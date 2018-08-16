Crude-By-Rail Could Save The Permian Boom

Authored by Justin Ziebart via Oilprice.com,
Nutshell-Overview
Crude-by-Rail (CBR) has been a savior for North American producers seeking higher returns for heavily discounted crudes caused by a lack of pipeline take-away capacity. And CBR, once again, is on the rise. North American shipments of petroleum and petroleum products are up over 10% year-to-date compared to 2017. In May 2018, nearly 200,000 barrels per day were shipped by rail from Canada to the U.S., nearly five times that of June 2016. But, the story of CBR is really about how price differentials became so large in certain regions.
For Western Canadian producers, intense anti-pipeline opposition, regulatory changes, legal limbo, political tensions and foreign interference from well funded U.S. environmental lobbies have muddled new projects. In Western Canada, new export capacity has been politically denied (Northern Gateway), cancelled (Energy East), or is still in the process of getting the darn shovels in the ground (Trans Mountain Expansion, Keystone XL, and Enbridge Line 3 Expansion).
For U.S. producers, the story is quite a bit different. While anti-pipeline opposition has been present, at Standing Rock for example, U.S. midstreamers largely could not keep up with blistering pace of production set off by the “shale revolution.” The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that 2018 US crude production will more than double that of 2008 and sit around 10.7 million barrels per day. Often pipelines were needed where there was no previous or oil or natural gas infrastructure. In addition, pipelines can’t be built overnight: Years of planning, permitting, and construction are required.
With global crude prices now stabilized from the price crash in 2015/2016, all is not well in Western Canada and West Texas/Southwest Mexico. Massive price differentials are preventing some producers from enjoying the current price recovery. A large Western Canadian Select-West Texas Intermediate (WCS-WTI) differential is back, sitting at a painful $27 US per barrel (August 13, 2018). And Morgan Stanley suggests that with increasing Permian production and lack of take away capacity, the Midland-WTI differential of $15.50 per barrel (July 2018) could blowout to $25-$30 per barrel in 2019.
However, there are some signs that CBR may not be the savior it is hoped to be. To start, lease rates for DOT 117 cars have jumped from $400 to $1000 per month. The size of the U.S. crude oil fleet sits at about 15,500 cars, compared to nearly 51,000 in 2014. And tariffs affecting new pipeline construction could also impact the rail industry.
For companies that do not make the Trump Administration’s steel tariff waiver list, one can expect additional costs for tanker car construction to be passed onto customers. Producers hit by large price differentials may have to pay even more for each new DOT-117J or 120J200 tanker car they buy or lease.
To make matters worse, BNSF is now refusing to haul DOT117R tanker cars, the majority of which are legacy DOT111 & CPC1232 cars retrofitted with additional safety features. This would complicate things for the owners of roughly 12,500 DOT117R tanker cars, because BNSF moves a lot of crude. In the last quarter of 2017, nearly half of all U.S. CBR was shipped by BNSF. If other rail operators do the same, those DOT117R could quickly be sent to America’s empty places to collect graffiti and birds nests just like thousands of DOT111s. Although tanker car manufacturers have been building DOT117s & 120J200s at a steady clip, about 19,000 since 2014, the impact of removing over 12,500 DOT117Rs from service will be more than noticeable. Not every owner may be in a position to fork over additional dollars to buy DOT117s, especially after retrofitting their old DOT111 or CPC1232.
Suffice it to say, American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers are concerned with “BNSF’s decision to refuse certain DOT-authorized tank cars and are currently considering options to address these concerns with the railroad.” However, BNSF may very well indeed have the right to exclude use of equipment that it feels is unsafe or too risky to haul. We shall see how this pans out.
Seasonal factors can also impact CBR. Major logistical issues arise during extended periods of extreme cold weather in Canada and the Northern U.S. For example, rail operators deal with icy tracks and can’t haul as many tanker cars. Likewise, trains must run at lower speeds and more locomotives are needed to move the same volume of product. This can lead to rail terminal congestion. CBR shippers also have to contend with grain shippers after fall harvest during the winter months.
And then there are unique factors that arise based on the region. For example, the Permian is sucking up 45% of all U.S. frac sand, and, ironically enough, is impacting CBR take-away capacity in the region.
