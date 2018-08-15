The Turkish Emerging Market Timebomb

Authored by Jim O'Neill, originally on Project Syndicate
As the Turkish lira continues to depreciate against the dollar, fears of a classic emerging-market crisis have come to the fore. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's populist economic policies have finally caught up to him, and sooner or later, he will have to make nice with his country's traditional Western allies.
Turkey’s falling currency and deteriorating financial conditions lend credence, at least for some people, to the notion that “a crisis is a terrible thing to waste.” I suspect that many Western policymakers, in particular, are not entirely unhappy about Turkey’s plight.
To veteran economic observers, Turkey’s troubles are almost a textbook case of an emerging-market flop. It is August, after all, and back in the 1990s, one could barely go a single year without some kind of financial crisis striking in the dog days of summer.
But more to the point, Turkey has a large, persistent current-account deficit, and a belligerent leader who does not realize – or refuses to acknowledge – that his populist economic policies are unsustainable. Moreover, Turkey has become increasingly dependent on overseas investors (and probably some wealthy domestic investors, too).
Given these slowly gestating factors, markets have long assumed that Turkey was headed for a currency crisis. In fact, such worries were widespread as far back as the fall of 2013, when I was in Istanbul interviewing business and financial leaders for a BBC Radio series on emerging economies. At that time, markets were beginning to fear that monetary-policy normalization and an end to quantitative easing in the United States would have dire consequences globally. The Turkish lira has been flirting with disaster ever since.
Now that the crisis has finally come to pass, it is Turkey’s population that will bear the brunt of it. The country must drastically tighten its domestic monetary policy, curtail foreign borrowing, and prepare for the likelihood of a full-blown economic recession, during which time domestic saving will slowly have to be rebuilt.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s leadership will both complicate matters and give Turkey some leverage. Erdoğan has steadily been seizing constitutional powers, reducing those of the parliament, and undercutting the independence of monetary and fiscal policymaking. And to top it off, he seems to be reveling in an escalating feud with US President Donald Trump’s administration over Turkey’s imprisonment of an American pastor and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile-defense system.
This is a dangerous brew for the leader of an emerging economy to imbibe, particularly when the United States itself has embarked on a Ronald Reagan-style fiscal expansion that has pushed the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster than it would have otherwise. Given the unlikelihood of some external source of funding emerging, Erdoğan will eventually have to back down on some of his unorthodox policies. My guess is that we’ll see a return to a more conventional monetary policy, and possibly a new fiscal-policy framework.
As for Turkey’s leverage in the current crisis, it is worth remembering that the country has a large and youthful population, and thus the potential to grow into a much larger economy in the future. It also enjoys a privileged geographic position at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia, which means that many major players have a stake in ensuring its stability. Indeed, many Europeans still hold out hope that Turkey will embrace Western-style capitalism, despite the damage that Erdoğan has done to the country’s European Union accession bid.
Among the regional powers, Russia is sometimes mentioned as a potential savior for Turkey. There is no doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin would love to use Turkey’s crisis to pull it even further away from its NATO allies. But Erdoğan and his advisers would be deeply mistaken to think that Russia can fill Turkey’s financial void. A Kremlin intervention would do little for Turkey, and would likely exacerbate Russia’s own financial and economic challenges.
The other two potential patrons are Qatar and, of course, China. But while Qatar, one of Turkey’s closest Gulf allies, could provide financial aid, it does not ultimately have the wherewithal to pull Turkey out of its crisis singlehandedly.
As for China, though it will not want to waste the opportunity to increase its influence vis-à-vis Turkey, it is not the country’s style to step into such a volatile situation, much less assume responsibility for solving the problem. The more likely outcome – as we are seeing in Greece – is that China will unleash its companies to pursue investment opportunities after the dust settles.
That means that Turkey’s economic salvation lies with its conventional Western allies: the US and the EU (particularly France and Germany). On August 13, a White House spokesperson confirmed that the Trump administration is watching the financial-market response to Turkey’s crisis “very closely.” The last thing that Trump wants is a crumbling world economy and a massive dollar rally, which could derail his domestic economic ambitions. So a classic Trump “trade” is probably there for Erdoğan, if he is willing to come to the negotiating table.
