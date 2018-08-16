America, The Punitive

Authored by Philip Giraldi via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
There has been a dramatic shift in how the United States government carries out its business internationally. Admittedly, Washington has had a tendency to employ force to get what it has wanted ever since 9/11, but it also sometimes recognized that other countries had legitimate interests and accepted there was a place for diplomacy to resolve issues short of armed conflict. The Bush Administration reluctance to broaden its engagement in the Middle East after it recognized that it had blundered with Iraq followed by Obama’s relaxation of tensions with Cuba and his negotiation of a nuclear agreement with Iran demonstrated that sanity sometimes prevailed in the West Wing.
That willingness to be occasionally accommodating has changed dramatically, with the State Department under Mike Pompeo currently more prone to deliver threats than any suggestions that we all might try to get along. It would be reasonable enough to criticize such behavior because it is intrinsically wrong, but the truly frightening aspect of it would appear to be that it is based on the essentially neoconservative assumption that other countries will always back down when confronted with force majeure and that the use of violence as a tool in international relations is, ultimately, consequence free.
I am particularly disturbed with the consequence free part as it in turn is rooted in the belief that countries that have been threatened or even invaded have no collective memory of what occurred and will not respond vengefully when the situation changes. There have been a number of stunningly mindless acts of aggression over the past several weeks that are particularly troubling as they suggest that they will produce many more problems down the road than solutions.
The most recent is the new sanctioning of Russia over the Skripal poisoning in Salisbury England. For those not following developments, last week Washington abruptly and without any new evidence being presented, imposed additional trade sanctions on Russia in the belief that Moscow ordered and carried out the poisoning of Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4th. The report of the new sanctions was particularly surprising as Yulia Skripal has recently announced that she intends to return to her home in Russia, leading to the conclusion that even one of the alleged victims does not believe the narrative being promoted by the British and American governments.
Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded with restraint, avoiding a tit-for-tat, he is reported to be angry about the new move by the US government and now believes it to be an unreliable negotiating partner. Considering the friendly recent exchanges between Putin and Trump, the punishment of Russia has to be viewed as something of a surprise, suggesting that the president of the United States may not be in control of his own foreign policy.
Turkey is also feeling America’s wrath over the continued detention of an American Protestant Pastor Andrew Brunson by Ankara over charges that he was connected to the coup plotters of 2016, which were allegedly directed by Fetullah Gulen, a Muslim religious leader, who now resides in Pennsylvania. Donald Trump has made the detention the centerpiece of his Turkish policy, introducing sanctions and tariffs that have led in part to a collapse of the Turkish lira and a run on the banking system which could easily lead to default and grave damage to European banks that hold a large party of the country’s debt.
And then there is perennial favorite Iran, which was hit with reinstated sanctions last week and is confronting a ban on oil sales scheduled to go into effect on November 4th. The US has said it will sanction any country that buys Iranian oil after that date, though a number of governments including Turkey, India and China appear to be prepared to defy that demand. Several European countries are reportedly preparing mechanisms that will allow them to trade around US restrictions.
What do Russia, Turkey and Iran have in common? All are on the receiving end of punitive action by the United States over allegations of misbehavior that have not been demonstrated.
Nobody has shown that Russia poisoned the Skripals, Turkey just might have a case that the Reverend Brunson was in contact with coup plotters, and Iran is in full compliance with the nuclear arms agreement signed in 2015.
One has to conclude that the United States has now become the ultimate angry imperial power, lashing out with the only thing that seems to work – its ability to interfere in and control financial markets – to punish nations that do not play by its rules. Given Washington’s diminishing clout worldwide, it is a situation that is unsustainable and which will ultimately only really punish the American people as the United States becomes more isolated and its imperial overreach bankrupts the nation. As America weakens, Russia, Turkey, Iran and all the other countries that have been steamrolled by Washington will likely seek revenge. To avoid that, a dramatic course correction by the US is needed, but, unfortunately, is unlikely to take place.
