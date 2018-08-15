Nasdaq Plunges To Key Technical Support Amid Tech Turmoil

Having miraculously ripped off the 50-day moving-average on August 2nd (to make fresh record highs), Nasdaq has collapsed today back to that critical technical support level...
Tech stocks are leading the plunge...
FANG and TATS are getting clubbed like a baby seal...
All FANG stocks are down hard...
Comments
YAY!!!!!!!
Can it stay down this time?
Wouldn't that be beautiful if it did?!
In reply to YAY!!!!!!! Can it stay… by adr
Look at Gold and Silver...too the moon.....Wow...it is skyrocketing...
...on a Serious note. I am Buying Platinum...look at the 10 year chart. It looks like you are at a pretty safe bottom.
http://www.kitco.com/charts/techcharts_platinum.html
In reply to YAY!!!!!!! Can it stay… by adr
Cashless society is code for precious (or we should say not so precious) metals investors.
In reply to Look at Gold and Silver… by takeaction
And the general sat and the lines on the map
moved from side to side.
PF
In reply to Cashless society is code for… by Clock Crasher
Markets are on the temperance program.
In reply to The generals sat by I hate cunton
Yen Cross was absolutely spot on with his QT comments yesterday.
In reply to Markets are on the… by Cryptopithicus Homme
Who would have guessed that the Fed was such an important entity in keeping our debt and stock markets afloat? Or that rising interest rates might make servicing the debt more costly and cause liquidity issues? Oh well, live and learn I guess....
In reply to Yen Cross was absolutely… by Saddam Miser
meet the new boss, same as the old boss......another perfect bottom tick ZH
In reply to Who would have guessed that… by Al Huxley
Nobody needs commodities anymore. Especially with China going out of business. The hot markets are going to be companies that sell 'ideas' not 'stuff'. Actually perfect for us!
In reply to Look at Gold and Silver… by takeaction
Yeah China is going out of business...
In reply to Nobody needs commodities… by Al Huxley
Low IQ loser China can't compete with our very smart people - weak! Soon they'll be back to mud farming like the rest of the shithole countries that aren't America! MAGA!!!!
In reply to Yeah China is going out of… by boostedhorse
China needs to be pounded into the ground. They've wrought enough damage to the world already.
In reply to Nobody needs commodities… by Al Huxley
Buy what you know you can trade (barter) with. That means denominations best suited for $100 or less.
In reply to Look at Gold and Silver… by takeaction
"can it stay down this time?"
Absolutely NOT!
Amazon didn't hit 2,000,000 yet
back to sleep
In reply to YAY!!!!!!! Can it stay… by adr
I'd like to see the plunge protection team take a day off. Today would be a good day for a day off.
In reply to YAY!!!!!!! Can it stay… by adr
just a routine correction. buy the dips. gauranteed win
Silver getting a beat down
Crude oil... "put your mouth on the fucking curb"
Ahhh life is good
/s
Btfd
Where is Gartman when you need him?
this will be over by the close of today
banks who were exposed to EM are just raising a tiny bit of capital to get flat or away with minimal loses (or gains if they had been building short positions against their clients)
also convenient to take the opportunity to beat the fuck out of commodities
its a win win situation
and if you can force a few miners into bankruptcy.. well thats just icing on the cake that you eat and have it too
Somebody's selling a lot of gold...
"Sell with me if you want to live."
-Terminator
In reply to Somebody's selling a lot of… by carbonmutant
What kind...?
In reply to Somebody's selling a lot of… by carbonmutant
There is no turmoil until whispers of Layoffs hit the wind.
If you think the Dow is going to give up 25,000 without the ESF coming with a few trill-E-on i recommend taking your head out of your ass.
I love these intra week charts.
How about we take a look at a multi year weekly chart and then look at the "damage".
Tax cuts round 2 tweet in 3..2..1
Oh look at that New All Time Lies.. I mean Highs.
Silver... you'd have to laugh if it wasn't so sad. Gold more so.
I'm betting the horseshit will kick in at precisely 1:30pm today. PPT armed and ready.
just as soon as the child sacrifice lunch ritual is over
sometimes they run late and we don't get around to that until 3:30
In reply to I'm betting the horseshit… by The Real Tony
Silver Gold Ratio ripping your face off
81 handle right were it was a few years ago
only honorable thing to do now is to tie all that metal around your neck and then have a boating accident if you catch my drift
Metals... I know what your thinking because I'm thinking the same thing
Why oh why didn't I take the blue pill
look at First Majestic
from 8 to 5 in a straight line
going out of business I guess
hey! not our fault you cant mine silver for 15 cents an ounce