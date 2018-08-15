US Industrial Production Slows In July After Big Revisions

US industrial production rose just 0.1% MoM in July, missing expectations after June's print was revised higher to a 1.0% MoM gain.
Manufacturing production also slowed from +0.8% MoM in June to +0.3% MoM in July...
But growth is growth and YoY, Industrial Production is rising at its fastest since Feb 2012...
Comments
Have a look at PGM metals...holy smokes.
jeebus... fire sale
In reply to Have a look at PGM metals… by boostedhorse
I'm still waiting for the shrieking about how spending has gone higher than it was under Obama. Yen said something last night but he's one of the few. It's like a college freshman with a pocket full of Visa
In reply to jeebus... fire sale by medium giraffe
How can you grow industry when an Orange Asshole (OA) is in charge?
Space Force: To Infinity, and Beyond! (starring Tim Allen and George Tekei)
In reply to How can you grow industry… by PitBullsRule
Fuck You Donald Trump. Tweet these numbers you fucking Game Show Host.
If anyone hasn't noticed I'm done with this asshole. The USD was the final straw.
Chinese has to blink for this round, can't afford to play a hardball game.
In reply to Fuck You Donald Trump. Tweet… by Seasmoke
one of these months they are going to admit that they just pull these numbers out of their ass,
hence the yuuge "revisions"
Now you got it...
In reply to one of these months they are… by Squid Viscous
Only idiots and charlatans would believe any of these numbers...
“But growth is growth and YoY, Industrial Production is rising at its fastest since Feb 2012...
That must really hurt to write...