Escobar: All Hands On Deck As The Caspian Sails Toward Eurasia Integration

Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times,
The five states surrounding the sea – Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan – have reached difficult compromises on sovereign and exclusive rights as well as freedom of navigation
The long-awaited deal on the legal status of the Caspian Sea signed on Sunday in the Kazakh port of Aktau is a defining moment in the ongoing, massive drive towards Eurasia integration.
Up to the early 19th century, the quintessentially Eurasian body of water – a connectivity corridor between Asia and Europe over a wealth of oil and gas – was exclusive Persian property. Imperial Russia then took over the northern margin. After the break up of the USSR, the Caspian ended up being shared by five states; Russia, Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.
Very complex negotiations went on for almost two decades. Was the Caspian a sea or a lake? Should it be divided between the five states into separate, sovereign tracts or developed as a sort of condominium?
Slowly but surely, the five states reached difficult compromises on sovereign and exclusive rights; freedom of navigation; “freedom of access of all the vessels from the Caspian Sea to the world’s oceans and back” – in the words of a Kazakh diplomat; pipeline installation; and crucially, on a military level, the certitude that only armed forces from the five littoral states should be allowed in Caspian waters.
No wonder then that President Putin, in Aktau, described the deal in no uncertain terms as having “epoch-making significance.”
A sea or a lake?
So is the Caspian now a sea or a lake? It’s complicated; the convention signed in Aktau defines it as a sea, but subject to a “special legal status.”
This means the Caspian is regarded as open water, for common use – but the seabed and subsoil are divided. Still a work in progress, the devil is in the details in sorting out how the seabed is divided.
According to the draft text, published two months ago by Russia’s Kommersant, “the delimitation of the floor and mineral resources of the Caspian Sea by sector will be carried out by agreement between the neighboring and facing states taking into account generally recognized principles and legal norms.” Stanislav Pritchin, director of the Center for Central Asia and Caucasus Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences, described this as the best possible compromise, for now.
The maritime boundaries of each of the five states are already set; 15 nautical miles of sovereign waters, plus a further 10 miles (16 km) for fishing. Beyond that, it’s open water.
In Aktau, Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev frankly admitted that even to reach this basic consensus was a difficult process, and the key issue of how to share the Caspian’s underground energy wealth remains far from solved.
Two offshore oil rigs on the Caspian sea. Photo: iStock
Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, quoting from the final text, emphasized that, “the methodology for establishing state base lines shall be determined in a separate agreement among all the parties according to this convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea. This is a key phrase, especially important for our Iranian partners.”
The reference to Iran matters because under the deal Tehran ended up with the smallest share of the Caspian seabed. Diplomats confirmed to Asia Times that up to the last minute President Rouhani’s team was not totally satisfied with the final terms.
That was reflected in Rouhani’s comment that the convention was “a major document” even as it did not solve for good the extremely complex dossier.
What Rouhani did emphasize was how “gratifying” was the fact his Caspian partners privilege “multilateralism and oppose unilateral actions that are developing in some countries.” That was not only a direct reference to the Caspian partners supporting the JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal, but also a veiled reference to President Trump’s threat that “anyone doing business with Iran will not be doing business with the United States.”
Rouhani and Nazarbayev in fact held a separate meeting dedicated to increased economic cooperation, including the mutual drive to use their national currencies on trade, bypassing the US dollar.
These waters are off-limits to NATO
Iran-Kazakhstan economic cooperation is bound to follow Iran-Russia parameters. Putin and Rouhani, who enjoy a warm, close personal relationship, spent quite some time in Aktau discussing issues far beyond the Caspian, such as Syria, Gazprom investment in Iranian gas fields, and how to deal with Washington’s sanctions offensive.
Both were adamant in their praise of a key stipulation of the deal; there will be no NATO roaming the Caspian. In the words of Rouhani, “the Caspian Sea only belongs to the Caspian states.” Putin for his part confirmed Russia plans to build a new deepwater port in the Caspian by 2025.
A panoramic view of Baku, Azerbaijan from the Martyrs Lane viewpoint, near the center of Baku. Photo: iStock
In the turbulent geoeconomic realm that I defined years ago as “Pipelineistan,” the deal will allow a lot of leeway; from now on, pipelines to be laid offshore require consent only from neighboring states, rather than from all “Caspian Five”.
