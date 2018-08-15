Suicide Blast Inside Afghan Classroom Kills At Least 37

update: As we suggested, the death toll continues to climb, with the AP now reporting at least 37 among the dead, citing local Afghan authorities:
"At around 4 pm this afternoon, a suicide attacker who had strapped explosives to his body detonated himself inside the Mawoud education centre," police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said.
"In the explosion 37 people were killed, more than 40 injured," he said, adding that the "absolute majority" of them had been students.
* * *
The death toll from a suicide bombing on a private school in Kabul has risen to 25, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry spokesman has confirmed. Ministry spokesman Najib Danish further says at least 35 people were wounded in Wednesday's afternoon attack on the school just as young men and women, recent high school graduates, were preparing for college entrance exams.
The suicide attack targeted a Shia neighborhood in Kabul after a spate of over a dozen recent attacks on the Afghan capital's chief religious minority group.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for prior attacks, but no statements from the terror group were immediately forthcoming, with a Taliban spokesmen denying that Afghanistan's most powerful Tribal Islamist movement was behind it.
It was mostly students reported among the dead at the school, called Mawoud Academy, and the death toll could possibly climb as some early reports cited as many as 60 among the dead.
BREAKING: Afghanistan public health ministry: At least 25 killed and 35 wounded in suicide bombing at Mawoud educational academy in Kabul.— NBC News World (@NBCNewsWorld) August 15, 2018
According to statements from local emergency personnel, Afghan security guards in the area responded with gunfire the moment the blast went off, working under the assumption that multiple attacks may be coming, but authorities have been able to confirm only one bomber involved.
The attack comes as a resurgent Taliban has carried near-daily attacks against Afghan security forces in various parts of the country. The US and NATO-trained Afghan forces have struggled to push back the insurgency since a draw down of Western combat mission forces at the end of 2014.
Over the summer there's been several uneasy truces between the Taliban and the national government in Kabul, none of which has lasted more than days at a time.
The country's Shia population is commonly estimated to be around 10%, and possibly as high as 15 or 20% - the community is often targeted as heretics that have departed from dominant Sunni hardline interpretation.
developing...
Comments
Just another day in the Apocalypse
Another Salafist love-fest. Allah must be so proud./s
In reply to Just another day in the… by Clock Crasher
Long virgins.
In reply to Another Salafist love-fest. by Theosebes Goodfellow
we need more boots on the ground!! stat!
In reply to Long virgins. by Panic Mode
Al CIA duh turning up the Gas Light.
In reply to we need more boots on the… by Squid Viscous
Barbarous remnants of a bygone era that have avoided being domesticated, herded and surveyed with technology they do not have, feral humans if you will. Their time is limited as they will, at some point, be put on the reservations and monitored with the rest of us.
In reply to Al CIA duh turning up the… by Chupacabra-322
There are no animals as vicious as those terrorist monsters.
In reply to Barbarous remnants of a… by two hoots
Why would recent graduates be at the school? Shouldn't they be busy playing video games in their mother's basement?
In reply to There are no animals as… by truthseeker47
Mossad approves this operation.
In reply to There are no animals as… by truthseeker47
solution: mandatory public nudity. no more hidden undergarments by dupont.
In reply to Mossad approves this… by Fiat Pirate
"Police have no motive for the attack."
In reply to solution: mandatory public… by Automatic Choke
Message for you, sir!
In reply to Mossad approves this… by Fiat Pirate
No, it is just more EVIL.
In reply to Barbarous remnants of a… by two hoots
Obama's JV( or is this Varsity )strikes again.
No comment yet from President Erkel.
In reply to Another Salafist love-fest. by Theosebes Goodfellow
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾ http://www.bosscyber.com
In reply to Obama's JV( or is this… by Offthebeach
I can see why Western countries want to import such wonderful cultural enrichment
In reply to Just another day in the… by Clock Crasher
For the children!
In reply to I can see why Western… by chrsn
For the children!
In reply to I can see why Western… by chrsn
this shit never happened until we created UBL...
yea, the caveman thousand army that took on America and won???
"Through the Looking Glass"
In reply to I can see why Western… by chrsn
"Another incident of workplace violence."
~ Hussein Sotero Obama
In reply to this shit never happened… by earleflorida
Brilliant you fucking cavemen, just brilliant. What a dandy idea....killing those among you who strived for a better life and who aimed to educate themselves.
In reply to Just another day in the… by Clock Crasher
I'm sure that's why they were targeted along with being an unguarded target.
