Tesla (Barely) Bounces As Goldman Confirms "Acting As A Financial Advisor"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:20

While not confirming that it was advising Elon Musk when he tweeted that they were, Goldman Sachs has moved Tesla to "not rated" because it is "acting as a financial advisor" to the company.

TSLA stocks bounced modestly on the news - but remain below Saudi Stake headline levels...

It remains unclear as to whether Goldman is acting as a financial advisor to Tesla or to Mr. Musk... or both.

Comments

booboo charlewar Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

Damn skippy, you can bet your ass the Goldmanites extracted a hefty price for that announcement. They don’t have to lift a fucking finger, that announcement was to get the SEC to sit back down at their desk and start watching kiddie porn on their government pc again. As obi wan said to Mary Jo White, “ nothing to see here, move along” 

RationalLuddite Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

NOW they are.

Doesn't change the original lie that they were not before and likely hadn't even been asked by Mendacious Musk. 

Had a business partner just like Musk

 NPD. Fun times ahead.

 

An Shrubbery Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

The Devil went down to Tesla

He was looking for a soul to steal

He was in a bind 

Cuz he was way behind

And willing to make a deal

He came upon this young man

Playin on twatter and playin it hot

Devil jumped up on a hickory stump

Said boy let me tell you what

I guess you didn't know it

But I'm a twatter ranger too

And if you care

To take a dare

I'll make bet with you