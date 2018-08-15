Rickards On China's Plan To Tank Its Own Stock Market

Authored by James Rickards via The Daily Reckoning,
When I say the fix is in for FXI that’s not meant to be mysterious. FXI is the ticker symbol for a U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) composed of the largest Chinese stocks.
The phrase “the fix is in” simply refers to government-backed manipulation. When you combine the two into a government plan to tank their own stock market, at least to a point, you’re as close to a sure thing as stock market indexes allow these days. That’s exactly what’s going on in China right now.
A currency devaluation will likely lead to a stock market collapse, but it’s a trade-off China is willing to accept because a cheaper currency will stimulate exports and support jobs.
China’s motives in market manipulation are about social stability more than profit and loss. Of course, the Chinese have nothing against making money; they’re good at it. But China is controlled by a Communist Party dictatorship that is most concerned about its self-perpetuation.
That self-perpetuation can involve prison camps, thought control and torture if needed, but on a day-to-day basis it’s more likely to involve avoidance of inflation, unemployment and market panics (versus slow, steady declines).
Investors with vague or no recollection of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protest and massacre in Beijing have been taught to recall the event as a “pro-democracy” student rally complete with a 33-foot-tall papier-mâché statue called the Goddess of Democracythat was destroyed as the military cleared the square. That’s a highly selective and misleading portrait of the overall protest.
It’s true that student demonstrators placed demands for more freedom of the press and freedom of speech in their petitions. Yet the origins of the protest were economic. Rapid economic growth in the 1980s had resulted in large gains for some but had marginalized and disgruntled many others.
Inflation was a real tax on those with limited resources and an easily avoided inconvenience for the rich. It was these economic grievances — inequality and inflation — that gave rise to the protests. The pro-democracy aspects were tacked on in the later stages as the crowds grew.
Initially the Communist Party leadership was divided between moderates, like Zhao Ziyang, who favored some dialogue with the protesters, and hard-liners, like de facto leader Deng Xiaoping, who favored a forced breakup of the protest and the arrest of its leaders.
In the end, the hard-liners got the upper hand and the result was a violent military attack on the demonstration. Death estimates vary widely and cannot be verified but range from 1,000 to 10,000 dead protesters. Communist Party leadership itself was thrown into chaos in the aftermath of Tiananmen with Zhao Ziyang being purged and Jiang Zemin being installed as the new hard-line party leader.
This statue, located at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, is a replica of the Goddess of Democracy first displayed during the Beijing Tiananmen Square protests in April–June 1989.
The ghosts of Tiananmen still haunt the Communist Party leadership almost 30 years later. Economic warfare between China and its trading counterparties is not mainly about economics. It’s mainly about social stability in China, which means avoidance of new mass protests and suppression of widely voiced political dissent.
This econo-political history brings us to the ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. A superficial account of the trade war says it was started by President Trump last winter with his imposition of tariffs on Chinese (and other) goods imported into the U.S. including steel, aluminum and certain appliances.
China retaliated with tariffs on U.S. imports. Trump doubled down with U.S. tariffs on a much longer list of Chinese goods and imposed penalties for Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property.
China retaliated again, and Trump doubled down again. These tit-for-tat tariffs were rising in $10 billion bumps. Suddenly the happy talk about posturing and empty threats was swept aside. A full-scale, red-hot trade war was underway.
This recent outline is accurate as far as it goes. Yet it leaves out a much longer and more complicated backstory. On Dec. 11, 2001, China was formally admitted to the World Trade Organization, WTO, the legal successor to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, GATT, one of the original Bretton Woods institutions from 1944.
China’s admission to the WTO was the result of years of negotiations and substantive concessions on the part of China. Despite those perceived concessions, China secretly pursued the same policy it has used at the U.N. Security Council, the IMF and other multilateral organizations it has joined in recent years.
Here’s an easy metaphor that captures Chinese behavior: Imagine you’re on the admissions committee at an exclusive club. Your club has a strict dress code that involves jackets, ties and leather shoes even on casual occasions.
