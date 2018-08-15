Why One Bank Thinks The Fed Has No Choice But To Launch QE4 Next Year

With the current Emerging Market rout growing stronger by the day as the dollar surges, crushing carry trades left and right and sending EM currencies plunging, in the process validating the June warning from RBI governor Urjit Patel who warned the Fed that continued liquidity extraction in the form of balance sheet shrinkage will only make contagion worse, there has been a growing debate just when the Fed will be forced to halt its quantitative tightening.
Yesterday, none other than former NY Fed strategist and current Credit Suisse analyst Zoltan Pozsar, acknowledged by many as the authority on repo market dynamics, shadow liquidity and Fed balance sheet strategy, warned that the U.S. central bank may soon have to make a choice between activating an overnight facility for repurchase agreements or halting its balance-sheet reduction earlier than many market participants expect. And, as Bloomberg reported, Pozsar said that policy makers are unlikely to pursue the option of a new facility until alternatives have been exhausted, meaning a premature end to the taper is the most likely outcome. Meanwhile, both Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Canada analysts said last month the balance-sheet runoff could end as early as 2019, while Goldman Sachs strategists in May said they’re assuming an end around April 2020.
“A rethink of the Fed’s operating regime will be necessary,” Pozsar wrote. "We are transitioning from an environment where reserves are excess to an environment where collateral is excess. The Fed’s monetary toolkit has to adapt."
The dilemma facing the Fed is how to keep the overnight fed funds rate within its target band as it tries to normalize policy. The task has been complicated, as Bloomberg adds, by the Treasury's need to finance the growing federal budget deficit and a deluge of bill issuance that’s helped push higher a whole swath of short-term funding rates, including the effective fed funds rate and forced the Fed to decouple the IOER from the upper band of its fed funds rate corridor.
But Pozsar believes that reductions in this rate won’t push overnight rates lower and there are “more effective and less disruptive ways of dealing with the glut of bills.”
So what is the alternative? Pozsar argues that bank reserves, while still in the trillions, aren’t overly abundant and thus there isn’t a lot of room for the Fed to shrink its balance sheet. To validate his point, Poszar shows the lack of use of the Fed’s overnight reverse repurchase facility, which "tells us that every penny of reserves is bid and that balance sheet taper from here will cut right into the system’s liquidity bone."
Which, of course, is problematic: if the US financial system is facing a liquidity shortage when Fed Reserves held at banks is just under $2 trillion...
... then there is very little space for further rate hikes without a "disruptive market event" emerging.
Meanwhile core US inflation running at 2.4%, is now well above the Fed's target, and with tariffs threatening to push prices even higher, the Fed suddenly finds itself in a very unpleasant situation: how to tighten further without crashing the market.
The only option, as the above considerations suggest, is for the Fed to keep hiking rates in hopes of keeping inflation in check even as it gradually brings its balance sheet shrinkage. But what happens next? Well, according to BMO analyst Ian Lyngen, the Fed may have no choice but to begin expanding its balance sheet some time in the next year.
In a note to clients sent overnight, Lyngen writes that continued balance sheet shrinkage has only negative and little to no positive consequences, to wit:
We typically try not to venture too far into the deep end of the academic policy pool, but we donned our floaties to take a look at a speech the New York Fed’s Simon Potter given earlier this month entitled “Confidence in the Implementation of U.S. Monetary Policy Normalization” which we think is informative about how far the Fed will run down excess reserves in the system. Because the volatility in reserves is drastically higher than it was pre-crisis, and the Fed doesn’t control all the factors, it seems reasonable that they would want to avoid risking the reserve volatility feeding through into overnight rate swings. We struggle to think of any macroeconomic benefit resulting from a world with dramatically higher volatility in overnight interest rates – or even running the risk of entering that world – and can only assume that the Fed would prefer to avoid that outcome as well.
So what is the alternative? Same as Pozsar, Lyngen believes that it wouldn’t be "prudent risk management for the Fed to run a serious risk of hitting a non-linear kink point in the reserves demand curve, so would expect them to cease balance sheet roll-off with a sizable buffer."
