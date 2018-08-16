Italy's NATO Racket... A Bridge Too Far

Authored by Finian Cunningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The catastrophic bridge collapse in Italy this week has prompted a public outcry over the country’s crumbling infrastructure and how it is putting lives at risk. But the question the public in Italy and across Europe should be asking is: why are their governments spending extra tens of billions of dollars on NATO militarism, while neglecting vital civilian infrastructure?
When the iconic Morandi motorway viaduct came crashing down this week over the city of Genoa – with a death toll so far of 39 people – the consensus among Italian news media and members of the public is that the bridge was a disaster waiting to happen.
Nearly 200 meters of the motorway flyover section spanning a river, houses and an industrial area collapsed while dozens of cars and trucks were passing. Shocked witnesses described the scene as “apocalyptic” as vehicles plunged 40 meters along with concrete and iron girding to the ground below.
Lack of due maintenance has been blamed for why the bridge collapsed. Weather conditions at the time were reportedly torrential rain storms and lightning. But those conditions can hardly explain why a whole motorway viaduct wobbled and crashed.
The Morandi Bridge was built 51 years ago in 1967. Two years ago, an engineering professor from Genoa University warned that the viaduct needed to be totally replaced as its structure had seriously deteriorated. There seems little doubt that the disaster could have been avoided if proper action had been taken by the authorities rather than carrying out piecemeal repair jobs over the years.
Italian media reports say the latest is the fifth bridge collapse in the country over the past five years, as cited by the BBC.
Now the Italian government is calling for a nationwide survey of roads, tunnels, bridges and viaducts to assess public safety amid fears that other infrastructure facilities are prone to deadly failure.
What should be a matter of urgent public demand is why Italy is increasing its national spending on military upgrades and procurements instead of civilian amenities. As with all European members of the NATO alliance, Italy is being pressured by the United States to ramp up its military expenditure. US President Donald Trump has made the NATO budget a priority, haranguing European states to increase their military spending to a level of 2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Trump has even since doubled that figure to 4 per cent.
Washington’s demand on European allies predates Trump. At a NATO summit in 2015, when Barack Obama was president, all members of the military alliance then acceded to US pressure for greater allocation of budgets to hit the 2 per cent target. The alleged threat of Russian aggression has been cited over and over as the main reason for boosting NATO.
Figures show that Italy, as with other European countries, has sharply increased its annual military spending every year since the 2015 summit. The upward trend reverses a decade-long decline. Currently, Italy spends about $28 billion annually on military. That equates to only about 1.15 per cent of GDP, way below the US-demanded target of 2 per cent of GDP.
But the disturbing thing is that Italy’s defense minister Elisabetta Trenta reportedly gave assurances to Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton that her government was committed to hitting its NATO target in the coming years. On current figures that translates roughly into a doubling of Italy’s annual military budget.
Meanwhile, the Italian public have had to endure years of economic austerity from cutbacks in social spending and civilian infrastructure.
Rome’s new coalition government comprising the League and Five Star Movement has called for a reversal in austerity policies and has vowed to increase public investment. Its leaders, like deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, have also at times expressed a lukewarm view of NATO.
After this week’s bridge disaster, the populist coalition government has renewed its calls for more investment in public services.
Nevertheless, why then is Italy’s defense minister giving assurances that the country will adhere to Washington’s demands for increasing its NATO budget? Minister Trenta, who belongs to the Five Star Movement, says her government remains committed to buying up to 90 units of the US new-generation F35 fighter jet.
Aggregate figures show that Italy spent nearly $300 billion over the past decade on military. The previous decade’s outlay was even higher in constant dollar terms, before the financial crash in 2008. And yet the Italian government – despite its populist appeal – is planning to allocate even more resources to military over the coming years in order to meet Washington’s ultimatum for the NATO 2 per cent of GDP target. A target figure that seems wholly arbitrary and abhorrent in the light of so many urgent social needs and neglected public infrastructure.
If Italian motorway bridges are collapsing now, the future for public safety looks even bleaker when more of the country’s economy is diverted to satisfy US-led NATO demands.
