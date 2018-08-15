Has Bezos Become More Powerful In DC Than Trump?

Authored by May Jeong via VanityFair.com,
The deal for an obscure $10 billion Pentagon contract suggests the extent to which Jeff Bezos is gobbling up the swamp... without the guy in the White House even batting an eye.
There’s a new scandal quietly unfolding in Washington. It’s far bigger than Housing Secretary Ben Carson buying a $31,000 dinette set for his office, or former EPA chief Scott Pruitt deploying an aide to hunt for a deal on a used mattress. It involves the world’s richest man, President Trump’s favorite general, and a $10 billion defense contract. And it may be a sign of how tech giants and Silicon Valley tycoons will dominate Washington for generations to come.
The controversy involves a plan to move all of the Defense Department’s data—classified and unclassified—on to the cloud. The information is currently strewn across some 400 centers, and the Pentagon’s top brass believes that consolidating it into one cloud-based system, the way the CIA did in 2013, will make it more secure and accessible. That’s why, on July 26, the Defense Department issued a request for proposals called JEDI, short for Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure. Whoever winds up landing the winner-take-all contract will be awarded $10 billion—instantly becoming one of America’s biggest federal contractors.
But when JEDI was issued, on the day Congress recessed for the summer, the deal appeared to be rigged in favor of a single provider: Amazon. According to insiders familiar with the 1,375-page request for proposal, the language contains a host of technical stipulations that only Amazon can meet, making it hard for other leading cloud-services providers to win—or even apply for—the contract. One provision, for instance, stipulates that bidders must already generate more than $2 billion a year in commercial cloud revenues—a “bigger is better” requirement that rules out all but a few of Amazon’s rivals.
What’s more, the process of crafting JEDI bears all the hallmarks of the swamp that Trump has vowed to drain. Though there has long been talk about the Defense Department joining the cloud, the current call for bids was put together only after Defense Secretary James Mattis hired a D.C. lobbyist who had previously consulted for Amazon. The lobbyist, Sally Donnelly, served as a top advisor to Mattis while the details of JEDI were being hammered out. During her tenure, Mattis flew to Seattle to tour Amazon’s headquarters and meet with Jeff Bezos. Then, as the cloud-computing contract was being finalized, Donnelly’s former lobbying firm, SBD Advisors, was bought by an investment fund with ties to Amazon’s cloud-computing unit.
A pleasure to host #SecDef James Mattis at Amazon HQ in Seattle today pic.twitter.com/JnQZoSOnFN— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) August 10, 2017
Congressional insiders who have reviewed the process question whether Donnelly violated a federal law that bars executive-branch employees from participating in government decisions that affect their personal interests. “We recently became aware of serious and possible criminal violations related to the Amazon cloud DOD contract process,” says a high-ranking congressional staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We are concerned about the implications of the appearance of conflicts of interest and impropriety related to how Pentagon personnel with close ties to Amazon may have influenced multi-billion-dollar cloud contracts.”
Donnelly, through her lawyer, denies any wrongdoing. “Ms. Donnelly sold her entire stake in SBD Advisors before setting foot in the Pentagon,” the lawyer said. “From that moment forward, she has had absolutely no financial or other interest in SBD Advisors or its clients.”
But whether or not any legal or ethical boundaries were crossed, Amazon’s high-ranking connections in the Pentagon underscore how Jeff Bezos continues to wield influence in Washington, even as the president himself rails against the online goliath. It also raises a larger question: How do you drain a swamp when the alligators are bigger than ever? “When you have that kind of access during a $10 billion procurement, that compromises the integrity of the procurement,” says John Weiler, an industry expert who runs a trade group that includes many leading IT firms. “Amazon was basically able to write the playbook.”
The details of the JEDI contract provide a window into how new players like Amazon are faring in the notoriously insular world of defense contracting. Donnelly, the lobbyist at the center of the controversy, is a former reporter for Time who set up her own lobbying shop a half mile from the White House in 2012. Stacked with former high-ranking officials from the NSA and the Pentagon, SBD Advisors boasted that it helped clients “navigate the political and media environment in the national security space” and “maximize opportunities.” Among Donnelly’s clients was Amazon Web Services, the online giant’s cloud-computing unit.
During her time at SBD, Donnelly grew close to General Mattis. When Mattis was nominated by President Trump to lead the Pentagon, she was brought on to run his Senate confirmation process. The day after he was sworn in, Donnelly went to work for him as a special advisor.