This would "imply a 2019 end-date to the balance sheet run-off program; markedly earlier than market appreciates." And the punchline: QE4 is now on deck.
In fact, relatively soon afterwards the Fed may need to begin expanding its balance sheet once again to maintain sizable excess reserves in the system.
The implication for markets?
This should be incrementally bullish for Treasuries, and relieve some of the pressure on the market resulting from the recent record setting Treasury issuance. Furthermore, we get the sense we may be reading more about this in coming weeks as this year’s Jackson Hole topic is “Changing Market Structure and Implications for Monetary Policy”.
Of course, it's not just repo considerations that would be relevant: with Trump facing reelecation in 2020, the one thing the president would want to avoid at all costs is a sharp drop in the stock market. And what better way to avoid that than to bring back the best friend of BTFDers everywhere: QE in general, and daily POMO in particular; expect to see some tweets from Trump on the topic in the coming months if not weeks.
Comments
QE and QT at the same time - that's gonna be something to see.
A better idea, let "one bank" close shop if they can't survive without free money.
In reply to QE and QT at the same time -… by Al Huxley
Pres Trump gets his way and there will not be a fed next year.
In reply to A better idea, let "one bank… by Kurpak
In reply to Pres Trump gets his way and… by OpTwoMistic
The longer they put off the reckoning, the worse it will be when it arrives.
In reply to Pres Trump gets his way and… by OpTwoMistic
In reply to The longer they put off the… by SQRT 69
I used to agree with you, but in all seriousness, I don't think it can really get any deeper than it is right now.
That is, we're well past the point of diminishing returns. All credit goes bust is the next step, bank runs, etc.
In reply to The longer they put off the… by SQRT 69
In reply to A better idea, let "one bank… by Kurpak
Yup, and that's exactamundo what they are going to do.
In reply to QE and QT at the same time -… by Al Huxley
It is possible to exit one type of securities especially if they can be sold profitably back into open access markets but as a smart guy you might think about how credit can actually expand nationally at first on a gradual basis to generate 2.5-3% inflation as the Fed posts it. These are the numbers that are worked with such that the "million prices project" and 'shadowstats" can be interesting but not policy relevant.
In reply to Yup, and that's exactamundo… by I Write Code
In "The Principles of Newspeak", the appendix to the novel, Orwell explains that Newspeak usage follows most of the English grammar, yet is a language characterized by a continually diminishing vocabulary; complete thoughts reduced to simple terms of simplistic meaning. . . "
In reply to QE and QT at the same time -… by Al Huxley
In reply to In "The Principles of… by Ron_Mexico
In reply to QE and QT at the same time -… by Al Huxley
In reply to QE and QT at the same time -… by Al Huxley
QE IS BULLISH FOR RISK ASSETS (STOCKS / HY)
QE IS NOT BULLISH FOR TREASURIES.
SO BE LONG TREASURIES AND SELL TREASURIES (BUY COMMODITIES) INTO RATE CUTS.
In reply to QE and QT at the same time -… by Al Huxley
Not sure I care what One Bank has to say. What does One Trader think?
In reply to Not sure I care what One… by Osmium
For me it depends if One Trader is working at the trading desk of One Bank...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
In reply to Not sure I care what One… by Osmium
Woo hoo! More free money for rich capitalists.
When it comes to the wants and needs of rich capitalists, why there is no limit to the amount of free money we have available.
Actual capitalists do not have any need or desire for free money.
In reply to Woo hoo! More free money for… by Condor_0000
Oink, Oink, Oink...little piggy's want to raid the bank.
I commend your attempt to single-handedly try to prop up the price of Bitcoin. Someone has to do it.
I think you're doomed to failure, but all the same, nice effort, kid.
In reply to $1,000,000.00 BITCOIN… by BANKERS-WE ARE…
How about this one - "The NYSE's Owner Wants to Bring Bitcoin to Your 401(k). Are Crypto Credit Cards Next?" http://fortune.com/longform/nyse-owner-bitcoin-exchange-startup/ “Bakkt is designed to serve as a scalable on-ramp for institutional, merchant, and consumer participation in digital assets by promoting greater efficiency, security, and utility,” said Kelly Loeffler, ICE’s head of digital assets, who will serve as CEO of Bakkt, in the press release announcing the launch. “We are collaborating to build an open platform that helps unlock the transformative potential of digital assets across global markets and commerce.”