Moreover, this dilemma is not confined to Italy. All European members of NATO are being railroaded by Washington to significantly expand their military budgets. President Trump has lambasted European states as “free loaders” cadging off “American protection”. Trump has singled out Germany for harassment to boost its military budget. After all the hectoring, the Europeans seem to be responding too. At the annual NATO summit held last month in Brussels, the Norwegian secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg boasted that non-US members had increased their national military budgets by an aggregate $40 billion in one year alone.
A cruel irony is that last year NATO planners complained that Europe’s infrastructure of roads, tunnels and bridges needed significant upgrades to facilitate mass-transport of military forces in case of a war with Russia. The implication was that European governments would have to increase their national spending on civilian transport networks specifically to facilitate NATO military requirements.
That is tantamount to a parasite craving for more blood from its host. Already European infrastructure is in disrepair largely because of economic austerity enforced by disproportionate spending on NATO militarism. At a time when public need for social investment is acute, European governments are obeying orders from Washington to plough more financial resources into subsidizing the American military-industrial complex. All this madcap, irrational expenditure is supposedly to keep European citizens safe from Russian threats.
All too evidently, however, the biggest threat to European citizens is the way Washington and its NATO racket is bleeding Europe of financial resources – resources which instead should be spent on building safe roads, bridges and other infrastructure.
Comments
Its was the US strategy all along to destroy Europe (and everything else for that matter) to gain total control.
.
In reply to Its was the US strategy all… by schroedingersrat
Please Tyler, ban them all if a message contains "I earn" auto delete it
I earnestly agree .....
It only proves the government is compromised...and by the way, are the US infrastructures faring any better and how much is the gubbermint spending on military, again???
Meanwhile, Trump is insisting EU members spend more on military.
What exactly is Italy getting out of militarism of EU? Protection from the bogeyman?
Not a fan of NATO, but does anyone really believe that if Italy wasn't in NATO, this bridge wouldn't have collapsed? Sorry, not buying that. Poor design. See below. Also note that bridges aren't collapsing in Germany or Scandinavia. Italians seem to have lost their ability to engineer well as they did in the days of the Roman Empire, some structures of which are still standing.
From a DailyMail article:
In 2016 Mr Brencich, associate professor of civil engineering at the University of Genoa had warned the bridge's maintenance costs were 'so exorbitant that it would be cheaper to build a new one', BBC News reported.
Calling the bridge a 'failure of engineering', he said at the time: '[Morandi] was an engineer with great insight, but lacking in practical calculations.
'There are errors in this bridge. Sooner or later, it will have to be replaced. I don't know when.'
Morandi was an 'engineer with great insight, but lacking in practical calculations', Mr Brencich today told the Corriere della Sera.
Contracts given to the "lowest bidder" and Affirmative Action contractors come with a high price.
There´s the saying about mafia cement in Italy.
Report them! Look under contact information on the right hand side. Stop wailing and start reporting!
Thanks to EU bureaucrats collude with US/UK career politicians.
I ran across this, given all of the Deep State shenanigans in play I would not be surprised?
BREAKING: Ukrainian Army & Blackwater Prepare Use Of Radiation Weapon On Donbass (DOCUMENTS, MAP)
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/08/breaking-ukrainian-army-blackwater-prepare-use-of-radiation-weapon-on-donbass-documents-map/
Italy must have the same rulers as the USA. No way any of my taxes are being spent on fixing the sewers, roads, bridges and airports. The USA is now a 2nd world nation
The Gov't of merica needs to start building the infrastructure, starting with roads and bridges, so that people have a place to live, and to jump off of.
That's exactly what the Zionist Jews want you to do. Go jump off a bridge you white races in Europe and America. We want to rule the World!!!
Come on 911'd cattle people. Read a little bit. Turn off the Satanic Judaic owned televisions used to program and control you. Wake up and do what needs to be done.
Listen to your real Jewish people who stood up for humanity. Here are two. These two know more and helped more for the freeing of humanity from Jewish Satanic power than much of the entire comment section in the peanut gallery of ZH.
