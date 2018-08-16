Brennan Goes Nuclear After Losing Security Clearance, Pens Furious Screed In NYT

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:01

Former CIA Director John Brennan has written an op-ed in the New York Times following the Wednesday loss of his security clearance, claiming that President Trump is trying to silence him. 

Trump revoked Brennan's clearance for what he called "unfounded and outrageous allegations" against his administration, while also announcing that the White House is evaluating whether to strip clearances from other former top officials. 

Trump later told the Wall Street Journal his decision was connected to the ongoing federal probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and allegedly collusion by his presidential campaign.

“I call it the rigged witch hunt, (it) is a sham,” Trump said in an interview with the newspaper on Wednesday. “And these people led it.”

“It’s something that had to be done,” Trump added. -Reuters

Writing in the New York Times, Brennan - who led the CIA under President Obama, called Trump's denials of collusion with Russia "Hogwash," and vowed not to be silenced.

“The only questions that remain are whether the collusion that took place constituted criminally liable conspiracy, whether obstruction of justice occurred to cover up any collusion or conspiracy, and how many members of ‘Trump Incorporated’ attempted to defraud the government by laundering and concealing the movement of money into their pockets,” Brennan wrote in the Times.

Mr. Trump clearly has become more desperate to protect himself and those close to him, which is why he made the politically motivated decision to revoke my security clearance in an attempt to scare into silence others who might dare to challenge him. -John Brennan

On Wednesday, Brennan tweeted that Trump's move "should gravely worry all Americans" as it is "part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics."

"I will not relent," he concludes...

Brennan then ran to his 'safe space' at MSNBC and raged hard...“I do believe that Mr. Trump decided to take this action—as he's done with others—to try to intimidate and suppress any criticism of him or his administration,”

Following the stripping of Brennan's clearance, Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky praised the move, saying he urged Trump to do it

“I applaud President Trump for his revoking of John Brennan’s security clearance,” Paul said in a press release. “I urged the President to do this.”

I filibustered Brennan’s nomination to head the CIA in 2013, and his behavior in government and out of it demonstrate why he should not be allowed near classified information,” Paul said. 

And in an op-ed for The Hill, former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka wrote that "No one has a right to a top secret clearance," adding: 

The argument that some are making that the president’s decision in some way infringes John Brennan’s free speech rights is, in fact, absurd. 

...

In the last few months, from his position as a paid commentator on MSNBC, John Brennan has repeatedly stated that the duly elected president of the United States is beholden to Vladimir Putin, potentially being blackmailed by him, and has gone as far as to call the president’s actions treasonous. This is a devastating charge to make, one that no other former cabinet-level political appointee has made about a sitting president. Ever. Yet, he does this without providing any evidence at all of his charge. -Sebastian Gorka

Meanwhile Trump supporters, such as Rep. Lee Zeldin, said that Brennan - who voted for a Communist for US President, "Should've never received the clearance in 1st place," and that he's "Now monetizing his position of former CIA Director w unhinged recklessness & insanity." 

We can only imagine the op-eds, MSM rantings and #resist crowd responding en masse if and when the rest of the former Obama officials have their clearances stripped. 

Comments

Billy the Poet HopefulCynical Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

The First Amendment guarantees every American the right to free speech and the right to petition government for the redress of wrongs. If, as Brennan claims, a security clearance is necessary for perfecting those rights then every American should be issued a security clearance.

Otherwise Brennan is complaining about a loss of special treatment for himself and has no real concern about the rights of Americans.

Klassenfeind IridiumRebel Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:23 Permalink

Brennan should shut the fuck up!

He no longer works at the CIA, so why the FUCK does he think he's still entitled to access to secret stuff?!

When normal people quit their jobs or are fired, they hand in their company ID etc, why does that Deep State fucker think he's so fucking special?!

While Trump is at it, why not remove the security clearances of Comey, Rice, Strzok, Clapper and other have-beens that no longer work for the US government!?

glenlloyd secretargentman Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Why these characters weren't eliminated in a "Great Purge" when he went in there is beyond me.

Why anyone who is no longer in service maintains their security clearance is beyond me.

Any Obama crony needs to have their clearance stripped and be escorted to the door. Anyone who thinks these guys are there to support the current POTUS is kidding themselves.

Truly Inspiration Klassenfeind Thu, 08/16/2018 - 14:10 Permalink

There is a simple reason why Trump left the Clearance active for the former Obama administration employees until now - to record all their traitorous activities on behalf of the deep state. As now the access to classified information from other countries (5 eyes) are closed they have enough evidence for the next steps for these traitors - indictments.

Froman Klassenfeind Thu, 08/16/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

To your point, why not pen an Executive Order that as soon as you leave the Federal government your security clearance is revoked.  When I left Federal service, my government passport was revoked.  Security clearances have been lucrative meal tickets for former military and Federal employees for years after leaving government service.  The really egregious part is I know former military officers that served their twenty years, retired and began collecting their pensions and then went to work for a defense contractor and received 6 figure plus salaries while continuing to collect their pensions because they had a security clearance.  If the President is serious about "draining the swamp" this is a great place to start.  

silverer joego1 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:59 Permalink

"...claiming that President Trump is trying to silence him."

He's furious he got put on the same level as an ordinary citizen. Yeah, infuriating, isn't it? That's what happens to ordinary citizens. We're all silenced by Facebook, Twitter, etc.. Sucks, doesn't it John?

847328_3527 Giant Meteor Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:26 Permalink

Drugs.

Brennan's erratic behavior may be indicative of drug use, either prescription or street drugs. Hackers should hack into his electronic med records and see if he is on uppers or downers or heavy opioids. Opioid addiction is a big problem in DC.

Alternatively, tertiary syphilis sometimes damages the brain in this fashion. Causing him to be psychotic and/or paranoid this way.

Poor guy.

I'll feel bad when they arrest him.

Insurrector 847328_3527 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

Must be drugs in that Prostitutka piss he's been slurping down.

Trump's erratic behavior may be indicative of drug use, either prescription or street drugs. Hackers should hack into his electronic med records and see if he is on uppers or downers or heavy opioids. Opioid addiction is a big problem in DC.

Alternatively, tertiary syphilis sometimes damages the brain in this fashion. Causing him to be psychotic and/or paranoid this way.

Poor guy.

I'll feel bad when they arrest him.

gdpetti Bay of Pigs Thu, 08/16/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

But most of them are psychopaths, and like the 'bad cops'.. are used to getting away with ANYTHING.... not used to someone blocking their path, stopping their moves, saying no... and the SG are using the like the rest of their OWO puppets to out each other, themselves and the entire OWO establishment... they don't need these puppets anymore... except as catalyst to take down the OWO system... and this takedown is based in getting the herd mad and chaotic as a mob and set them upon each other.. 'divide and conquer'.... same as always.