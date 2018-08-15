Emerging Market Massacre Returns: Rand Routed But Yuan's Collapsing

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:03

Update: Nope, no contagion at all...

*  *  *

While the Turkish Lira continues to rebound squeeze higher, the rest of the emerging market complex has caught its cold with the Rand, Ruble, and all the 'pesos' getting pounded in early trading. However, it is the ongoing collapse of the Yuan that is most notable...

Turkey is fixed...

So why isn't everyone celebrating? Because the looming dollar shortage isn't stopped by a bounce in what everyone claimed was an idiosyncratic issue with Erdogan, as we explained here:

The South African Rand is getting routed (slumping back towards its flash-crash lows)...

The Russia Ruble is slumping...

India's Rupee plunged to a new record low...

And Indonesia is getting close despite a surprise rate hike of 25bps (and a cumulative 150bp since May):

The Brazilian Real and all the pesos (Argentina, Mexico, Colombia) are sliding:

But while the numbers are bigger for all of the above, it's the collapse of the yuan that has most people's attention:

It's all getting very real as Offshore Yuan nears its record low (down 11% from its march highs)

Which pushes the Renminbi near 10-year lows:

And it's not just EM FX, Tencent's demise has sparked the 3rd worst day of the year in EM equities:

Just one more wafer-thin USD-denominated debt issue?

el buitre Justin Case Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

All those graphs just indicate that EM currencies across the board are collapsing in "exchange value" against the USD.  We are going to see national defaults on dollar denominated debt, most of it owned by the TBTF multinational banks including the USA big 5.  This will lead to a freeze up in the credit markets far more acute than 2008.  The Fed and the ECB will print at warp drive 9 to reverse it as they did in 2008-9 which will result in hyperinflation this time and the collapse in purchasing power of all fiat including the USD and the euro.  This will set the stage of the Cabal's Hunger Games attempted reset, as the world cries out in pain for the institutions that planned and executed the collapse to save them.  BTW, China and Russia have vast amounts of unrecognized gold in storage.  They have been expecting this for at least a decade and prepping.  China will let their bubble pop and deflate to some extent and then step in with fractional gold backing.  Same with Russia though they are less debt ridden than Chinese corporations.

Al Huxley Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:09 Permalink

Ha ha.  Chinese are fucked!  Think how much our debt is going to cost them now that the dollar is soaring and the yuan is in the shitter!!  Servicing our debt is going to KILL them!

Al Huxley LawsofPhysics Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

It just stands to reason - We borrow a bunch of money to buy stuff from China that we can't afford (and to fund government programs we can't afford), and then China lends us back that money that they got from selling stuff to us, by buying our debt.  But NOW, thanks to the tariffs and the trade war, THEY DON'T HAVE THE $'s!!!  So they'll have to actually BUY our currency (at rapidly increasing price) to fund our debt now that they're not getting income from selling to us!!!  So we WIN 2x!  First we fuck them on trade, and then we fuck them with increased cost of servicing our debt!!! Its BRILLIANT!

William Dorritt Al Huxley Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

Seems more likely that China and others are selling dollars so they can pay their bills, the "dollar dumping" was supposed to drive the dollar to zero, isn't happening so far.

As it turns out Socialist Commie Shit Holes are will Shit Holes and minus insane incentives to invest there and exploit the slave populations, people won't invest there, not even the Chinese Elite, who have off shored huge amounts to cash to mention just one.

In a measured methodical program the US Govt and all Mil contractors should be importing and stocking up on rare earths, and metals etc in anticipation of the collapse of some of the shit holes, China included and the resulting supply disruptions while the exterminate their rulers.

mailll Al Huxley Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

This scenario is exactly what allowed China to grow like it has, a weak Yuan and a strong dollar.  This made their products very inexpensive to the rest of the world and it also allowed many of our industries to move their production to China.  The weak Yuan is what helped them grow and the strong dollar made the US shrink.

keep the basta… DEMIZEN Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

America can be annoyed that China has lower yuan but China is not manipulating it at present, it has fallen because of trump and his advisors antics with the tariffs.

China has only the worry that this encourages it’s feral inhabitants to smuggle more yuan out in many diverse and corrupt ways.

china encouraged its people to buy more gold, a wise good move and gave them a goal instead of buying a house in Canada. 