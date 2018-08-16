Dow Soars Most In 4 Months Because China Agrees To Talk On Trade (Again)

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:00

R.I.P.

Overnight saw the world was saved by a headline...

CHINA VICE COMMERCE MINISTER TO VISIT U.S. FOR TRADE TALKS

US equity futures show the excitement the algos felt from that headline... The Nasdaq was unable to recover its losses from yesterday while The Dow and S&P did but late weakness across the big tech names went the S&P back into the red from Tuesday's close. Nasdaq erased most of its post-Trade-Talks gains, The Dow soared 1.5%...

 

The Dow surged all the way up to last Tuesday's close... this was The Dow's best day since early April.

The big driver of The Dow's 400 point rally was not WMT as everyone suspected given its huge move (WMT +60pts) - the big winners were all trade-related (BA +100, CAT, & AAPL). On the cash index side today, Nasdaq was the laggard and The Dow the biggest winner...

 

The Dow bounce extended its move off the 50DMA...

 

Nasdaq and Small Caps remain red on the week...

 

A tale of two retailers today...

 

FANG Stocks continued to slump back near 10% correction levels... led by a 3% tumble in Facebook

 

Here's the odd thing though - US Stocks soared on the trade-talks headline... but China stocks ended the day notably weaker...

 

Oh and by the way, both US and Chinese is utterly sucking recently...

 

While stocks soared, Treasury yields barely moved, managing around a 1bps rise on the day (the long-end unchanged)...

The yield curve dipped very modestly flatter on the day.

 

Notably, Emerging-market sovereign dollar-denominated debt is trading at a wider premium than speculative-grade U.S. companies - a notable break from historic norms - underscoring economic and political stresses around the world, while America Inc. powers ahead...

 

The Dollar ended the day marginally unchanged, after dipping to unchanged on the week before rallying this afternoon after Mnuchin's comments about new sanctions for Turkey...

 

The Turkish Lira ended higher but was spooked by Mnuchin's threats...

 

While everything seemed awesome if you just looked at US equities, some EM currencies continued to collapse.

South African Rand was worst...

And the Indian Rupee hit a new record low...

 

Of course the biggest news was the Yuan's surge... on the back of headlines some Chinese officials will take a late summer vacation to Washington...

 

This was the biggest surge in offshore yuan since Jan 2017... the last time CNH neared 7.00!!

 

Which is coincidentally the same level that seems important to Turkey - look at the rebound after the Lira and Yuan hit parity...

 

Cryptos rallied broadly on this down-dollar day, but only Bitcoin remains green on the week...

 

Commodities all managed gains on the day but remain ugly on the week...

 

Today's US stock market behavior was 'odd' in word, as Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg notes...

The Dollar and Bonds ended practically unchanged and The Dow soared...

And finally, just in case you were wondering what sparked all this global weakness...

We're gonna need to turn that spigot back on!!!

Hammer823 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:01 Permalink

Walmart is now at a 34 Trailing PE, vs its historic average of 13.  It’s guidance for this year is to earn $14 Billion.  That’s almost  $3 Billion LESS than 2015, yet the stock price is up 50% since then. Microsoft is at a Trailing PE over 50 vs historic avg of 12.  Are you getting it now? This is how you have a never ending bull market. Overvalue everything, by 2 to 4 times the norm , and have a buyer of last resort (Fed and Institutions) always step in when prices fall (ABTD).  Just think, in a few short months you might be able to buy WMT trading at a 40 multiple!  What a bargain.  Buy high, and sell higher is the only game in town. 

Ima anal sphincter JRobby Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

Damn things are rosy.

You wouldn't even think there's a financial crisis right now.

Money out of thin air...... you don't say. Yep.

How long can they get away with that? Been doing a damn fine job of it so far.

Can I do that? Nope.

Anything of real value out there? Yep.

What? Metal, land, skills, guns.....

Will this game end? Yep.

What should I be in? The time to figure it out draws near. BTW, can you eat money?

D.r. Funk Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:03 Permalink

"Oh"
"........Yeah,......"
"Global growth is not still-challenged"
"Global growth will not still be-challenged"
"The eurozone, us, and nippon stock markets are Not being propped up by inner cabals or stretched into an oblivion blowup point"

see my finger

TradingTroll Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:14 Permalink

“Emerging-market sovereign dollar-denominated debt is trading at a wider premium than speculative-grade U.S. companies - a notable break from historic norms”

 

Gee, is history only a few decades now? Or does ‘history’ start when the *really nice people* showed up to run things and everything else prior was just racist?

Jaymorpheus Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

It really is simple. America is the worlds consumer. 

China needs to export to consumers. Canada doesn't consume like US does. THey broker Chinese goods to America. Trudeau and cut all the deals he wants with China. Panda 1) ain't gonna reciprocate  2) and Canada won't satisfy a fraction of what China needs to keep it's debt fueled charade afloat. 

Trump, Wilber, Lighthauzer, Kudlow, Navarro all recognized this on day 1.  We have the high ground. They need us more then we need them. (Same game plan for NATO too)

There it is, in a nutshell.

To add more truth bombs, say all you want, but we have a better population demographic (more equally distributed even without immigration on a comparative basis to the G7), we have better insfrastructure/ ports, highways and rivers, less reliance on external goods and services. We are becoming energy self sufficient with shale production, NG and alternatives, we have agriculture, natural resources, and capital. Our government, warts and all, and legal infrastructure, still Trumps the worlds alternative G7 nations. 

Before you start to slag off America, make the same argument for EU, Japan, Russia, China. Go on.  

Not saying that it is great, and cant improve, but G7 alternatives are far worse. That's probably why there is a line to get here. And why the people that migrate away from America are loaded with FU money. 

 

Anyway, China has no choice. They need us more then we need them, and there are no alternatives in the world that will buy $hit they make, like we buy. Russia doesnt have the population, EU doesnt have the capacity or capital, or consumption ethos. Canada, i point out, and AMLO's Mexico is about to cut a deal for favored trade status with Lighthauzer and Kudlow, in return for...well you guessed it....wall funding. Watch it happen and Univision spontaneously melt down.  

 

ElBarto Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:27 Permalink

When China's currency strengthens, the Dow goes up, and vice versa. It's almost like dollar liquidity somehow affects both numbers. What witchcraft is this?