Likewise, some of Europe’s biggest and most fragile banks have significant exposure to Turkey. Combine that with the ongoing political crisis over migration, and you have a recipe for deeper destabilization within the EU. I, for one, cannot imagine that European leaders will sit by and do nothing while Turkey implodes on their border.
Despite his escalating rhetoric, Erdoğan may soon find that he has little choice but to abandon his isolationist and antagonistic policies of the last few years. If he does, many investors may look back next year and wish that they had snapped up a few lira when they had the chance.
Erodogan is working hard to be Hitler 2.0.
Emerging Market. Total Corporate Debt
2018: $3.5T
2008: $1.3T
1998: $0.4T
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/
In reply to Erodogan is working hard to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Popcorn ready, Cold Beer in the Fridge. Waiting for Game Day when he Releases the Kraken and 3 Million refugees flood Europe, because they can't rescue him
In reply to Emerging Market. Total… by thereasonablei…
In reply to Popcorn ready, Cold Beer in… by D Nyle
You get paid to LIE, Nigerian spammer.
In reply to Google pay 97$ per hour my… by aliyaha688
I want to know whoever bought the Turkish bonds thinking that was a slam dunk deal. Government never default. Yeah, right.
Looks like ECB have to come in and rescue these muppets.
In reply to Popcorn ready, Cold Beer in… by D Nyle
I see you're quite obsessed by Nazi memorabilia. Come on man, stop smoking skunk for once and get back to earth.
In reply to Erodogan is working hard to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
These down voters must be Nazi admirers.
In reply to Erodogan is working hard to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In reply to These down voters must be… by Panic Mode
In reply to Google pay 97$ per hour my… by aliyaha688
Another socialist country bites the dust.
Venezuela II
In reply to You get paid to LIE,… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
They are groupies of Erdogan.
In reply to These down voters must be… by Panic Mode
It's the money, stupid.
In reply to It's the mo by Al Gophilia
It's been a slow burn so far. Only pensioners feel the effects of (((their))) scam. Most will never do the research on monetary theory. They are doomed to to a struggle when they go to draw down on their savings.
Whether or not a calamitous ending occurs just around the corner is questionable but make no mistake, we're being fleeced but that's what sheep are farmed for.
In reply to USSA'S free lunch and serial… by Fireman
many investors may look back next year and wish that they had snapped up a few lira when they had the chance.
Bwahaha, that's funny
@hrh comparing Erdogan with Hitler
On what basis? Pull his country out of hyperinflation?
On the grounds that both were / are raging psychopaths willing to destroy their own people, and country, due to delusional thinking.
Erdogan's whole line of thinking he is the modern Caliph of the Ottoman Empire while incarcerating journalists, shutting down any form of dissident speech, and moving away from a secular country where people were free to believe in Islam or not, is no longer the case. I would not want to be a minority or non-fundamentalist Muslim and live in Turkey at the present time.
As far as Erdogan's financial policies, that is more of a trainwreck. He thinks the economic rules don't apply to him. He clearly stated, and this is due to being a fundamentalist Muslim, that he does not like interest as he views that as against his religious principles. That is a battle he cannot win with the western banks. Interest rates are a used around the world and are a critical market indicator. If Erdogan refuses to raise interest rates in order to stabilize Turkey's currency, that is basically like giving the world the middle finger.
I am not sure who is in charge of Turkey's central bank but it may be his son. Erdogan's thinking has gone into dangerous territory where he thinks he has total control, apparently over the world, as he is ignoring the signals the world is sending him.
Dangerous. That kind of thinking makes Erdogan the most dangerous man in the world, IMHO.
Remodeling a 1,000 room palace reeks or delusions of grandeur. Not a good indicator when it comes to determining the mental health of a leader.
By the way, unlike many in the US, I have never considered Putin, or Russia, an issue. Putin is a rational actor and isn't willing to destroy his country to prove a point. Erdogan is irrational and is willing to destroy his country, and see his people suffer, to prove a point. That indicates one thing: that Erdogan is not a rational actor.
