Investor Sues AT&T For $224 Million For Cryptocurrency Loss

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:54

In light of the crypto-crash and ongoing cases of crypto-thefts, it was only a matter of time before a headline-grabbing lawsuit emerged. And sure enough, Reuters reports that entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor Michael Terpin filed a $224 million lawsuit on Wednesday against AT&T, accusing the telecom giant "of fraud and gross negligence in connection with the theft of digital currency tokens from his personal account."

In the 69-page complaint filed with the District Court in Los Angeles, Terpin alleged that on January 7, 2018, the tokens were stolen from him through what he alleged was a "digital identity theft" of his cellphone account while AT&T was his service provider.

At the time of the theft, the three million stolen tokens were worth $23.8 million, the complaint said. Terpin is also seeking $200 million in punitive damages. Terpin also claims that AT&T had been previously contacted by law enforcement authorities about such frauds, but did nothing to prevent it.

The lawsuit alleges that the theft of the tokens occurred through what is called a SIM swap fraud.

SIM swapping consists of tricking a provider into transferring a subscriber’s phone number to a SIM card controlled by someone else. Once that person gets the phone number, it can be used to reset the subscriber’s passwords and access online accounts.

Terpin said that after the theft of the digital currency, his cellphone account was transferred to an international criminal gang (it remains to be seen if Russians are implicated).

Terpin, a pioneer in the crypto space, co-founded the first angel group for bitcoin investors, BitAngels, in early 2013, and the first digital currency fund, the BitAngels/Dapps Fund, in March 2014. He is a senior advisor to Alphabit Fund, one of the world’s largest digital currency hedge funds. Which means he is not be having a good year, and probably explains why he waited until Bitcoin hit its 2018 lows before finally deciding to sue.

For its part, AT&T denied everything and told Reuters that "we dispute these allegations and look forward to presenting our case in court."

847328_3527 NidStyles Wed, 08/15/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

Yes. And the best way to win is wheel your client into the court room in a wheelchair with a couple of bandages here and there as well as a neck brace.

He'll get more sympathy that way because they sure as heck won't understand the numbers. After the first page of numbers, their eyes will glaze over.

Better use the wheel chair & crippled strategy.

daveO rtalcott Wed, 08/15/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

"Once that person gets the phone number, it can be used to reset the subscriber’s passwords and access online accounts"
This same thing has happened to me. As soon as I post a new number to a website the calls start. They call my # and hang up when I don't answer. I know what they're up to since they've been trying to capture my phone for over a year. I'm sure there are crooked At&T employees (I've ID'd some at Charter/Spectrum) working with Russian hackers. The ISP's are rotten with crooks now.

you_are_cleared_hot rtalcott Wed, 08/15/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

He's not going to win against AT&T. As long as they were meeting their QoS and SLAs for the customer (they are a transport provider and not responsible if you use your phone as a bank vault) they are in the clear. Now, as to why that Moron kept $20+M worth of BTC on his phone is beyond me. I would go after the phone maker if I were him, but he's a moron, so I don't care either way

koan Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

Yes ATT is a shit show, but with that much in cryptos didn't he have the private keys stored separately? How much backup did this guy do?

Bunga Bunga Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

That's why never leave cryptos on an exchange. Transfer it to your private wallet/cold wallet. Every crypto n00b learns that. Keeping millions on an exchange was outright stupid to begin with.