Japan Treasury Holdings Drop To 7 Year Lows

With Russia no longer even figuring among the top holders of US Treasurys following two straight months of liquidations in April and May, which brought Moscow's holdings of US government bonds to virtually nil amid a major push to diversify away from the dollar...
... bond traders were looking to see if the example set by Putin would be copied by another nation in the month of June.
The answer is that, indeed, the month of June saw aggressive selling of long-term US Treasurys, with foreign official (central bank, reserve fund managers) and private investors selling $48.6 billion in Treasurys, the largest one month total since October 2016.
Who were the sellers?
Continuing its trend of gradual divestment, Chinese holdings of US Treasurys dropped by $4.4BN from $1183.1BN to $1178.7BN, a modest drop following last month's $1.2BN increase.
Perhaps the most notable seller of US paper was Japan, which dumped $18.4BN, bringing its total from 1048.8BN to 1030.4BN, the lowest since October 2011 as Japanese investors sold off US paper as a result of rising hedging costs which made holding European, or even Japanese bonds, more economical.
German holdings also dipped, fro $78.3BN to $71.2BN, with few other notable sellers.
Meanwhile, on the other side, the most aggressive buyer of US paper in June was the Cayman Islands, which is another designation for hedge funds, which increased from $185.5BN to $197.2BN, the highest since November 2017.
Also, the recent "Belgian" buying continued, with custody holder Euroclear adding $4.2BN from $150.5BN to $154.7BN, while the UK added $9BN, bringing its total from $265BN to $$274BN.
In total, total foreign official holdings of US paper dropped from $3.991 trillion in May to $3.988 trillion in June, the lowest in over a year.
Finally, broken down by total assets, foreigners were net sellers of $45.5 billion in US securities in the month of June - the bulk of which was US Treasurys and Equities - the biggest monthly sale since September 2016.
Comments
One of the many next shoes to drop is Brazil, a close above 4 USD/BRL is supposed to be the line in the sand.
3.9 and rising so far this week.
http://www.netdania.com/currencies/usdbrl/netdania_fxa
China won't sell their holdings until commodities are -50% from todays close.
Their Treasury holdings are fairly stable. Statistics for foreign holdings: https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/china-us-govt-bonds-august-2018
This is just a wildass theory at this point so bear with me - MAYBE JPM will sell all the physical silver they've accumulated over the years, while it's still worth something, and use the proceeds to buy treasuries. I'm sure they'd take a loss on the silver, but at least they'd be switched to a safer, more prudent and less volatile long-term store of value. Jamie must be sweating right now, realizing he holds all that silver somehow, and is paying storage on this rapidly depreciating asset, while his traders have somehow unloaded all the short contracts they were using to hedge the physical position.
Its all bullshit, I don't know why we even read it anymore.The BLS reports are more truthful.
Makes sense if you think about it, once it goes it GOES and the entire fiat system is toast.
Fed will buy them as part of it's upcoming QE program that will be introduced to offset it's QT program. Not to worry, just because foreigners are selling debt doesn't mean there aren't buyers!
The Fed has enough AAA+ toxic sludge on their balance sheet already,even slave owners need to make a profit.
Don't tell anybody, because I think people would be upset if they knew - ihe assets of the country collateralize the debt the Fed owns. They're completely covered no matter what happens.
Man, those Belgians are surprisingly loaded - seems they're always investing in US debt. They must really dig our prospects for the future!
Here are the culprits and why:
https://www.silverdoctors.com/headlines/world-news/brandon-smith-the-ce…
ok long winded here, but this is precisely what I forecast 3 months ago, as retaliation for the Trumpet Trade War.Excerpt:
Swami lays out one central permutation that could unfold if the grandee politicians continue to flirt with a full-scale trade war.
“US protectionist barriers could rise faster than Trump’s litany of sexual trysts; or swirl faster than his revolving-door policy for his dwindling cabinet…Within weeks Trump could seal Fortress U.S. via a dozen tweets! And China could say, fine, we now boycott your Treasury Auctions. That would make US Treasury Auctions more stressful than an Indian Bazaar on Sunday!” He chuckles. “Two for the price of one! Discount!”
Swami pauses for a moment, taking a metaphorical sip of his masala chai that I can actually smell, as his third eye envisages the imminent mayhem. After a noisy slurp he elaborates:
“If there’s one variable that’s a central factor for investment appraisals, it’s the long bond yield. This serves as the risk-free rate – to which a risk premium is added - to derive the discount rate to appraise any company’s new project or acquisition.
He waits to see if I understand - I'm always amazed at his financial knowledge, considering he spends most of his time in the past and future.
“Now say there’s a ‘Massive Sale’ on 10-yr Treasuries via an Asian boycott… the 10-year-T-yield will explode upwards! Can you imagine the damage that would cause to US long-term growth – projects everywhere would be shelved, as now, the discounted future returns don’t exceed the capital costs. And don’t forget US Treasuries are THE risk-free reference for investment decisions globally! Your blond-wigged messiah may believe he’s stimulating domestic job creation, and that might even be the immediate short-term result… but an adverse chain of reactions could end up halving the world’s GDP growth! I could easily envisage disastrous investment implications for the entire planet! I really wonder if he’s thought this through.”
Suddenly Swami shudders involuntarily. My intuition tells me he’s glimpsed some future crisis that he doesn’t even want to contemplate. He turns and looks at me carefully, deep in my eyes. There’s always a deep vibration through my spine when he does that. Not exactly painful, but a profound electric jolt, like I’ve been connected to a common-consciousness river for an instant. Then he just shrugs and reclines on my sofa, as if to say he’s done his bit, now it’s up to us to make our choices.
“Maybe there was no other choice, you see. You Americans have been beaten at your own game, the game where you made the rules. You either accept that, and you can't cos it’s innate in your nature not to be second, or you have to change the rules. Our blond messiah thinks he can bully the world into playing his new game; but what if the others refuse? You can’t play alone! That’s when the global symbiosis that has prevailed recently unravels. And fast!”
And where that takes us, the Swami hasn’t told me yet. I don't think even he knows, given the number of permutations that intertwine retaliatory measures with counter-retaliations.
But as a final statement Swami did say, "Watch the dollar (USD). In this world of complex global inter-relatedness, things are not always what they seem."
He then fell fast asleep.
I see game theory in action....what happens when one player always acts unilaterally and does not cooperate with the rest?....well, it sets up incentives for others to cooperate amongst each other.