In reply to I commend your attempt to… by chumbawamba
But, but, but we are only 10 months into a 7 year taper effort!...Stop QT? Balderdash...grind EMs into the ground, destroy their economies, stop immigration and launch an economic Marshall Plan 2 years from now with all their gold and silver sent to Fort Knox as repayment terms.
There are only two possibilities if inflation is to be maintained and that is for the private sector banks to issue adequate credit or the Central Bank(s) issue it.
Right now it appears that the Federal Reserve and its allies overseas will be an increasingly large source of new currency.l would like to see the Balance-Sheet increase by 60-70B per month as there is no point to QT unless a serious *Crash* is intended.
In reply to There are only two… by Balance-Sheet
You are a bright guy and you will either get engaged with the 21st Century or you may choose not to but your personal outlook will not influence the uptake of the new technologies and this is the critical point. As millions more (800-900K per year just in the USA) are permanently cast out of any chance of employment credit simply has to be issued to them so they can get food, shelter, clothing, and so forth.
This can appear to be arising privately but it will always be the US Treasury/Fed directing this currency creating.
You could arrange suddenly early departures by 50-60 M people but this is highly frowned on so USD must be issued and distributed not because it is a great idea but because it is necessary. Think of it as EE (entitlement easing) if that floats better for you!
In reply to Forward Soviet! by LawsofPhysics
LOL!!! I suggest you pick up a history book. People can always be sent to war or work as sharecroppers. History repeating. nothing new under the sun friend.
In reply to You are a bright guy and you… by Balance-Sheet
Very wrong and you should know better. No government in the US is going to present 50 or 60 million dead to the voters as a reform program and share cropping is also a dead business model. A little over 1% of all US residents actually live on farms in 2018 and this is one of the causes for today's much higher crop yields. Farming as a lifestyle in the US has been dying for 200+ years and increasingly since 1870. Yes, you can get a small farm AND a job in the Mid-West perhaps and work 7 days/16 hrs a day but most will not. Your error is failing to accept the lessons of the past 200 years and accelerating rates of tech change. If there is an all out Nuclear Exchange can we not go back to the Middle Ages? Sure but few will choose that.
In reply to LOL!!! I suggest you pick… by LawsofPhysics
LOL!!! What humans believe or want to choose is fucking irrelevant.
In reply to Very wrong and you should… by Balance-Sheet
And what do YOU "believe" is relevant? Facts mean nothing then? So there are 96,046,000 US adults *not in the labor force* and another 12,480,000 currently unemployed. As there are only 128,000,000 full time employed are you proposing 50% taxes on gross income for the employed to balance the budget, 60% taxes on gross income to cut back the National Debt or just starve/kill 50-100,000,00 unemployed?
Gradually you may come to understand what History does show which is there are many, even most things that are worse than Central Banking.
In reply to LOL!!! What humans believe… by LawsofPhysics
Please. QE for the fuckers in banking and finance HAS NEVER STOPPED!!! The fuckers in banking and finance create money out of thin fucking air with no real work, no real risk, and no real collateral requirements!!!!!!
Traditional banking is long dead!!!
Do you face real risk or have to do real work (burn calories) in order to deliver a real product at your job? Why shouldn't you have access to free money?
The greatest fucking fraud in the history of the fucking planet has been hiding in plain sight!!!
For a group of people who are constantly scolding the 99% about how "there's no such thing as free money" the capitalist elite sure do collect lots of free money for themselves.
Yeah. All us dumb shits are figuring that out. The Fed never should've front run the stock market in 2009. The stock market doesn't fall into their mandate of stable dollar and full employment. They're bullshit.
In reply to For a group of people who… by Condor_0000
Do you all know why the 99% are turning socialist? It's because they see how well socialism works for the 1%.