Benjamin Freedman and Myron C Fagan. And to think that these two cool cats told you what the fuck was really up way back in the 60's.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hAgYBcc4bX4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ForvEyNABs8
Fuck those stupid conspiracy theories. There is always someone responsible for shit happening all over the world. But never the guys who are in charge of the matter. US is most loved by others when it comes to being guilty. If the Italians want a bridge they should build one and take care of it themselves. That´s the simple truth. But those foolish think tankers write: "The US did this, the US didn´t do that, the US should have done ...." Think Tanks = Home of all morons!
Just go to work and shut up ... forever!
The article forgot to mention the highway maintenance funding in Italy have been down for years. Who authorised cutting down fundings?? My bet is the career politicians.
You have know Idea of the 'rot' this country is in. As an engineer I was sent images that show bridges in Italy that are so weak the next breeze will see them fall. Pylons that have the full reinforcement showing due to spalling, top to bottom and worse, decks that have the most import reinforcement on a span, the underside looking like a chess board. Just Google as they have now been put up. Italy is broke as is a lot of other countries and this is what happens... devolve!
Wrong. The Monolithic Conspiracy is in you face, you 911'd cows in America.
NATO or any shell game creation like it, is Jewish funded and Jewish ran. Who do you think controls America? Who do you think 911'd you? Who do you think controls Europe? Who do you think World War One'd and Two'd you as they try for Threeing you? These Zionist Jews don't give a fuck about Europe or the United States. It is all about them, using and destroying YOU in order to achieve World Domination.
That's the biology of belief this sick cult has. See through it before it causes more destruction in the world from its own Satanic ignorance which just cannot be allowed anywhere on Earth any longer.
I don´t care who controls the USA as long as you don´t.
You are a certifiable moron.
In reply to I don´t care who controls… by Pindown
That bridge lasted fifty years. Beautiful.
It's a mother, beautiful bridge, and it's gonna be there. Ok? [/Oddball]
This is what gets me. The usa doesn't want europe to increase military spending so we can pull out, oh fuck no. They want europe to increase spending so we can sell them boondoggle F35s and other useless shit. Italy is already in debt up to their fucking eyeballs.
They want europe to increase spending
MIC and NATO are just an extortion racket and creating boogy men to justify spending on weapons. They cannot shop for the best hardware or price. Trukey pssed off the US administration by the purchase of superior Russian weapons, namely S-400 missile systems.
So murica applies financial weapons against them same as Venezuela. Collective punishment.
Washington keeps upping the stakes for direct confrontation. Provocative military exercises near Russia’s borders risk the unthinkable. So does America’s empire of bases in areas where it doesn’t belong - notably encircling Russia and China.
US-dominated NATO threatens world peace. Lunatics in Washington intent on regime change up the stakes for possible nuclear war perhaps like never before.
Orwellian Alliance statements like the following on August 12 conceal what going on, saying:
“NATO military exercises are intended to enhance security and stability in Europe. All NATO military activities are proportionate, defensive, and fully in line with our international commitments.”
False! NATO war games near Russia’s borders are provocative - preparing for offense. Moscow holds its exercises defensively on its own territory - threatening no one.
Hate to see Italy going this way. Love the scenery, weather and the food.
Wasn't it NATO was established for protecting Europe against Soviet Union during the cold war?? Isn't it a bit overdue??
The Romans built some pretty good bridges. They are probably still good yet.
ditto for the failing empire. 21 trillion and counting.
700 billion budget for defense with another 200 billion plus for vets, ect.
1 trillion- MIC, 500 billion-interest, 2.5 trillion-all else
4 trillion budget with revenues of 3.5 trillion and shrinking due to tax cuts.
wait til it goes to slow down mode and spending goes up.
right back to 1 trillion deficits.
the gorilla remains the MIC, roughly 25 percent of all gov.org expenditures.
silly stupid retarded crazed fuked up shit maynard.
just fuking hopelessly despaired shit maynard...
