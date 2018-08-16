Dow Soars Most In 4 Months Because China Agrees To Talk On Trade (Again)

R.I.P.
Overnight saw the world was saved by a headline...
CHINA VICE COMMERCE MINISTER TO VISIT U.S. FOR TRADE TALKS
US equity futures show the excitement the algos felt from that headline... The Nasdaq was unable to recover its losses from yesterday while The Dow and S&P did but late weakness across the big tech names went the S&P back into the red from Tuesday's close. Nasdaq erased most of its post-Trade-Talks gains, The Dow soared 1.5%...
The Dow surged all the way up to last Tuesday's close... this was The Dow's best day since early April.
The big driver of The Dow's 400 point rally was not WMT as everyone suspected given its huge move (WMT +60pts) - the big winners were all trade-related (BA +100, CAT, & AAPL). On the cash index side today, Nasdaq was the laggard and The Dow the biggest winner...
The Dow bounce extended its move off the 50DMA...
Nasdaq and Small Caps remain red on the week...
A tale of two retailers today...
FANG Stocks continued to slump back near 10% correction levels... led by a 3% tumble in Facebook
Here's the odd thing though - US Stocks soared on the trade-talks headline... but China stocks ended the day notably weaker...
Oh and by the way, both US and Chinese is utterly sucking recently...
While stocks soared, Treasury yields barely moved, managing around a 1bps rise on the day (the long-end unchanged)...
The yield curve dipped very modestly flatter on the day.
Notably, Emerging-market sovereign dollar-denominated debt is trading at a wider premium than speculative-grade U.S. companies - a notable break from historic norms - underscoring economic and political stresses around the world, while America Inc. powers ahead...
The Dollar ended the day marginally unchanged, after dipping to unchanged on the week before rallying this afternoon after Mnuchin's comments about new sanctions for Turkey...
The Turkish Lira ended higher but was spooked by Mnuchin's threats...
While everything seemed awesome if you just looked at US equities, some EM currencies continued to collapse.
South African Rand was worst...
And the Indian Rupee hit a new record low...
Of course the biggest news was the Yuan's surge... on the back of headlines some Chinese officials will take a late summer vacation to Washington...
This was the biggest surge in offshore yuan since Jan 2017... the last time CNH neared 7.00!!
Which is coincidentally the same level that seems important to Turkey - look at the rebound after the Lira and Yuan hit parity...
Cryptos rallied broadly on this down-dollar day, but only Bitcoin remains green on the week...
Commodities all managed gains on the day but remain ugly on the week...
Today's US stock market behavior was 'odd' in word, as Gluskin Sheff's David Rosenberg notes...
A 400 point surge in the Dow and a 1 bp rise in the 10-year T-note yield don’t typically go hand-in-hand. The stocks moving are the ones that respond to “trade” news plus WMT, which is benefiting from blowout food-related revenues (over half comes from food and staples).— David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) August 16, 2018
The Dollar and Bonds ended practically unchanged and The Dow soared...
And finally, just in case you were wondering what sparked all this global weakness...
We're gonna need to turn that spigot back on!!!
Comments
Walmart is now at a 34 Trailing PE, vs its historic average of 13. It’s guidance for this year is to earn $14 Billion. That’s almost $3 Billion LESS than 2015, yet the stock price is up 50% since then. Microsoft is at a Trailing PE over 50 vs historic avg of 12. Are you getting it now? This is how you have a never ending bull market. Overvalue everything, by 2 to 4 times the norm , and have a buyer of last resort (Fed and Institutions) always step in when prices fall (ABTD). Just think, in a few short months you might be able to buy WMT trading at a 40 multiple! What a bargain. Buy high, and sell higher is the only game in town.
Keep the buybacks going!!!!! Stay ahead of it !!!!!!!
Come on Canada, you got the EU, Mexico and now China getting in line.... Your turn now.....
Good thing everybody has bought all those put options based on the doom and gloom posted on this site on a daily basis... /sarc
I guess that means China isn't dumping US treasuries.
