Boiling A Turkey

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
There is an age old fable describing a frog being slowly boiled alive. The premise is that if a frog is put suddenly into boiling water, it will try and save itself. However, if the frog is put in tepid water which is then brought to a boil slowly, it will not perceive the danger and will be cooked to death. The metaphor is often ascribed to the inability, or unwillingness, of people to react to or be aware of threats which arise gradually rather than suddenly.
This metaphor was brought to mind as I was writing last weekend’s newsletter discussing the issue of Turkey and the potential threat posed to the global economy. Specifically, I was intrigued by the following points from Daniel Lacalle:
“The collapse of Turkey was an accident waiting to happen and is fully self-inflicted.”
It is yet another evidence of the train wreck that monetarists cause in economies. Those that say that ‘a country with monetary sovereignty can issue all the currency it wants without risk of default’ are wrong yet again. Like in Argentina, Brazil, Iran, Venezuela, monetary sovereignty means nothing without strong fundamentals to back the currency.
Turkey took all the actions that MMT lovers applaud. The Erdogan government seized control of the central bank, and decided to print and keep extremely low rates to ‘boost the economy’ without any measure or control.
Turkey’s Money Supply tripled in seven years, and rates were brought down massively to 4,5%.
However, the lira depreciation was something that was not just accepted by the government but encouraged. Handouts in fresh-printed liras were given to pensioners in order to increase votes for the current government, subsidies in rapidly devaluing lira soared by more than 20% (agriculture, fuel, tourism industry) as the government tried to compensate the loss of tourism revenues due to security concerns with subsidies and grants.
Loss of foreign currency reserves ensued, but the government soldiered on promoting excessive debt and borrowing. Fiscal deficits soared, and the rapidly devaluing lira led to a rising amount of loans in US dollars.
This is the typical flaw of monetarists, they believe monetary sovereignty shields the country from external shocks and loans in foreign currencies soar because no one wants to lend in a constantly-debased currency at affordable rates. Then the central bank raises rates but the monetary hole keeps rising as the money supply continues to grow to pay for handouts in local currency.”
Frog Meets Water
If any of Daniel’s commentary sounds familiar, you shouldn’t be surprised. The U.S. has been doing much of the same for the last several decades under the same faulty Keynesian/MMT set of beliefs.
But, lets make a big distinction, the U.S. is not Turkey.
While the U.S. may be vastly different than Turkey in many respects, such doesn’t mean pursing the same policies will have a different result.
For example, as Daniel notes, Turkey has provided “handouts” to secure votes. But the U.S. has done, and continues to do the same thing via programs like “paid leave,” “child tax credits,” a smörgåsbord of welfare and entitlement programs. In fact, government assistance programs now make up a record level of disposable personal incomes as 1-in-4 households depend on some form of government program.
This continued push to provide more governmental assistance, and the rise of “socialist” political leanings, should not come as a surprise in an economy where there is an annual deficit of more than $3250 to maintain the standard of living after consumers have exhausted wages, savings and credit.
This is not just about securing votes of the less fortunate. For example, military spending, corporate tax cuts and banking de-regulation to name a few examples, help line the pockets of shareholders and corporate executives and certainly influence their voting patterns.
Since there is simply not enough tax revenue to fund these programs, the government must rely on debt issuance to fund the shortfall. More importantly, since fiscal policies like “tax reform” lower government revenue, when those programs are not offset with real spending cuts, deficits increase more quickly.
Despite assurances from the current Administration that tax reform would lead to higher tax revenues and reduce the deficit – it is actually quite the opposite that has occurred. As shown below, spending has surged while tax receipts have stagnated. As a result the deficit is set to explode and the amount of government debt outstanding will increase by over $1 trillion in each of the next four years.
While most modern economists believe that debt and deficits have little to no consequence, the data suggests otherwise. While deficits continue to be a “talking point” for conservative politicians wanting to win elections, unbridled spending has become the “fiscal policy” of choice. Of course, economic growth has been the ultimate sacrifice. The surge in the deficit in the coming months will reverse the recent spat of economic growth as the boost from a slew of natural disasters last year and tax related boosts fade.
As I stated, in order to fund that spending, the money has to come from either taxpayers or debt issuance. As shown in the next two charts, government debt as percentage of economic growth continues to climb.
The saving grace currently is that interest rates remain at some of the lowest levels on record historically speaking. While that may seem good, lower rates only feed more economic problems as Michael Lebowitz recently discussed in Wicksell’s Elegant Model:
“Where capital is involved, discipline is either applied or neglected through the mechanism of interest rates. To apply a simple analogy, in those places where water is plentiful, cheap, and readily available through pipes and faucets, it is largely taken for granted. It is used for the basic necessities of bathing and drinking but also to wash our cars and dogs. In countries where clean water is not easily accessible, it is regarded as a precious resource and decidedly not taken for granted or wasted for sub-optimal uses. In much the same way, when capital is easily accessible and cheap, how it is used will more often be sub-optimal.”
