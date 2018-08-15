MIT Computer Model Predicts Dramatic Drop In Quality Of Life To 2020, "End Of Civilization" By 2040

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
Is humanity approaching a major turning point?
A computer model that was originally developed in 1973 by a group of scientists at MIT is warning that things are about to dramatically change.
If the computer predictions are accurate, our standard of living will start to decline dramatically around the year 2020, and we will witness the “end of civilization” around the year 2040.
Of course this is not the first time ominous predictions such as this have been made about our future.
For years, experts have been warning that we are heading for severe shortages of water, food and oil as our limited natural resources begin to run out. For years, experts have been warning that our economic model is not sustainable and that we are heading for a historic collapse. For years, experts have been warning about the alarming increase in seismic activity all over the planet and about the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
Society is crumbling all around us, and the elements for a “perfect storm” are definitely coming together.
So maybe this computer model is on to something.
The name of the computer program is “World One”, and it was originally created by Jay Forrester…
The prediction came from a programme nicknamed World One, which was developed by a team of MIT researchers and processed by Australia’s largest computer.
It was originally devised by computer pioneer Jay Forrester, after he was tasked by the Club of Rome to develop a model of global sustainability.
However, the shocking result of the computer calculations showed that the level of pollution and population would cause a global collapse by 2040.
The fact that the Club of Rome was behind Jay Forrester’s work is a major red flag, because David Rockefeller and other globalists founded the Club of Rome and it has always been used to further the globalist agenda.
Could it be possible that this computer model is a glimpse into the kind of future that the globalists believe is coming?
According to the model, life as we know it is about to change in a massive way…
At this time the broadcasters addreses the audience: “At around 2020, the condition of the planet becomes highly critical.
“If we do nothing about it, the quality of life goes down to zero. Pollution becomes so seriously it will start to kill people, which in turn will cause the population to diminish, lower than it was in the 1900.
“At this stage, around 2040 to 2050, civilised life as we know it on this planet will cease to exist.”
The computer model appears to be primarily concerned with natural resources, pollution and population levels, but other factors should be considered as well.
In order to have “civilization”, people need to behave in a civilized manner, and we see more evidence that we are in an advanced state of social decay on a daily basis.
For example, one would think that priests would be some of the most well-behaved and “civilized” members of our society, but a new report about clergy child abuse in Pennsylvania is pulling back the curtain on incredible acts of darkness…
Horrific details have emerged about predatory behavior by priests, including those who made young boys rinse their mouths with holy water to ‘purify’ them after they were forced to give oral sex and one young boy made to pose naked as Jesus while other priests took pornographic pictures and shared them with other clergymen.
A bombshell report by a grand jury in Pennsylvania has extensively detailed for the first time how 300 priests sexually abused more than 1,000 children and how church leaders, some of whom are still alive, covered it up.
Remember, these 300 priests are just from one state. There are countless other incidents of abuse all over the country, and it is a crisis that appears to be escalating.
Earlier today, I came across a story about a 22-year-old man in Michigan that approached a group of young girls in a forceful manner, but fortunately they were able to fight him off…
Four Michigan girls successfully fought off a man who allegedly intended to kidnap and have sex with one of them by punching him and flinging hot coffee in his face.
Bruce Hipkins, 22, of Tuscola County, Michigan, was charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, assault and battery and criminal sexual conduct charges following the incident which occurred Friday night.
The thin veneer of civilization that we all take for granted on a daily basis is wearing very thin, and it is all that really separates us from societal collapse, chaos and anarchy.
Ultimately, a computer model from 1973 is probably not going to be the best guide, but I do agree that enormous societal changes are heading our way very rapidly. In fact, I wrote an entire novel about what America will start to look like as those societal changes begin to accelerate. I am more convinced than ever that America is heading for a “perfect storm” that will bring us to our knees, but most Americans appear to have bought into the fiction that everything is going to be okay somehow even though it is exceedingly clear that virtually nothing about our society is sustainable over an extended period of time. A day of reckoning is inevitably coming, and even a computer model from 1973 can see that.
