US Sanctions Foster Emergence of Multipolar World

Authored by Arkady Savitsky via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Russia, Iran, China, and now Turkey are in the same boat, as all have become the target of US sanctions. But none of those nations has bowed under the pressure.
Russia had foreseen the developments in advance and took timely measures to protect itself.
The Turkish national currency, the lira, is plummeting now that Washington has introduced sanctions as well as tariffs on steel and aluminum, in an attempt to compel Ankara to turn over a detained American pastor. Turkish President Erdogan said it was time for Turkey to seek “new friends,” and Turkey is planning to issue yuan-denominated bonds to diversify its foreign borrowing instruments. On Aug. 11, President Erdogan said Turkey was ready to begin using local currencies in its trade with Russia, China, Iran, Ukraine, and the EU nations of the eurozone.
The recent BRICS summit reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) that is geared toward de-dollarizing its member states’ economies, and the agreement to quickly launch a Local Currency Bond Fund gives that policy teeth. Turkey has also expressed its desire to join BRICS.
Ankara is gradually moving toward membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). It has been accepted as a dialog partner of that organization. Last year Turkey became a dialog partner with ASEAN. On Aug. 1, the first ASEAN-Turkey Trilateral Ministerial Meeting was held in Singapore, bringing together Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi, and Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is serving as the 2018 ASEAN term chairman. The event took place under the auspices of the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that attracted foreign ministers and top diplomats from 30 countries.
Ankara is mulling over a free-trade area (FTA) agreement with the Eurasian Union. This cooperation between Ankara and the EAEU has a promising future.
Meanwhile, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has provided a $3.6-billion loan package for the Turkish energy and transportation sector. Turkey and China have recently announced an expansion of their military ties. As one can see, Turkey is inexorably pivoting from the West to the East.
Russia has a special role to play in this process. The US Congress has prohibited the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey because of the risk associated with Ankara's purchase of the S-400 air-defense system. In response, Turkey is contemplating a purchase of Russian warplanes. Ankara prefers Russian weapons over the ones offered by NATO states. As President Erdogan put it, “Before it is too late, Washington must give up the misguided notion that our relationship can be asymmetrical and come to terms with the fact that Turkey has alternatives.”
On Aug. 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan discussed the prospects for boosting economic cooperation. Both nations are parties to the ambitious Turkish Stream natural-gas pipeline project. Ideas for ways to join forces in response to the US offensive were also on the agenda during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Turkey, Aug. 13-14, although Syria was in the spotlight of the talks. One mustn’t forget that Russia was the first country to be visited by the Turkish president after the failed 2016 coup.
As a result of some tough times resulting from US sanctions, Iran is redoubling its efforts at building foreign relationships. Under US pressure, European companies are leaving Iran, with China gradually filling the void. Now that US and European airspace companies are moving their business ventures out of Iran, this presents a good opportunity for Russian aircraft, such as the MS-21 or IL-96-400M. The Russian automaker GAZ Group is ready to supply Iran with commercial vehicles and light trucks powered by 5th generation engines.
Tehran is an observer state in the SCO, and it is to become an essential hub for the Chinese Belt Road Initiative (BRI). On June 25, a freight train arrived in the Iranian city of Bandar-e Anzali, a port on the Caspian Sea, having passed through the China-Kazakhstan-Iran transportation corridor and entering the Anzali Free Zone that connects China to both the Kazakh port of Aktau and to Iran, thus creating a new trade link to the outside world. This gives a boost to the BRI. On Aug. 12, the five littoral states (the Caspian Five) signed the Caspian Sea Convention — the fruit of 22 years of difficult negotiations. This opens up new opportunities for Iran and other countries of the region as well as the BRI. The idea to form a new economic forum was floated at the Caspian Five summit.
China and Russia back the idea of Iran’s full-fledged SCO membership. In May Tehran signed an interim FTA agreement with the EAEU. Greater EAEU-BRI integration under the stewardship of the SCO is also on the horizon.
According to the Daily Express, Iran could band together with Russia and China in an anti-US alliance. Iran may also get an observer status in the CSTO. Iran-Turkey trade has recently revived, and that bilateral relationship includes burgeoning military cooperation.
Nothing can be viewed in just black and white, and every coin has two sides. The US sanctions do negatively affect the economies and finances of the targeted countries, but in the long run, they will also push the nations hit by them to move closer to each other, thus encouraging the emergence of the multipolar world the US is trying so hard to resist.