A new potential member has applied. They go through the interview process, bring recommendations are informed about the dress code and agree to strict adherence. The new member is admitted. The next day the new member shows up at the bar in cutoffs, flip-flops and a T-shirt.
Your club has a problem.
China’s the same way. They go through rigorous vetting. The organization rules and procedures are carefully explained. China agrees to play by the rules and is formally admitted. The next day, China proceeds to break every rule in the book and, in effect, dares the leadership to sanction them. The sanctions never arrive.
The group has a problem.
From this perspective, the trade war did not begin in 2018; it began in 2001. It was not started by President Trump; it was started by China through rule breaking, theft of intellectual property, export dumping and slow-rolling open markets.
When China joined the WTO, its trade surplus with the U.S. was about $100 billion per year. Today China’s trade surplus with the U.S. is about $400 billion per year and rising. This surplus is in addition to the theft of over $600 billion of intellectual property. The 17-year wealth transfer from the U.S. to China now exceeds $3 trillion.
Viewed this way, Trump’s 2018 tariffs on China were not the start of a trade war. They were a desperate effort to stop one before the U.S. is looted further by the Chinese.
In the short run, China has been able to see Trump’s ante every time Trump increases tariffs. Yet China is crucially weak on this front. The U.S. imports about $500 billion per year in goods from China and exports about $100 billion to China. The difference is the $400 billion per year trade deficit the U.S. runs with China.
China is getting close to tariffs on 100% of U.S. imports. The U.S. can still impose tariffs on another $400 billion of Chinese imports. This is what Trump referred to when he said the U.S. cannot lose the trade war with China because “we already lost.”
Trump’s hope is that China will see it’s playing a losing hand, meet Trump for negotiations and settle on lower tariffs all around. This could expand bilateral trade and be a boost to the global economy.
So far, China has not sought reconciliation. Instead it has injected a currency war tactic into the trade wars to give it more leverage than would otherwise exist. Here’s a chart that shows the radical devaluation of the Chinese yuan, CNY, against the dollar, USD, in the past four months:
Chart 1
In the past four months, the Chinese yuan (CNY) has collapsed 8.5% against the U.S. dollar (USD). From 6.28 to 6.88 per dollar. This is a greater collapse than the August 2015 3% “shock” devaluation that triggered an 11% U.S. stock market collapse. This new devaluation will continue as part of China’s play in the trade wars. This time a Chinese stock collapse is a more likely result.
This currency devaluation is China’s reply to Trump. If the yuan dropped 20% against the dollar, Chinese export costs would drop by about the same amount because yuan unit labor costs are a huge part of Chinese manufacturing costs.
If Chinese export costs are $100 per unit, a 20% devaluation will lower those costs to $80 per unit. A 25% U.S. tariff on the new $80 baseline will raise the export cost to $100 — exactly where it started.
China has discovered that devaluation is a near-perfect offset to tariffs. The devaluation tactic not only lowers Chinese export costs; it increases U.S. export costs, as shown in Chart 2 below.
Chart 2
With the trade wars and currency wars now commingled, what are my predictive analytic models telling us about the prospects for Chinese stocks in particular and China more broadly?
Right now, they’re telling us that China is not backing down from its aggressive response to Trump’s tariffs. The Trump team shows no inclination to back down either. The result will be constricted bilateral trade and slower growth at the margin for both countries.
A declining Chinese stock market, as reflected in the FXI price, will be collateral damage in this escalating struggle. It’s not a result that China wants, but it’s a price they will pay in order to keep Chinese citizens employed and assembly lines humming.
Lower unit labor costs combined with higher U.S. tariffs will shift wealth from Chinese enterprises to U.S. importers, but there should be little change in the local currency earnings and job security of Chinese workers. That’s the line in the sand the Communists will defend.
The combined trade and currency wars are like a perfect storm aimed at FXI. Wall Street is misreading these developments, but you don’t have to.
USA Winning
Sum Tin Wong?
In reply to Winning by pc_babe
You mean if they stop inflating the bubble it will collapse sort of thing?
WINNING !!!
Everything to do with the markets is rigged. Government backed, or not.
Watching the precious metals market being the recipient of blatant market rigging and predictable flash crashes and the SEC and FSA in the USSA and UK do nothing?