For those of you that have stopped, it is time to start prepping again. A major international debt crisis has started, war almost erupted in the Middle East last week, and civil unrest is starting to erupt in major cities all across America.
I believe that we are going to witness bigger changes over the next two years than we have over the last ten years combined. The clock is ticking, and America’s date with destiny is fast approaching.
As always, let us hope for the best, but let us also get prepared for the worst.
Comments
It's called global cooling, reduced growing seasons and food supply.
As the Joomanji turns...
In reply to It's called global cooling… by NotTiredOfWinning
GIGO.
In reply to As the Joomanji turns... by WTFRLY
We lost independent thinking years ago...but anyway,
.
deagel.com predictions sound more legit about where USA will be like in the future then some old 1970s data and other bs.
.
Every dog has its day and this empire like other powerful ones in history before it...is toast. The experiment is over - they turned us into greedy McDonald eating narcissistic fags.
In reply to GIGO. by Billy the Poet
Is this the same computer that says gold is about to break out to the upside?
Smash that fucking thing.
In reply to Z by BLOTTO
Nuts off for all priests on their wedding day as a sign of devotion to their respective God.
In reply to . by TrajanOptimus
Might as well take your cues from that one neverending game of Civ 2 (https://kotaku.com/civilizations-crazy-ten-year-game-is-still-going-144…).
Ridiculous. You can't make predictions based off of complex models. And you sure as shit can't just ignore technological progress. Now if you sprinkle some AI magic dust on there, things might be different.
In reply to Nuts off. by Al Gophilia
"All models are wrong but some are useful." George Box
In reply to Might as well take your cues… by tmosley
"Club of Rome": listen slaves...
We have mapped out all probable outcomes; and devised plans "a...b..z;zz...zzzzz" to deal with them, ready!
We "tell you so" ahead...
In reply to "All models are wrong but… by radicalink
Like I’ve been saying for years.
Everything stops on or about 01JAN22.
That when industrialized civilization ends.
In reply to "Club of Rome": listen… by old naughty
This article casts crackpottery.
Should read " MIT Computer Model Predicted" as in 1973. This is just a regurgitation of 45-year-old doom porn. From the linked article:
One might wonder just how accurate the computer model's predictions have been since then.
That's it? It must have failed miserably if this overly vague and nebulous "result" is all that can be pointed to when vouching for the accuracy of the results.
In reply to Like I’ve been saying for… by bismillah
Oh good, thanks for the heads up.
In reply to Like I’ve been saying for… by bismillah
In reply to "All models are wrong but… by radicalink
We are still recovering from 8 years of Obamanomis and Obamacare and floods of illegals that Hussein Sotero let in.
It'll take time to heal these wounds.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by julianna.abby
Nothing will heal without the wall, real immigration laws being enforced, and the fucking invading parasites to be thrown out.
In reply to We are still recovering from… by Never One Roach
The future is already here — it's just not very evenly distributed - William Gibson
give it more time...
In reply to "All models are wrong but… by radicalink
Or the whole game and Life as we know it is rigged.
In reply to Might as well take your cues… by tmosley
Don’t knock the epitomy of doom porn! Best news I heard today! :)
In reply to Might as well take your cues… by tmosley
Unbelievable, yet another drop in gold to 1165 tonight.
In reply to . by TrajanOptimus
When they take it to zero, then what?
GLD paper gold IS NOT real gold. Pound it like a two bit whore.
Their rigging is being seen for what it truly is. Somewhat like censorship on AJ is a huge backfire.
Their game is over. They know it.
In reply to Unbelievable, yet another… by Hubbs
But the idea is to buy phys gold at the lowest fiat price. Just when you buy some at the lows, you are fooled again.
In reply to When they take it to 0, then… by Ima anal sphincter
Then you buy more (silver for me) and count your blessings you got even better prices.
