Silver Slammed To Lowest Since April 2009

As the dollar surges, precious metals are under notable pressure, but silver is dramatically underperforming gold as its industrial-usage weighs it down to its lowest price since April 2009...

Gold is back at its lowest since Dec 2016 in USDollars...

And has broken down out of its recent tight range in Yuan...

But silver is getting monkeyhammered in USDollars...

Smashing silver to its weakest relative to gold since Feb 2016...

For now, Kudlow is winning...