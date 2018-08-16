LA Times Refuses To Participate In Boston Globe's "Groupthink" War On Trump

08/16/2018

The Los Angeles times has refused to participate in the Boston Globe's coordinated 'call to action' in which they have colluded with over 400 newspapers to publish anti-Trump editorials

Calling the Globe's campaign "groupthink," the Times writes that while they may agree with the anti-Trump sentiment, they "would not want to leave the impression that we take our lead from others." 

Each of the papers will publish editorials — their own separate editorials, in their own words — defending freedom of the press.

The Los Angeles Times, however, has decided not to participate. There will be no free press editorial on our page today.

This is not because we don’t believe that President Trump has been engaged in a cynical, demagogic and unfair assault on our industry. 

...

Even when we do agree with another editorial page — on the death penalty or climate change or war in Afghanistan, say — we reach our own decisions and positions after careful consultation and deliberation among ourselves, and then we write our own editorials. We would not want to leave the impression that we take our lead from others, or that we engage in groupthink.

Earlier Thursday, President Trump began the day attacking the "Fake News Media," calling it the opposition party: 

Then shifted to a more direct shot at The Boston Globe..."Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press."

And attempted to end on a positive note... "Honesty wins..."

As Twitter user @KidBrightwillow notes, when the pro-Trump Sinclair Broadcast group coordinated a right-leaning message that anchors across the country read, the same papers now colluding with the Globe cried foul. 

When else has the Boston Globe colluded with against Trump? Oh right, Hillary Clinton's campaign!

***

As we noted last night ahead of today's blitz, Al Tompkins at The Poynter Institute - a five decade award-winning journalist and producer - acknowledges the reality that:

We will protest again that we are really good for democracy, that we are vital to the nation... and the people who agree with the president won't give a damn what 200-plus newspaper editorials or a thousand editorials have to say.

Tompkins brings a common-sense perspective, likely echoing what most average Americans might be thinking right now, ultimately concluding of the breathless headlines now promising 350 "pro-journalism editorials" that it'll be little more than the usual self-congratulatory and meaningless noise that many Americans have come to expect from the mainstream press.

He rains on their parade and predicts:

So the editorials Thursday will create a lot of chatter. Trump backers will call journalists whiners and journalists will counter-attack. Twitter and cable news will have a ball with it all.

And Friday morning we will be right where we were this morning. 

And crucially Tompkins, himself a prominent longtime educator of journalists across the nation, says that journalists as a collective profession have gotten so much disastrously wrong yet remain intransigent, and the American people understand this well.

He says:

Lots of journalists were surprised after the 2016 election. We vowed to listen to the public more, to find out why we were so surprised to hear that the public didn't love journalists and a growing number didn't believe us.

Meanwhile, the US Senate passed a resolution on Thursday that "affirms that the press is not the enemy of the people." 

Maybe just an enemy of Trump?  

JimmyJones Thu, 08/16/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

Bravo LA times, your polls in 2016 were the most realistic as well. kind of amazing how with all these newspapers and media Outlets somehow they manage to promote the same six stories each day in a world filled with millions of news items it's almost as if they collude with each other on a regular basis but hey that would be impossible. /S

Skateboarder claytonmoore50 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

LA Times is a decent newspaper, as far as newspapers go. We got it every morning when I stayed there, even though the subscription was cancelled. Free paper? Sure, I'll take it.

Jumble in the Business section, Sudoku in the California or comics section. Good brain games for the morning. And Sunday funnies while you drop the kids off at the toilet.

Good for them though. I think a little better of them than the others now.

NEOSERF EcoJoker Thu, 08/16/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

You are right.  Back in the day there was the early edition, noon edition and night edition and without TV, this is where newspapers could actually print NEWS and still sell papers.  Now everyone sees the same events and tweets in real time so newspapers don't sell news...they sell a social position.  They see the same events and try to figure out if there is a way to twist it into something that will sell papers, appeal to their social base and allow them to be seen as an influencing voice.  The guy that stole the plane in Seattle...well that was the news.  Newspapers can't just tell you what happened because you already know that.  They have to tell you that he was mentally ill and that Trump has cut millions in mental health money and get you all riled up POLITICALLY...I worked for the Globe, and good riddance when they finally turn the lights out.  I don't need anyone telling me how to think.

NachoLiebor I love your wife Thu, 08/16/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

Many people, especially ones that live in occupied territory, don't respond to polls if they're voting against liberals. With all the targeting of conservatives during the Soetero regime and the ongoing suppression of conservative free speech, the silent majority keeps its mouth shut until election day. The CA DMV is losing its mind right now with having to issue federally-compliant identification cards. They know that their days of vote fraud are coming to an end.

onewayticket2 JimmyJones Thu, 08/16/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Jimmy, 

but let's never forget the LAT told their reporters to STOP investigating John Edwards a YEAR before the National Enquirer broke the story about the Love Child.  They KNEW....and they buried the story so JE could run for president.  

 

NEVER FORGET.

halcyon JimmyJones Thu, 08/16/2018 - 15:46 Permalink

LA Times is the last of the semi-independent Big ones, not owned by the big ((media networks)).

But they are losing readership and revenue fast and likely won't be around for another 5 years - at least not as an independent entity.

 

 

Yawn1963 JimmyJones Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Indeed. They used a “voter intensity” metric to determine the turnout among likely Trump and Shill voters. Basically, he turned out his base better than she did and they predicted that. Also, LA Times is under new ownership from a very wealthy Asian man who is interested in beefing up news staff, investigative reporting and editorial oversight. He is beholden to no one. 

BarkingCat Yen Cross Thu, 08/16/2018 - 15:03 Permalink

It makes me wonder about some of these people who have been on ZH for that long and yet I have no recollection of them at all, and I have been reading it since nearly the beginning

Not that I remember everyone, but I did notice a curious phenomena during the last election cycle when suddenly there were very old accounts, that I have no memory of,  posting on here and all were anti Trump.

Yellow_Snow Thu, 08/16/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

In a way it's kinda sad to see these old newspapers commit suicide...

I remember reading them as a kid, most were fairly 'balanced'...

It's been about 20 years since I physically read one...  and likely never to read another

Do any of you still read newspapers ?