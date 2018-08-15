Lira Surges After Qatar Pledges To Invest $15 Billion In Turkey

The Turkish Lira, which has been rising all day after an earlier attempt by Ankara to crush shorts by reducing the amount of swap transactions to just 25% of bank capital, down from 50% - a move right out of the PBOC playbook which forces a short squeeze - got another boost moments ago when Anadolu news agency reported that Qatar has pledged $15 billion in direct investment in Turkey. From Anadolu:
Qatari Ambassador to Turkey Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi said his country would continue supporting Turkey following recently-imposed U.S. sanctions on the country. “The State of Qatar is always proactive in supporting its Turkish brothers,” Al Shafi told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday. Qatar, he said, would continue supporting Turkey, as it did during the defeated coup attempt in mid-2016.
Ankara and Doha, he added, shared common points of view on a number of regional and international issues.
Al Shafi went on to note that Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad’s visit to Turkey on Wednesday demonstrated the “depth of Qatar-Turkey relations”.
The emir’s visit, the diplomat said, “will serve to confirm the close links between the Qatari and Turkish people and their common positions vis-à-vis the many challenges they face”.
According to Al Shafi, Qataris have recently bought tens of millions of dollars’ worth of Turkish lira with a view to supporting the Turkish economy. Describing Turkey as a “strategic ally”, the ambassador added: “Our strong relations with the Republic of Turkey enjoy a special status among our people.”
Separately, the Turkish Capital Markets Board regulator announced that they set the leverage ratio in the Lira FX market has been set at 1:1 until Sept. 3. The regulator cites “serious price moves” in such pairs recently that are devoid of a rational economic or financial reason, and notes that the step targets to prevent grievances that may occur after Feast of Sacrifice holiday, during which Turkish markets will be closed.
The question of course, is who is more levered: the shorts or the longs, because after the Lira spiked on the Qatar news, it has faded much of the move higher, potentially as levered longs outnumber shorts, and are forced to sell.
Wasn't Qatar in a spat with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and others? Is the a Shia Sunni thing? And isn't Saudi Arabia at odds with Turkey? I need a ballpark program to keep up!
In reply to Wasn't Qatar in a spat with… by Ghost of PartysOver
And the "other team" continues to circle the wagons.
This is getting fun.
Turkey has a huge military presence in Qatar. This is Qataris erdogan and the Iranians realizing where there bread gets buttered is to band together with the Russians and defeat the us Saudis and emiratis.
In reply to And the "other team"… by bshirley1968
You left out Kikestan, if they defeat kikestan the rest would be worth it.
In reply to Turkey has a huge military… by evoila
In reply to And the "other team"… by bshirley1968
Turkey and Qatar both support the MB in the region. Turkey as you point out helped Qatar during its spat with its savage Saudi neighbours, and now Qatar is returning the favour to Turkey.
Gotta love the blowback against the evil empire - KSA/Israel/USA.
Washington, Tel Aviv and Riyadh deserve sanctions on a massive scale for their crimes against humanity. Throw in London too.
But we know that won't happen, so the death of the petrodollah is paramount in breaking the back of the evil empire so this little trio can stop projecting so much aggression against the world.
In reply to Turkey has a huge military… by evoila
the IMF is going to be pissed
And especially watch the battle at the line of 8200 CNY to Troy oz. Gold. China has pegged to gold. I think the PBOC can hold. The king is dead. Long live the king.
In reply to Wasn't Qatar in a spat with… by Ghost of PartysOver
I don't know where this is all going to end, but I couldn't resist picking up some silver at $14.46. Let's see what tomorrow brings.
In reply to And especially watch the… by Newsboy
CBs are SELLING gold. dont get played by these clowns.
In reply to I don't know where this is… by Got The Wrong No
They can kiss that money goodbye. Turkey is done. A complete currency collapse is near.
In reply to Wasn't Qatar in a spat with… by Ghost of PartysOver
Shia = Iran, Sunni = Saudi.
Iran v Saudi is now being played out by proxy in the Turkish FX market, via the US (for the Saudis) and Qatar (for Iran)
In reply to Wasn't Qatar in a spat with… by Ghost of PartysOver
No, not really, a shia vs sunni thing. Turks are Sunni as are Saudis, Kuwaitis and Qataris. Qatar and Turkey are aligned with Muslim Brotherhood, or a kind of conservative Sunni thing, that is opposed by a different, reactionary branch of Sunnism championed by Saudis and Gulf Arabs. It gets confusing. But is really all about power and money.
In reply to Wasn't Qatar in a spat with… by Ghost of PartysOver
"Lira Surges After Qatar Pledges To Invest $15 Billion In ERDOGAN"
$15 Billion is chump change for Qatar
And the FX market.
In reply to $15 Billion is chump change… by machiavellian-trader
Qatar hosts more than 10,000 US soldiers and around 72 F-15 aircraft at Al Udeid base.
That's interesting. Doing what they did probably won't please the maverick but they did it anyway.
In reply to Qatar hosts more than 10,000… by Fecund Stench
In reply to World Cup disappears in 3..2… by Arne Saknussemm
