Turkey Joins Russia In Liquidating US Treasuries

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018

Last month, when we reported that Russia had liquidated the bulk of its US Treasury holdings in just two months, we said that "we can't help but wonder - as the Yuan-denominated oil futures were launched, trade wars were threatened, and as more sanctions were unleashed on Russia - if this wasn't a dress-rehearsal, carefully coordinated with Beijing to field test what would happen if/when China also starts to liquidate its own Treasury holdings."

As it turns out, Russia did lead the way, but not for China. Instead, another recent US foreign nemesis, Turkey, was set to follow in Putin's footsteps of "diversifying away from the dollar", and in the June Treasury International Capital, Turkey completely dropped off the list of major holders of US Treasurys, which has a $30 billion floor to be classified as a "major holder."

According to the US Treasury, Turkey's holdings of bonds, bills and notes tumbled by 52% since the end of 2017, dropping to $28.8 billion in June from $32.6 billion in May and $61.2 billion at the recent high of November of 2016.

Meanwhile, as we showed earlier, Russia - which first fell off the list last month after being a top-10 foreign creditor to the US just a few years ago - saw its Treasury holdings remain unchanged at an 11 year low of just $14.9 billion.

The selloffs took place well before a diplomatic fallout between the US and both Turkey and Russia resulted in new sets of sanctions and tariffs imposed on both nations. The Trump administration last week imposed new sanctions against Russia in response to the nerve agent poisoning in the U.K. of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Meanwhile, the Turkish selloff certainly continued into July and August as U.S. relations with Turkey deteriorated this week after President Trump doubled steel and aluminum tariffs to pressure the nation to release a jailed American pastor. Turkey increased the tensions by announcing new tariffs on American products such as cars as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a boycott of iPhones and other U.S. electronics.

And with the anti-US axis started to solidify, with first Russia now Turkey dumping US paper, the question once again is: when, and under what conditions, would China - or others - join the all too symbolic selling of US government debt?

Comments

Sudden Debt ted41776 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:24

America is now doing more of economic warefare then trade. This isn't looking normal anymore.

It's like they really really want the dollar to be destroyed at lightning speed!

South America is ditching the dollar, Russia, Turkey, half of Africa is trading in Yuan already, the middle east is switching to Euro's... ...

 

America is quickly destroying it's reserve status. And the American people should start to prepare for inflation spikes that will level the classes.

 

Sudden Debt Carl Grimes Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:58

Who knows.

The Euro isn't doomed, that's what they tell you. 

The Euro isn't a reserve currency because there simply aren't enough Euro's. Yet.

The world is drowning in dollars and everybody is sending them back home to America.

If the Euro would become a reserve currency, Europe could print trillions and trillions of euro's without much inflation.

Look to Latin America, they've all got their currencies backed by the dollar and they're all crashing, everybody is dumping. You may love your dollar but as a reserve currency, it's already 30 years a reserve currency to long to match the stats.

The Yuan? China has all the factories, the dollar became the reserve currency because America made everything back in the days. Now it produces shit and soya beans and China makes everything that everybody needs. 

Europe is a service economy and America is becomming a agrecultural economy.

Bitcoin? nop. the launch failled.

 

LaugherNYC ted41776 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:40

Jesus, since when is EVERYONE brain dead?

On one half of ZH you can read about the dollar shortage choking the EM and global markets. You can read about the budget issues and pressures on Russia as its economy has failed to develop past being absolutely a commodity (energy) reliant gas-bag that deflates with the prices of oil and natural gas, and is now being squashed by US sanctions.

You can also read about the funding crisis facing Turkey as its EU and NATO support erodes under the Putinesca kleptocracy of Erdogan, and its critical need for dollars.

So, it is some kind of potent threat to the US when these midgets sell off their holdings of Treasuries to raise some folding money (better keep an eye on that cash before Vlad can offshore it through one of his Cypriot holdings companies or Erdy moves it out through one of his corporate shells)??? No, it’s a couple of guys who need to make the mortgage payment cashing in their bonds to raise some.

Really, this isn’t that complicated - it’s what happens to poor, ignorant people when they find the world doesn’t want to accept their funny paper in payment for anything. Go try to pay for something in France or Germany with Turkish currency - or even to exchange it for Euros at a bank. Not happening since the late 2000s. A ruble makes excellent toilet paper. You want to buy Swiss machine tools to make parts for your hypersonic dildos, they ain’t taking rubles in payment. You wanna pay Russia for some of the legendary  S400s? They ain’t takin Turkish lira or rubles. 

Russian oligarchs buy assets in the US so that when they need USD they can sell those things and get money, real money, that they can keep away from Vlad and his hordes (or give to their master Vlad and his hordes),

 

It was fun writing all this, but it adds up to: They sold Treasuries because they NEEDED dollars. Not hard math,

Carl Grimes LaugherNYC Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:44

Ding, ding! You sir are correct. All the tards on here that type about the $’s collapse and hyperinflation make me piss myself laughing at their stupidity. We are the economic engine of the world. China is a damned joke, weak ass currency, communism, ghost cities, etc. Russia- laughing stock, EU - pathetic. 

Thordoom tmosley Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:20

Well lets look at it. He survived coup, saved Qatar from Saudis by sending Turkish troops on Qatar, made relationship with Russia better then ever before, got pipelines from Russia and that means Turkey will be energy hub not only for Russia but also Iran thus have stronger position in dealign with EU. HE also  surviving fucking US onslaught and thus positioning him self to be the strong leader for sand jockeys. You don't have to like him but he is still in charge and is going nowhere.He is winning 

There is a big new alliance forming because of retarded US policy in the region. Unlikely players getting to form alliance of necessity backed by Russia and China.   

Maghreb Thordoom Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:32

Honestly I thought he staged the coup on himself but after this I think he is the real deal.

Syria should be dying down now but there is a new alliance forming. Curious to see how Iraq and Iran feel about him seems to be in the Russian camp as well. Along with all these other guys they could slow or stop the inevitable Iran war that Israel and Saudi Arabia want.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Andrei_Karlov

Interesting as well since Turkey is big factor with NATO. Leaving would cause a massive rupture in the organization but if he refuses to go along with what the west wants then how else are they to deal with things.

Cman5000 Wed, 08/15/2018 - 17:15

Could care less about Turkey let them burn. They want to sit around a dung fire  with their AK-47's, beating their women with their 10th century mindset so be it. They have been dumping folks from the shit holes nations and rapefugees for years on the west. More concerned about better relations with Russia.  