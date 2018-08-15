Tompkins: Nationwide Anti-Trump Editorial Blitz Just More Proof Journalists Don't Listen

At the start of the week when we covered The Boston Globe's 'call to action' for the nation's newspapers to collude to fight back against what they called Trump's "dirty war against the free press" the number of publications involved was at around 100, as the Globe's deputy editorial page editor, said at the time, "we have more than 100 publications signed up, and I expect that number to grow in the coming days."
That figure has indeed grown, more than tripling as of Wednesday to 350, according to statements from Boston Globe staff leading the project, and will potentially be even greater by Thursday morning, when the coordinated editorials are set to run nationwide.
The Globe explains the initiative's purpose as:
The Globe initiative comes amid the president’s repeated verbal attacks on journalists, calling mainstream press organizations “fake news” and “the enemy of the American people.” Tensions came to a boil in early August when CNN reporter Jim Acosta walked out of a press briefing after White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders refused to refute Trump’s “enemy of the people” comments.
Meanwhile, Al Tompkins at The Poynter Institute - a five decade award-winning journalist and producer - has some interesting analysis considering he is a commentator who is opposed to Trump and wishes the president would knock it off with the fake news is the "enemy of the people" nonsense.
Despite saying this right off the top, Tompkins then proceeds to shred the initiative as completely futile while simultaneously a bit hypocritical given an elite press that's perpetually walled itself off from ever having to admit its wrong (for the easiest and most obvious example in most people's recent memory let's simply start with the Iraq war).
He brings a surprising admission for which he's likely already received the ire of his many journalism students and fellow professionals, saying, "I really do not believe that President Trump believes the press is the enemy of the people. I believe he is softening the target the way battleships blast away before a boots-on-the-ground invasion."
Tompkins acknowledges the reality that:
We will protest again that we are really good for democracy, that we are vital to the nation... and the people who agree with the president won't give a damn what 200-plus newspaper editorials or a thousand editorials have to say.
Tompkins brings a common-sense perspective, likely echoing what most average Americans might be thinking right now, ultimately concluding of the breathless headlines now promising 350 "pro-journalism editorials" that it'll be little more than the usual self-congratulatory and meaningless noise that many Americans have come to expect from the mainstream press.
He rains on their parade and predicts:
So the editorials Thursday will create a lot of chatter. Trump backers will call journalists whiners and journalists will counter-attack. Twitter and cable news will have a ball with it all.
And Friday morning we will be right where we were this morning.
And crucially Tompkins, himself a prominent longtime educator of journalists across the nation, says that journalists as a collective profession have gotten so much disastrously wrong yet remain intransigent, and the American people understand this well.
He says:
Lots of journalists were surprised after the 2016 election. We vowed to listen to the public more, to find out why we were so surprised to hear that the public didn't love journalists and a growing number didn't believe us.
If that point didn't win the relatively establishment commentator Tompkins any more friends among the liberal outrage-fueled mainstream, the following is the money shot:
Before you publish your editorials extolling the virtues of journalism, ask yourself: How are you doing with that listening tour? How have you changed because of what you learned? How willing are you to be changed by discourse?
Whatever you write in your editorials, are you willing to listen, too?
Shockingly common-sense and truthful words coming from the heart of establishment journalism... We find ourselves surprised to say on these points, we couldn't agree more.
They are just proving Trump's point.
No shit. This will be good for another 500k votes for Trump. They’re freaking out because they’ve lost their control.
In reply to Their just proving Trump's… by Jackie Moon
Stupidity runs rampant. This shit and the current censorship push virtually guarantee a underground news revolution.
In reply to No shut by IridiumRebel
The people that benefit from the MICC, the Govt, the Media, the Tech, the Big Ag, the Big Chemical, the Big Oil, the Big Import Export... they are the LAST to see.
Fuck every one. I don't see anti-war effort. I don't see common sense in business, politics, or media. Systemic corruption.
In reply to Stupidity runs rampant. by toady
They must like losing.
In reply to The people that benefit from… by TeethVillage88s
Read a rag. Suck a bag. Gulag!
