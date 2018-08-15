Lira Surges After Turkey Crushes Shorts, Imposes New US Sanctions, Denies Brunson Appeal For Release

In a day in which the dollar set new highs against all emerging market pairs and global risk was on the defensive, the Turkish Lira bucked the trend and extended its rapid rebound from record lows, after Turkish regulators imposed new "soft capital controls" to prop up the battered currency, making it even harder for banks to short the currency through the swap market.
One day after Turkey suspended mark-to-market for banks in a bid to offset fears about debt rollover and capital shortfalls, the Ankara-based Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) announced that the total amount of foreign currency and lira swap and swap-like transactions can’t exceed 25% of banks’ legal shareholder equity; the announcement came just 48 hours after a 50% was imposed on Monday, which however failed to make much of a dent in the selloff.
The latest move limits funds’ access to lira liquidity in the offshore swap market and makes it harder for them to borrow the currency from local lenders and short it. The rate on overnight dollar-lira swaps surged more than 12% points to 34.5%, the highest level since 2003.
“They are killing offshore lira liquidity to stop foreigners shorting the lira,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London.
Then again, this strategy - which just recently was attempted by China - tends to have a very short-term effect, as it does nothing to alleviate the underlying reasons behind a currency selloff.
For now however it is working, and the lira jumped for a second consecutive day, surging as much as 7% against the dollar with the USDTRY briefly sliding below 6.00, reversing much of the decline triggered by tensions with the U.S. Those tensions have been centered on a dispute over the detention of an American pastor, which resulted in tariffs and sanctions. The dispute exacerbated existing concerns about President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox approach to economic policy.
While on Monday the central bank promised “all necessary measures” to maintain financial stability, it didn’t mention higher interest rates and hasn’t raised them yet, even though Turkish corporate and banking executives have asked it to. Then on Tuesday,in another attempt to stabilize sentiment, we reported that the banking watchdog took an unconventional step to support the nation’s beleaguered banks, temporarily excluding the effect of day-to-day securities losses on how their financial strength is calculated.
The suspension of mark-to-market calculations on capital adequacy ratios will continue until prices of securities “normalize,” the banking regulator said in a document sent to banks on Tuesday. The "recent speculative volatility in markets" caused an “unfair erosion" in banks’ capital strength, it said. Under mark-to-market accounting, portfolios must reflect assets’ current market values rather than their book values.
The emergency moves followed the publication of a report from Goldman last week which spooked traders, and predicted that USDTRY above 7.1 would wipe out the banks' excess capital.
The average capital adequacy ratio of the banking system stands at 16 percent as of the end of June, according to official data. Every 10 percent decline in the lira reduces capital adequacy ratios by around 50 basis points on average, according to the Goldman Sachs report.
The BDDK also published a new set of regulations on loan restructurings by banks, financial leasing and factoring firms in the Official Gazette on Wednesday, Bloomberg reports. The new rules allow banks to extend the maturities of outstanding loans to clients, refinance them, make new loans to help troubled companies, and seek new collateral. Banks can also demand debtors sell assets to repay debts and improve their finances. Overdue loans can now be restructured within two years from the day a framework agreement is signed.
* * *
Meanwhile going back to the ongoing escalation in political tensions between the US and Turkey, one day after Erdogan vowed to boycott US electronics products, including the iPhone, Ankara slapped an additional tax on imports of a broad range of American goods. Turkey announced it would impose an additional 50% tax on U.S. rice, 140% on spirits and 120% on cars. There are also additional charges on U.S. cosmetics, tobacco and some food products. The was Erdogan's latest retaliation for the Trump administration’s punitive actions over the past few weeks to pressure Turkey into releasing an American pastor.
Bloomberg calculated that the items listed in the decree accounted for $1 billion of imports last year, similar to the amount of Turkish steel and aluminum exports that were subjected to higher tariffs by President Donald Trump last week. The decision shows Turkey giving a proportionate response to American “attacks” on the Turkish economy, Vice President Fuat Oktay said in tweets this morning.
Zor günlerde liderinin etrafında kenetlenen Milletimiz, kural tanımaz tavırlara karşı uluslararası kamuoyu ile de kenetlenmiş, haksızlıklara karşı Dünya’yı cesaretlendirmiştir. Durmak yok, yola devam.— Fuat Oktay (@fuatoktay06) August 15, 2018
In addition to imposing the new tariffs, Erdogan assured the spat with Trump would get worse before it gets better after a local court denied US pastor Brunson's appeal to be released from house arrest. A local court in Izmir rejected the appeal by the US Pastor to be released from house arrest pending his trial on espionage and terrorism-related charges.
