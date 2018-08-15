Tax Avoidance: Apple Claims HQ Buildings Worth Only $200 To Save On Taxes

Silicon Valley’s largest and most iconic companies are employing armies of lawyers to show that their buildings are worth a lot less than what county tax assessors state.
In Santa Clara County, California, Apple Inc., the United States’ first trillion-dollar company by market capitalization, had 489 open cases dating back to 2004, disputing nearly $8.5 billion in property value, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The report notes that Apple is the largest taxpayer in the county, spending $56 million in the tax year 2017-18.
The company has had a long history of tax avoidance. In 2016, the European Union slapped Apple with a $15 billion European tax evasion fine, CEO Tim Cook wrote in an open letter that “in every country where we operate, Apple follows the law and we pay all the taxes we owe.”
As a whole, Santa Clara County has a shocking $76 billion in disputed assessments stemming from property valuations. More than half of the disputes are from ten tech companies, including Apple, Google, Applied Materials and Sun Microsystems.
Tax assessors told the San Francisco Chronicle that, for instance, Applied Materials has 94 appeals totaling $6.1 billion in disputed value and Google has 132 appeals covering $2.7 billion in disputed value.
“These are major cases, and publicly, they kind of go under the radar screen,” said Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone, whose office has settled multimillion cases with IBM and Cisco over tax assessments. “How much will a company pay in attorneys’ fees and expert witnesses for a potential payday of $100 million? They’ve spent millions, but there’s millions at stake.”
“The source of many of the disagreements is high-tech equipment, which is more complicated to assess because of complex depreciation rules,” Stone said
“The sophistication of our companies and the complexity of our high-tech industries is different,” Stone added. “Machinery, equipment, computers, fixtures … all the stuff going into (the) Apple spaceship, there’s lots of money inside of it aside from land and buildings. So it can get very complicated.
In one appeal filed in 2015, Apple said its Apple Park in Cupertino was worth only $200, while tax assessors valued the buildings at $1 billion.
According to an appeal application, tax assessors valued another property at $384 million, and in Apple’s view, this one was also worth around $200.
Tax assessors told the local paper that large corporations flushed with cash from Trump’s new tax cut had erected armies of lawyers to wear down county governments.
“The megacorporations have enough resources and money to wear a county down to lower their taxes by appealing, appealing, appealing,” said Gus Kramer, Contra Costa County Tax Assessor.
Apple was a vocal supporter of the GOP tax cuts passed last year that lowered corporate tax rates. The company gained tremendous wealth through lowered repatriation rates that allow it to bring assets from overseas back to the US at a lower tax rate. Since the tax cut, Apple increased the compensation of CEO Tim Cook along with the company’s other top executives and unleashed a $100 billion in stock buybacks.
It seems as the US tax system is fundamentally broken if Apple can value a billion dollars in buildings at roughly $200. Tax avoidance by multinationals has significantly exacerbated the global wealth gap and put excessive burdens on local governments. It seems like Silicon Valley, and mainly Apple, are not paying their fair share of taxes.
Comments
Fuck you Apple, you ruined Cupertino (and other areas of the South Bay as well). I hate you with all my heart.
Signed,
Skateboarder,
Cupertino High Skool Class of '06
How is this avoidance and not evasion?
Avoidance is legal, evasion is illegal.
In reply to Fuck you Apple, you ruined… by Skateboarder
I'll give them $300 for that building, cash money.
In reply to How is this avoidance and… by ACP
Here we go again with one of those paying taxes is patriotic articles.
"Tax laws are good for thee, but not for me." says these billionaire hypocrites.
Funny, how bleeding-heart libby's cry out for "Fairness!" yet they are anything but fair...
In reply to Here we go again with one of… by FrankieGoesToH…
Frankly, I’m jealous of Apple. Lower my taxes and my love of country only goes up.
In reply to Here we go again with one of… by FrankieGoesToH…
Taxes.....we don't need to pay any damn Taxes.... that is for the suckers who buy our products.
Both Apple and Amazon share an ugly truth and that is their strong ties to America's government has in many ways allowed them to create a persona or facade that far outshines reality. This allows each company in its own way to exploit us while masking the huge amount of income they pluck from our government on all levels.
The article below explores how each of these companies feed at the tit of our government sucking in a slew of American tax dollars while displaying tactics that harm the society they claim to serve.
http://Apple And Amazon Share An Ugly Truth - They Exploit Us! .html
In reply to Taxes.....we don't need to… by truthalwayswinsout
We certainly wouldn’t need to pay taxes at anywhere close to today’s level if we didn’t have Johnny Bureaucrat shuffling papers, creating nothing, and looking around the corner at every opportunity to find new ways to do nothing.
In reply to Taxes.....we don't need to… by truthalwayswinsout
Here! Hold mah beer! Watch this!
There is nothing...and I mean NOTHING...funnier than progressive-statists going after crony-socialists for tax evasion ;-)
Leftys love apple. Both have a little problem with ethics....
Good work!
This should be our rallying cry!! Apple, a trillion dollar company didn’t pay any property taxes!! This is not fair!! Level the playing field and Abolish the property tax for everyone!!!
In reply to Good work! by ToSoft4Truth
No problem. I'm normally against Imminent Domain, and taxes for that matter, but this can be an exception. Seize the building and give them 5x what Apple feels their market value is worth, or $1000 for their $200 building. Who could complain about getting 5x?
......But Trump would never ask to boycott Apple, despite how they take (((advantage))) of the Chinese manufacturing, the tax haven countries, the tax evasion maneuvers & the wall street modus operandi....
If Apple can do it, I should be able to as well.
Fuck your $255k valuation of my house and the $5000 per year in property taxes.
I say my house is worth $1 since that is the minimum for a property transfer. So my taxes per year are $.02.
Same here! If it's good enough for Apple, it's good enough for me! I want my house assessed at $2.
In reply to If Apple can do it, I should… by adr
I really dont understand, Maybe taxes are illegal YET I go to jail if I dont pay
It's just corruption within one of the core sectors of the economy. Why worry? It's not like we have a fascist economy or anything like that ....
Great! I am going to say my property assesment of $275K is wrong and my house is only worth $2! Let's see how that goes with my county Assessors office!
I FEEL that property taxes should be 5 cents.
What amount of property insurance does Apple have on the building?
We would find out in a heartbeat should there be an 8.0 earthquake that results in the building being condemned and needing to be razed only to start over.