In reply to I by Gaius Frakkin'…
Journalists? What fucking journalists? All I see are leftist political operatives all reading from the same script.
In reply to Read a rag. Suck a bag… by Oldguy05
what we need is for all of the press to be on the same page.
run the same story.
with the same headline.
approved by a single authority.
hugs,
the voice of america news service
In reply to Journalists? What fucking… by Overfed
...and we pay taxes for that crap!....Idiots pay the taxes and buy the newspapers:)
In reply to what we need is for all of… by SafelyGraze
... and another 3 million people will turn off the MSM outlets forever.
In reply to ...and we pay taxes for that… by Oldguy05
forth estate to forth reich
In reply to what we need is for all of… by SafelyGraze
Been there for awhile now...
In reply to what we need is for all of… by SafelyGraze
See my C-I-A post below:)
In reply to Journalists? What fucking… by Overfed
Wouldn't surprise me one bit.
In reply to See my C-I-A post below:) by Oldguy05
You forgot the real overlords - The Banksters!
In reply to The people that benefit from… by TeethVillage88s
Everyone has an agenda and each will tell us they are doing for us.
Its the same lie used to do good AND evil. Progressives tell us their destruction comes from the desire to do good and conservatives desire to do bad, when in reality everyone wants to feel smart, powerful and superior.
In reply to The people that benefit from… by TeethVillage88s
I don't. I'm fine with who I am. If I wanted to feel smart, powerful and superior I wouldn't post my mediocre crap here:)....I'd post it at Huffpoo!
In reply to Everyone has an agenda and… by Oldwood
Stuck on Stupid.
They might be rich enough to buy ink by the barrel; but obviously are paupers in wisdom and commonsense...
In reply to Stupidity runs rampant. by toady
What's ink?
In reply to Stuck on Stupid. by El Oregonian
In reply to Their just proving Trump's… by Jackie Moon
How much per post do you get? A nickel?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per hour… by julianna.abby
I got an XF indian head/buffalo in change last week. Looked it up...we buy price of $7.95
In reply to How much per post do you get… by IridiumRebel
And my silver is losing more value while shitcoin keeps trucking along.
In reply to I got an indian head in… by Oldguy05
The fake legacy news media has went full retard into the propaganda wing of the democrat party.
In reply to Their just proving Trump's… by Jackie Moon
C-I-A. Actually them taking orders from London. Been going on for over 1/2 a century.
edit: Not a conspiracy theory. It's an actual conspiracy. Look it up if ya don't believe me. After all I can't do everybody's research on everything:)
In reply to Fake by 2banana
Trump 2020! Break up the 5 fascist MNCs that own and propagandize all news and canned views!
Clear enough, untalented, whoring, halfwitted, journalist-wannabe shills and jaded sellouts?
No, it's proof they're moreorless paid to say what they say.
They have some type of institutional and emotionally invested interest in promoting their angry, socialist doctrines.
The Illusion of Choice: 90% of American Media Controlled by 350...no strike that, 6 Corporations
https://www.wakingtimes.com/2015/08/28/the-illusion-of-choice-90-of-ame…
People still read newspapers?
"Nationwide Anti-Trump Editorial Blitz Just More Proof Journalists Don't Listen"
This is the rise of the Self-Absorbed -- the Narcissist and Sociopath -- to a critical mass of places of influence and control.
It has nothing at all to do with "listening."
In fact, that thought is very dangerously naive.
The media is an appendage of the progressive government, and like the progressive government, sees their mission not to serve the public but inform the public as to how and what to think. Education likewise in schools is not designed to stimulate learning but to indoctrinate.
We see parallels with soviets who indoctrinated and intimidated through political correctness backed with violence, loss of liberty and death. The transparent panic from progressives at their loss of precious and long labored for CONTROL, tells us how far we have already traveled down this dark corridor of tyranny, this necessary dictatorship of STATE, that preserves them.