All Aboard!!!!!!!! Train made a pit stop to pick up some more passengers.
Damn things are rosy.
You wouldn't even think there's a financial crisis right now.
Money out of thin air...... you don't say. Yep.
How long can they get away with that? Been doing a damn fine job of it so far.
Can I do that? Nope.
Anything of real value out there? Yep.
What? Metal, land, skills, guns.....
Will this game end? Yep.
What should I be in? The time to figure it out draws near. BTW, can you eat money?
Told you that hammer was a bear-capitulation agent whether individual, group proxy, or unlikely but possible bot
Anyone
Selling the notion
That stocks can only go up,
Forever,
And overbloated valuations,
Will never-ever ever,
Matter again,
Are Fucking Bullshit
BTFD!!!!
Do not focus on the amateur stock markets for where this all will end. When QE4 is announced, the DOW will be in six figures. Watch the DOLLAR. The Fed will not be able to control its devaluation. They can buy all the bonds, stocks and debts forever Until the Fed is abolished.
Dow pumps 400 in trade talks and dow pumps 40 on no trade talks. All pump
More than 1/3 of U.S. technology companies that have gone public since 2010 still have negative cash from operations; The smart-money is continuing its exodus of the stock market
"Oh"
"........Yeah,......"
"Global growth is not still-challenged"
"Global growth will not still be-challenged"
"The eurozone, us, and nippon stock markets are Not being propped up by inner cabals or stretched into an oblivion blowup point"
see my finger
No! No D.r...not that finger!
yes, and he's going to use an oil based lubricant instead of water based one.
USDINR breaking 70 is a huge barrier. India is in trouble.
What did C_C say yesterday?
this shit never gets old.. fucking shmucks
Stocks higher ... Libtards, minorities, & women hardest hit.
“Emerging-market sovereign dollar-denominated debt is trading at a wider premium than speculative-grade U.S. companies - a notable break from historic norms”
Gee, is history only a few decades now? Or does ‘history’ start when the *really nice people* showed up to run things and everything else prior was just racist?
Jizz wanked higher for options expiry as per usual.
The Dow? you mean Kodak and GE ??? that Dow?? which Dow are you celebrating?
It really is simple. America is the worlds consumer.
China needs to export to consumers. Canada doesn't consume like US does. THey broker Chinese goods to America. Trudeau and cut all the deals he wants with China. Panda 1) ain't gonna reciprocate 2) and Canada won't satisfy a fraction of what China needs to keep it's debt fueled charade afloat.
Trump, Wilber, Lighthauzer, Kudlow, Navarro all recognized this on day 1. We have the high ground. They need us more then we need them. (Same game plan for NATO too)
There it is, in a nutshell.
To add more truth bombs, say all you want, but we have a better population demographic (more equally distributed even without immigration on a comparative basis to the G7), we have better insfrastructure/ ports, highways and rivers, less reliance on external goods and services. We are becoming energy self sufficient with shale production, NG and alternatives, we have agriculture, natural resources, and capital. Our government, warts and all, and legal infrastructure, still Trumps the worlds alternative G7 nations.
Before you start to slag off America, make the same argument for EU, Japan, Russia, China. Go on.
Not saying that it is great, and cant improve, but G7 alternatives are far worse. That's probably why there is a line to get here. And why the people that migrate away from America are loaded with FU money.
Anyway, China has no choice. They need us more then we need them, and there are no alternatives in the world that will buy $hit they make, like we buy. Russia doesnt have the population, EU doesnt have the capacity or capital, or consumption ethos. Canada, i point out, and AMLO's Mexico is about to cut a deal for favored trade status with Lighthauzer and Kudlow, in return for...well you guessed it....wall funding. Watch it happen and Univision spontaneously melt down.
When China's currency strengthens, the Dow goes up, and vice versa. It's almost like dollar liquidity somehow affects both numbers. What witchcraft is this?