WTI Tumbles To 2-Mo Lows After Huge Surprise Crude Build

While last night's API-reported crude build may have been a sign, DOE just reported a crude build twice as large (and massively larger than the expected draw). This sent WTI back below $65, near 2-month lows.
API
-
Crude +3.66mm (-2.5mm exp)
-
Cushing +1.64mm (+500k exp)
-
Gasoline -1.56mm
-
Distillates +1.94mm
DOE
-
Crude +6.805mm (-2.5mm exp) - biggest build since March 2017
-
Cushing +1.64mm (+500k exp)
-
Gasoline -740k
-
Distillates +3.566mm
Record-high refinery runs couldn't keep crude stockpiles from surging - The 6.88mm crude build is the biggest since March 2017 (and Cushing stocks surged after 12 weeks of draws) as Distillates inventories rose for the 3rd week in a row...
US Crude production ticked up (remember that new formulations mean that production jumps in 100k intervals now). The increase in production looks to be due to higher production from Alaska, driven by an increase at Prudhoe Bay, which had been lower for the past several weeks.
All of which sent WTI back below $65...
To 2-month lows...
As Bloomberg notes, August is a bad month for WTI to be suffering from a bouncing dollar and worries about demand destruction from trade wars and EM currency weakness causing economic slowdowns. That's because crucial late-summer oil-product demand data has been damaging, and might again damage, the bullish case through stockpile builds. Last week's EIA data showing the largest gasoline build for early August in the last 20-plus years is colliding with this week's EIA-reported biggest crude build in 17 months is not supportive of the 'no brainer' crude narrative.
Comments
The US is back to importing about half of its oil; 9 mb/d last week. Alaska is a nothing, and then some. If the TPTB loose control of the price the industry will never recover. The industry still has not fully recovered from the 2014 price crash. At $60 expect the process of permanent shut-ins to begin.
http://www.thehillsgroup.org/
In reply to Surprise! It's always a… by PodissNM
It can "tumble" on a "surprise" build/draw/flat line all it wants. It will at best drop $0.05-0.10 at the pump a month from now, just before a "surprise" draw makes the price jump again.
Want to know what the "price" will be? Ask the Fed or their tentacles at the trading desks of the primary dealer banks!!! There is no mechanism for true price discovery in this market.
Copper is down 5%. Silver 4%. That is a much more significant drop.
