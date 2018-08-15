US Officials Warn Of "Disturbing" Russian Space Weapons At UN Conference

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:50

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

US officials at a UN conference expressed “deep suspicion” of Russia for its advancement in the creation of “space weapons.”

Assistant Secretary of State Yleem Poblete called Russia’s developments “disturbing.”

Russian officials dismissed the claims as “unfounded and slanderous,” saying they want to avoid a new arms race in outer space. US officials say a new Russian satellite is acting “abnormal” and they are alleging that to be evidence of weaponry.

In reality, the US interest in hyping Russian space weapons is fairly transparently an attempt to bring new attention to the militarization of space, as President Trump has been very keen to establish an enormous Space Force, and failed to get Congressional funding.

Selling the Space Force to the public and the legislature is contingent on it being used for something.

Barring an alien invasion, there just isn’t a lot of use for a Space Force that is “separate but equal” to the Air Force. That’s true even with Russia and China having some limited anti-satellite lasers, but the Space Force seems particularly important to the administration, and those lasers are all they have to hype.

Prehuman Insight Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:51 Permalink

Space Ghost and the Herculoids

In an inter-galactic Trumpian battle for white supremacy.

The infinite expanse of outer space shall be

subdued for American interests.

Enlist in Space Force at the Seattle Space Needle.

pods Gaius Frakkin'… Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Glad the USA is the determiner of what is normal for how a satellite is acting.

Maybe it is pulling a crazy Ivan to avoid the USA's satellite targeting gear?

Either way, IDGAF about what Russia is doing. I understand who the real enemy is, and they don't write in Cyrillic.  

Francis Marx Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

  What about all the secret weapons the US has in space. No remarks on that?

 That mini shuttle is totally suspicious. They never tell what they are doing with that.

RationalLuddite Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

The axiomatic driver of the US:

"If I am not hegemonic , you are oppressing me, I am a victim of your tyranny of competence."

NarcissisticPersonality Disorder metastasized into a culture.  

pods Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

Yay, more subtle gaslighting for the pubic to get behind the "Big bad Russia" meme to increase spending.

People will dismiss these small acts, but this is how they boil the frog.

And OJ with his "space force" is the next big way to get debt issued.  Unless they can engineer a couple of large bridge collapses to have construction be the way, this space farce thing is going to have to be it.

shankster Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

I'm sure the everything is Russia's fault channel (CNN) will get right to the bottom of this important story. Or it will be the lead story on Drudge for 2 days.

RubberJohnny Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:56 Permalink

This Space shit is just one big mind-fuck by the Super Powers to milk their populations for every fucking dime they can get for ostensibly protecting us from each other.

Eliminating these power-hungry narcissistic parasites from the face of the planet is our only hope.

Oh yeah.

And $480,000,000 for a supersonic missile and no one in the States bats an eye?

What a total fuckup we've become.

juujuuuujj Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:58 Permalink

How convenient - the Russian/Orwellian bogeyman appears just in time to justify the space force budget. When Winston Smith was finally brainwashed in 1984, he couldn't stop reading the latest war reports and battle maps in the never ending war against a non-existent enemy.

RationalLuddite juujuuuujj Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:11 Permalink

Yeah - i agree.

And a Russian global alternative to the Internet too that bypasses most of the existing Internet infrastructure might be part of the Space Weapons urgency too. Began actual implementation 4 months ago, coincidently aligning in with the sudden US need to dominate space ...

https://youtu.be/wUO_ttBZjFg

Cc for English subtitles

 

https://thesaker.is/russia-has-started-building-its-own-internet-by-evg…

Russian Internet Won't be fully operationally independent for 10 years, but will use over 600 mini satellites to communicate and has seperate .PYC ("Roos") addresses *that cannot be interfered with by any external country*

http://xn--41a.xn--p1acf

Accepts domain names in cyrillic or latin alphabet. Registration already.  Very interesting option

dvfco shankster Wed, 08/15/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

I have it. 

 

It decodes to (not "Be sure to drink your Ovaltine.) - "Trump's talk of Space Force has forced the Russians to produce a KILLER DEATH RAY satellite than can destroy anyplace on earth, or the entire earth.   So, not only is he rich with Russian money, Putin's slave, and working to enrich the Russians, don't forget today that he is a Nazi, Fascist, Rapist, Sexist, Racist, Tyrant."

It's actually like those books they sold on the side of the highway on car trips in the 1980s (Mad Libs).

If you are in your mid- to late-40s like me, you'd remember them.  You just fill in today's news and it spits out how Trump is the worst human on the planet.  Then, some dipshit on MSNBC reads the teleprompter, pre-loaded with that code.

kelzowar Wed, 08/15/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