Donnelly enjoyed direct access to Mattis, and the cloud community knew it. “It was a well known thing that if you needed something you would give it to Sally, and Sally would give it to the defense secretary,” says an insider who worked closely with Donnelly. As one of the secretary’s top advisors, Donnelly vetted his schedule and arranged his meetings. And among the most signficant meetings that took place under her watch was a visit to Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle on August 10, 2017. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos personally tweeted a photo of himself hosting #SecDef Mattis.
Amazon insists that Bezos and Mattis did not discuss the cloud bid during the visit. But the defense secretary reportedly returned from the visit convinced that the Pentagon needed to turn its data over to a commercial cloud provider. A month after Mattis met with Bezos, on September 13, 2017, the Pentagon put out a memo citing the defense secretary’s visit to Seattle, which it hailed as an “epicenter of innovation.” The memo then called for a cloud bid that would cover all of the Pentagon’s data for its 2.3 million employees and service members. Amazon, it appeared, was suddenly in prime position to land a $10 billion defense contract.
Much of the language of JEDI, in fact, seems specifically tailored for Jeff Bezos. “Everybody immediately knew that it was for Amazon,” says a rival bidder who asked not to be named. To even make a bid, a provider must maintain a distance of at least 150 miles between its data centers, a prerequisite that only Amazon can currently meet. JEDI also asks for “32 GB of RAM”—the precise specification of Amazon’s services. (Microsoft, by contrast, offers only 28 GB, and Google provides 30 GB.) In places, JEDI echoes Amazon’s own language: It calls for a “ruggedized” storage system, the same word Amazon uses to tout its Snowball Edge product.
The Defense Department says that neither Mattis nor Donnelly were involved in shaping JEDI. But congressional insiders plan to take a closer look at how and when Donnelly benefited from the sale of her lobbying firm. According to her financial disclosure forms, she sold her stake in SBD Advisors for $1.17 million two days before she went to work for Mattis. But she continued to receive payments while she was working at the Pentagon, at a time when Amazon remained a client of the firm. And in March, two weeks after Donnelly left the Pentagon, SBD was bought by C5 Capital, a private equity firm with direct ties to Amazon.
On its website, C5 trumpets that it is working with Amazon Web Services to “meet the growth opportunity being created by the geographic expansion of AWS.” In 2016, C5 and AWS partnered in Bahrain-based fund that backed cloud startups in Africa and the Middle East. “We’ve been partnering with C5 around the world for a long time,” Teresa Carlson, Amazon’s vice president for worldwide public sector, said at a joint event in Washington in May 2017.
Leading Amazon rivals like Google, Microsoft, and IBM are up in arms about the way JEDI was crafted to benefit Amazon. “Everybody in the industry was quite surprised,” says one rival bidder who asked not to be identified. On August 7, Oracle filed an official protest with the Government Accountability Office, arguing that JEDI violates federal procurement laws. In addition, some cybersecurity experts warn that allowing a single company to manage the Pentagon’s data will make it vulnerable to cyberattacks and reduce innovation.
Amazon and others says that it makes sense not to spread the data around. “If you don’t have good experience and a workforce that understands cloud, it’s going to be really hard to try to absorb multiple clouds and create multiple architectures,” Carlson told the Washington Post. And the company’s widely perceived edge in the JEDI process underscores that bigger is still considered better when it comes to defense contracts. Amazon Web Services generated $17.5 billion last year—nearly 10 percent of the online giant’s total revenues. “Amazon was an early mover in this market,” says William Schneider, a defense analyst with the Hudson Institute. “It’s a dominant player, and they are the initial providers of cloud services in the intelligence community.”
In a larger sense, the JEDI contract represents the growing clout that technology companies are wielding in Washington—and how they are increasingly wiring the swamp for their own benefit. Amazon has spent $67 million on lobbying since 2000—including more this year than Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, and Wells Fargo combined. Its Washington office employs more than 100 lobbyists, including 68 so-called “revolvers”—officials who have moved from government employment to the private sector. The company also employs many former officials with insider connections, including Scott Renda, who worked for the Office of Management and Budget’s cloud computing division, and Anne Rung, who served as the government’s chief acquisition officer.
If you think the JEDI contract is big, consider this: Last year, working for Bezos, Rung helped pass the so-called Amazon amendment, a provision buried in a defense authorization bill that will establish Amazon as the go-to portal for every online purchase the government makes—some $53 billion every year. President Trump may enjoy firing off incendiary tweets attacking Amazon. But Bezos is quietly finding new ways to bolster his empire with billions in federal tax dollars. And the Pentagon, it appears, is helping him do it.
Absolute power corrupts, absolutely...
All these "private" companies that would be dead without fat government contracts, paid for by TAXPAYERS.
Stupid question.....
