-dollar-turkey-russia-china-trade/
They headed East!...
Yeah till WW1/2 that was the trade route. Ottoman empire in the middle of it
In reply to Obviously worth repeating… by Son of Captain Nemo
headline: twitter (with a p/e of 103) hands down punishment. punishment. if anyone should be punished it is the ceo running a ponzi with a p/e of 103.
Won't be long now (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=ltP2t9nq9fI) ... For another one in lower Manhattan or D.C. I mean!
In reply to headline: twitter (with a p… by buzzsaw99
Constant beggar thy neighbor, print or die kinda strong arm tactics being played.
In this current system everyone has to bail everyone else out constantly by printing.
We took a massive turn in the US, now if these others don't take their turns, the game implodes them.
The dollar as the reserve currency is used like a weapon like this, we just went through the phase of showering the earth with dollars and dollar credit much like a pusher dumps cheap products then gets all the users on the comeback.
This is the comeback phase and it's ugly if you don't get your hit of dollars and dollar credit you blow up.
Dollars cannot be created without debt being created.
In reply to Constant beggar thy neighbor… by conraddobler
Debt can be created out of thin air. Derivatives?
In reply to Dollars cannot be created… by JimmyJones
Raise taxes.
In reply to Debt can be created out of… by woody188
That's why I said dollars and dollar credit :)
The way around this though is for the FED to buy worthless debt and park it on it's balance sheet.
Injecting dollars for what is functionally bad debt is pseudo printing.
This is the escape hatch they have, they are circle jerking buying each others bonds.
There are not enough grandmas saving money in the world to fund all the bond purchases needed to fund our deficits.
Once the FED went to buying bonds all sanity tethers were torn and we're in pure fiat world now.
As the reserve currency we can exert tremendous pressure on other nations and we do it's how we exact our tributes without parking soldiers and collectors there.
In reply to Dollars cannot be created… by JimmyJones
Tourniquets arm with sons inner tube, smacks inner arm with loaded syringe in mouth*
Commmon man.. This is the last time, I swear! Daddy just needs some luquidity, I swear I'm going to stop after this, for real... every thing is going to be awesome. Ok here we go.
eeehhhhhh
whoooo
I feel
Flat line sound effects*
Paper, paper, paper.
These clowns will never give up their yield-seeking games until they LOSE ACTUAL MONEY.
Counter party risk.
Time everyone re-learnt the phrase, that and collateral calls on CDS writers.
A vicious circle once those get made.
No its not about DB, according to my source Baffin made them divest, and US banks are on the hook.
+1
The security blanket getting ripped away to reveal the pink, hairy, morbidly obese caricature of what once was, but is no more.
In reply to Counter party risk. Time… by Winston Churchill
Round trip nirvana...
If the timing's right.
I find it hard to believe Trump caused most of this with tariff threats.
The phoney Jig's up China...
Yes Trump caused all this and guess who is going to pay for it?
In reply to Round trip nirvana... If… by Theta_Burn
In reply to Round trip nirvana... If… by Theta_Burn
not even 100 week lows... take a look at silver if you want to see what risk gone bad looks like
My neighbor was kind of surprised when, after we built his garage and painted my house together, I knocked on his door one morning and stabbed him in the face! He gave me a pretty good cut in the ensuing fight, doctor says I might lose an arm, but hey, he's DEAD, so - winning!
+1 Well said
In reply to My neighbor was kind of… by Al Huxley
Check your Silver Supplier, Prices, you can thank me later
JNUG
all time lows
time for another reverse split... and another and another and another
In reply to Check your Silver Supplier, … by Dragon HAwk
Are you saying physical prices aren't following the spot prices?
In reply to Check your Silver Supplier, … by Dragon HAwk
buy or sell?
In reply to Are you saying physical… by Bastiat
What a world we live in when Turkey not releasing a pastor can have this kind of effect. Really efficient markets indeed. Unbelievable joke.
Its not about the pastor, but Trump would have no support if the truth was told.The BRI and
dedollarization is the real cause.
They don't give a shit about some CIA agent pastor, and neither do I.
In reply to What a world we live in when… by boostedhorse
Turkey Lira had been constantly devalued over time since the dictator on throne. The lira is resting on the sand, that's why. Anything can trigger lira movement.
In reply to What a world we live in when… by boostedhorse
I hear those spook pastors are in high demand these days...
In reply to What a world we live in when… by boostedhorse