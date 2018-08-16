Hackers Steal $13 Million From Bank ATMs In 28 Countries

Authored by Joseph Jankowki via PlanetFreeWill.com,
Just days after an FBI warning of the prospect of a worldwide mass hacking plot that could have millions withdrawn from bank accounts, Hackers managed to steal $13 million from ATMs across 28 countries.
The cybercriminals infected cash machines of India based Cosmos Bank with malware, which allowed them to approve transactions and access client accounts, reports Yahoo News. Fake credit cards were used to drain the cash from the machines.
In a confidential alert issued last Friday, the FBI had warned American banks of an imminent “cashout” attack on cashpoints around the globe.
The agency was concerned of a highly choreographed fraud scheme known as an ATM “jackpotting,” essentially describing exactly what had happened to the ATMs of Cosmos Bank.
Roughly 12,000 transactions were made during the hack attack between 11 August and 13 August, according to Cosmos Bank chairman Milind Kale.
“In two days, hackers withdrew a total 780 million rupees ($11.1m) from various ATMs in 28 countries, including Canada, Hong Kong and a few ATMs in India, and another 25 million rupees ($356,000) were taken out within India,” he said.
The hacks continued into Monday with the attackers transferring 139.2 million rupees ($2m) to a Hong Kong-based bank by using the Bank’s compromised SWIFT international payments system.
Cosmos Bank said in a statement to Reuters that, “During the malware attack, a proxy switch was created and all the fraudulent payment approvals were passed by the proxy switching system.”
While it isn’t totally clear who was behind the hacks, some media outlets are questioning it was the North Korean linked Lazarus group who reportedly tried to transfer some $81 million from the central bank of Bangladesh.
Since the attack, Cosmos has told account holders that their money is safe and a professional forensic agency has been hired to investigate the attack.
gaslight the people then do the crime
In reply to ! by OCnStiggs
All your Bitcoins are still safe.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to gaslight by DinduNuffin
"Hackers"...the new term for "bail-in".
In reply to All your Bitcoins are still… by Coinista
NSA must be having a summer recruitment party....great jobs boys..your all hired...and BTW..thanks for the CASH....
In reply to "Hackers"...the new term for… by Yukon Cornholius
$13 million.., chump change.
In reply to NSA must be having a summer… by Pol Pot
Obviously Dollars, Euro, Yen, etc are not safe to use right Bitcoin haters?
In reply to $13 million.., chump change. by gmrpeabody
Banksters skim that much every minute in the USA
Death to the money changers
In reply to Ob by Cryptopithicus Homme
ButtFiat
In reply to Banksters skim that much… by 1982xls
In Zimbabwe, they would have to get a truck load just for a few loaves of bread.
In reply to ButtFiat by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
"your accounts are safe" lol
they stole someone else's money.
In reply to $13 million.., chump change. by gmrpeabody
In reply to All your Bitcoins are still… by Coinista
In reply to Somebody should dox this low… by Greendawg
You get paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by stellastella149
And we can trust the FBI why?
(Rank & file FBI Patriots, this was not aimed at you.)
There may be one or two,but the rest knew,if they didn't they should be fired anyway.
In reply to And we can trust the FBI why… by OCnStiggs
Right. They are sophisticated enough to know days in advance this was going to happen but powerless to prevent it?
And now it is conveniently blamed on a group that is "North Korea Linked".
So the anonymous sources claiming Kim is secretly building nukes and playing Trump for a fool didn't work. On to the next tactic to derail peace talks...
In reply to And we can trust the FBI why… by OCnStiggs
The Orange Organ Monkey already derailed himself with his Iran renegal.
Kim will not give up his nukes on any terms after that.
What deal ?
In reply to Right. They are… by bowie28
I keep my cash in BTC so it is safe: not online.
Did you print out those BTC bits on paper, or engraved them on a copper plate? Just curious...
In reply to I keep my cash in BTC so it… by Normal
Hey Abby, hint: time to learn about something called the 'Blockchain'. You aint got nuthin offline except your private keys.
In reply to I keep my cash in BTC so it… by Normal
Don't lose your hash or seed, u b good.
In reply to I keep my cash in BTC so it… by Normal
No worries, everything's just fine with your money. It will all be returned poste haste and everything will be fine...
Why am I reminded of Kevin Bacon yelling "ALL IS WELL!!" "ALL IS WELL!!' ??
At least it wasn't taken from internet banking accounts (the banks would try and blame individual account holders). So the loss falls on the banks and not individual customers. Tut tut .
I fucking love this shit. Here's 1 billion dollar heist, unfortunately they got caught but think BIG. Old-school robbers would be jealous because that amount of bills would weigh ~10 000 kg / 22 000 pounds.
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
Pssshhh! Rank amateurs. One "hacker" robs trillions annually from one "bank" alone.
the fbi, lolz. the same fbi that works for obama and hillary only? they are probably compiling a dossier right now implicating trump.
Where in Russia is North Korea?
On odd days, Russia is part of North Korea. On even days, it's the other way round.
In reply to Where in Russia is North… by taketheredpill
Just wait till all the ATM's go down and nobody can access their credit cards or bank accounts and the banks put that little sign up on the doors -
"sorry we're closed", then on the Friday evening news you hear "It's a bank holiday until Monday, The President will be speaking on Saturday", Something called a "Bail-In is taking place" someone says, "What the fuck is that?"
Can anyone say, "Inside job?"
I never believe the official explanations of events regarding
so-called hacking.
In alleged hacking cases of big companies like Target and Experian, I'd have to say that the so-called hacker is simply someone who works in or has access to the company's network operations center.
That person probably has administrative access to the servers and can simply attach an external high-capacity hard drive to the servers to siphon off data or plant malware.
Hold on, you mean the FBI got something right? Nah, I'll wake up in a few minutes ...
who would want Rupees anyway
Sounds like a psyop of conditioning the sheeple for the coming cash free concentration camp