It's always been whomever wields the most wealth at politicians has the most power - They all are WHORES!
As if Bezos isn't wealthy enough already. Washington D.C. is a cesspool.
You state the obvious.
Jeff Bezo 2020!!!
If you concentrate all the MIC IT into AWS servers, it will be much easier to smack down once and for all.
this will be the greatest military miscalculation since the Maginot Line
Take that inverted Amazon arrow spin it around full circle and add an asterisk; Q.
@ Law.
We’re officially Fascist.
All done by Design, all done by Agenda.
By Design I mean DARPA.
By Agenda The CFR / Rockefeller Foundations.
###
I think you know you're trying to downplay the significane of this admission so you don't have to worry about its implications, however slight. First of all, very few people hold internationalist opinions outside of pure economic terms and almost none advertise it. Second, Rockerfeller's admission to being a part of a secretive cabal of people working to undermine national governments and move sovereignty to a global level hardly removes the conspiratorial nature of it, by definition. He never says which groups or de facto groups he belongs to. He doesn't mention names, or what he has done or will do. He doesn't say how much money he's given. The fact that a single KGB spy defects doesn't unravel all of the KGB sleeper cells who come out of the woodwork and say "OK you got me!!". You see, with these NWO types you need to hit the nail precisely on the head, and only then will they deflect by saying that "well I don't attend meetings in robes and don't sacrifice children so I guess I'm OK!!". That only absolves him of the comic book characterization, not of the legitimate substantive charges of being a part of a group of extraordinarily powerful elites who are working to break down borders and unite world government with total impunity, with zero oversight, and with power approaching the CIA.
Look, this goes out to anybody listening - there are conspiracy theories, and then there are true stories about people with an ungodly amount of power and wealth and a lot of "ideas" about the way the world should be. Do you want to permanently change your opinion of what's possible in this world? Watch Soros talk about "getting hooked on experimenting with regime change" in third world countries on 60 minutes. And then check him out creating democratic revolutions in Eastern Europe, post-USSR collapse. This is the kind of stuff CIA keeps off its books and calls it "black ops". He just comes right out and says it in "oh so many ways" on tape, not to dissimilar to Rockerfeller. It's like both of them employ the "catch me if you can" motto - if you can get me to an intreview and ask me precisely the right question to a nanometer of tolerance, I'll answer, but that and only that!!
In summary, there is a group of global elites working to create a world government, world law, and a world bureaucracy without telling any of us this and the scope of their activities, and it should freak everybody the fk out. And I'm SURE that they don't think of themselves as such, as can be evidenced by Rockerfeller's reluctant flip-flopping admission, but that is nevertheless who they are.
all right before our lying eyes.
all good for the club
alexa, pentagram all seeing eyes.
next heat seek integration
no where to hide cept air temp simulator...
All done via Psychological Operations through the four Institutions that Control over Mankind.
The Religious.
The Economic.
The Political.
The Educational.
Predictive Programming
The theory proposes that public media (such as films, television, news casts, etc.) are deliberately seeded with subtle clues to future social, political, or technological changes. According to the theory, when the relevant change is later introduced into the world, the public has become used to the idea through exposure, and therefore passively accepts it rather than offering resistance or opposition. Predictive programming is therefore thought to be a means of propaganda or mass psychological conditioning that operates on a subliminal or implicit level.
Sadly I only had one Upvote. Now bezo's handlers are CFR/banking interests.. So the Answer is NO, Bezo's does not have more influence in DC than the president, all though he is attacked a lot less...
I find it odd the media that get 0 revenue from Amazon for ads, spend most of their time fauning over him. all part of the plan...
If I were Trump, and I'm not saying I am, but if I were then perhaps I would let these kinds of deals go through. Then I might sign an executive order declaring these things to be matters critical to national security and so take direct control of them away from private sector oligarchs like Bezos. Then I might invite him to have a beautiful piece of chocolate cake on his way out.
Don't let the door hitcha where the big guy splitcha.
When a 10 billion dollar contract can be labeled "obscure", then the empire is near the end.
In reply to Absolute power corrupts,… by LawsofPhysics
Are the people running the Pentagon out of their fucking mind?
Putting classified data in the cloud?
They are going to entrust classified data to Amazon?
Amazon has a bunch of fucking H1B1 visa monkeys working for them. Talk about exposing your data to foreign spying. This makes Hillary's bathroom closet email server look downright prudent.
Trump is not allowed to speak out against Jews. I've said that before ran to be POTUS. The best he'll do is make vague and generic comments. He won't vilify them like he does with the NFL blacks, or Muslims. No fucking way.
