LA Times Refuses To Participate In Boston Globe's "Groupthink" War On Trump

The Los Angeles times has refused to participate in the Boston Globe's coordinated 'call to action' in which they have colluded with over 400 newspapers to publish anti-Trump editorials.
Calling the Globe's campaign "groupthink," the Times writes that while they may agree with the anti-Trump sentiment, they "would not want to leave the impression that we take our lead from others."
Each of the papers will publish editorials — their own separate editorials, in their own words — defending freedom of the press.
The Los Angeles Times, however, has decided not to participate. There will be no free press editorial on our page today.
This is not because we don’t believe that President Trump has been engaged in a cynical, demagogic and unfair assault on our industry.
...
Even when we do agree with another editorial page — on the death penalty or climate change or war in Afghanistan, say — we reach our own decisions and positions after careful consultation and deliberation among ourselves, and then we write our own editorials. We would not want to leave the impression that we take our lead from others, or that we engage in groupthink.
Earlier Thursday, President Trump began the day attacking the "Fake News Media," calling it the opposition party:
THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country....BUT WE ARE WINNING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
Then shifted to a more direct shot at The Boston Globe..."Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press."
The Boston Globe, which was sold to the the Failing New York Times for 1.3 BILLION DOLLARS (plus 800 million dollars in losses & investment), or 2.1 BILLION DOLLARS, was then sold by the Times for 1 DOLLAR. Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press. PROVE IT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
And attempted to end on a positive note... "Honesty wins..."
There is nothing that I would want more for our Country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people. HONESTY WINS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
As Twitter user @KidBrightwillow notes, when the pro-Trump Sinclair Broadcast group coordinated a right-leaning message that anchors across the country read, the same papers now colluding with the Globe cried foul.
https://t.co/xiUowDhSqL @BBCNews @BBC— Kid Brightwillow (@KidBrightwillow) August 16, 2018
Sinclair Broadcast-condemned for coordinating opinions
Boston Globe-praised for coordinating opinions
Difference?
Sinclair supports Trump
Boston Globe is anti-Trump
Double standards of US media are very stark@BostonGlobe @WeAreSinclair
When else has the Boston Globe colluded with against Trump? Oh right, Hillary Clinton's campaign!
Boston Globe colludes with Clinton campaign to give Hillary a "big presence". https://t.co/XxnMLcKeOu pic.twitter.com/yLF6yMJQHa— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 11, 2016
***
As we noted last night ahead of today's blitz, Al Tompkins at The Poynter Institute - a five decade award-winning journalist and producer - acknowledges the reality that:
We will protest again that we are really good for democracy, that we are vital to the nation... and the people who agree with the president won't give a damn what 200-plus newspaper editorials or a thousand editorials have to say.
Tompkins brings a common-sense perspective, likely echoing what most average Americans might be thinking right now, ultimately concluding of the breathless headlines now promising 350 "pro-journalism editorials" that it'll be little more than the usual self-congratulatory and meaningless noise that many Americans have come to expect from the mainstream press.
He rains on their parade and predicts:
So the editorials Thursday will create a lot of chatter. Trump backers will call journalists whiners and journalists will counter-attack. Twitter and cable news will have a ball with it all.
And Friday morning we will be right where we were this morning.
And crucially Tompkins, himself a prominent longtime educator of journalists across the nation, says that journalists as a collective profession have gotten so much disastrously wrong yet remain intransigent, and the American people understand this well.
He says:
Lots of journalists were surprised after the 2016 election. We vowed to listen to the public more, to find out why we were so surprised to hear that the public didn't love journalists and a growing number didn't believe us.
Meanwhile, the US Senate passed a resolution on Thursday that "affirms that the press is not the enemy of the people."
JUST IN: US Senate passes resolution with unanimous consent by voice vote that “affirms that the press is not the enemy of the people” and “reaffirms the vital and indispensable role that the free press serves” and “condemns the attacks on the institution of the free press.” pic.twitter.com/uK8DvhsXie— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) August 16, 2018
Maybe just an enemy of Trump?
Bravo LA times, your polls in 2016 were the most realistic as well. kind of amazing how with all these newspapers and media Outlets somehow they manage to promote the same six stories each day in a world filled with millions of news items it's almost as if they collude with each other on a regular basis but hey that would be impossible. /S
Yep I was just coming on to say that. Throughout the 2016 campaign the LA Times was one of the few who had unbiased, accurate polls. Bravo to them for that and for this.
In reply to Bravo by JimmyJones
Show your love.
