US Industrial Production Slows In July After Big Revisions

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:22

US industrial production rose just 0.1% MoM in July, missing expectations after June's print was revised higher to a 1.0% MoM gain.

 

Manufacturing production also slowed from +0.8% MoM in June to +0.3% MoM in July...

But growth is growth and YoY, Industrial Production is rising at its fastest since Feb 2012...

 

 

Seasmoke Wed, 08/15/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

Fuck You Donald Trump. Tweet these numbers you fucking Game Show Host.

If anyone hasn't noticed I'm done with this asshole. The USD was the final straw.