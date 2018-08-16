Matt Taibbi Warns Censorship Does Not End Well

Two weeks ago, Matt Taibbi warned in Rolling Stone that social networks are too big and broken to properly function, and any “fixes” will only create more problems.
Since then, amid more permanent and temporary bans and 'timeouts', things have got worse and Taibbi is back to warn America that censorship does not end well...
How America learned to stop worrying and put Mark Zuckerberg in charge of everything...
Last week, we saw another flurry of censorship news. Facebook apparently suspended VenezuelaAnalysis.com, a site critical of U.S. policy toward Venezuela. (It was reinstated Thursday.) Twitter suspended a pair of libertarians, including @DanielLMcAdams of the Ron Paul Institute and @ScottHortonShow of Antiwar.com, for using the word “bitch” (directed toward a man) in a silly political argument. They, too, were later re-instated.
More significantly: Google’s former head of free expression issues in Asia, Lokman Tsui, blasted the tech giant’s plan to develop a search engine that would help the Chinese government censor content.
Few Americans heard these stories, because the big “censorship” news last week surrounded the widely hated Alex Jones. After surviving halting actions by Facebook and YouTube the week before, the screeching InfoWars lunatic was hit decisively, removed from Apple, Facebook, Google and Spotify.
Collectively, all these stories represent a revolutionary moment in media. Jones is an incidental player in a much larger narrative.
Both the Jones situation and the Facebook-Atlantic Council deletions seem an effort to fulfill a request made last year by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Last October, Facebook, Google and Twitter were asked by Hawaii Senator Mazie Hizono to draw up a “mission statement” to “prevent the foment of discord.”
After Trump’s shocking win in 2016, everyone turned to Facebook and Google to fix “fake news.” But nobody had a coherent definition of what constitutes it.
Many on the left lamented the Wikileaks releases of Democratic Party emails, but those documents were real news, and the complaint there was more about the motives of sources, and editorial emphasis, rather than accuracy.
When Google announced it was tightening its algorithm to push “more authoritative content” last April, it defined “fake news” as “…blatantly misleading, low quality, offensive or downright false information.”
It isn’t clear, but within short order, a whole range of alternative sites (from Alternet to Truthdig to the World Socialist Website) started complaining about significant drops in traffic, apparently thanks to changed search processes.
Now that we’ve opened the door for ordinary users, politicians, ex-security-state creeps, foreign governments and companies like Raytheon to influence the removal of content, the future is obvious: an endless merry-go-round of political tattling, in which each tribe will push for bans of political enemies.
The most ominous development involves countries asking for direct cleansing of opposition movements, a la China’s search engine, or Tel Aviv’s demands that Facebook and Google delete pages belonging to Palestinian activists. (This happened: Israel’s justice minister said last year that Facebook granted 95 percent of such requests.)
Americans are not freaking out about this because most of us have lost the ability to distinguish between general principles and political outcomes. So long as the “right” people are being zapped, no one cares.
But we should care. Censorship is one of modern man’s great temptations. Giving in to it hasn’t provided many happy stories.
Da goyim know, shut it down !
Facebook is losing users rapidly. Hopefully we are seeing Peak social media.
Wishful thinking. But I continue to wish. Social media has very few redeeming qualities yet the detriments are many.
Censorship is fine if it means lying scum like Jones get shut down. Yes!
Vote me down, Trumpsters.
But note how most people see your boy:
Trump's tiny little penius
AJ rocks. But I sure wish he’d learn how to do an interview!
FYI... I had an old mock account on Fakebook from years ago I would occasionally use to test access policies on firewalls, work type stuff.
I decided months ago that I didn't even want this to exist for Zuck to count me as his minion. I deleted the account. I did not deactivate... I deleted the account. Out of curiosity I tried to sign in yesterday and the fucking thing is still there! I received an email welcoming me back to Facebook! These motherfuckers are not even honest about this much... It appears any account with Fakefuck is permanent!
One problem is FB is used to login to many websites.
THAT needs to be stopped.
A long time ago, I tried to delete mine, and found the same thing had happened. I went through and individually deleted every single picture, and every single post. I messaged friends, some of whom I hadn't talked to in years, to delete pictures of me if possible. Every article I linked, every comment I could find, I deleted one by one. Took a while, since I'd had the thing since college. So then I was left with a completely empty profile, which still wouldn't go away. So, I trolled liberals and their comment sections until enough of them complained and got me banned. It either really did get deleted, or they are saving my empty profile. Funny thing is, I rarely used profanity, didn't engage in personal attacks, and never made anything close to a threat, and I still got banned. This was years ago too, before they were even in the news much for censorship.
