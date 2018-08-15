US Officials Warn Of "Disturbing" Russian Space Weapons At UN Conference

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
US officials at a UN conference expressed “deep suspicion” of Russia for its advancement in the creation of “space weapons.”
Assistant Secretary of State Yleem Poblete called Russia’s developments “disturbing.”
Russian officials dismissed the claims as “unfounded and slanderous,” saying they want to avoid a new arms race in outer space. US officials say a new Russian satellite is acting “abnormal” and they are alleging that to be evidence of weaponry.
In reality, the US interest in hyping Russian space weapons is fairly transparently an attempt to bring new attention to the militarization of space, as President Trump has been very keen to establish an enormous Space Force, and failed to get Congressional funding.
Selling the Space Force to the public and the legislature is contingent on it being used for something.
Barring an alien invasion, there just isn’t a lot of use for a Space Force that is “separate but equal” to the Air Force. That’s true even with Russia and China having some limited anti-satellite lasers, but the Space Force seems particularly important to the administration, and those lasers are all they have to hype.
Space Ghost and the Herculoids
In an inter-galactic Trumpian battle for white supremacy.
The infinite expanse of outer space shall be
subdued for American interests.
Enlist in Space Force at the Seattle Space Needle.
Russia. First in space.
In reply to Space Ghost and the… by Prehuman Insight
LMAO.
That must be the satellite brainwashing millions of White Americans to vote for their ethnic interests.
In reply to Russia. First in space. by silverer
pipeline control, and now space?
that monkey meeting in Nam was well organized
the hell with "I have more flexibility after election" this starts now
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
American..spending itself down the shit can of history.
More popcorn :D :D :D
In reply to pipelines to space by Life of Illusion
Just send up some Space Force Marines (Espatiers) for a boarding action / inspection.
In reply to American..spending itself… by 07564111
I'm wait for just such a plan,,Musk will have this covered with a tractor beam robot or 3.
In reply to Just send up some Space… by SilverRhino
SPACEFORCE
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to I'm wait for just such a… by 07564111
In reply to I'm wait for just such a… by 07564111
Space Force to 'Space Fraud' - fixed
In reply to American..spending itself… by 07564111
You need a Space Farce to man your Debt Star.
In reply to 'Space Fraud' - fixed by Yellow_Snow
LOL..nice
In reply to You need a Space Farce to… by Winston Churchill
Being out in the open and easy to disable or destroy, satellites are America's achilles heel.
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
Laika is my God.
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
Glad the USA is the determiner of what is normal for how a satellite is acting.
Maybe it is pulling a crazy Ivan to avoid the USA's satellite targeting gear?
Either way, IDGAF about what Russia is doing. I understand who the real enemy is, and they don't write in Cyrillic.
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
Space Jews from Chabad will fuck up everyplace they go.... imagine a new planet free of them?
Just fucking imagine what Europe could have been without them.
In reply to Glad the USA is the… by pods
They could have waited a while longer. Shit, this crap is getting old and too obvious.
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
How dare they stand and defend themselves. They are so evil.
/s
In reply to T by Gaius Frakkin'…
SPACE. FORCE. MAGAAAAAAAAAAAA
[cue 70s Japanese cartoon music]
In reply to Space Ghost and the… by Prehuman Insight
Moar debt to buy moar weapons.
In reply to Space Ghost and the… by Prehuman Insight
Ah, the classic US boogeyman projection tactic.
How's that new boss different again?
10 million degrees will shut these stupid asses up once and for all. Peace on earth. (By total removal of warmongers).
In reply to Ah, the classic US boogeyman… by dirty fingernails
What about all the secret weapons the US has in space. No remarks on that?
That mini shuttle is totally suspicious. They never tell what they are doing with that.
Figure out a lightsaber and you have my attention.
No shit. If they do, I look forward to YouTube vids of fat gamers trying some kata and chopping themselves to bits
In reply to Figure out a lightsaber and… by ironmace
The axiomatic driver of the US:
"If I am not hegemonic , you are oppressing me, I am a victim of your tyranny of competence."
NarcissisticPersonality Disorder metastasized into a culture.
Making the Orange Twitterbot a perfect front man
In reply to The axiomatic driver of the… by RationalLuddite
Yay, more subtle gaslighting for the pubic to get behind the "Big bad Russia" meme to increase spending.