Producers in Western Canada and the Permian will be paying close attention to the outcome of Trump’s steel tariff waiver list (both tanker car manufacturers and midstreamers), BNSF’s decision to ban DOT-117R tankers, and other regional factors that can impede take away capacity. The EIA estimates U.S. production soaring to 11.7 million barrels per day in 2019. Canadian heavy crude could rise by half a million barrels per dayin the same period. But, even without pressure on the market for tanker cars, suggesting CBR is a stop-gap for new North American pipelines may be quite a stretch.
P.S.: Plains All American Pipeline’s steel tariff waiver application was rejected for the Cactus II pipeline which would run from the Permian to Corpus Christi. Future pipelines in the region may also be forced to pay for domestic steel piping or pay a 25% tariff on imports if they do not get White House approval for tariff exemption.
Comments
Lac Megantic.
Ask them what they think
Make oil rail great again! ... Again!
In reply to Lac Megantic. by 1982xls
Rigged by Warren for Warren
In reply to Make oil rail great again! … by Theosebes Goodfellow
That is just how Warren and his buddy Obama planned it together. Obama would delay the pipelines forever and Buffet would benefit by them having to ship rail.
In reply to Rigged by Warren for Warren by gatorengineer
That's why we need new pipelines...
In reply to Lac Megantic. by 1982xls
That's why we need new pipelines...
In reply to Lac Megantic. by 1982xls
Warren Buffets approves...
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a
brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any
doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont
forgive yourself if you don’t check it
✫Good Luck✫ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Warren Buffets approves... by LawsofPhysics
Give it a rest, "Lips McGee".
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by stellastella149
I am in the oil business. I grew up in the Permian.
I am so F'ing tired of OilPrice.com stories. Before I even click the ZH link I already know where the story originated.
A few days ago they posted a story about oil prices rising. 4 hours later they posted a story about oil prices falling.
Tyler's are doing satire???
Yeah. I was expecting an article with this headline to be by the Onion.
In reply to Tyler's are doing satire??? by Gen. Ripper
Warren Buffet has a raging boner over this article.
and the US CONsumer is the one on the recieving end of it.
In reply to Warren Buffet has a raging… by Yen Cross
It's all fun and games until the crude-by-rail train derails in your town.
2013 Lac-Megantic Rail Disaster: 47 Killed in Crude Oil Train Derailment
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KC0IH54G3s8
Get ready for lots of derailing and towns burning up.
"and foreign interference from well funded U.S. environmental lobbies have muddled new projects."
Gee, I could not imagine who might be behind this...
"Years of planning, permitting, and construction are required."
Strikethrough 'planning' and 'construction'. The Golden Gate bridge took ~4 years. No EEOC. No 'diversity'. No estrogen-laden, guilt-tripped white males. No enviro-bolsheviks. No computers. Plenty of Can-Do and Get 'r done.
A five year-old-runs his toy train set better than MMA and the Canadian Government ran the Lac Megantic line, literally. You never see a five-year-old park a train on a hill when he goes in for the night.
Ya can't fix Libtardism, or Stupidity.
In reply to A five year-old-runs his toy… by CRM114
This was under the Canadian conservative government.
Ya can't fix corporate bribery of any politicians these days.
In reply to Ya can't fix Libtardism, or… by Yen Cross
That firefighter lacked knowledge when he boarded the train and shut off the engine, thereby shutting off the brakes. And, off she rolled.
In reply to A five year-old-runs his toy… by CRM114
True, the key points to me also include parking it on the hill, and the driver be told not to come out even though he offered to, use of engines where fires were known to happen, single-man operation, and time-scheduling that means the failure to apply sufficient back-up manual brakes is highly likely to happen. This accident was driven solely by the cutting of labor costs, and the Regulator's collusion in that. Any one of the six things could have stopped the accident, and every one of them was a clear safety hazard at the time with obviously disastrous consequences.
Mass Manslaughter by culpable negligence by the rail company CEO, the COO, the chief regulator, and the Minister, in my view.
In reply to That firefighter lacked… by oddjob
200,000 barrels per day
yeah that's sustainable. /s
I can't see the spread getting to $30/barrel. Tanker trucks would take over at that price.
7.6lb/gal 380lb/bbl
26 ton capacity tanker hauls 136 barrels/trip @ $30 spread > $4,000
Shhhhhh don't tell everybody that the additives they put in them cars to make it pump turns every one of them babies into a rolling Bomb. my town will disappear if one of them babies ever goes up
Warren just got a "chubby" after reading this article. He's probably exposing himself to Munger as I type this.