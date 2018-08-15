Silver Slammed To Lowest Since April 2009

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:03

As the dollar surges, precious metals are under notable pressure, but silver is dramatically underperforming gold as its industrial-usage weighs it down to its lowest price since April 2009...

Gold is back at its lowest since Dec 2016 in USDollars...

And has broken down out of its recent tight range in Yuan...

But silver is getting monkeyhammered in USDollars...

 

Smashing silver to its weakest relative to gold since Feb 2016...

For now, Kudlow is winning...

silverer Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

Buy low, sell high. Found silver .999 one oz. rounds today for $315.93 for 20. That was total price including shipping. That's only $15.80 an ounce. Not bad.

kelzowar Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

Albertarocks Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

Platinum is getting slammed way worse than silver.  It hasn't been this cheap relative to gold in 41 fvcking years.

Historically, platinum has almost always been $100-$400 more expensive than gold.  Today it's only 2/3 the price of gold.  Even a greater bargain than silver is, although I'd say the odds are that silver still has the better upside.

Edward Morbius Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:12 Permalink

The dollar is strengthening in the same way as a sun collapses in upon itself before it explodes and goes super nova. I expect PMs to continue to weaken in dollar terms as long as the FED continues to raise rates.

BANKERS-WE ARE… Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

Al Huxley Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:13 Permalink

It has no use in the modern world!!   And JPM is FINALLY left holding the bag - tons and tons of physical silver in warehouses, and no short contracts to hedge it!!! At the WORST possible time, as the price crashes!  You would think so called professionals would be savvy enough not to get caught so flat footed!! What a bunch of fucking morons!!!

joego1 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

Dealers are down to their minimum premiums. I doubt if they are buying any physical at these prices. Few mines can produce at $14.

crazybob369 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

So the gold/silver ratio is in the mid eighties, the gold platinum is almost at 2/1. Even if you don't love gold, you have got to love platinum and silver at these prices.