The progressive panic has brought us to a dangerous place where they still have considerable power of those well poisoned by decades of criminal propaganda. They have already pressed into action their ground forces in antifa, and we see their lieutenants and now generals publically calling for removal of Trump. This latest "action" to embolden their propaganda officers is in hopes of giving them spine to call for even stronger responses from their tiny minded minions in black masks, KNOWING the battle is unwinnable, but as Osama told us, and many more radical Islamists in Europe, the hope is to draw conservatives into actions that give government the reason (EXCUSE) to shut us down with state power....police, military, gun control, speech legislation, the END of our constitution.
Do not mistake their panic as a sure sign of defeat. Accept it as the real threat in KNOWING that from here on, NOTHING is out of bounds, not too low or too obvious, and above all things know that reason is the kryptonite they will use against us...as they always have. They will rely on our reason, rationality, desire to debate and resolve, as means to disadvantage us, just as Islam uses abrogation as a tool to advance Islam, negotiate in good faith with no intention of making good. They will push and lie and cheat, not just to win, but to enrage us, draw us into conflict that AGAIN, they through their media, will portray as irrational hate crimes. We can't win using their rules, never could.
This is going to be tough to do.
In reply to "Nationwide Anti-Trump… by Cabreado
How many parent corporations of those 350 spam scammer agencies?
The Network of Global Corporate Control...
In reply to How many parent corporations… by Pernicious Gol…
The phrase “investigative journalist” has become an oxymoron.
I only have 2 words for the American press:
Sarah. Jeong.
We're done here.
Oh I needed that laugh! Thanks!
+++
In reply to I only have 2 words for the… by Dr. Bonzo
It’s rather amazing how overwhelmingly mediocre are the NWO’s minions. Do they actually ‘think’ their little propaganda plot is going to convince those they’ve lied to for years ?
In the old days, Cronkite could easily fool the people & push their globalist plot. But we see through the lies today. You Are the enemy of the Republic, the Constitution, the People, and the Truth.
The treasonous shills, are without question, enemies to us all.
Maybe someone should develop a plug-in for common browsers to filter out all media from the BIG 6 that have declared war on the truth... boycott everything they own with one switch.
In reply to It’s rather amazing how… by HardAssets
They don't have to convince us their lies are true. They hope for two responses, one is that while we fail to believe their lies, we DO believe that most others believe them. The alternate response is eventual rage, triggering people to respond with anger and violence, so that they can use their propaganda mouthpieces to convict the perpetrators of "hate crimes" as another false consensus that we are all dangerous gun toting madmen that require restraint. They believe (with some justification) that they have constructed the perfect trap. Their actions lead to a peaceful revolution through disinformation and propaganda, or a civil war that they can capitalize on chaos to establish a crisis based unconstitutional theocratic tyranny. Neither is a sure thing, but they're playing both sides and are still moving down the field.
In reply to It’s rather amazing how… by HardAssets
The press was never great...
Not great, but at least passable. Reading through the Seymore Hersh article that was posted here a little while back gave me flashbacks about some of the things they'd actually publish on the front page back in the days. Things that these days wouldn't be mentioned at all, or if it was unavoidable then buried on page 80 between 2 pages of ads.
In reply to The press was never great... by williambanzai7
Michael Hastings.
In reply to Not great, but at least… by Curiously_Crazy
The Boston Independent Chronicle?
https://allthingsliberty.com/2014/11/propaganda-warfare-benjamin-frankl…
In reply to The press was never great... by williambanzai7
The idea of having a press that is free to cover the news is generally linked to the idea they will be fair because such a freedom generally comes with a degree of responsibility. It is clear that over the years how we get our news has changed but it seems this is not the chief reason for declining trust.
In many ways, the media has become viewed more as a tool of the establishment than the protector of the people and defender of our rights. The article below delves deeper into this important issue.
http://The Free Press And Their Responsibility To Be Fair html
We all point and say the MSM is directed by 6 major corps. They all simply say the same thing.
The MSM says we are crazy. No one controls them.
Well on Thursday they are going to prove us right beyond all doubt.
Thank you MSM.
Dead tree media can virtue signal all the way. Bankruptcy is their fate
Maybe they need to ditch their handlers so that they can have their ears back to listen with.