If Bezos was a successful black and went for a contract worth half of this, Trump would play politics and whip his base into a frenzy. When it comes to Jews? Trump knows his place.
There is something about garages owned by Jews. The are really good places to start businesses.
steve jobs' ancestry was syrian, but he was given up for adoption.
I don't know about his garage...
They weren’t in Job’s garage though.
Well, Trump can declare war on anybody at any time and send the troops and the bombers with a phone call. Can Bezos do that? Probably not....
once all the pentagon command and control lives in amazon's data centers, bezos will have admin rights to all their data and systems.
from that point, the idea of an amazon drone will take on a whole new dimension
the digital genie is out of the bottle.
nefarious use just like da fed.
can you see digital currency on a bezos cloud?
points gained for using the only shopping place.
rewards for compliance.
welcome to bezos world, bye bye wally...
Exactly!
Waht do you think “Jade HELM 15” was all about.
A massive U.S. military drill dubbed “Jade Helm 15” lists Texas, Utah, and part of California as “hostile” or “insurgent pocket” territory. The unclassified information about this drill is causing widespread alarm nationwide, with more than a few analysts suggesting it may be some sort of exercise practicing to impose martial law on Americans fed up with an out-of-control federal government
According to the presentation, the eight-week training program involves Navy SEALs, Army Special Forces Command (Green Berets), Air Force Special Operations Command, Marine Special Operations Command, Marine Expeditionary Units, the 82nd Airborne Division, and unspecified “interagency partners.” Underneath the logo for the Jade Helm drills, a sword with two arrows crossing it, it reads: “Master the Human Domain.” What exactly that means was not clear, but at least some critics of the exercise have suggested it may be a euphemism for subjugating the population of the United States. Indeed, as other analysts have noted, citing available information, the drill almost certainly has nothing to do with defending the Southern border from invasion. The few details that have been provided, though, are causing concern among analysts.
https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/constitution/item/20540-military-…
Scenarios. That’s all “Intelligence” is. They’ve been busy little bees. Preparing for their “Problem, Reaction, Solution” scenario.
Civil War pits brother against brother.
Ordo Ab Chao.
Exactly what the Criminal Deep State Hq in Israel via Operation TALPIOT & The Yinon Plan expect & desire.
What they'll receive is a Revolution.
Which will wipe the World of the Pure Evil Flith, Agents & Operatives that have usurped our Electoral System.
It’s about working with civilians undetected.
Oh, so that's why WaPo is sounding a bit more, how do I say it?, balanced, this week? Even Tyler's including articles citing the outfit as though their veil's being lifted.
"It’s far bigger than Housing Secretary Ben Carson buying a $31,000 dinette set for his office"
26" spinners...?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/wp/2018/03/20/ben-carson-…
The look on his face tells all...
Wapo noticed I'm blocking their ads. Buy a subscription...
Thanks Jeffy, but fuck you.
BANKSTERS > FED > MIC > MSM > US GOV > US CORPS > POLICE STATE > LOCAL GOVT > Education Complex > Welfare Complex > You.
wow... all of those caps are Jewish controlled. Well maybe not, the local govt in Texas isn't... oh I forgot they use FED notes... nevermind.
So put your entire defense secrets on the cloud.
I guess Facebook will seek access next.
"make it more secure and accessible"
unpossible. hardie-har-har.
Democracy turned democrazy. In most countries you have dictators. Rest of the world is ruled by the real rich guys. Trump, Merkel and so on are just puppets on the strings of big business.
Bezos is a key member of the deep state, which is why he was cleared to buy WaPo.
Putting the DoD in the hands of Amazon is military grade stupid.
What's that term again - you know, the ubiquitous one tossed about lately as as red-letter? If not mistaken, it has to do with the union of corporate and State power... Although, if you asked an Antifa member, they'd be likely to short-circuit for lack of a coherent answer...
fastest? fishes? fat schitt?
That is what being a multi Billionaire is all about Trumptard!
Hey this guys looks like a James Bond villain, let's give him all the militaries data!
Brilliant plan.
Thankfully I've been a loyal customer and prime member for a long time, so when Amazon takes over the government my citizenship will be quickly granted.
You poor bastards that shop at Jet.com are screwed though.
"Has Bezos Become More Powerful In DC Than Trump?" Yes, Washington doesn't have anything to do about how the country is run. We are ruled by corporate fascism.
Pentagon should award the contract to CGI Federal, same people that made the Obummercare website, it only cost $840 mil!
Good chance bezos bribed some folks to get rock bottom postal rates. The Obama administration was good at holding their hands out if nothing else. Turned the USPS upside with the poor fucks running his packages around 24/7. My bet is he gets indicted.