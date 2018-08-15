US Unit Labor Costs Slump Most In 4 Years... 'Spark' Productivity Gains

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 15:55

Great news America - US worker productivity jumped in Q2 by 2.9% QoQ, the best gain since Q1 2015. However, unit labor costs (what Americans are being paid to be productive) tumbled 0.9% QoQ in Q2, the biggest slump since Q3 2014.

So, do you want the good news... or the bad news?

As Bloomberg notes, the data indicate that the lift to growth in the quarter from Republican-backed tax cuts also came with a boost to productivity. That gives President Donald Trump another economic point to cheer, though many analysts are skeptical that the administration’s policies will deliver a large, sustained acceleration in efficiency.

The latest advance in productivity compares with a 1.3 percent average pace over the period spanning 2007 to 2017, and a 2.7 percent average from 2000 to 2007.

However, what Americans made from all that 'improved efficiency' tumbled 0.9% QoQ - the worst drop since Q3 2014 - and well; below the +1.4% QoQ average of the last 10 years

 

So take your pick - celebrate the surge in productivity, or face the reality of doing more for less.

vaporland Wed, 08/15/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

The implementation of electrified keyboards delivers a shock whenever employees visit facebook or infowars. 

Dramatic productivity gains as a result. And they say tech no longer delivers benefits to the bottom line...

dirty fingernails Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:00 Permalink

So, lemme guess: Since they are paying less that makes the productivity numbers go up. Yeah, cheer the empty numbers that sound great but actually mean workers are getting fucked harder while Trump's gov spends money like Paris Hilton and causes inflation to increase even faster than it has been for the past 9 years

arrowrod Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

Are you people "expletive deleted" stupid?  News flash.  Production machinery does more every day.  I click, and stuff is delivered the next day.  Soon, it will be delivered the same day.

The good news for luddites, government.  Work rules that prevent work.

pitz Wed, 08/15/2018 - 16:21 Permalink

Completely inconsistent with the fraudulent claims that the economy is near full capacity, or that unemployment is low.  