Retail Sales Rebound In July After Big Downward Revisions

Thanks to major downward revisions (Control Group saw a 0.1% drop in June after revisions), headline July retail sales beat expectations rising 0.5% MoM as clothing, food service, and gas station sales jumped.
While the revisions helped, as Bloomberg notes, the data suggest consumer spending is continuing to drive the economy early in the quarter. Tax cuts have put more money in Americans' pockets this year, consumer sentiment remains elevated and a gauge of small-business optimism rose in July to the second-highest level on record.
The report showed so-called retail control-group sales -- which are used to calculate gross domestic product and exclude food services, auto dealers, building-materials stores and gasoline stations -- rose 0.5 percent, slightly more than forecast, after a 0.1 percent drop in the prior month.
Nine of 13 major retail categories showed increases, according to the Commerce Department data.
Under the covers: food service and drinking places, gasoline stations, and clothing sales surged; while sporting goods and furniture sales slumped...
Interestingly, retail sales data shows purchases at motor-vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.2% after increasing 0.1% in the previous month, which stands in defiance of other data earlier this month showed the volume of U.S. auto sales fell 4% from June.
Comments
Great revised numbers for the economy. No how about for the first time in your life give a 10 day summery of the Fed's action so we can really tell what's going on with the economy.
No, didn't think so.
Looks like the FED has sent out teams of shoppers with printed money. Keep up the good work, and for God's sake, please no audit!
In reply to Great revised numbers for… by Last of the Mi…
Who can believe this bullshit any more? They have tortured these numbers so badly they will say whatever the BLS wants them too.
In reply to Great revised numbers for… by Last of the Mi…
Tax cuts put more money in the pockets of above-firing parents with two incomes per household to cover unaffordable housing. Tax cuts rewarded those who take multiple, two-week babyvacations during the summer, causing an increase in gasoline and retail sales related to vacations. There is a higher density of vacation time for busy-working parents in the summer and in the lead up to the Christmas and post-Christmas babyvacationing seasons. Hardworking, every-month quota meeters, with zero birth-canal exits, who never miss a day of work and do not leave work at 2:30 every day, either, leaving behind phones ringing off the hook with paying customers for baby pic-up / beating-the-rush-hour-traffic-to-get-some-shopping-in time, would get fired for five minutes of that absenteeism. As long as they spend money to indulge themselves, “voted-best-for-moms” employees are above repercussions for profound levels of absenteeism, even when they fail to meet quotas. They meet their shopping, birthing and vacation quotas, and the cash rolls in from about 3 different sources, including spouses, ex spouses or welfare, plus a part-time job that keeps them under the income limits for the free stuff and .Gov.
In reply to Who can believe this… by chubbar
these numbers are based on surveys- not hard data-not only can surveys have a big margin of error, but then they can apply a fudge factor.
In reply to Who can believe this… by chubbar
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
●●●●●●●●●●● http://www.bosscyber.com
In reply to these numbers are based on… by Hal n back
clothing sales surged...
august will probably be big too. give a kid $100 to spend on back to school stuff and see how long it lasts. about a microsecond.
Grand kids each got $500 for back to school clothing. What they got (or didn't get) is absolutely amazing. We're awash in Fed induced inflation and no one anywhere wants to talk about it.
In reply to clothing sales surged… by buzzsaw99
OT...take a look tyler's...all the news fit to post..these people are sick Q
https://truepundit.com/investigative-journalist-found-dead-in-d-c-hotel…
Welcome to the real world.
In reply to OT...take a look tyler's… by overmedicatedu…
It is sad she is dead, but why would she have trusted Homeland Security? That was a fatal lapse of reasoning and it probably cost her life. Hopefully True Pundit or some other news outlet will pick it up.
In reply to OT...take a look tyler's… by overmedicatedu…
Does anyone follow these phony numbers anymore?
Always Goldilocks #s so the Fed can drag their feet on raising rates
In reply to Does anyone follow these… by Cursive
"Back To Juvie Month" State ordered sales. It's in the Clinton beige book, man.
The illusion of a robust economy has been propelled forward by the sheer quantity of economic growth and soaring debt rather than quality. It now seems when Congress passed the Omnibus Spending Bill little thought was given to exactly how the spending would play out.
I'm referring to the fact that over the final seven weeks of fiscal 2018, the government is slated to embark on a spending spree of historic proportions as federal agencies look to spend $140 billion more than they expected to receive prior to the bill being passed. The article below delves into where some of the money may go.
http://How Stupidity Might Delay Our Economic Collapse .html
After giving a stock-buyback tax cut to corporations and a non-refundable child tax credit to dual-earner womb producers, keeping two breadwinner jobs with benefits under one roof in a massively underemployed economy, rather than raising their own kids, the US Congress spent a lot more money on defense. No money for the Wall that formed the main theme of the Trump campaign was allocated other than a token $1.6 billion, a fraction of what is spent on free food, free housing and up to $6,431 per household in refundable child tax credits for illegal aliens with instant-citizen kids each year @ $113 billion.
In reply to The illusion of a robust… by Let it Go
Mostly borrowed:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/17/business/dealbook/household-debt-uni…
"In the first quarter of 2017, consumer debt rose to $12.73 trillion, exceeding its peak in the third quarter of 2008. Student loans account for 10.6 percent of that total, up from 3.3 percent in 2003, while housing’s share, though still great, has fallen back to 2003 levels."
Everything is meaningless.
now its...keep the flow going, you stop you sink.
Restaurants packed on a Tuesday night
401k's were up yesterday, and they are convinced they go up forever
Only explanation
Hey ZH,,, How about some Shadow Stats data for comparisons sake,,, you know, real vs fake.
Yes I know you have to pay John Williams a little but it would be nice to get alternative opinions.... no?
Disclaimer: I am not in any way affiliated with Mr. Williams or his site. I am just tired of this everything is awesome BS.