Dollar Dumps - Erases Week's Gains As Yuan, Lira, Ruble Rally

While the dollar remains close to cycle highs, it has given up all the week's gains today after China trade headlines overnight and Turkish FinMin confidence-inspiring conference call confirms to investors that the world is 'fixed' again...
Dow futures are back to last Thursday's closing levels - before the Turkish shit really the fan...
And the dollar is dumping...
As China squeezes Yuan shorts (to show how mighty it is ahead of trade talks?)...
The Ruble is bouncing back...
And the Lira is extending its rebound... (what exactly has been fixed here?)
Extending the rise above a 50% retracement of losses since Erdogan was sworn in...
But let's keep in mind the context of this 'bounce'...
Comments
Anyone else noticed the overnight flash crash and rebound in gold? No one seems to be talking about it.
https://i.imgflip.com/2fzewr.jpg
Im noticing my 2000 share of NUGT growing that for sure lol
In reply to Anyone else noticed the… by FullHedge1
the new game is to use headlines to game options right before expiration since shorting has been outlawed.
In reply to Im noticing my 2000 share of… by Bill of Rights
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able
to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The
potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,.
.➜➜➜➜➜➜ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to the new game is to use… by spastic_colon
You should do commercials for ChapStick TM I'll bet your lips get pretty sore after all those blow jobs?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by aliyaha688
Its a good thing we all have Rubles! They are Rallying! Good thing we have a well diversified web site where all the Ruble holders can get together and discuss good things for America and our countries! None of that Russian shit here! We're all just normal people with HUGE positions in RUBLES!
In reply to Anyone else noticed the… by FullHedge1
I KNEW the Ruble would rally someday!
Thats why I sold my house and put it all in Rubles!
Who wouldn't want Rubles?
With my winnings I'll be able to sit around and criticize Elon Musk all day!
The American dream, come true, and I owe it all to the RUBLE!
In reply to Its a good thing we all have… by PitBullsRule
The MICEX is pretty darn cheap right now.
https://www.moex.com/en/
Ya might want to cash in some of those overpriced ponzi $usd's for a Russian ETF.
In reply to I KNEW the Ruble would rally… by PitBullsRule
There were a couple of flash crashes in USD as well.
Check here: USD
No news about it.
In reply to Anyone else noticed the… by FullHedge1
Turkey is fixed is fake news. Even though Quatar agrees the loan, it is only 15 billion. This won't last long.
In reply to Anyone else noticed the… by FullHedge1
Of course it is,because its about geopolitics more than economics,they're trying to limp thru to the weekend.
In reply to Turkey is fixed is fake news… by Panic Mode
"Ruble Rally"?
Lets see, who would have a large position in.... Rubles?
Hmmm.... who could that be?
In reply to "Ruble Rally"? by PitBullsRule
China
In reply to Lets see, who would have a… by PitBullsRule
Nothing's changed. The USD will continue to rise.
That's a bitch after all them thar tariffs.
In reply to Nothing's changed. The USD… by kurzdump
Aretha Died...
That's too bad- she could have sang at Oprah's Inagural Ball in 2021
In reply to Aretha Died... by taketheredpill
An era of truly great music.
In reply to Aretha Died... by taketheredpill
The almighty Dollah, steamrolling over everything else.