In reply to Brilliant you fucking… by warpigs
If they had brains they would change religions and murder the terrorists
In reply to Just another day in the… by Clock Crasher
Savages.
Why is this news here?
In reply to Savages. by Banana Republican
2 minutes of hate
get with the program and get your hate on
That and to drive clicks... like having only 100 reply views before -you guessed it, paging over to the next page and getting, another click. And another thing... why when I click on the post icon from the main page it does not prompt to the first post?
In reply to Why is this news here? by NidStyles
Al-CIAda strikes again... Were the Afghans in another gas pipeline negotiation with the Russians ???
In reply to Why is this news here? by NidStyles
What Bankrupted the UNITED STATES was the Federal Reserve of 1913 & subsequent National Security Act of 1947.
Here’s a tidbit of fact from the Late Great, Jim Marrs. Rest his Soul.
Prior to the singing of the original National Security of of 1947. The UNITED STATES was involved in only three conflicts. The Spanish American War, WWI & WWII.
Since 1947, the conflicts whether provoked or unprovoked... IE USS Liberty, Gulf of Tonkin, Vietnam since the signing of the National Security Act of 1947 have been countless.
As a result, putting generations of American People in indebted servitude.
In reply to Al-CIAda strikes again... … by Yellow_Snow
Indeed, the USA is the military industrial financial intelligence complex that messes up the rest of the world.
For those who have not read it:
Use DuckDuckGo to find War is a racket by General Butler.
WAR is a racket. It always has been. It is possibly the oldest, easily the most profitable, surely the most vicious. It is the only one international in scope. It is the only one in which the profits are reckoned in dollars and the losses in lives.
In reply to What Bankrupted the UNITED… by Chupacabra-322
Why don’t you hear him call out Prescott Bush, Rockefeller & other’s for yourself.
Universal Newsreel - Gen. Butler bares plot by fascists
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=uo1hp_LMGF8
His Name Was
Smeldly Butler.
In reply to Indeed, the USA is the… by Captain Chlamydia
Why is this news here?
My my first question and too bad it’s even our business... yes business
War and junk... sweet!
In reply to Why is this news here? by NidStyles
Just make sure you fuckers stay on your side of the pond
That's sort of hypocritical isn't it?
In reply to Just make sure you fuckers… by Clock Crasher
Don't forget to mention "why" American mercenaries are murdering civilians like this...
https://southfront.org/taliban-storms-military-base-in-northern-afghani…
https://southfront.org/battle-for-ghazni-entered-its-6th-day-taliban-de…
paging Erik Prince... You're wanted in Kabul command and control HQ...
American mercenaries?
WTF? How stupid are you? What's the pay for a suicide bombing?
Retirement on a tropical island?
"Scoop ol' Freddy up. We promised him a nice villa in the Bahamas."
In reply to Don't forget to mention "why… by Son of Captain Nemo
shovelhead's a Zionist Jew troll!...
In reply to American mercenaries? WTF?… by shovelhead
This is what happens when Mind Control, Religion and Government all come together for a get together
This is what happens when Western countries fuck with other countries and support dictatorships (SA) and other fanatics (Al-Qaeda, ISIS).
In reply to This is what happens when… by Clock Crasher
Afghastlystan...socialism and islam combined...
Diversity is our strength: Arrrrrgh they blew me up at Graduation.
you are a lot more diverse after eating a bomb.
In reply to Diversity is our strength:… by Dilluminati
The Religion of Peace (we'll Blow you to PIECES) strikes again!
Don't be a racist. We all know, because it was clearly shown in government documents and comes from truthful organizations like the (((ADL))) and (((SPLC))), that WHITE MEN ARE THE REAL TERRORISTS!!!
In reply to The Religion of Peace (we'll… by motoXdude
it was never to be practiced?
it was only meant to be symbolic!
until, God damn education got in the weigh...[?]
In reply to The Religion of Peace (we'll… by motoXdude
I think they should go about arresting all those NGO and 3 letter agency folks, this would stop over night. Start with US Aid and the Red Cross trucks.
part and parcel
parts and parcel
In reply to part and parcel by BushDid911420
Mission Accomplished....
You don't become human until you've developed a conscious. These "people" are not human. They are not even reptiles. Reptiles only kill if they are cornered or hungry.
When these fucks reincarnate into HRC's torture victim they are going to be disappointed.
"you promise me 72 virgin, hey why you cutting my face off, stop! ahhhhh"
Europestan, behold your chosen fate