In reply to On what basis? Pull his… by keep the basta…
LoL and the joo is not out to destroy Erdo who refuses to bow ? .. nope that can't be the truth at all.
In reply to On the grounds that both… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Good to see you weigh in, drooling russo-talmudic tardbouy!
As exponent of the fake 'anti-semitic' semites' strategy for foolin the zheeple - all the time, you give me a laugh every time you show up to desperately plug the holes in the sinking fake newz lifeboat.
Talmudists run the show in your fave neo-ottoman extremist jihadi caliphs town drooler. Have since June 2015. And they share the oversight duties with their Russo-rube satellite there to the north.
Refuses to bow? Bow wow... down bouy, you humpin the caliphs leg too hard!
In reply to LoL and the joo is not out… by 07564111
But more to the point, Turkey has a large, persistent current-account deficit, and a belligerent leader...
Is the author talking about Turkey, or the USA?
FYI: more journalists, in the US, were incarcerated while Obama was president than under Trump.
In reply to But more to the point,… by buzzsaw99
obama was a scumbag too so that's not surprising.
In reply to FYI: more journalists, in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Obama hated the US and did everything he could to undermine the US as a nation. I don't see that in Trump. At all.
If there is one attribute I have observed in Trump it is similar to Putin, in that both sincerely love the country of their birth and want the best for their people. That indicates a rational leader, and a patriot. It is only in modern times that being a patriot was viewed as negative. I do not detect any ill will from Trump. Look, if he was truly evil he would have clamped down on these ridiculous antifa riots. Has Trump done anything to stop them and their ridiculous antics? No, he has not.
In reply to obama was a scumbag too so… by buzzsaw99
i don't believe that at all.
In reply to Obama hated the US and did… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You don't believe what? That Trump is a real patriot? Or that Putin is also a patriot? Or that Obama wanted to destroy the US to further his communist and globablist agenda? This is a forum. You know, where people elucidate ideas.
In reply to i don't believe that at all. by buzzsaw99
Trump's first loyalties are to the billionaires. His foreign policy is very similar to obama's except at least obama criticized israel and saudi arabia once in awhile. I do not believe trump gives a flying fuck about little people. He divides the people along racial lines just like obama did. the only thing good about him is that he's an asshole and that is hardly high praise.
In reply to You don't believe what? … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I disagree. I think Trump is authentic, a patriot, and does care about US citizens.
The US started being divided, along racial lines, the day Obama was elected. The US MSM are obsessed with stirring up racialism, especially the lie of whites against blacks, while obscuring the truth about black violence towards white people. Colin Flaherty has been documenting this for years. He always says to send him the video showing mobs of white youths running around, beating up black people. There are none because whites don't act that way. Now incidents of blacks, either in large groups, small groups, or as individuals, preying upon whites is largely ignored, and minimized, by the MSM. www.minds.com/Colinflaherty
I think Trump has tried to reach out to coloreds in the US. It's hard. He has to battle 50 years of welfare, LBJ's great society bullshit, and the plantation / welfare mentality which has kept many coloreds ignorant and mad. I do not see Trump stoking those fires and putting down coloreds. I do see lots of leftists in the MSM fanning the racial flames as fast as they can.
I don't see any evidence of Trump being a crony capitalist, either. Now, Obama? Oh hell yes. He was interested in global corporations, behind the scenes. Same for the Clintons.
So who did you want to be president? Clinton? Bernie? Be grateful that Trump won. It could have been a helluva lot worse. And I am sure that Clinton would have been in some kind of war writhin six months. I don't mind Trump talking to various leaders. More affordable to talk than to fight.
In reply to Trump's first loyalties are… by buzzsaw99
LoL
Obama had 8 years,,let's wait to see if the dotard trump matches the chimp if he gets the same amount of time.
In reply to FYI: more journalists, in… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
turkey has biiiiig political problems with the USA.
do you think is there any connection ?
How many time bombs are there? Oh I forgot where I was everthing is collapsing every day.
Iran, Turkey, China and Russia should boycott/boot Apple. NASDAQ tanks 30%, then let's see what Trump's gonna do about it.