Comments
The neanderthal approach
The West is already creating a united front against both Russia and China in the Middle East. The violence in Syria is aimed directly at Iran. A successful war against Iran would leave US proxies on Russia’s doorstep, and with US occupied Afghanistan beside it, form a front threatening both Pakistan and Western China where the US is already hard at work inciting Tibetan and Uyghur terrorists.
Direct casualties by US military actions around +25 million people in +15 different countries. You can add around +25 million more for people killed with weapons they have sold to all participants of war after ww2(ww2 casualties not included). So US is the slaughter of the world after WWII, and keep being the executioner of innocent people #1.
Nope, it's the Israel approach.
In reply to Mike Pompeo currently more… by Justin Case
The tail still wags the dog. When will Trump grow a pair and work for the people that elected him?
In reply to Nope, it's the Israel… by 07564111
He is working for the people who paid big bucks to get him "selected". Do you think "the people" really wanted either Trump or Clinton?
https://youtu.be/YW4CvC5IaFI
In reply to The tail still wags the dog… by Justin Case
Big government equals big threats? This concept is new? What, before they were like Cinderella, please, thank you, and what not? Everything they do is by force, everything. But we keep voting for more and more and more. It’s really grand. Johnny Bureaycrat is nothing but a two bit thug, but we keep inviting him in. And even when we don’t (think Rinos) there he is. Too much vested interest not to.
In reply to Nope, it's the Israel… by 07564111
In reply to Mike Pompeo currently more… by Justin Case
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by stellastella149
It's the "bend to our will or suffer the consequences" mentality. Does "Make America Great Again" mean to turn this country into barbarians and building up our military to destroy those who oppose us? And even planning a military parade? Isn't this the same path Hitler took for the German people? And how much are we in bed with and controlled by Israel? Only those people who's identities are kept secret know. Not exactly front page news. And there are 2 stories, one is the fabrications our govt. tells the media to tell us, and we believe them, and the other is the truth which is kept hidden from us.
In reply to Mike Pompeo currently more… by Justin Case
Yes, that's exactly what it means. That's why we have a whole new set of enemies who used to think they were our friends. MAGA means better I lose 10 and you lose 100 than I gain 50 and you gain 30. Glorify the military, rally the loyal 'base' by vilifying designated internal and external scapegoats, convince the plebes that sacrifices (by them, not those in power) are necessary in the short term for the glory of the nation, create a cult of personality around the leader - this is all a very tried-and-true model.
And Israel owns the government, if you ask how much? - 100%.
In reply to It's the "bend to our will… by mailll
In reply to Fuck Russia And Turkey… by Gen. Ripper
Better yet Fuck You, moron ! Much less trouble...
In reply to Fuck Russia And Turkey… by Gen. Ripper
Why? Seriously, what's the deal with the butthurt, especially about Iran?
In reply to Fuck Russia And Turkey… by Gen. Ripper
Iran refuses to take orders from Tel Aviv like all of the other good goy nations.
In reply to Why? by Shemp 4 Victory
Wrote exactly the same yesterday.
Is Turkey Being Attacked By Trump For Ditching The US Dollar? Answer:Yes!
Financial terrorism, like Venezuela. It's collective punishment. This type of woarfare will only expedite the process to ditch the USD system. Self inflicted.
In reply to Wrote exactly the same… by Dubaibanker
Have no clue why Trump is doing what he is doing.
Going against Russia on false pretense (like previous administrations), breaking climate accord, NATO, NAFTA and the Iran deal) and then going after Turkey and China and even Germany, UK and EU. He hates Mexico and calls everyone a shithole country.
Whatever his ultimate objective, it will be extremely difficult to achieve with zero cooperation from any country.
Those who walk alone, also die alone.
In reply to Financial terrorism, like… by Justin Case
I, totally agree, but, what can we, do?
You can add China to that list.
What a load of BS... Both Turkey and Russia are being hit with punative actions due to their own actions, not some made up stories. Russia could have the sactions lifted tomorrow by just pulling their illegal troops out of Ukraine, and Turkey could begin to mend fences by releasing the Pastor they are holding. Both these things are well known.
“ suggesting that the president of the United States may not be in control of his own foreign policy.”
We all know (((who))) really is though, don’t we?
Bullshit article, should be on RT