Silver Slammed To Lowest Since April 2009

As the dollar surges, precious metals are under notable pressure, but silver is dramatically underperforming gold as its industrial-usage weighs it down to its lowest price since April 2009...
Gold is back at its lowest since Dec 2016 in USDollars...
And has broken down out of its recent tight range in Yuan...
But silver is getting monkeyhammered in USDollars...
Smashing silver to its weakest relative to gold since Feb 2016...
For now, Kudlow is winning...
Comments
Buy low, sell high. Found silver .999 one oz. rounds today for $315.93 for 20. That was total price including shipping. That's only $15.80 an ounce. Not bad.
buy High,
sell Low!
Fixed it...
C'mon down!
*puts truck in reverse*
Nope. Time to buy more.
You PM bugs should be buying today...
RSI 19 Chart
BITCOIN!!!
BTFD! For real this time. Giving silver away now.
I thought they were giving it away at 30. then at 26. then at 21. then at 18. then at 15. Yeah, I think I have had enough......
You are right. They WERE giving it away at 30. Hang in there. You will be vindicated.
That would be Bitcoin and Tesla.
We haven't had a selling opportunity since 2011
I had one opportunity. That one week back in August of 2016. missed it.
Better for me, terrible for thee.
Why let just the manipulators benefit. "While in Rome..."
Just to add a little salt to the gaping bleeding wound Bitcoin +$374
Not bad.
A buck 30 premium sucks. Buy it in real bars jr.
guess who also bought some more 2day???
stupid Central Bank fuckers...
but THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY ASS!
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
ps: anybody who is panicking over this complete non-sense is WEAK MINDED...
Shit happens.
Fundin....err..."Lake Secured"
no sweat
I pulled the trigger, but the Magazine is still fairly Full. Good lower the average Prices Aye?
Fucking Fuck!!
I’m eating my silver stash before it’s worth $0
Goes well with a nice Aged Scotch.
Silver is priced like 10 years ago, Yet everything else I buy has become so expensive
This is your upside down world.
Has shepwave.com traders given buy signal in gold and silver yet? Made a killing off the sell signals.
Keep stack' n losers. What's your RoR the past 5 yrs?
We don't look at five year intervals. There are no intervals. Why do you care?
Better than yours over the last 20.
Platinum is getting slammed way worse than silver. It hasn't been this cheap relative to gold in 41 fvcking years.
Historically, platinum has almost always been $100-$400 more expensive than gold. Today it's only 2/3 the price of gold. Even a greater bargain than silver is, although I'd say the odds are that silver still has the better upside.
Well then. Better sell all your holdings and get out quick!
The dollar is strengthening in the same way as a sun collapses in upon itself before it explodes and goes super nova. I expect PMs to continue to weaken in dollar terms as long as the FED continues to raise rates.
It has no use in the modern world!! And JPM is FINALLY left holding the bag - tons and tons of physical silver in warehouses, and no short contracts to hedge it!!! At the WORST possible time, as the price crashes! You would think so called professionals would be savvy enough not to get caught so flat footed!! What a bunch of fucking morons!!!
Could some half-wit retarded motherfucker please give us a "buy bitcoin, losers"?
Dealers are down to their minimum premiums. I doubt if they are buying any physical at these prices. Few mines can produce at $14.
So the gold/silver ratio is in the mid eighties, the gold platinum is almost at 2/1. Even if you don't love gold, you have got to love platinum and silver at these prices.
Silver Slammed To Lowest Since April 2009
i hadn't noticed. thanks (for nuttin)
paging Chris Duane...