Those low rates have allowed the government to issue substantial levels of debt without having to “pay” a significant financial consequence as of yet. However, even with the government currently paying some of the lowest effective interest rates in history for the debt outstanding, debt payments have risen to the highest level on record.
At the current run rate, which will massively accelerate if rates do indeed rise, the “debt service” will become on the largest budget items for the U.S. in the not too distant future. Currently, debt service and social welfare consume almost 75% of every tax dollar and in the next decade are slated to consume almost 100%. This leaves all other spending, and there is a lot of it, a function of debt issuance.
Issuing more debt to fund a debt problem is not economically viable long-term as the majority of socialist countries eventually come to realize.
Not unlike Turkey, the U.S. has also engaged in a massively increasing its money supply. The result of which has not been surprising. Beginning in 1980, the surge in the monetary base along with household debt has led to an unsurprising and very predictable outcome.
Of course, with wages and economic growth stagnant, and the purchasing power of the dollar continuing its long-term decline, the need for debt and government assistance will continue to increase.
Given the slowing demographic trends, the structural changes to the economy which continues to erode productivity, and the inevitable increase in debt, the net effect will continue to slow rates of economic growth as deflationary pressures build.
As Jesse Colombo noted earlier this week:
“Turkey’s economy has become reliant on cheap credit, and the recent interest rate hikes mean that the country’s cheap credit era has come to an end. Higher interest rates are going to cause a credit bust in Turkey, leading to a serious economic crisis.
While most commentators believe that Turkey’s current turmoil is the result of U.S. sanctions, the reality is that the country’s crisis was already ‘baked into the cake’ years ago. The recent political clash with the U.S. is simply the catalyst for the coming Turkish economic crisis, but it is not the actual cause. I am also highly concerned that Turkey’s current turmoil will lead to further contagion in emerging markets, which have also similarly thrived due to ultra-loose global monetary conditions that are now coming to an end.”
The U.S. Is Not Turkey.
However, there are many more similarities than most politicians and economists wish to admit. The biggest of which is our current dependence on “cheap debt” to fund everything from Government handouts to corporate buybacks, capital expenditures, and household consumption.
Despite hopes of economic resurgence, the reality is likely quite the opposite. Economic trends are hard to reverse and governmental policy trends are impossible to change.
The good news is that the U.S. will eventually start making meaningful fiscal policy reforms. The bad news, like Turkey, is that those changes will come through “force” rather than “choice.”
But such has been the case for every empire in history from the Romans, to the Greeks, to the British.
Without real, substantive change, the U.S. will likely face a similar outcome.
We have the time to make the right choices.
The only question is do we have the will?
Or, are we simply the “Turkey” in the pot of water.
Comments
Cold Turkey?
Doom and Gloom Porn that many ZH'ers are addicted to.
In reply to M by B-Bond
Erdogan will come around.
He has figured out by now that he is dealing with Trump and that he cannot slap Trump around as he can "Mutti" Merkel.
I would not be surprised if the American pastor will soon be released by the "independent" Turkish judiciary.
In reply to Doom and Gloom Porn that… by Ghost of PartysOver
Well.., both are in the middle of political coups...
In reply to Erdogan will come around. He… by Dutti
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able
to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The
potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,.
.➜➜➜➜➜➜ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Well.., both are in the… by gmrpeabody
Trump is NWO. The globalists have seen they have run out of road with the United States, so Trump is speeding up the migration to the 'new' NWO, the one dominated by the East (BRICTS).
In reply to Erdogan will come around. He… by Dutti
Complete fail. USA under Trump represents Christianity.
"Melania Trump Says the Lord's Prayer and Speaks at Florida Trump Rally - 2/18/17"
https://youtu.be/w_dbB3nIRF0?t=225
And she spoke the original Lord's Prayer as it was before the Mandela Effect Bible Changes. Today not one Bible has "trespasses" mentioned. By God's grace, for those with eyes to see. Proof:
https://biblehub.com/luke/11-4.htm (only sin and debt, no trespasses)
https://biblehub.com/matthew/6-12.htm (only sin and debt, no trespasses)
This is what Melania has prayed (does not exist in any Bible today):
9After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father who art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.
10Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.
11Give us this day our daily bread.
12And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespasses against us.
13And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever and ever. Amen.
As Jesus was crucified in the midst of 7 years, so was the Bible, which is the 2 witnesses, killed in mid 2016.
In reply to Trump is NWO. The globalists… by GlassHouse101
Shame you are totally blind to what is really going on and are lapping up the narrative like a good serf.
