Visualizing Italy's Plunging Investment In Infrastructure

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 00:50

After a motorway bridge collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday killing 35 people, Italy is still in shock and mourning. While rescuers searched the rubble and twisted steel for survivors, investigators were already examining possible reasons for such a catastrophic collapse. The country's transport minister called on senior managers at the company managing the bridge to resign while a criminal inquiry into the disaster has also been announced.

As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, The Morandi bridge was built in 1967 and measures 1.2km long. Generally, bridges like that are designed to stand for at least 100 years with periodic maintenance work required. Work was being carried out at the time of the disaster, though it isn't yet clear if that had any role in what happened. There have also been suggestions that a design flaw could have been responsible, particularly due to erroneous calculations about how concrete ages.

Concern has also been raised about the increasing volume of traffic on the A10 motorway and whether that caused faster than expected degradation of the structure. What is certainly indisputable, however, is that Italy's investment in its road network has declined alarmingly. 

Infographic: Italy Has Notably Cut Investment In Infrastructure | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

OECD data published by the BBC shows that while Germany, France and the UK have all poured money into their roads in recent years, Italian investment fell from €13.66 billion in 2007 to just €3.39 billion in 2010.

The figure only climbed to just over €5 billion by 2015, far behind Germany (€11.69 billion), France (€10.01 billion) and the UK (€9.07 billion).

Disaster Accident

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 DrZipp Thu, 08/16/2018 - 01:22 Permalink

At least the Italians finally stepped up and told those NGO ships to fuck off. Finally. Apparently Spain is still a sucker. For now.

It looks like one ship, the Aquarius, was shut down after it was found out to have submitted fraudulent information about leasing the ship to do a survey. Apparently Médecins Sans Frontières chartered the ship. The contract is being revoked, for fraud, next week. What took so long?

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 01:18 Permalink

Similar problem in Venezuela. Apparently there are now water shortages in Caracas, Venezuela due to water lines that have not been maintained and a lack of replacement parts.

Socialism. It looks like a race to see who runs out of water, first. Caracas or Cape Town. Any bets?

Yen Cross Thu, 08/16/2018 - 01:32 Permalink

 I'm beating some dead horses tonight!

  Silver traded the $13.74 handle in early 2016.

 I'm calling Tyler out on that " nine year low"?

   I've screen shot-ed the charts, and futures don't deviate that far Tyler!

 I love you! Tylers But I'm correct, and you need to recognize your imperfections?

  Zero hedge has turned me into a much better person. Yen never lies<

hugin-o-munin Thu, 08/16/2018 - 01:58 Permalink

Condolences to all who have been affected by this tragedy, I hope healing will be swift and strong for you.

Since we don't know the exact cause yet it's best not to jump to any conclusion and place blame yet BUT in general infrastructures of all kinds require maintenance and monitoring to not lead to this kind of devastating catastrophe. Today there are strict European construction codes and guidelines, however, I've run across many projects (not infrastructure) that receive 'certification' approvals like ISO etc. without really conforming at all. This is fraud and fakery and has to stop. The whole point of getting a stamp of accreditation is so that others will not need to recheck everything twenty eleven times over. When government and bank fraudster think gets adopted into engineering we're in trouble because it's no longer a matter of unaccountable lies and numbers but of real world physical effects.

WTFUD Thu, 08/16/2018 - 01:59 Permalink

A bridge too, er, not far enough!

I'm sure there's a toll and if so the bridge is meant to pay for itself within 25 years. 1967, let's do the maff, yep that bridge has paid for itself twice over.