Growing support for socialism in the United States
14 August 2018
Excerpt:
A Gallup poll released yesterday found that, for the first time since it began tracking the figure, fewer than half of young people aged 18-29 have a positive view of capitalism, while more than half have a positive view of socialism.
You got something wrong.
For the 1% it's capitalism on the way up...socialism on the way down.
Bloomberg reported this week that the financial crisis in the U.S. cost every man, woman, and child $70,000 in lost GDP. That is money that never went into the economy in the form of earned income.
The 1% want to be bailed out when their plans go south. Main Street takes it in the shorts.
In reply to Do you all know why the 99%… by Condor_0000
correct, also known as the socialization of private losses.
In reply to You got something wrong. … by Pollygotacracker
Long tough decisions. Pensions, social security, interest payments on debt, wealth inequality, inflation kicking up, EMs starting to turn and the geopolitical landscape are just a few of the systemic challenges. Not to mention the pathologies of NIRP and CBs aversion to it if it gets to that.
There cannot be anything called "normalization" in the 21st Century- what can "normal" mean in such a context? If a person wanted to say "normalization" comparing the late 1980s, the early 1980s, and the 1970s then it makes some sense.
There is not "normal" between 1978 and 2018! Have none of these people glanced at a calendar since Dec. 31, 1999? This is the actual case as most of these people are simply out of date and what they think is knowledge know was at one time but no longer.
Did 1918 look like 1898?
Look from Augustus onward in Rome the denarius the gold sovereign, the silver denarri was 25 times in weight of gold. Over the years the Emperor's treasuries slowly debased the gold and silver sovereign with copper etc .
That was inflation but to literate men, they were not stupid they knew exactly how much the new sovereigns were worth used them for trades and hoarded the good currncy its called the Triffin effect? Something like that you guys will know.
So though the same trickery happened two thousand years ago (actually the 1548 Henry the 8th gold soverign was called 'Copper nose' as the beleaguered King had debased his coinage so much the gold sovereign especially his nose on the coin was copperish colour as the 'gold' coin was mostly copper. Elisabeth the First actually was strict with the British gold guineas which are good to this day)but now its not so obvious.
We know we are getting diluted but its hard to put a number on it. The CPI? Fuck the fuck off!!
Like for example we think we know that the fed sent 23 TRILLION dollars overseas during the GFC crisi. But we don't have the numbesr etc.
If you haven;t fallen asleep reading so far, my point is its extremely difficult , unlike Ancient coin dealers, how to figure out how much we are getting fucked.
It was always debt monetization.
Once you reprice assets to lower levels of interest rates and higher levels of debt, it is hard to raise rates to the point that asset prices fall because the debt is like some venereal diseases - it doesn't go away.
Central banks have painted themselves into a corner by not allowing asset price corrections since 2008. They have caused the rise of populism as the masses are impoverished by a cost of living that rises faster than wages and the rich hold ever more (unearned) wealth.
Central bankers should hang just for saying that their stable money mandate really means at least 2% inflation by a measure that purposefully understates inflation.
Well, well said.
In reply to It was always debt… by khakuda
buy it cheap and stack it deep. For those who know what "it" is, no explanation is necessary. For those who don't, none is possible.
And get ready for prices on everything to double again, just like last time!
The middle class is toast! There will be riots in the streets.
No until there is real hunger and a shortage of alcohol, drugs, and entertainment.
A middle class are those people who administer to the lower classes such as the owners of medium to large businesses ARE true middle classes. Jobs like Fireman, Teacher, Nurse, Policeman, Professor, etc. are all working class jobs jumped up in the developed countries after 1960 or so as political mandates pushed clerks and laborers ever higher declaring (for instance) the USA to be a "Middle Class Country" but this was always propaganda and the wind has gone out of that bubble.
In the past it was the Upper Classes ( Nobility, Higher Clergy + Military Officers) then the other classes - the 95%. As merchants became wealthy they constituted a useful "Middle Class" systemically.
In reply to And get ready for prices… by Yen Cross
QT projections were always bullshit. QE4 was always inevitable. Even the stock market knows it by now.