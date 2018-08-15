Metal Meltdown: Palladium Plunges, Copper Crashes Into Bear Market

While traders are keeping a close eye on developed markets to see if the risk from from Turkey’s financial crisis or China’s trade war is spreading, the emerging-market contagion has slammed the base metal markets. Hard.
Base metal markets plunged on Wednesday, with most contracts falling more than 2% in London: the broader base metals spot price index was down over 4%, and is now just shy of a bear market.
The components were all ugly: Copper sank 2.3% to 5,903 a metric, the lowest since July 2017 and is set to enter a bear market. Aluminum slumped 2.1% to $2,027 a tone, while palladium plunged 5% and the FTSE 350 Mining Index sank to a four-month low, while Zinc plunged 3.1% and was trading at a two year low of 2,377/ton. Not even gold, the usual safe haven, was spared from the selloff, sliding as low at 1,180, and was down 0.9%.
Putting today's plunge in context, today alone, the six LME base metals have in aggregate dropped more than 25%, and are headed for the biggest collective loss since 2011.
Commodities have been hammered by growing fear that problems in China and Turkey will lead to weaker global economic growth, and eventually hurt demand for raw materials. Losses on Wednesday were triggered by a broad retreat in China as the yuan weakened and recent data showed the economy hit a rough patch. Earlier this week Beijing reported an across the board miss for all key economic categories: industrial output, fixed-asset investment and retail sales.
Amid the slowdown, copper has once again emerged as the true barometer of China's economy, with its price tracking the slide in the offshore yuan almost tick for tick.
Copper prices have also been hit by speculation that the wage talks at the world’s biggest copper mine will end without a strike. BHP Billiton and the union at Escondida agreed to put a new offer to a vote by workers, potentially saving the industry from supply disruptions.
Adding to the bearish sentiment are growing signs that emerging markets are starting to panic over fears that Turkey’s economic crisis will spread: overnight Indonesia’s central bank surprised the market with a "surprise" rate hike of 25bps, its 4th in 3 months, as the country moved to contain volatility and curb a slide in the currency.
As Bloomberg notes, sentiment among traders has also turned sharply negative. According to the latest CFTC data, money managers have a short position of about 83,000 copper futures and options, near an all-time high.
And while mining stocks have slumped, they have not been hit nearly as hard as the underlying metals, and prices certainly aren’t anywhere near the lows hit in the depth of the commodity crisis from the past few years, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index is still more than twice the level from the start of 2015.
Should China's slowdown accelerate, and should trade war with the US escalate, this divergence will not last too long.
What a world we live in indeed. A short tweet from FED/Trump could flip this around in seconds.
Soon the ECB will start stop QE and start raising rates, also UK will probably have a no deal brexit.
<1000$ gold is a reality then.
Yeah well finding actual physical metal at these ridiculous prices is another story. Just tried with platinum.
Why would you want physical metal? Everything's electronic these days, no need for metal in the age of electronics...
Haha
....to back up the crypto?
Who needs metals when everyone now relies on short lasting electronics made of unrecoverable precious metals?
Electronics made from bitcoins and rainbows.
For the same reason we want a physical girlfriend vs an online relationship.
In reply to Why would you want physical… by Al Huxley
To throw more money away?
In that case, you're not Japanese.
platinum at 14yr low today!
$43 to 53 above ask...Try here:
https://www.jmbullion.com/1-oz-valcambi-platinum-bar/
Just checked your link. Says out of stock
Sorry. It was in stock when I posted it. Dayum!
Plat Maple Leafs are still in stock...a bit more premium:
https://www.jmbullion.com/2018-1-oz-canadian-platinum-maple-leaf/
Welcome to the Great Trump Recession. Not Good!
Welcome recession newcomers! Some of us have been here since, at least, 2005.
Just because your dumb ass is broke some of us have a pretty fat cushion, know why? CAUSE WE'VE READ THIS BOOK BEFORE!! while you were shitting and pissing in your pampers.
Higher IRs might finally crash the zombies. That could lead to even greater inflation as companies go bust.
the greater the crisis, the lower the price of PMs. its normal.