Correct, Europe's weapons should be trained on the US, the real threat, and not Russia. These Banker lackey EU/UK politicians should ALL be hanged by the neck until dead for Treason.
No family, company or country can prioritize giving money away for non-productive services (in a country’s case, ridiculous pensions, temporary housing that lasts lifetimes and multi generations, services to non-taxpayers-who then export billions out, etc) at the expense of necessary savings, infrastructure and REQUIRED maintenance.
Fuck military spending. The entire world needs to fucking grow up and spend that money cleaning and beautifying our planet , a billion tonnes of plastic infect our seas, 2% of military spending could remove it, 1% could create a biodegradable replacement.. engines that don't burn fossil fuels could be created, housing could be improved worldwide, humans are fucked up
+1 the shining city on a hill is just a garbage dump. :sigh:
we dont need no stinking healthcare
Looks like there is an easy solution for this: as the Americans are asking for an upgrade of civilian infrastructure for military usage, do the upgrade of the civilian infrastructure and book the effort on the NATO commitment of 2% GDP. Win-Win!
Note to engineers: You should check out the Roman Arch idea. It is 2000 year old technology but it seems to works quite well for structural support. The other shit you are doing is not working and that includes the I-35 bridge in Minneapolis.
How can you justify building something like a bridge to last only 50 years? That is bullshit. Two and Three and Four and even Ten thousand years ago, people could do a better job of building structures than we can today.
No that's a stupid question. The only thing that protects freedom is being able to kill the enemy. You're a fucking moron.
this is utter nonsense. there is no relation whatsoever between the collapsing of the bridge and an increase in military spending.
There is a relation. It's a huge misallocation of funds.
according to this
https://www.thelocal.it/20180612/immigration-to-italy-numbers
there are 600,000 illegla immigrants that arrived in italy since 2013.
the article says that the 120 thousand people that arrived by boat in 2017 cost 4.2 billion - 80% of which went on "care" and "health" once landed - so that's 3.3 billion euros for 120,000.
these are direct costs - 27,500 per illegal. (i estimate 50,000, but the italians put these people in tents, not houses - I also estimate another 50,000 in indirect costs for italians giving up work, the country allocating resources to look after immigrants rather than italians etc).
that would make 16.5 billion a year for 600,000 illegal immigrants.
six years would be 100 billion - that's a lot of infrastructure...
italy has many other "legal" immigrants.
5 million legal immigrants - 1/4 romanian, 10% albanian, 8% moroccan and 5% each chinese and ukrainian - accounting for about half of the 5 million "legal" immigrants.
there's data on albanian unemployment for albanians here:
http://www.integrazionemigranti.gov.it/Areetematiche/PaesiComunitari-e-…
of the 500,000 albanians living in italy - 20% are officially unemployed (50% employed) - so the cost of these 100,000 albanian unemployed migrants is 2.7 billion a year.
after six years thats 15 billion for albanians.
if the numbers for albanians are similar for the 1.25 million romanian immigrants, (20% unemployment) that would make 250,000 unemployed costing 6.7 billion a year or 40 billion after 6 years.
so, after 6 years, for illegal immigrants (100 billion) albanians (15 billion) and romanians (40 billion) the italians are spending around 150 billion.
this is just the direct costs at 27,000 per annum per legal/illegal immigrant. indirect costs? well check out unemployment in italy.
total unemployment is 10% (including romanians, albanians etc)
https://tradingeconomics.com/italy/unemployment-rate
youth unemployment is 33%
https://tradingeconomics.com/italy/youth-unemployment-rate
the chinese in italy report that unemployment in southern italy is 3 times the rate of the north
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2018-03/14/c_137036951.htm
if the infrastructure in north west italy around genoa is bad, imagine what it is like in the south!
anyway.
italy could either spend 160 billion over the next six years to repair and/or build infrastructure OR it can pay for legal and illegal immigration ans suck up to the "bring me all your puppies, so i can charge you (double) to look after them" libtard demonRat socialists that infest the EU and all its appendages.