Subscribe and tell them why. Most especially if one lives in SCal.
In reply to Yep I was just coming on to… by j0nx
The Jew controlled media in this country already has ZERO Credibility.
Now they are trying to see if they can take it into Negative Numbers.
In reply to Show your love. Subscribe… by Bigly
"We refused Soros' check for $500,000 to participate in groupthink and act like fools."
~LA Editor, in Chief
In reply to The Jew controlled media in… by The First Rule
the majority of newspapers and the rest of the media colluding to denigrate trump is SOP now, so announcing it is obviously a meta mind trick targeting people who still believe the media acts as a check on government corruption
i don't think they need to try so hard - logic isn't relevant for anyone who believes that
In reply to "We refused Soros' check for… by Son of Loki
Boston Globe - East coast elitist scumbags. Mouthpiece for the Deep State ghouls.
In reply to the majority of newspapers… by joshnyce
LA Times is a decent newspaper, as far as newspapers go. We got it every morning when I stayed there, even though the subscription was cancelled. Free paper? Sure, I'll take it.
Jumble in the Business section, Sudoku in the California or comics section. Good brain games for the morning. And Sunday funnies while you drop the kids off at the toilet.
Good for them though. I think a little better of them than the others now.
In reply to Boston Globe - East coast… by claytonmoore50
LA Times was one of the few doing honest Hillary vs Trump polling as Hillary never did better than margin of error tie in thier data.
In reply to LA Times is a decent… by Skateboarder
The tale of daily newspapers in the US struggling to survive: https://www.statista.com/statistics/183408/number-of-us-daily-newspaper…
Talk about a bear market.... Cant wait to read about the subscriber losses after this charade.
In reply to Bbb by FireBrander
A favorite bit of mine, from the LA Times 1969: Harlan Ellison reviews Slaughterhouse-Five.
Recast into a blog post but the review is all there.
http://latimesblogs.latimes.com/jacketcopy/2009/10/vonnegut.html
In reply to LA Times is a decent… by Skateboarder
This dust-up functions to conceal the fact that conservative and alternative news and analysis sites are currently being systematically purged/banned/excluded from social media and shadow banned by Google, etc..
In reply to Boston Globe - East coast… by claytonmoore50
And radio stations under attack from the FCC...drumbeats.....
http://thehill.com/policy/technology/technology/402063-fcc-shuts-down-p…
In reply to This dust-up functions to… by Ignatius
excellent! ^^^
wonder when or if there will be any liberal/antifa backlash at the LA Times...
zerogenous_zone
In reply to "We refused Soros' check for… by Son of Loki
In reply to excellent! ^^^ wonder when… by Zerogenous_Zone
You get paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by stellastella149
They are still democrap shills. It's just that they prefer to do their own shilling.
Live from SoCal, now kiss my ass.
In reply to Show your love. Subscribe… by Bigly
Nobody wants news from these companies anymore.. period. Yet they live on like zombies. Zombies should be shot in the head.
In reply to Bravo by JimmyJones
You are right. Back in the day there was the early edition, noon edition and night edition and without TV, this is where newspapers could actually print NEWS and still sell papers. Now everyone sees the same events and tweets in real time so newspapers don't sell news...they sell a social position. They see the same events and try to figure out if there is a way to twist it into something that will sell papers, appeal to their social base and allow them to be seen as an influencing voice. The guy that stole the plane in Seattle...well that was the news. Newspapers can't just tell you what happened because you already know that. They have to tell you that he was mentally ill and that Trump has cut millions in mental health money and get you all riled up POLITICALLY...I worked for the Globe, and good riddance when they finally turn the lights out. I don't need anyone telling me how to think.
In reply to Nobody wants news from these… by EcoJoker
LA Times struggling to remain a voice of journalism while completely surrounded on all sides by vile, filthy, child molesting, demonic sub-human communist filth.
In reply to You are right. Back in the… by NEOSERF
I saw the last Q post as well, disturbing.
In reply to LA Times struggling to… by JRobby
Link?
In reply to I saw the last Q post as… by JimmyJones
https://qanon.app/
Look at the August 15th post.
In reply to Link? by JRobby
^upped for the perfect nutshell explanation^
keep trying to stay moral & semi-neutral, L.A. Times.
In reply to LA Times struggling to… by JRobby
I think there is an opening in print for small scrappy players who have no fear to play in the gray areas and be aggressive.
In reply to You are right. Back in the… by NEOSERF
There is and I hope they understand this is the way to stay relevant.
