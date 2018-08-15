Tesla (Barely) Bounces As Goldman Confirms "Acting As A Financial Advisor"

While not confirming that it was advising Elon Musk when he tweeted that they were, Goldman Sachs has moved Tesla to "not rated" because it is "acting as a financial advisor" to the company.
TSLA stocks bounced modestly on the news - but remain below Saudi Stake headline levels...
It remains unclear as to whether Goldman is acting as a financial advisor to Tesla or to Mr. Musk... or both.
Comments
Goldman whores will fuck anything for a dollar.
Goldman = The Official Deep State Seal of Approval.
In the mean time: look at PM's! Yikes!
In reply to m by SloMoe
The squid will take anyones money. They get the service charges and then have inside knowledge to trade it in the Cayman Islands in their private accounts. They never lose. Elon is about to get ass raped by a squid, they will just keep feeding him cocaine, he will love it
In reply to In the mean time by Klassenfeind
"We advise you to step down and turn yourself in."
In reply to the by remain calm
Only after Goldmansucks gets their fee.
In reply to "We advise you to step down… by tmosley
Damn skippy, you can bet your ass the Goldmanites extracted a hefty price for that announcement. They don’t have to lift a fucking finger, that announcement was to get the SEC to sit back down at their desk and start watching kiddie porn on their government pc again. As obi wan said to Mary Jo White, “ nothing to see here, move along”
In reply to Only after Goldmansucks gets… by charlewar
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
◕✾ http://www.bosscyber.com
In reply to Damn skippy, you can bet… by booboo
He obviously went to GS because he thinks they will use their political clout to get him out of his self-imposed bind.
In reply to "We advise you to step down… by tmosley
And it will serf now get back to breaking rocks
In reply to He obviously went to GS… by Cursive
tyler is collected when TSLA is down and let's say irked when its up...
In reply to "We advise you to step down… by tmosley
No doubt you're a tesla cult member. Tell us why the stock isn't at $420 like elon promised.
In reply to tyler is collected when TSLA… by PrezTrump
GIves new meaning to the phrase "Blow it up your @ss".
In reply to the by remain calm
I’m sure there is a paper trail and email exchanges that can document when this agreement was initiated and when it was signed
In reply to In the mean time by Klassenfeind
But yesterday they weren't.... Got it.
Anything for a buck. But it will cost you dearly.
Just another port for cash burn rate to accelerate through with Goldman. Rack up those fees!
Anyone hearing that giant sucking sound? That's the sound of Tesla circling the bowl
So, what, Goldman are holding Tesla and needed to engineer a bounce so they can offload their shares?
more like musk was caught in another lie so he phoned the squid and asked what the minimum he could pay them so it wouldn't be a lie anymore.
In reply to So, what, Goldman are… by UndroppedClanger
financial advisor for an LBO, or bankruptcy?
This fraud just keeps giving.
So Elon shuts up the $195 price target and sell rating by Goldman by paying them off. Got it.
NOW they are.
Doesn't change the original lie that they were not before and likely hadn't even been asked by Mendacious Musk.
Had a business partner just like Musk
NPD. Fun times ahead.
The Devil went down to Tesla
He was looking for a soul to steal
He was in a bind
Cuz he was way behind
And willing to make a deal
He came upon this young man
Playin on twatter and playin it hot
Devil jumped up on a hickory stump
Said boy let me tell you what
I guess you didn't know it
But I'm a twatter ranger too
And if you care
To take a dare
I'll make bet with you
"Goldman went down to Tesla...." . There. Fixed it for you. Or, better yet: "The Squid went down to Tesla...".
In reply to The Devil went down to Tesla… by An Shrubbery
Goldman, the devil, same same
In reply to "Goldman went down to Tesla… by gmak
Scientists and engineers have perfected the electric car.
But they are STILL having trouble with the extension cord.
We had electric trolley cars in the 20s
In reply to Scientists and engineers… by Cat_Hair
Backdate those contracts Goldman...that ought to be worth $20M in small denomination bills from Musk in a suitcase, hand delivered.
Step into my lair, says the black widow - no harm will come to you here...
Yes, the SEC can now relax, the boyz have jumped in and Felon Musk can rest assured he will be set back up on his perch as a "genius".