Put a bunch of posts about Zuckerburglar being a pedophile and member of some weird cult that drink baby pig urine mixed with the blood of children and goat semen.
Your account will be deleted. :)
There's only one solution. They need to get a FCC license, and if they censor they lose it.
Be careful what you wish for. First they came for Alex. Left wing, libertarian, and anti-war voices are also being silenced. They're trying to push everyone back into the center to maintain the status quo and power as happened during the red scare.
Yep, it's possible they'd get a mandate for more military action from such a move. Any one watching close enough can see the subtle shifts in both the so called ' left ' and ' right ' media/alt media .. it's even here ;)
I don't see many 'left wing' voices being silenced so much as anti-war groups being silenced. Sure, post Obama, there are still a small handful of liberals that are actually anti-war, but I think THAT is what they are silenced for, not being left wing.
RT had a substantial list of left leaning sites and organizations that were censored in an article posted yesterday.
They are pushing people to the center?!! Probably the dumbest thing I have ever heard served straight up like that. Msm pushes everyone it can to the left and has destroyed the center by labeling all conservatives with the fake newz label of alt right. You gotta be trolling dude?
I only dv’ed you for your piss poor trolling.
a penius is a good name for the beta males of antifa. mind if I borrow?
You stupid cunts say shit like that without a hint of sarcasm or irony. I think you truly believe censorship is awesome. You will rue the day they ban and censor your own crap. You'll stand there mouth agape saying but but it wasn't supposed to be like that
In reply to Censor by Take-a-Dump
What do you expect from a 7 month old n00b?
Are you 12? This is, perhaps, one of the most ignorant and childish comments I think I have ever read here on ZH. You should go do your social studies homework or clean your room.
the solution is for libertarians to develop alternatives.
Some very good alternatives exist but even Gab is apparently subject to threats by Microsoft over 2 posts that went to ‘11’ on antisemitism, but were still just.... speech... presumably comments have been made about other groups that were worse but when it comes to insulting Jews, all of a sudden Gab itself is not longer the Wild West of Freespeech.
the alternatives may end up being far smaller and numerous and distributed and thats a good thing.
Im not a fan of trying to throw people off platforms, but I do support economic boycotts...
Libertarians and conservatives should bitch less about censorship and take our voices and dollars elsewhere.
There is not a single thing I could learn from Matt Taibbi except, perhaps, ‘snark.’
Free Alex Jones
First they came for infowars...
who cares what FB does? DON't use FB!
regardless, remember,
all animals are created "equal" it's just that some animals are "more equal" than others...
when you have to pay your taxes through your FB account, then it will be too fucking late, if they survive of course. I mean, I think tulips are nice, but I have never bought one myself.
Correct.
If you find him a billious tard, just ignore!
If you love him, fine that's ok too.
What is so hard to understand? Vote with your feet / $$$. But do NOT shut off differing views.
It's not like he's antifa or something (i.e., violent delusionals with clubs)
FB is voluntary! Google is voluntary! Twatter is voluntary!
Who the fuck needs/wants to mess with these cocksuckers who think they are god and can choose what we do!??!!
trust me, they are pioneers and in charge now but it's just the beginning and they won't stand the test of time!
Yes, but they also are 'one-horse towns'.
They have no true, viable competition.
So the whole voluntary or private business argument falls apart.
They are currently too monopolistic so they should go overboard to NOT censor. But they are doing the opposite.
They will find out the hard way that they picked to wrong horse (of tyranny).
That is why I have started calling them techno tyrants.
Good analysis. This is not going to end they way they thought it would.
None of them are pioneers. ..perhaps Twitter but even that is just a slightly different take on an exist idea.
What it is is, the surveillance and censorship products MNCs developed in China are being deployed West. You're just seeing the burning fuse. When this is merged with the last 20 years of data collection it's going to make Vogons look like rank amateurs. [[[[Homocidal 4D Rodents]]].
It has been shown that the internet treats censorship as damage and routes around it, basically like an immune response. This will be no different. They are going to Streisand Effect Alex Jones to super-stardom and invigorate alternative platforms that are stronger and more resistant to censorship. No different than when they killed Napster and then along came BitTorrent.
"More significantly: Google’s former head of free expression issues in Asia,..."
'Head of free expression issues'...?
So, like $250k/year+ goodies to start...?
We have streetlights and telephone poles from coast to coast. We have an abundance of rope. We have a group of self selected and self identified Enemies of Liberty. I'd say that the problem and the solution are right at hand.
One more time....................if you use facebook............you are a part of the problem.
Dont give your consent to be governed.
Its that fucking simple.
Social Media are the new vampire squid.
Most all of these limp wristed tech fucktards have NEVER experienced "loss" or "losing" in their whole fucking lives. Welcome to reality you sniveling sissy's