In reply to Erdogan will come around. He… by Dutti
Nah.....take the Dumocrap approach to keep taxing and spending and give stuff away free...and import more welfare sucking maggots (and with luck, they'll end up living (subsidized of course) right next door to you.
In reply to Doom and Gloom Porn that… by Ghost of PartysOver
Trump At War. Film by Steve Bannon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=xHWwj6seH3c
Look at the pretty charts...
For fuck's sake, it's a global casino. Get over it, move the fuck on. The denominator (fiat currency) is being destroyed. "markets" will continue to go up. It's just fucking MATH.
The end will be one share traded at 1x10E6 DOW, while there are soup lines on Main street. The more fundamental value of human capital is being deflated to zero. There are no pleasant solutions... Unless perhaps ET is real and benevolent.
In reply to Look at the pretty charts… by LawsofPhysics
what about benevolent A.I.? Seems plausible to me.
Ever see the show "Person of Interest?" Was a primetime network show so expect a healthy dose of cheese, but the core of it was amazing.
In reply to The end will be one share… by gatorengineer
With the psychopaths in charge of programming the AI,the chance of that approaches 0%.
In reply to what about benevolent A.I.? … by DingleBarryObummer
>> ... every empire in history from the Romans, to the Greeks, to the British. <<
Oops.
Those that say that ‘a country with monetary sovereignty can issue all the currency it wants without risk of default’ are wrong yet again...
That's not what "they" say at all asshole. It goes something like: a country can issue all the debt they want in a currency which they control. Japan proves this theory.
Zimbabwe proved it also. So did Weimar, and most recently Venezuela. There is literally no limit to how many 0s you can tack onto the end.
In reply to Those that say that ‘a… by buzzsaw99
The US creates world class products. The US has Boeing, Apple, United Technologies, Lockheed, GM, Ford, Caterpillar, Intel, Microsoft, Johnson and Johnson, Coca Cola, and many more. What does Turkey have? They don't even have oil.
Thats the difference.
Actually Turkey does have some world class electronics manufacturing......Aselsan is one.........
Their relations with the west have been quite lucrative in the development of their country......
But, as usual, moron voters bring to power some stupid dictator, like Venezuela, that screws up everything.........
In reply to The US creates world class… by PitBullsRule
I was surprised when I looked,something you haven't done obviously,at how substantial and varied their industrial
base is.Its a far bigger share of its GDP than the USAs, and their FIRE sector is the size it should be,not the obscene
40%+ it is here.The constant demonizing and underestimating of foes is going to prove a fatal flaw,this is no
longer the 1950s.
In reply to The US creates world class… by PitBullsRule
Drones, Diabetes and tooth rot...fantastic economy!
In reply to The US creates world class… by PitBullsRule
Boeing wouldnt survive unless it had MIC handouts,
Apple is made in China
United / Lockheedtechnologies - see Boeing
GM / Ford Made in Mexico
etc etc
In reply to The US creates world class… by PitBullsRule
Just watch the reaction of globalist elites when Americans default on those credit cards........LMAO!......
This is too complicated.
Countries are like turds. You have the small ones that flush easily. You have the small, but determined floaters. And then you have the monsters that require a courtesy flush and often a couple more to cleanup the carnage.
The U.S. is the latter.
It's like being stopped up while traveling and then going to Juan's Burrito Buffet and Taco Truck Museum when you get off the plane. Expect an epic eruption.
Canada has pledged full support to Turkey during these trying times ...
instead of Lira if people owned gold they would have been fine today
I believe someone, yesterday I believe, it best.
No one care about or wants to hear about Turkey until Thanksgiving.
There are other ways to dry up excess money. Inflation is running high. That could mean the economy is running hot.
Increase taxes slightly on phone calls, fuels.
Increase capital reserve requirements.
Increase short term, state backed Mosler Bonds.
Being the global reserve currency permits a multitude of sins, until you get to the end of the rope.
Your characterization of Keynesian economics and MMT is off. MMT will allow the country to address problems of budget deficits, trade imbalances, slow GDP growth and high real interest rates. However it will be ineffective in balance of payment crises, foreign currency loans and exchange rate devaluations. They could have nipped this in the bud earlier by raising interest rates to improve the exchange rate, continue local currency borrowing and cut demand for loans and investment, but they didn't. The "Crisis" should resolve itself. Best course is to wait for the lower exchange rate to balance the trade deficit. Nationalize and float insolvent banks and corporations. Default on foreign currency loans, and offer settlement in devalued local currency. Turkey will be cut off from imports and investment, but their domestic economy will stabilize and resume growth. This is what Iceland did, and their economy has recovered much more smoothly than countries which attempted internal devaluation and austerity.