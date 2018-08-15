Nasdaq Plunges To Key Technical Support Amid Tech Turmoil

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:57

Having miraculously ripped off the 50-day moving-average on August 2nd (to make fresh record highs), Nasdaq has collapsed today back to that critical technical support level...

Tech stocks are leading the plunge...

FANG and TATS are getting clubbed like a baby seal...

All FANG stocks are down hard...

 

 

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Clock Crasher Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:07 Permalink

this will be over by the close of today

banks who were exposed to EM are just raising a tiny bit of capital to get flat or away with minimal loses (or gains if they had been building short positions against their clients)

also convenient to take the opportunity to beat the fuck out of commodities

its a win win situation

and if you can force a few miners into bankruptcy.. well thats just icing on the cake that you eat and have it too

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Clock Crasher Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

I love these intra week charts.

How about we take a look at a multi year weekly chart and then look at the "damage".

Tax cuts round 2 tweet in 3..2..1

Oh look at that New All Time Lies.. I mean Highs.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Clock Crasher Wed, 08/15/2018 - 11:24 Permalink

Silver Gold Ratio ripping your face off

81 handle right were it was a few years ago

only honorable thing to do now is to tie all that metal around your neck and then have a boating accident if you catch my drift

 