In reply to I think there is an opening… by King of Ruperts Land
"Its nice to get a suitcase full of 100's in the middle of the night. All I had to do was publish the story sent to me every morning."
In reply to Nobody wants news from these… by EcoJoker
Agree. I also followed the LA Times poll. By far the most accurate. Maybe its because they are so far from DC, they don't have the chance to party and hob-knob with the assholes that surround that city.
In reply to Bravo by JimmyJones
Many people, especially ones that live in occupied territory, don't respond to polls if they're voting against liberals. With all the targeting of conservatives during the Soetero regime and the ongoing suppression of conservative free speech, the silent majority keeps its mouth shut until election day. The CA DMV is losing its mind right now with having to issue federally-compliant identification cards. They know that their days of vote fraud are coming to an end.
In reply to Agree. I also followed the… by I love your wife
LA Times speaks truth to (CORPORATE) power.
In reply to Bravo by JimmyJones
Jimmy,
but let's never forget the LAT told their reporters to STOP investigating John Edwards a YEAR before the National Enquirer broke the story about the Love Child. They KNEW....and they buried the story so JE could run for president.
NEVER FORGET.
In reply to Bravo by JimmyJones
LA Times is the last of the semi-independent Big ones, not owned by the big ((media networks)).
But they are losing readership and revenue fast and likely won't be around for another 5 years - at least not as an independent entity.
In reply to Bravo by JimmyJones
Indeed. They used a “voter intensity” metric to determine the turnout among likely Trump and Shill voters. Basically, he turned out his base better than she did and they predicted that. Also, LA Times is under new ownership from a very wealthy Asian man who is interested in beefing up news staff, investigative reporting and editorial oversight. He is beholden to no one.
In reply to Bravo by JimmyJones
Hmmm?
Is this the brilliant 'cogent' type of post that you were yelling at someone else for not posting just earlier today? Stuff your high-n-mighty crap up your toot hole.
In reply to Hmmm? by Yen Cross
Yeah, you're just a plethora of knowledge?
Don't you have tree to hug somewhere?
Dolt!
Morons like you just sit around and snipe, because you have NOTHING to, or are too afraid to contribute anything of substance.
In reply to Is this the brilliant… by EcoJoker
Boston Globe will be gone within 14 to 18 months. GONE !
In reply to Yeah, you're just a… by Yen Cross
I love how the closet Libtards are jumping out of their skin on Z/H.
The Idiot has been a member for eight years, and suddenly comes up for air. lol
In reply to Boston Globe will be gone… by JRobby
a hack I think?
In reply to I love how the closet… by Yen Cross
It makes me wonder about some of these people who have been on ZH for that long and yet I have no recollection of them at all, and I have been reading it since nearly the beginning
Not that I remember everyone, but I did notice a curious phenomena during the last election cycle when suddenly there were very old accounts, that I have no memory of, posting on here and all were anti Trump.
In reply to I love how the closet… by Yen Cross
It's either hackery or it's a fvcking insider plot on ZH's behalf. Would go with the latter myself.
In reply to It makes me wonder about… by BarkingCat
The nickname is 'economic' joker, not eco (earth) joker. I'd ask if you feel stupid but clearly you don't possess that self-awareness. And seriously, name calling? Is that meant to portray a high intelligence? Because it doesn't.
In reply to Yeah, you're just a… by Yen Cross
Just reading your juvenile "snarky" comment, is proof enough for me .
You'd be more at home over at the Huffington post?
Name calling? Are you kidding me?
Welcome to fight club, ya whiner.
In reply to The nickname is 'economic'… by EcoJoker
cant afford to piss off Donald when the states burning to the ground
Deval Patrick will save them, after he pulls the gerbil out of his ass
In reply to cant afford to piss off… by earleflorida
Ego drives the media to overplay its hand, every time, for the same reason the scorpion stings the frog.
zoom truth Refuses to Bow down to PIGS on the Boardwalk!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQ47cpGpvxk&t=264s
In a way it's kinda sad to see these old newspapers commit suicide...
I remember reading them as a kid, most were fairly 'balanced'...
It's been about 20 years since I physically read one... and likely never to read another
Do any of you still read newspapers ?
Two entities in the United States don't "collude." They might check in with each other, they might confer, but they don't "collude."
Legal Definition of collude; colluded; colluding: to agree or cooperate secretly for a fraudulent or otherwise illegal purpose.
Russiagate was collusion by HRC/Dems/FBI/DOJ but these newspapers are absolutely not colluding on these op-eds.
In reply to Two entities in the United… by Heroic Couplet