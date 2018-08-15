Retail Sales Rebound In July After Big Downward Revisions

Thanks to major downward revisions (Control Group saw a 0.1% drop in June after revisions), headline July retail sales beat expectations rising 0.5% MoM as clothing, food service, and gas station sales jumped.

While the revisions helped, as Bloomberg notes, the data suggest consumer spending is continuing to drive the economy early in the quarter. Tax cuts have put more money in Americans' pockets this year, consumer sentiment remains elevated and a gauge of small-business optimism rose in July to the second-highest level on record.

The report showed so-called retail control-group sales -- which are used to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building-materials stores and gasoline stations -- rose 0.5 percent, slightly more than forecast, after a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month.

 

Nine of 13 major retail categories showed increases, according to the Commerce Department data.

Under the covers: food service and drinking places, gasoline stations, and clothing sales surged; while sporting goods and furniture sales slumped...

Interestingly, retail sales data shows purchases at motor-vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.2% after increasing 0.1% in the previous month, which stands in defiance of other data earlier this month showed the volume of U.S. auto sales fell 4% from June.

Great revised numbers for the economy. No how about for the first time in your life give a 10 day summery of the Fed's action so we can really tell what's going on with the economy. 

No, didn't think so. 

Tax cuts put more money in the pockets of above-firing parents with two incomes per household to cover unaffordable housing. Tax cuts rewarded those who take multiple, two-week babyvacations during the summer, causing an increase in gasoline and retail sales related to vacations. There is a higher density of vacation time for busy-working parents in the summer and in the lead up to the Christmas and post-Christmas babyvacationing seasons. Hardworking, every-month quota meeters, with zero birth-canal exits, who never miss a day of work and do not leave work at 2:30 every day, either, leaving behind phones ringing off the hook with paying customers for baby pic-up / beating-the-rush-hour-traffic-to-get-some-shopping-in time, would get fired for five minutes of that absenteeism. As long as they spend money to indulge themselves, “voted-best-for-moms” employees are above repercussions for profound levels of absenteeism, even when they fail to meet quotas. They meet their shopping, birthing and vacation quotas, and the cash rolls in from about 3 different sources, including spouses, ex spouses or welfare, plus a part-time job that keeps them under the income limits for the free stuff and .Gov. 

clothing sales surged...

august will probably be big too.  give a kid $100 to spend on back to school stuff and see how long it lasts.  about a microsecond.

The illusion of a robust economy has been propelled forward by the sheer quantity of economic growth and soaring debt rather than quality. It now seems when Congress passed the Omnibus Spending Bill little thought was given to exactly  how the spending would play out.

I'm referring to the fact that over the final seven weeks of fiscal 2018, the government is slated to embark on a spending spree of historic proportions as federal agencies look to spend $140 billion more than they expected to receive prior to the bill being passed. The article below delves into where some of the money may go.

 http://How Stupidity Might Delay Our Economic Collapse .html

After giving a stock-buyback tax cut to corporations and a non-refundable child tax credit to dual-earner womb producers, keeping two breadwinner jobs with benefits under one roof in a massively underemployed economy, rather than raising their own kids, the US Congress spent a lot more money on defense. No money for the Wall that formed the main theme of the Trump campaign was allocated other than a token $1.6 billion, a fraction of what is spent on free food, free housing and up to $6,431 per household in refundable child tax credits for illegal aliens with instant-citizen kids each year @ $113 billion.

Hey ZH,,, How about some Shadow Stats data for comparisons sake,,, you know, real vs fake.

Yes I know you have to pay John Williams a little but it would be nice to get alternative opinions.... no?

 

Disclaimer: I am not in any way affiliated with Mr. Williams or his site. I am just tired of this everything is awesome BS.