People will dismiss these small acts, but this is how they boil the frog.
And OJ with his "space force" is the next big way to get debt issued. Unless they can engineer a couple of large bridge collapses to have construction be the way, this space farce thing is going to have to be it.
There's a satellite that acts suspiciously. We need 490 billion dollars to address this issue.
In reply to Yay, more subtle gaslighting… by pods
We have hundreds of members of Con-gress that are much more suspicious than a satellite.
In reply to There's a satellite that… by silverer
one thing suspicious about them is, they got elected, the got re-elected, again and again.
oh my. that's more than one thing.
In reply to We have hundreds of members… by shankster
I'm pretty sure infrastructure would be ignored even if bridges did collapse. This is the last of the looting phase. If things get bad enough, the ogliarchs will just move offshore
In reply to Yay, more subtle gaslighting… by pods
This is way past silly.
I'm sure the everything is Russia's fault channel (CNN) will get right to the bottom of this important story. Or it will be the lead story on Drudge for 2 days.
so.
you're saying CNN is changing it's name to RFC?
In reply to I'm sure the everything is… by shankster
Whatever to suck some billions out of the taxpayers sheeple.
Waiting for the 'Russian collusion with aliens to take over the world' story from unnamed sources.
This Space shit is just one big mind-fuck by the Super Powers to milk their populations for every fucking dime they can get for ostensibly protecting us from each other.
Eliminating these power-hungry narcissistic parasites from the face of the planet is our only hope.
Oh yeah.
And $480,000,000 for a supersonic missile and no one in the States bats an eye?
What a total fuckup we've become.
Yup. 3 cancers: Sociopaths/Narcissists; Gynocentrism powers feminised-Entropy seeking; Talmudic/Machievellian sophistry, gaslighting, culture of professional Liers.
We're going Mad Max unless all 3 are cut out like stage 4 tumors.
In reply to This Space shit is just one… by RubberJohnny
The end is nigh, man. But it's not going to turn out the way (((they))) planned it.
In reply to This Space shit is just one… by RubberJohnny
Watch out, the Russian boogie man has a Q-36 Immodium Space Moduator!
And a "Cone Of Silence."
In reply to Watch out, the Russian… by Salsa Verde
Marvin's gonna be pissed when he realizes his is missing
In reply to Watch out, the Russian… by Salsa Verde
How convenient - the Russian/Orwellian bogeyman appears just in time to justify the space force budget. When Winston Smith was finally brainwashed in 1984, he couldn't stop reading the latest war reports and battle maps in the never ending war against a non-existent enemy.
Yeah - i agree.
And a Russian global alternative to the Internet too that bypasses most of the existing Internet infrastructure might be part of the Space Weapons urgency too. Began actual implementation 4 months ago, coincidently aligning in with the sudden US need to dominate space ...
https://youtu.be/wUO_ttBZjFg
Cc for English subtitles
https://thesaker.is/russia-has-started-building-its-own-internet-by-evg…
Russian Internet Won't be fully operationally independent for 10 years, but will use over 600 mini satellites to communicate and has seperate .PYC ("Roos") addresses *that cannot be interfered with by any external country*
http://xn--41a.xn--p1acf
Accepts domain names in cyrillic or latin alphabet. Registration already. Very interesting option
In reply to How convenient - the Russian… by juujuuuujj
MSNBC is now looking for it's secret decoder ring to help figure this Russia space story out.
I have it.
It decodes to (not "Be sure to drink your Ovaltine.) - "Trump's talk of Space Force has forced the Russians to produce a KILLER DEATH RAY satellite than can destroy anyplace on earth, or the entire earth. So, not only is he rich with Russian money, Putin's slave, and working to enrich the Russians, don't forget today that he is a Nazi, Fascist, Rapist, Sexist, Racist, Tyrant."
It's actually like those books they sold on the side of the highway on car trips in the 1980s (Mad Libs).
If you are in your mid- to late-40s like me, you'd remember them. You just fill in today's news and it spits out how Trump is the worst human on the planet. Then, some dipshit on MSNBC reads the teleprompter, pre-loaded with that code.
In reply to MSNBC is now looking for it… by shankster
The MIC need to be fed on an exponential curve.
Release the memeo!
https://oig.justice.gov/reports/2018/180815.pdf
In reply to In the News: Man sneaks into… by kelzowar