Bomb Detonates At Italian Headquarters Of Salvini's League Party

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:21

A bomb claimed by an anarchist group detonated on Thursday in front of the provincial Italian headquarters of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party, according to Corriere Del Veneto, citing local police in the northeastern town of Villorba.

Photo via @Emergenza24

The bomb did not cause damage to the building, nor was anyone injured in the blast. 

Meanwhile, a bomb squad safely detonated a second device

Police reportedly intercepted an internet communication recently which discussed bombing the League's headquarters, according to Corriere Del Veneto

The League party is part of the new Italian coalition government headed by Giuseppe Conte, while the head of the League is Italy's new Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who assumed office on June 1 and immediately began blocking human trafficking efforts by NGO ships ferrying Libyian refugees across the Mediterranean.

Salvini wrote in a Tweet "They try to stop us, but violent and delinquents do not scare us. Let's go forward, stronger than before."

Here is translated text which was intercepted (via Corriere Del Veneto):

Tired of being silent, tired of seeing systematic violence every day through racism, sexism, and wage labor in this society, whose essential values ​​are authority and profit. Nauseated by exploitation we see as main leaders all political parties which repress freedom through the state apparatus, reformer and repressive (TV, mass media, associations, army, civil protection, etc.). The state and capital are the biggest criminals, they even break their laws they steal in the form of taxes, they kill by war and wage labor, the rejections at sea and in the concentration camps for immigrants in Europe and Africa, they irreversibly contaminate man , animals and planet earth, all for their profit and power. Let us not forget the hypocritical complicity of this society made up of citizens who pretend not to see the horrors of racism, of nationalism today and yesterday. This acceptance is the pillar of totalitarianism and democracy: The authority that is based on indifference, fear, apathy, over time has been able to create the Gulags, the Nazi concentration camps, and today those in Libya or under the house our. It is a story that repeats itself.

At dawn, the headquarters of the League in Treviso, was attacked with 1 bomb, we claim the location against politicians, cops, and their minions. To all this we do not want to be accomplices, to the indiscriminate violence of the States we will oppose with the discriminated violence against those responsible for all this. The almost total pacification in Italy, where the masses are busy waging war among the poor, one of our goals is to oppose resignation, impotence and immobility. The state and capital use all the techniques and violence to divert attention from the real problems of the exploited and first of all hatred among the weakest and most disinherited, between one border and another, one gender another, between a skin color and another. It goes without saying that no faction of petty authoritarian politicians would ever be able to satisfy our desires. You are talking about the "yellow-green" government, left and right, we want the state to be destroyed. You are promising salary increases, reduced taxes, jobs, we want to eliminate money, goods and labor. You are fighting for better government conditions, but we just want to have fun on the blazing ruins of your cities. You make politics, we social war. Things are difficult, there is an existential chasm between us and there is no space for dialogue. So all this makes us clear where to hit! Specifically attack racism and exploitation. Strike the state, capital its managers. Direct action makes us clear why and how.

For an internationalist, rebellious, Anarchist solidarity! For a world without borders, authority! With this action we greet the invitation launched by the comrades "cell Santiago Maldonado" who have proposed to strengthen the attacks on the peace of the representatives and accomplices of the dominion. We salute every individuality and Anarchist cell that continues to propagate the flame through action, here and now! "Today we take the torch of anarchy, tomorrow it will be someone else. As long as you do not turn off! "

Solidarity to all prisoners / s, Tamara Sol, Juan Aliste, Juan Flores, Freddy, Marcelo, J.Gan, Marius Mason, Meyer-falk, Dinos Yatzoglou, Lisa Dorfer, members of the CCF and Revolutionary Struggle. To the Anarchists of Florence, Turin, Naples, Cagliari, Chile, Russia, Germany, Poland, of the scripta manent operation. And to all the rebels locked up in their homelands galere in the world!

Comments

two hoots JoeTurner Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:26 Permalink

Italy was always an idyllic place, the Med, wine, food, fun, fast cars, dress and class, the romance, the easy life and if needed the HQ of the universal religion but all along, outside the movies,  magazines and promotions, Italy was and is a troubled little place.  Now with money, except cash, easily traced (EU, IMF, BIS, WB’s, CB’s) their life of manipulation and corruption (and that of many other countries) is open source, exposed.  Adding to it the influx of mixed cultures it’s becoming the trailer park of the EU.  Course the EU helped make them so, keeping them on the south side of the tracks.

Ignatius nmewn Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

"A bomb believed to have been planted by anarchists detonated on Thursday in front of the provincial Italian headquarters of Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party..."

As The Donald says, it's fake news... till it isn't.

Anarchists with bombs is right out of the playbook of the late 19th, early 20th century.

It's like old times.

DCFusor readthehand Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

Yeah, glad I live in a country where at least a few are literate, and we de-fuse bombs instead of diffusing them into the nearest convienient substance.  Oh, that'd be air - so, just set the thing off?

Damn, people, learn to read, you know, books and stuff, not from illiterates on your phone.

I guess editor is becoming a job similar to finance writer - you can get paid for being wrong almost all the time.

Dragon HAwk Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

Nothing like drumming up a little free publicity with a cheep pipe bomb or two.  was it tossed  OUT of  the window, inquiring minds want to know.

Yen Cross Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

       All events like this accomplish NOTHING.

     They just open the eyes of immigration deniers, and the plethora of problems they bring with them.

  It takes multiple generations, if ever, for immigrants to assimilate into a new culture.

  For a second, just think about how hard it is to move from one state to another.

  It takes years to to assimilate to local culture, even with a majority of common interests.

  They rape-fugeees are unable to assimilate, and form pockets of resistance.

 They're beyond brain washed , and have very few tactile skills, to start with.

BigWillyStyle887 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

If youre gonna take a shot at the king, always make sure you get him on the first try.

 

Checkmate antifa cunt scum

 

 

 

Also, how does one eliminate money, goods, and labor? 

Cafe Baghdad Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

NATO's "Operation Gladio" ran drugs, arms and worked with European Mafia's and paramilitaries

"to fight communism", terror attacks and false flags against its own people to blame the communists and soviets, driving

taxpayers to give them more power and bigger budgets.

when really it was about controlling and running the drug trade using secret services at taxpayers expense.

its handy that NATO enjoys Diplomatic immunity in Europe, the Heroin comes from Asia and the cocaine from south America

in the 19th Century the David Sassoon family ( Iraqi orthodox Jews owners of HSBC) ran the international opium trade with

the current NATO members providing the muscle the company that provided the muscle was the East India Company

https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Twentieth_Century_Impressions_of_Hongkon…

the CIA which controls NATO currently enjoys the managing of the dope trade

https://isgp-studies.com/cia-heroin-and-cocaine-drug-trafficking

banks terror and the dope trade

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-02-16/hsbc-bank-secret-origins-laun…

 

hanekhw Thu, 08/16/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

Right. It IS coming violence and violence WILL solve the problem. Do not be frightened or concerned. These things will take care of themselves after people choose sides. My guess is that the bad guys won't win this time and those that want to live in freedom will finally get their wish. I don't think the 'war' will last very long.

