Average Pay Gap Between CEOs and Ordinary Workers Hits 312x

The pay gap between the CEOs of major corporations and their rank and file workers has continued to widen, maintaining a trend of inequitable wage growth that has been ongoing since the 1990s. A new Economic Policy Institute report showed CEOs of America’s top 350 companies earned 312 times more than their rank and file workers.
According to a report summary in The Guardian, CEOs of major corporations got an average pay rise of 17.6% over the last year while rank-and-file employee compensation rose just 0.3% over the same time. The latter saw their wages stall, for the most part, while CEOs took home an average of $18.9 million in compensation, according to the report.
Not surprisingly, this divergence in pay is the continuation of a trend that started back in the 90s:
The pay gap has risen dramatically, with some fluctuations, since the 1990s. In 1965 the ratio of CEO to worker pay was 20-to-one; that figure had risen to 58-to-one by in 1989 and peaked in 2000 when CEOs earned 344 times the wage of their average worker.
CEO pay dipped in the early 2000s and during the last recession but has been rising rapidly since 2009. Chief executives are even leaving the 0.1% in the dust. The bosses of large firms now earn 5.5 times as much as the average earner in the top 0.1%.
Recently there has been added visibility on this pay gap since companies have been forced to report it in their financials. This has highlighted some extraordinarily egregious pay gaps, such as at those at McDonald’s and Walmart:
The astronomical gap between the remuneration of workers and bosses has been brought into sharper focus by a new financial disclosure rule that forces companies to publish the ratio of CEO to worker pay. Last year McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook earned $21.7m while the McDonald’s workers earned a median wage of just $7,017 – a CEO to worker pay ratio of 3,101-to-one. The average Walmart worker earned $19,177 in 2017 while CEO Doug McMillon took home $22.8m – a ratio of 1,188-to-one.
It's not just the pay difference with the rank and file that has exploded: the average pay gap between CEOs and other very high wage earners has also grown substantially, and CEOs in large companies making 5.5x more than the average earner in the top 0.1%
The self-fulfilling prophecy of rising CEO compensation, which is estimated to partly be a result of the stock market's rise and "everybody thinking their CEO is better than the next one", according to Lawrence Mishel, a distinguished fellow at the Economic Policy Institute, has now pushed the rising compensation rate to outgrow the rise in the stock market.
Between 1978 and 2017 CEO compensation has increased by 979%. Over the same period the S&P 500 Index of the US’s largest companies grew 637%.
At the same time, the Guardian article notes, while the S&P 500 index was up 637% from 1978 to 2017, the typical rank and file worker only saw their pay package rise just 11.2%.
The report fails to discuss the role monetary policy has had in creating this enormous pay gap; it also ignores the "virtuous circle" of stock buybacks and executive compensation, which is usually pegged to stock price milestones, incentivizing the C-suite to lever up the company just to achieve a faster cash out while burdening what's left of the company with excess debt that could lead to an accelerated bankruptcy during a recession or when rates spike. By then, of course, the CEO - sporting an overflowing bank account - will be long gone.
Meanwhile, as the government selectively chooses to bail out those that are "too big to fail", the average rank-and-file worker sees little to no benefits of such a policy. Under the selective bailout, crony-capitalist Keynesian system as it exists today, this data just continues to prove that it is easier for the rich to keep getting richer while ordinary workers remain stuck unable to reap any benefits.
Stock Market bubbles, (Thank you Fed Res), Serve to enrich the rich. Look at that 2000 bubble effect in action!
Its only going to get worse.
The monetary reward for psychopathic instinct and behavior is just outrageous.
In reply to Anyone can eat an iguana… by tmosley
Here's a great idea, lets give these CEO's a huge tax break and give them easy no interest money to buy back their stock shares while driving up the price and lobby to keep all investors in the dark by only reporting earnings twice a year instead of quarterly...oh wait.
Here is s good way to sell that idea to the plebes: Tell them it is going to babies, the catch-all excuse for everything, including kitchen-redo cash. Attach said stock-buyback tax cut to one more upgrade in the non-refundable child tax credit for dual-earner parents.
In reply to Here's a great idea, lets… by Jayda1850
The CEO must get astronomical pay lie is the biggest scam in all of capitalism.
Unfortunately the wealth gap is accelerating, a lot of these corporate tax cuts and corporate stock buybacks aren't being directed towards investing for the future, jobs or becoming more productive. It's being used to boost the compensation for CEO's. As this wealth gap rises, the cries from the socialist left will get louder, the right will sit on their thumbs and society will crumble around us.
End the Fed.
They pay the top layer of management just as much as the CEO. Take a congressional hearing on W. Fargo, right after that sales-pitch algo scandal arose.
Granted, I did not see the big deal with the algo, itself, which just prodded salespeople to do the job they’re paid for. It is kind of hard to get in the groove of suggesting products every time a customer engages in a mere service transaction, but sales is a numbers game.
The congressional commiteee revealed that a female manager who was in charge of that algorithm thing, wherein Wells’ salespeople could not get past a screen that prompted them to ask customers if they were interested in various products, was paid a $40-something million bonus.
Have you ever busted your can in a $12-per-hour job to meet the numbers, month after month, without being prompted by algos, getting a $500 sporadically paid bonus? Those are the good jobs in financial services: the ones that actually pay the tiny commission.
Some pure retail cashier jobs, with no calculations, no computer maneuvering, no prospecting and no closing skills required, pay more than most of the jobs in financial services, where, in addition to heavy quota pressure, you are supposed to have multiple, legally required licenses, and many have a degree as well.
But a few high-placed managers do not have to worry about covering rent on their pay, unlike the majority of their staff. They make enough in one year to support an island nation. It makes you wonder what they do at those fancy conventions. It must be highly stressful and pressure-packed.
In reply to Unfortunately the wealth gap… by Tiger Rocks Dale
It's much worse than x312. Muh poor poor CEO only gets a dollar and special engraved TP for its private suite. It's a good thing it gets the big welfare check with the it bonus and doesn't have to pay taxes.
So "Corporate America" basically gutted their engineering departments, and gave all the money 'saved' on salaries to the CEO's. That's why we have a very large number of unemployed or underemployed STEM workers. And the STEM workers who are working, are basically run off their feet instead of able to enjoy Fridays on the golf course like the 'business' types often do.
They get golfing-time credit for cutting expenses by hiring a bunch of temps from overseas.
In non-tech areas, they get credit for hiring much cheaper and frequently absentee momma workers without the required licenses, and often without the quota-meeting skills, but their “voted-best-for-moms” employees do have the key cost-cutting element: “somethin’ comin’ in” from spouses, ex spouses or monthly welfare and refundable child-tax-credit cash up to $6,431 that makes part-time hours and low wages acceptable.
In reply to So "Corporate America"… by pitz
Income equality always goes up like that when the economy soars because CEO's earn more in good times. Obama made income inequality worse for ten years by making poor people earn less!!
Poverty went way up under Obama to almost 15%. Obama made 6 million more people live in poverty, 14 million more on food stamps. That's being reversed.