It's having an impact on the $US denominated balance sheets of Russia and China. I don't thing they care since neither of them need to sell PMs for dollars.
The FED is draining the pool of all the Trillions they printed. Some of those trillions went to oil, PM's, copper, etc... Some went to stawks and bonds. Well, as the pool drains the dollar goes up and everything else goes down!
The FED is draining the pool of all the Trillions they printed...
disagree. the fed will never drain all those trillions. never.
Agreed. It is like plastic now. Here for good.
They are draining the assets of the emerging markets who do indeed need to sell things to pay USD denominated debt.
Blah, Blah, Blah, paper is NOT the same thing as physical...
In the former Soviet Union the "official" price of many things was very low...
Availability and affordability were something else altogether. Precisely why the black markets did so well.
It's a fiat currency world, do you believe what your overlords tell you? Do you have faith in your government?
"Full Faith and Credit"
same
as
it
ever
was!
Your physically dragging out your sometimes interesting commentary pisses me off and I am sure I am not the only one.
I assume you do this for effect: trigger warning! It is not working!!
Save the digital space?
Just think: Now, people have smartphones to make the time go by faster when standing in a long line to buy a loaf of bread. Progress!
1. Buy gold ETF paper, millions worth, speak loud and proud about it
2. Watch the market crumble to dust, yell I PREDICTED!! People flee to gold, ETF skyrockets
3. Bank goes bankrupt tho, Paper gold nowhere to be found, no physical gold FUCK!!!, declare bankruptcy and cry while real gold owner laugh
4. FUCK!!
Copper=durable goods.
Gold=normal pet rock-paper-scissor activity
It's when nobody believes in it that it becomes extremely valuable...
But not for very much longer!...
Judas priest sang about this....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YzH3VBUoBw
Strange how little was said specifically about silver (at 14.44!!)
It may go to $1.00 by the time Jamie and Lloyd follow their "script" to the letter from Lord Rothschild -Does not matter in the least for what is going to happen to U.S. in the next 2 to 3 months!...
Zimbabwamerica here WE COME!!!
Before or after the November mid-terms...?
My guess is after. Continue the charade just a bit longer by allowing the serfs to vote.
....so that the lords and the womb-productive vassals can keep their tax cuts, with the womb-productive serfs continuing to keep their tax welfare as well.
The rest of us go down with the ship.
Lol gold
Cool. Maybe someone has some cheap pre 82 copper cents to unload on eBay. I will buy them up. Metal scarcity and hyper inflation is the future!
Even though I immensely dislike you and your retarded politics, we can agree on this.
Who cares what you dislike?
You might be smart. Wouldn’t it be safer for ordinary people to own silver in a meltdown situation? Unlike with gold, the storage and transport would not be such an issue. Since more people could afford it, silver might be easier to sell, and it has practical, industrial uses, providing a bigger market. In a hyperinflation scenario, what would the proceeds from silver sales buy, though?
In a way, the Coiners might be smarter than people think, especially if they are quiet types. Many programmers are. They can quietly mine their coins. Most places will not let them pay with crypto, but that will just force them to be more careful with their coins, which will be necessary in that situation.
Cue the Schiff podcast in 3 - 2 - 1...
Ahh, the Peter Shitshow...
Well, I just plunked down some fiat for PMs at the lows for the day- so far.
Now it will be a wait and see how much lower it can still go- knowing my lousy sense of timing and bad luck.
(Please, some you ZHers out there, tell me I didn’t make a bonehead move!)
admire your courage Hubbs. did the same last week. bonehead move.
i have caught so many falling knives i am in shreds.
and drinking heavily
Ah.....you done a good thing! I buy something every week regardless of price.
Just so happens I was short fiat this week so missed out a little:) I don't do credit anymore.
Buying real money with upside-down script is never a bad thing...
when buying PM's(the hold it in your own hand kind)
it's NEVER a bonehead move
Unless you bought at 50$. Which many did. The masses don't have the foresight to buy when it's not the hot market to be in.