Comments
Sanctions are an act of war...
One very clear example of America being evil is Trump's actions in regard the JCPOA.... That one is going to have consequences.
Then you have the constant stream of lies about Russia... More troubles for the average Yank to deal with...
Just like laying siege to a city!
In reply to V c by Masher1
Like Fallujah ? Some real good karma coming for that one i trust...
And the delayed ass beating for Dresden.... I will be watching...
In reply to Just like laying siege to a… by Knave Dave
And the Greatest Hits collection.... Hiroshima and Nagasaki.... WpuheeweeHa... The ass is going to sting on those items...
In reply to Like Fallujah ? Some real… by Masher1
To equate sanctions and war is retarded. They are not the same thing.
Far as you can go is both are unfriendly acts. One much more unfriendly than the other.
In reply to And the Greatest Hits… by Masher1
Failure to see the damages you inflict is also a very keen bitch of most not America... So good luck with that...
In reply to To equate sanctions and war… by DownWithYogaPants
And Who could forget the fire bombing of Tokyo.... That one has karmatastic repercussions attached for sure...
In reply to Like Fallujah ? Some real… by Masher1
The failure to collectively deal with the lying media whores of Babylon 2.0.... Duck America this one is going to shit storm...
In reply to V c by Masher1
I guess when the ole lady imposes sanctions to not cook his meals if the abusing husband continues to beat her....is an act of WAR.
People will stand and decry the loss of principles, of values, and then call anyone who actually does stand for those principles a troublemaker... or warmonger.
The US as nearly a trillion in annual trade deficits, YET to say NO MORE is an act of war. To stand for anything is an act of war. LIFE on this planet has ALWAYS been an act of WAR.
In reply to V c by Masher1
The tighter your grip, the more systems slip through your fingers...
Nations. The more nations slip through your fingers. :)
In reply to The tighter your grip, the… by Masher1
I was trying to quote Leia....
In reply to Nations. The more nations… by Laughing.Man
Are we talking hand jobs here?
In reply to I was trying to quote Leia… by Masher1
Do unto others as you would have them do unto yourself
Google pay 97$ per hour my last pay check was $8500 working 1o hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it outit!...
➜➜➜➜➜➜ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Do unto others as you would… by Masher1
Payback is a bitch.
Chenius! Chenius! Chenius! Multipolar = multinational.
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/a5e4a28b4d579c9dbffcfc1c598c23ac6abb9f…
When US burns from north to south and east to west then we can say that peace on earth 🌎 will last forever.
The rot is far more widespread than just the Americas...
In reply to When US burns from north to… by me or you
Whenever a nation starts fighting with other countries, it is always done from a position of weakness. US debt has been running out of hand for a long time. Federal, state, corporate, personal, mortgage, auto, student etc, etc, they are all escalating exponentially. On top of that the US budget deficit will be in the trillions for the foreseeable future and the trade deficit was $600 billion in 2017 and could soon be one more trillion dollar deficit.
The whole world is living above its means but the US is the worst culprit. So what is the US doing about it. Well there is no question of adjusting your spending in line with your expenses. That would be much too simplistic. Instead you blame the whole world that it is their fault and that they must be punished. And this is exactly what Trump is doing now. It is China’s and everybody else’s fault that a major part of US manufacturing has moved to low cost countries. And it is these countries’ fault that the US is living above its means and borrowing and spending more that it earns. Therefore these nasty countries must be punished. And that is the reason the US has started a trade war. Trade wars are almost without exception a desperate measure taken by an ailing economy. A trade war, especially between the two biggest nations in the world will indisputably lead to a downturn in world trade and therefore also a major global economic downturn.
by Egon von Greyerz
We have to destroy the economy to see what's in it.....
Winning?
It is not the US that is at war with Russia, it is the power behind the US that is. Putin understands this.
Trump said to Putin at their meeting in, "I'm sorry, but I gotta be a fucking asshole to you guys soon, but hang on, I'll have more flexibility after the elections..."
No, the other countries don't bow, because Obama bowed to all of them already. We're now taking our bow back is all.
Bullshit.
If anyone cares to stop most every war you have a global military agreement to take over all central banks and make them open source software run as a global public utility. Done deal. Peace on earth and then we can all live very long lives happily ever after.