A higher Turkish court was still considering the appeal and Brunson's lawyer, Ismail Cem Halavurt, told CBS News on Wednesday that he would not consider the appeal formally rejected until the higher court issues it's ruling. He said that was likely to happen by the end of business on Wednesday. A previous appeal by Brunson was rejected at the end of July.
In response to this barrage of new developments out of Turkey, we expect Trump will shortly escalate his own crackdown on Turkey most likely in a tweet which in turn will send the lira plunging once more.
Comments
Erdogan is a fool. Just release the pastor and end this stupidity. Average Turks are getting crushed.
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾ http://www.bosscyber.com
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
You get paid to LIE, Nigerian spammer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
Trump has revealed America's penis for the world to see, and it's shriveled.
In reply to You get paid to LIE,… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
your mom loves it; chomps on it whenever she can.
In reply to Trump has revealed America's… by Dr. Acula
BBVA bank gets a 6hr reprieve, now sell Mortimer sell!!! ;-)
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by lisaroy728
Aruging for A Capitulation Point In Turkey:
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/a-capitulation-point-in-turkey/
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
Maybe he's keeping the pastor because despite his rhetoric, he wants a bailout
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
A USSAN "Pastor" in a foreign slammer ALWAYS means some CIA thug got his ass caught. Goggle it!
Let US prey and then some, ah men
In reply to Maybe he's keeping the… by DingleBarryObummer
And the "fool" might be the very man to bring down the sickening NATOstan, home of the EUSSR, limp dick vassal of USSA and the entire anglozionazi empire of filth. Turk debt to deadbeats Italy, France and Spain not to mention Germanistan will be the death knell for the entire Ponzi house of cards, all that is keeping the Atlanticist sewer bubbling for now.
Go Erdoggy!
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
Last gasp of air before the end of the string.
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
Pastor Brunson is a CIA asset, as Erdogan well knows. There are a lot of phonies around, including many who post here. For the rest, you have a mix of mostly over 70 year olds who watch FOX news and then there are the comments from people who never learned to write English. ZeroHedge staffers must have a tough time sometimes writing comments when no one else does.
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
"Pastor Brunson is a CIA asset, as Erdogan well knows."
Naturally you have proof of this or do you just instinctively side with Turkish thugs who helped run guns down into Syria for ObaMo Klinton? ;-)
In reply to Pastor Brunson is a CIA… by junction
Winning!!
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
The 'Pastor' is a CIA spy.
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
You area a simpleton.
In reply to Ergogan is a fool by lester1
Must have gotten these tricks from Russian Central Bank...
Trump: I will eliminate U.S. debt in 8 years
http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/275003-trump-i-w…
Debt Jubilee when he leaves office? (have anything more current than 2016?)
In reply to Trump: I will eliminate U.S… by DingleBarryObummer
I heard Mike Maloney say recently that banning shorts is a particularly bad idea, because they often provide a floor for an asset, where the short holders come in and buy near where they think the bottom is, thus reflating the asset some... Is this accurate? Is the ban on short selling something that is likely to cause the situation to worsen for Turkey?
I am but a lowly Engineer, not a finance man.
IMO This is all ordo ab chao and will end in an IMF bailout.
In reply to I heard Mike Maloney say… by JimiP
Invisible cloth tactic.
In reply to I heard Mike Maloney say… by JimiP
Yes, this is a temporary reprieve. Erdogan is in the process of destroying the Turkish currency.
In reply to I heard Mike Maloney say… by JimiP
Exactly, and the Euro, the Chinese, the Russians and the Brits, including Japan watch these tactics and will prepare.
They will cut him "US" off at the knees in preparation. Think the Russian will support Trump if he continues down this path ? He can't backdoor "be nice" to Russia without congress...
This isnt going to END well as we get some stupid win against Turkey that props up the Trumpanese Base... Ridiculous...
In reply to Yes, this is a temporary… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Now we are learning, the last sentence tells you how to invest, invest wisely... This is where Trump continues to throw the American Consumer under the Bus for his personal Ego.
Many will and should agree that we need to keep people out, slowly bring jobs back, but if they dont pay and we piss off the whole world, it is no good for us.
We can't fight everybody at once, that is exactly what he is doing.
So triple action changes dynamics.
Meanwhile Sweden is burning and the screamers are asking what is going on. Like Obama telling Iran “come on, knock it off.” (PS, very Presidential sounding right?)
Turkey and Canada are winning the battles, the US will win the war 🇺🇸
I am sure that when the hypocrites release the 55 persons that they have locked up and tortured without trial in Guantanamo bay- since 2002, Erdogan may take notice. Until then, he occupies the moral high ground.
We can work with the Brits. If you have ever seen the "DOCUMENTARY" Reign of Fire, you will know, we work good together.
Q: Which gets killed off first in this nonsense, the Lira or Erdogan?
A: Who cares?