That is Uniparty government backed as well. We're no different to the communist Chinese.
Ahemmm - Tiananmen Square was a CIA operation ( Rickards obviously knows this)
This guy has lost all relevance and credibility !!
He is aware however - of the SHITSTORM brewing !!
It sounds like he is saying now is a good time to short FXI.
Can you short sell ETF? Why yes, you can. https://www.investopedia.com/ask/answers/163.asp
The tariffs would shift wealth to the U.S. Treasury, not American importers. U.S. consumers would pay the same dollar prices, Chinese producers would receive the same yuan prices, but the entire "profits" from the devaluation would accrue to the U.S. capital account. What's not to like? The Chinese, who control their FX valuation, now have to consider what price they will be paying for violations of the "open commerce" dress code.
Exactly right - and imports like crude oil are getting more expensive for the Chinese too. They are loosing!
In reply to The tariffs would shift… by LetUsHavePeace
Missing point that most of debt in world is in US$
Longterm capital investment in China is now dead. So Trump is killing this capital hog at the right time. Investing in America is in our longterm interest.
I liked your comment the first 3 times, but 4 was just too much.
In reply to Rickards and no skin in the… by Pitty
It was a typo, kind of obvious you dumb fuc
In reply to I liked your comment the… by Al Huxley
China man wont cave. Trump will loose midterms for blue . Lame duck presidency and whining like a teenage girl on twitter to continue.
Chinese will blow up the S&P first before they cave.
Whining like a teenage girl on twitter? How will I notice the difference?
In reply to China man wont cave. Trump… by lumberjack505
One of the dumbest things ever posted on zipperhedge.
And I'm sure they will find a new low soon enough.
We're controlled by a political establishment that's most concerned with it's self-perpetuation, and we do it by propping the markets up. I have a hard time believing communist ideology trumps sociopathic self-preservation instincts
This article probably marks the bottom for $FXI.
"Rinse" and "Repeat" for the rest of the BRII TS...
Finally Rickards "nails" it!!!
And of course the rat makes no mention of his never ending bullish gold call in all this chaos now that all it does is crash
Chinese economic responses are not due to an imagined 30-year-old "Tienanmen massacre" syndrome. Although Rickards has obviously fallen for the fabricated Western MSM version, the Chinese leadership has not.
The other more credible, and less hubristic explanation is that the US is trying to thwart a competitor
who "threatens" US dominance, and that China is resisting being throttled
by the USA (like Japan was in the 1980s).
https://www.forbes.com/sites/yuwahedrickwong/2018/08/05/chinas-japanese…
Japan was/is an occupied territory.China has the manufacturing,its debt does not matter in the grand scheme
of things, and Russia has its back militarily.China can and will win, its theirs to lose,not the USA's to win.
If the USA had wanted to strangle China, like it did Japan, that window has already closed.
In reply to The other more credible,… by rwe2late
Anyone else sick of everyone apparent solution: sell books. ?
Until people bust out guillotines , I feel everyone we think is on our sides is just as satanic as the leaders they espouse to dislike
James Rikards another story teller no different from Gordon Chang haha
Fuck tariffs. We should just start closing our markets to Chinese goods.
White Lotus, Taiping, Boxer Rebellions are in the back of their minds. I think you're right, James, that social stability is what they're trying to optimize. dlayoffs/dt is going to be the metric to watch.
America is living under virtually the same type of system. Every taxpayer is being spied on. The government knows what you wipe your ass with. You pay income tax to a war machine and let's not forget the fact that America's own politicians sold out to corporate interests and gutted the manufacturing base of the U.S. Why? So they could get financing for their MiddleEast wars and Communist China would buy up the government debt. Trump already said "don't blame the Chinese" These are the same corporations and politicians in America who are part of the deep state that is doing everything possible to remove Trump from office. Truth is, none of the BasTurds in Washington could care less about ordinary people. None of them should even be paid. They should be volunteers with no pensions. They're all there to line their own pockets. Get rid of the 3 million federal government employees and the rest of the racket at the State and local levels. Then I'll believe there's a difference in the type of socialism.