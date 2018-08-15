Lira Surges After Qatar Pledges To Invest $15 Billion In Turkey

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:20

The Turkish Lira, which has been rising all day after an earlier attempt by Ankara to crush shorts by reducing the amount of swap transactions to just 25% of bank capital, down from 50% - a move right out of the PBOC playbook which forces a short squeeze - got another boost moments ago when Anadolu news agency reported that Qatar has pledged $15 billion in direct investment in Turkey. From Anadolu:

Qatari Ambassador to Turkey Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi said his country would continue supporting Turkey following recently-imposed U.S. sanctions on the country. “The State of Qatar is always proactive in supporting its Turkish brothers,” Al Shafi told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday. Qatar, he said, would continue supporting Turkey, as it did during the defeated coup attempt in mid-2016.

Ankara and Doha, he added, shared common points of view on a number of regional and international issues.

Al Shafi went on to note that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad’s visit to Turkey on Wednesday demonstrated the “depth of Qatar-Turkey relations”.

The emir’s visit, the diplomat said, “will serve to confirm the close links between the Qatari and Turkish people and their common positions vis-à-vis the many challenges they face”.

According to Al Shafi, Qataris have recently bought tens of millions of dollars’ worth of Turkish lira with a view to supporting the Turkish economy. Describing Turkey as a “strategic ally”, the ambassador added: “Our strong relations with the Republic of Turkey enjoy a special status among our people.”

Separately, the Turkish Capital Markets Board regulator announced that they set the leverage ratio in the Lira FX market has been set at 1:1 until Sept. 3. The regulator cites “serious price moves” in such pairs recently that are devoid of a rational economic or financial reason, and notes that the step targets to prevent grievances that may occur after Feast of Sacrifice holiday, during which Turkish markets will be closed.

The question of course, is who is more levered: the shorts or the longs, because after the Lira spiked on the Qatar news, it has faded much of the move higher, potentially as levered longs outnumber shorts, and are forced to sell.

 

Brazen Heist II evoila Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:35 Permalink

Turkey and Qatar both support the MB in the region. Turkey as you point out helped Qatar during its spat with its savage Saudi neighbours, and now Qatar is returning the favour to Turkey.

Gotta love the blowback against the evil empire - KSA/Israel/USA.

Washington, Tel Aviv and Riyadh deserve sanctions on a massive scale for their crimes against humanity. Throw in London too.

But we know that won't happen, so the death of the petrodollah is paramount in breaking the back of the evil empire so this little trio can stop projecting so much aggression against the world.

TradingTroll Killtruck Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

It’s a secret plan inside a roll-up play. Musk is going to move his production tent to Turkey and Qatar is going to supply the lots to park the factory gated models. 

Then all the Models 3s will be wired together by some Swedish ISIS crew to simultaneously combust (Musk got this idea a few days ago from YouTube while on acid). This controlled burn will be the primary engine for the SpaceX flight to Mars.

New Model 3 owners will get a free ride to Mars just for sitting in their cars on combustion day (even if only in *spirit*).

 

new game Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:28 Permalink

a new buyer of last resort has emerged. wew, just when things were lookin trumphy.

now we can chalk up an ally comin out of da closet. good stuff for some real 'con'flict ahead.

sides be takin to the streets for sum real beheadin our way...

tanks a lot...

Pindown Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:32 Permalink

Turkey for sale! What a feast for the Arabs! Can only end in a war. Persian Ariers against Arabs, Shia versus Sunni. Arabs versus Turk/Ottomans, Turks fighting Kurds, all against Israel, Hindus battling Muslims. Middle East is the place with the highest concentration of fools worldwide.

Ink Pusher Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:34 Permalink

No surprises here, Qatar just matched their terrorism support pledge by giving the Turks $15Bn.

If Qatar thought it was on the shit-list before, it's now escalated to the "holy-shit-list".

BOHICA2 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:41 Permalink

What is it this time?  Arms deals, money laundering, Oil for Food, Slave Labor?   Pay up or we close down your Human Traffic Pipeline through Turkey?