In reply to But the idea is to buy phys… by Hubbs
Program was corrupted by a wrong code which were the ingredients in the Chipotle meat thus the fatalistic outlook.
In reply to . by TrajanOptimus
Come on, man. My comment obliteration of the other article was way better than this horseshit.
Independent thinking was not lost, it was surrendered.
In reply to Z by BLOTTO
Garbage In Garbage Out!!! EXACTLY!!!
[Ignore this bullshit. It is crap on a galactic scale. We will all be here when MIT is relegated to the dungheep of history... #WWG1WWA]
In reply to GIGO. by Billy the Poet
The (((GANG))) that put the garbage into America...
The (((GANG))) destroyed THIS:
— Judith Moriarty
The average person thinks this all "just happened" it didn't it was PLANNED:
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique
How Charles Lindbergh went OVERNIGHT from Hero to Pariah PDF
In reply to GIGO. by Billy the Poet
So forget hookers and blow... but start spending money to enjoy life?
In reply to As the Joomanji turns... by WTFRLY
The sooner the collapse, the better.
Collapse now, and avoid the rush.
In reply to So forget hookers and blow… by TeethVillage88s
I'd just like to point out that there was a certain MIT "professor" who said ObaMaoCare would be the catz tits.
Didn't quite work out ;-)
In reply to The sooner the collapse, the… by ZENDOG
Well it sounded kinna Zen: " The sooner the collapse, the better. "
In reply to I'd just like to point out… by nmewn
lol...it's amazing to me how many cultists will follow an MIT or Haaahvawd law professor seeking some "spiritual awakening" ;-)
In reply to Well it sounded kinna Zen: "… by TeethVillage88s
Many of the prof guys are paranoid, out-of-shape jews with uglier old hags.
No hope for them, so their outlook is addressed in accordance.
Go pour yourselves another cheap whisky & shut up.
In reply to lol by nmewn
Sounds like the elite's Christmas list to me. They funded the study
The Elite: "You can not use the word Christmas"
Robby: "Show yourself varmint, if you got the guts"
In reply to I'd just like to point out… by nmewn
They occasionally unmask and blurt something out like "Good gawd man, you're killing off NATO!" or some off-the-cuff defense of Keynes, an individual's money, wealth or property or allowing yourself to be disarmed & compliant in order to be "civilized" but usually, they prefer to remain masked ;-)
In reply to Sounds like the elite's… by JRobby
Yes. "Don't you want to defend the old system, status quo, corrupted institutions, corrupted political process, lobbying/bribing powerful non-state corporations?"
In reply to They occasionally unmask and… by nmewn
They've come so far with it why would they stop now?
Told everyone bout the crypto when it was unpopular to say so, cuz, it's basically what I do, say unpopular stuff ;-)
In reply to Yes. "Don't you want to… by TeethVillage88s
But I'm still looking for link to Harvard study of 2016 Trump Election... I think it states that like 6-8 Million votes were from Illegals (Not duplicate Voting).
In reply to Sounds like the elite's… by JRobby
No, I think that MIT doctor (PhD) was paid millions to design an Obamacare program that could be sold to the public. “How do you know this plan will pass?” he was asked.
“Because the American people are idiots.”
So this PHD knew Obamacare was a POS , but on the other hand he was paid to draw up a plan that could be sold to the public. He “did his job,” that slimeball asshole.
In reply to I'd just like to point out… by nmewn
Exactly. Beat the rush and collapse now.
In reply to The sooner the collapse, the… by ZENDOG
They say Rome Debased their currency, then they started Welfare and Welfare started to grown... Now the Roman Empire is complex, confused, history lesson.
In reply to Exactly. Beat the rush and… by shankster
And Rome fell because of it. I should know, I was there.
In reply to They say Rome Debased their… by TeethVillage88s
Gibbons is a good read. When it comes to human nature, Solomon nailed it when he said there was nothing new under the sun.
In reply to They say Rome Debased their… by TeethVillage88s