A major consequence is that Turkmenistan may finally be able to lay down its own 300 km-long trans-Caspian underground pipeline to Azerbaijan – a project that was never exactly encouraged by Russia. This pipeline will allow Turkmenistan to diversify from its massive exports to China by tapping the European market via Baku, in direct competition with Gazprom.
Ashgabat may finally be on its way towards a win-win; not only Baku could use more gas imports to compensate for production shortfalls, but Moscow seems inclined to restart imports of Turkmen gas.
From now on, the game to watch in the Caspian is how deeper energy/economic cooperation may go, in the spirit of true Eurasia integration, even with China not directly involved in the affairs of the sea. Chinese companies though are heavily invested in the Kazakhstan oil business and are major importers of Turkmenistan gas.
Historically, Persia always maintained a demographic, cultural and linguistic pull across most of Central Asia. Persia remains one of its organizing principles; Iran is a Central Asian as much as a Southwest Asian power.
This should be contrasted with Caspian nations still heavily influenced by Soviet atheism and Turkish shamanism. A particularly interesting case to watch will be Azerbaijan – which is part of the Western sphere of influence via pipelines such as the BTC (Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan), which crosses Georgia all the way to the Turkish Eastern Mediterranean.
This was The Art of the Deal – Central Asian-style. What’s already established is that the Caspian 2.0 is a major multilateral win for Eurasia integration.
Excellent idea V.V. Putin!
Will eliminate those pesky false flag triggers, so troublesome on the waters of late.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
Putin is an amazing statesman. Truly one of the most amazing world leaders of modern times and perhaps even more.
In reply to there will be no NATO… by J. Peasemold G…
I don't know I would go that far, Cosplay old chum.
But I would agree that he has brokered in a cooperative and peaceful manner an agreement between countries and prior republics on mutually beneficial terms to improve the lives of their respective peoples and countries.
The threats of sanctions, 'meddling' or military force finds no place here.
J. Peasemold Gruntfuttock
In reply to Putin is an amazing statesman by COSMOS
What I ask my self is - who would I like to see take leadership over the world? Which leader or leaders would be best for the little person, living on the periphery?
The West had its chance to be the enlightened empire, ushering in an age of peace and prosperity. But greed and curruption have destroyed that dream. But will we be better off living under the rule of Communist China? Plutocrat Russia? Not to mention the crazy Theocratic Iran... Somehow the idea doesn't sound appealing to me.
May all empires crumble and leave us simple people alone...
In reply to I don't know I would go that… by J. Peasemold G…
May Statists Stop Stating and let a VOLUNTARY reality take place!
In reply to What I ask my self is - who… by Mementoil
Agree but zones of peace and prosperity are being formed in the bomb craters of Washington's murdurous failures.
Given the fear and loathing of the world for the US it does make Putins job easier.
The empire has no fig leaf.
In reply to Putin is an amazing statesman by COSMOS
Sweet. US/NATO is totally out of the picture.
This was The Art of the Deal
Really ? Just a very promising international agreement between sovereign states - one of those the guy in the White House mostly violated by a fit early in the morning. Luckily he is not involved.
Iran has always been the wild card of the Caspian. They did not observe the ban on sturgeon fishing when the other 4 members agreed to a moratorium in order to preserve black caviar production, and they're the short man out on the off-shore energy resources.
Nevertheless, Putin strikes again....
Pepe the little brown turd has made a nothing agreement between shithole states sound like it is the end of the US. Trump doesn't give a shit. We have bigger things in mind.
We have bigger things in mind?
Russia , 6,612,100 sq m 80 billion bb
Iran, 636,296 sq m 150 billion barrels
Azerbaijan, 33,400 sq m 5.17 billion barrels
Turkmenistan 188,500 sq m 0.5 billion barrels
Kazakhstan 1,052,100 sq m 30 billion barrels
Total Area 8,522,396 Sq m 266 billion barrels @ $65.65 p.b = $17, 462.9 Billion of reserves.
U.S. 3.537,000 Sq. m 36.4 billion barrels
And their oil reserves are still growing. Yikes!
In reply to Pepe the little brown turd… by Fred123
I am very happy about this deal. But I don’t want Caspian See fish to die because of oil drill.
'Murican. Wrench. Works.