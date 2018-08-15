Visualizing Italy's Plunging Investment In Infrastructure

After a motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday killing 35 people, Italy is still in shock and mourning. While rescuers searched the rubble and twisted steel for survivors, investigators were already examining possible reasons for such a catastrophic collapse. The country's transport minister called on senior managers at the company managing the bridge to resign while a criminal inquiry into the disaster has also been announced.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, The Morandi bridge was built in 1967 and measures 1.2km long. Generally, bridges like that are designed to stand for at least 100 years with periodic maintenance work required. Work was being carried out at the time of the disaster, though it isn't yet clear if that had any role in what happened. There have also been suggestions that a design flaw could have been responsible, particularly due to erroneous calculations about how concrete ages.
Concern has also been raised about the increasing volume of traffic on the A10 motorway and whether that caused faster than expected degradation of the structure. What is certainly indisputable, however, is that Italy's investment in its road network has declined alarmingly.
OECD data published by the BBC shows that while Germany, France and the UK have all poured money into their roads in recent years, Italian investment fell from €13.66 billion in 2007 to just €3.39 billion in 2010.
The figure only climbed to just over €5 billion by 2015, far behind Germany (€11.69 billion), France (€10.01 billion) and the UK (€9.07 billion).
Comments
Visualizing italy's plunging infrastructure?
where's the damn pictures?!
In reply to Visualzing italy's plunging… by swissthinker
"Italy's investment in its road network has declined alarmingly..."
Yep, having to pay for all those illegal African Muslim boat people arriving on their shores every day.
Of course, Soros and his ilk are responsible for that.
In reply to where's the damn pictures?! by Xibalba
Beat me to the conclusion. Precisely!
In reply to "Italy's investment in its… by wee-weed up
Like a bridge? They could have applied for a bridge loan!
In reply to Visualzing italy's plunging… by swissthinker
:rimshot:
In reply to Like a bridge? by Oldguy05
Good thing the US is spending money on infrastructure, rather than welfare and invasions.
In reply to Good thing the US is… by Pernicious Gol…
Check out AVE's take on it on youtube
This is barbaric...Beyond negligence.
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/world/2018/08/images-show-italian-bridge-in-genoa-was-doomed-before-it-collapsed.html
I thought it was a gold link.
In reply to Look at these patches. This… by MuffDiver69
You could have used a photo of John Brennan's face if you couldn't find a photo of the collapsed bridge.
Meanwhile, investment in feeding and housing useless nigger and muzzie invaders is at an all-time high.
At least the Italians finally stepped up and told those NGO ships to fuck off. Finally. Apparently Spain is still a sucker. For now.
It looks like one ship, the Aquarius, was shut down after it was found out to have submitted fraudulent information about leasing the ship to do a survey. Apparently Médecins Sans Frontières chartered the ship. The contract is being revoked, for fraud, next week. What took so long?
In reply to Meanwhile, investment in… by DrZipp
Viva>the new Italian government!
How can yen help?
Finally, a "real man", running Italian politics.
Similar problem in Venezuela. Apparently there are now water shortages in Caracas, Venezuela due to water lines that have not been maintained and a lack of replacement parts.
Socialism. It looks like a race to see who runs out of water, first. Caracas or Cape Town. Any bets?
The decline happened right after the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and the austerity that followed.
Condolences to all who have been affected by this tragedy, I hope healing will be swift and strong for you.
Since we don't know the exact cause yet it's best not to jump to any conclusion and place blame yet BUT in general infrastructures of all kinds require maintenance and monitoring to not lead to this kind of devastating catastrophe. Today there are strict European construction codes and guidelines, however, I've run across many projects (not infrastructure) that receive 'certification' approvals like ISO etc. without really conforming at all. This is fraud and fakery and has to stop. The whole point of getting a stamp of accreditation is so that others will not need to recheck everything twenty eleven times over. When government and bank fraudster think gets adopted into engineering we're in trouble because it's no longer a matter of unaccountable lies and numbers but of real world physical effects.
A bridge too, er, not far enough!
I'm sure there's a toll and if so the bridge is meant to pay for itself within 25 years. 1967, let's do the maff, yep that bridge has paid for itself twice over.