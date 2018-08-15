Investor Sues AT&T For $224 Million For Cryptocurrency Loss

In light of the crypto-crash and ongoing cases of crypto-thefts, it was only a matter of time before a headline-grabbing lawsuit emerged. And sure enough, Reuters reports that entrepreneur and cryptocurrency investor Michael Terpin filed a $224 million lawsuit on Wednesday against AT&T, accusing the telecom giant "of fraud and gross negligence in connection with the theft of digital currency tokens from his personal account."
In the 69-page complaint filed with the District Court in Los Angeles, Terpin alleged that on January 7, 2018, the tokens were stolen from him through what he alleged was a "digital identity theft" of his cellphone account while AT&T was his service provider.
At the time of the theft, the three million stolen tokens were worth $23.8 million, the complaint said. Terpin is also seeking $200 million in punitive damages. Terpin also claims that AT&T had been previously contacted by law enforcement authorities about such frauds, but did nothing to prevent it.
The lawsuit alleges that the theft of the tokens occurred through what is called a SIM swap fraud.
SIM swapping consists of tricking a provider into transferring a subscriber’s phone number to a SIM card controlled by someone else. Once that person gets the phone number, it can be used to reset the subscriber’s passwords and access online accounts.
Terpin said that after the theft of the digital currency, his cellphone account was transferred to an international criminal gang (it remains to be seen if Russians are implicated).
Terpin, a pioneer in the crypto space, co-founded the first angel group for bitcoin investors, BitAngels, in early 2013, and the first digital currency fund, the BitAngels/Dapps Fund, in March 2014. He is a senior advisor to Alphabit Fund, one of the world’s largest digital currency hedge funds. Which means he is not be having a good year, and probably explains why he waited until Bitcoin hit its 2018 lows before finally deciding to sue.
For its part, AT&T denied everything and told Reuters that "we dispute these allegations and look forward to presenting our case in court."
Oh my...
Completely AT&T's fault. Crypto's high order math can not be at fault.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
Idiot kept millions on an exchange, that is not secured by math, but by trust only.
People are stupid. They are even dumber when they don’t understand the tech they are using.
Glad that wasn’t me losing that coin.
the jury will never understand stupidity arguments about dark wallets vs exchanges. instead, they'll weep as the plantiff parades his starving children thru.
Civil suits have juries?
Is that Michael Terpin of Terpin Hydrate fame?
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/terpin_hydrate
Yes. And the best way to win is wheel your client into the court room in a wheelchair with a couple of bandages here and there as well as a neck brace.
He'll get more sympathy that way because they sure as heck won't understand the numbers. After the first page of numbers, their eyes will glaze over.
Better use the wheel chair & crippled strategy.
If you have ever ported a number between phone providers, you know it's a pretty sloppy process. You fill out a form with your new provider, and they submit the port request to your previous provider.
So that porting request is coming from a "legit" provider. I can easily see this happening.
LOL!
Yeah understanding BTC will really keep an exchange from losing your btc /sarc.
You must have never heard of MtGox.
Even you were fooled...it was MtGoy.
Counting down the days, until the news story hits that BTC, and all Crypto's have a flaw that can be hacked, or a back door...
The end is coming, nothing made by man, is un-penetrable (Mazino Line), unsinkable (Titanic), or everlasting (pyramids).
Or safe.
I'll take marijuana over alcohol any day.
that is "Maginot line", and apparently your spell checker is a bit flawed as well.
Sorry, I am busy frothing at the mouth on a JM Bullion shopping spree, and didn't have the give a shit's, to google it.
It that "Mazino" line in Italy or something? Does it have to do with priests and children? I must have missed that one in the textbooks.
Math is good, until someone develops a newer, better maths.
It could have been passwords to wallet addresses he had stored in the Google cloud drive...
NEVER store passwords on a cloud drive... period
He did, and he lost.
How'd AT&T get into the account ?
They reset his phone... and transferred his info to a new number, that the hackers had...
It's a terrible system... AT&T deserves to lose... a lot of people complained about it...
Please read the article. Is that too much to ask here?
How very predictable you are.
As if insulting ZeroHedgers regularly will cause us to rush out and buy Bitcoins. Good luck with that.
$200Mio punitive damages => 50% for the indulged lawyer. Good luck.
Buy protection .....
https://www.blocksafetech.com/
It's like the condom of crypto
It ain't yours no mo'
Good thing AT&T has it's own printing press courtesy of the U.S. Treasury post 9/11.
yah, kleptocracy wins again ...Remember when .gov broke them up into 8 pieces in 1984 ? Now all 8 are back in the fold and AT&T is bigger than ever.
He kept this on his phone? Seems to be not too bright.
"Once that person gets the phone number, it can be used to reset the subscriber’s passwords and access online accounts"
This same thing has happened to me. As soon as I post a new number to a website the calls start. They call my # and hang up when I don't answer. I know what they're up to since they've been trying to capture my phone for over a year. I'm sure there are crooked At&T employees (I've ID'd some at Charter/Spectrum) working with Russian hackers. The ISP's are rotten with crooks now.
very true.. too much tied to main phone and shit happens.. best to rotate a second phone every so often used just for 2nd verifications
I would bet most of their employees are criminals to a degree. I know they hire illegals. I know they hire gang members.
I don’t understand some people
No, 2fa was his phone or on his phone.
No shit! My first thought, what an idiot, on his phone??
He's not going to win against AT&T. As long as they were meeting their QoS and SLAs for the customer (they are a transport provider and not responsible if you use your phone as a bank vault) they are in the clear. Now, as to why that Moron kept $20+M worth of BTC on his phone is beyond me. I would go after the phone maker if I were him, but he's a moron, so I don't care either way
Be safer! I'll tell you one thing, you're not getting my gold that easy.
right! i'll keep it safe for you! wrap it up and mail it to:
A. Choke
111 Sucker Pl.
Pig's Knuckle, NV
Did you, did you just give gang code for suggesting someone choked on having sex with a minor?
You did that on the open internet? Are you retarded?
The joke is on you, he will never send it to you...you forgot your ZIP code.
Of course your mal-investment in gold will never balloon 12,000% to become 20 million.
Goldbugs only wish they had this kind of money to be stolen from them by a network of international criminals.
Never said I don't have both.
Tell him to go jump off a building!!!! They'll never recover their losses
Lemme guess, you only have ONE Bitcoin, right?
And.... it's gone.
Cry me a river.
What a fucking moron for not keeping his Cryptoshit in a dark wallet.
200million in damages. He needs a swift kick to the face.
Yes ATT is a shit show, but with that much in cryptos didn't he have the private keys stored separately? How much backup did this guy do?
That's why never leave cryptos on an exchange. Transfer it to your private wallet/cold wallet. Every crypto n00b learns that. Keeping millions on an exchange was outright stupid to begin with.