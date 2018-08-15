US Unit Labor Costs Slump Most In 4 Years... 'Spark' Productivity Gains

Great news America - US worker productivity jumped in Q2 by 2.9% QoQ, the best gain since Q1 2015. However, unit labor costs (what Americans are being paid to be productive) tumbled 0.9% QoQ in Q2, the biggest slump since Q3 2014.
So, do you want the good news... or the bad news?
As Bloomberg notes, the data indicate that the lift to growth in the quarter from Republican-backed tax cuts also came with a boost to productivity. That gives President Donald Trump another economic point to cheer, though many analysts are skeptical that the administration’s policies will deliver a large, sustained acceleration in efficiency.
The latest advance in productivity compares with a 1.3 percent average pace over the period spanning 2007 to 2017, and a 2.7 percent average from 2000 to 2007.
However, what Americans made from all that 'improved efficiency' tumbled 0.9% QoQ - the worst drop since Q3 2014 - and well; below the +1.4% QoQ average of the last 10 years
So take your pick - celebrate the surge in productivity, or face the reality of doing more for less.
Comments
The implementation of electrified keyboards delivers a shock whenever employees visit facebook or infowars.
Dramatic productivity gains as a result. And they say tech no longer delivers benefits to the bottom line...
Only Fools work harder for less.
lives of quiet desperation.. pass!
In reply to Only Fools work harder for… by Seasmoke
Flipping burgers and greeting Walmart shoppers has never been more productive.
Exactly why I quit my labor job
Your boy C_C has his eye on the escape pod door
So, lemme guess: Since they are paying less that makes the productivity numbers go up. Yeah, cheer the empty numbers that sound great but actually mean workers are getting fucked harder while Trump's gov spends money like Paris Hilton and causes inflation to increase even faster than it has been for the past 9 years
Looting the last of the Treasury and the tax paying wage slave.
I can't wait for tax cuts round 2
In reply to So, lemme guess: Since they… by dirty fingernails
long bananas and soylent green
Our FED/MISC/Corporate Citizen's...How much bread can they take out of the mouths of Labor? ...all thats left are crumbs...that's how much.
Are you people "expletive deleted" stupid? News flash. Production machinery does more every day. I click, and stuff is delivered the next day. Soon, it will be delivered the same day.
The good news for luddites, government. Work rules that prevent work.
Completely inconsistent with the fraudulent claims that the economy is near full capacity, or that unemployment is low.