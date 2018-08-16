New Mexico Jihad Compound Mysteriously Destroyed By Authorities

New Mexico authorities have executed a court order to destroy an encampment where the son of a famous New York Imam ritualistically murdered his three-year-old son and trained nearly a dozen other children to commit school shootings, according to Taos, NM prosecutors.
The decision to raze the compound is the latest controversial development in the case, after New Mexico judge Sarah Backus on Monday ordered four out of five alleged Muslim extremists free on a $20,000 "signature bond" (meaning they didn't have to pay), including the suspect in his son's murder, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj.
NBC News reports that police seized an RV where eleven children and five adults lived in what was described as squalor, while also bulldozing the entrance to an underground tunnel where authorities found the decomposing body of three-year-old Abdul-ghani Wahha - placed there by the suspects in the hopes that he would resurrect as Jesus and use his psychic powers to help the group target "corrupt institutions and people" with "violent actions."
Ammo and a bulletproof vest were discovered at the scene after the camp was broken down.
NEW DEVELOPMENT: Authorities have partially bulldozed the #NMCompound - trailer that was the main dwelling on the property has been dragged out and seized. ammo/bulletproof vest/paperwork remain. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/yGDV1I8wYa— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 15, 2018
Judge Backus drew harsh rebuke from prosecutors, law enforcement and New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez, who said she "strongly disagreed" with the decision to release the suspects on signature bail. "Unfortunately, it highlights how extreme the New Mexico Supreme Court has been in dictating pretrial release for all kinds of dangerous criminals."
THREAD: This week we were given rare access inside the NM compound where authorities think children were getting weapons training to carry out school shootings. This is part of the tunnel that extends out from the property. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/1tuGlkeHzX— Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) August 11, 2018
Backus - who survived a petition to replace her in 2016 with a "Qualified judge," wrote that the State of New Mexico "apparently expected the court to take the individuals’ faith into account" in determining whether or not the defendants accused of operating a radical Islamic training camp pose a danger to the community, notes the Daily Caller.
August 14, 2018
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said that during the initial serving of the search warrant, their tactical team came upon children holding boxes of ammo, and at least one child was armed when he was found. The defendants' attorney tried to downplay the "heavily armed" portion of the case.
While cross-examining of Hogrefe, the suspects' defense attorneys each took their chance to try and distance the suspects as far from the weapons as possible, and the connotations of violence they imply. One defense attorney suggested it's "prudent" that children learn how to use firearms safely, which Hogrefe agreed to.
The sheriff also confirmed that Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating the legalities surrounding the occupants' possession of firearms.
Another defense attorney pointed out, and Hogrefe confirmed, that the compound's occupants did not shoot at the tactical team as they raided the compound. He did say, however, that Morton was "struggling" and "resisting" while being arrested by deputies. -KOB.com
Comments
...and it was not destroyed in the same manner that Waco was.
The deep state's enemies died, their 'SJWs' were spared
The DS was complicit. Nothing more, nothing less.
BTW, the judge was ordered to release the mother fucking pedophile.
In reply to . by Stu Elsample
Joint FBI/ CIA operation. Cover blown.
In reply to The DS was complicit… by Truther
Banana Republic
In reply to Joint FBI/ CIA operation… by NoPension
Get me a case number for the order to bulldoze the camp and I'll go down to the courthouse and get a copy.
In reply to Banana Republic by JoeSexPack
Radical Islam? Then why the fuck would he want his son to resurrect as Jesus? Radical Nut Job.
In reply to Get me a case number for the… by El Vaquero
Muslims believe in Jesus and in the New Testament, but to them he was merely another in a line of prophets.
In reply to Radical Islam? Then why the… by EnglishMajor
In effect the Judge rules that rather than suffer the slings and arrows of Islamophobia it was justified to release these fuckers to go shoot up some school children. Just sign here and away you go.
In reply to Muslims believe in Jesus and… by Jim in MN
Except the Feds are picking up the suspects as they are released so now they will face Federal Terrorism charges which are much more severe in consequence than those of the Islamist Republic of New Mexico.
In reply to In effect the Judge rules… by joego1
The Feds could of picked their asses up from the local jail. If that is the case the judge was stupid to let them go and catch the wrath of the public.
In reply to Except the Feds are picking… by johngaltfla
This incident reminds me of what they did with the Murra building in OKC after the bombing there in the '90s . . . completely raze the place almost immediately after it happened.
Can't have anyone finding any evidence that contradicts the official narrative now can we? Obviously I'm not the only one that thinks that kind of bullshit is getting way too transparent.
In reply to The Feds could of picked… by joego1
We must be in the bull pasture, cause I smell something.
Tactical team comes in and kids are holding ammo cans? Right!!!!!
Pull the other one.
Ten bucks this judge gets "killed" over this. (and relocates to the Malvinas)
In reply to The Feds could of picked… by joego1
This: Destroy all evidence, control the narrative through controlled media.
Vegas: Destroy all evidence, control the narrative through controlled media.
911: Destroy all evidence, control the narrative through controlled media.
etc.
In reply to Except the Feds are picking… by johngaltfla
Prazze Alllooo!
In reply to This: Destroy all evidence,… by JRobby
Add two world wars, Vietnam and ever Washington waged abortion since.
In reply to This: Destroy all evidence,… by JRobby
Yep! This is illegal destruction of evidence.
In reply to This: Destroy all evidence,… by JRobby
I would bet my dick and two friends, this group will be involved in terrorism in the next year. Anyone "interviewed" and let go by the FBI is always off to a great career start as a mass shooter or terrorist.
In reply to This: Destroy all evidence,… by JRobby
And, so once again, the deep state scumbags cover their tracks, still convinced that they can lie their way out of this. (They REALLY believe they can...)
Over the past 24 hours, I have red-pilled three more people who now understand the truth.
These monsters (some call them sick, but the sick can be cured - these are monsters - time to call them what they are...) are dead in the water, and they know it.
And so the "deep state' thinks that by destroying the site, they make it go away.
These people "REALLY ARE STUPID"!!!
[Make that MIND NUMBINGLY STUPID...]
#WWG1WGA
In reply to Muslims believe in Jesus and… by Jim in MN
The Jesus of the NT does not remotely resemble the Islamic Jesus; in fact their Jesus mimics the NT anti-Christ - just to set the record straight. Which also means they do not recognize the NT either. Islam has more in common with Rome than it does with true Christianity.
In reply to Muslims believe in Jesus and… by Jim in MN
You've got it right.
Some say the jesuits made Islam to be a universal religion for the mixed people (Arabs) and use them to destroy the actual Christians.
Almost worked too.
In reply to The Jesus of the NT does not… by Kefeer
No way Jim in Minn. Muslims believe that Jesus existed but not that He is the son of God or was crucified or was resurrected. It's curious that the Arabs who wrote the Qur'an actually got Jesus' name wrong. Esa is incorrect. The Christian Trinity, the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit is the ultimate heresy for Muslims.
In reply to Muslims believe in Jesus and… by Jim in MN
EV if you have that access, see if there is a booking record at the jail, it would have a case number attached. Also, see what charges they were booked on. This travesty of justice needs to be sunlit. Be cautious though.
Edit: If your spending time on it, go to the civil court and pull ownership history of the land. Corporate owned? Shell corp? CIA cutout?
In reply to Get me a case number for the… by El Vaquero
You can see the docket online, just search for NM court lookup. All were charged with 11 felony counts of child abuse. Siraj Ibn Wahhaj also charged with felony custodial interference and Lucas Allen Morten was also charged with harboring a felon. But none of these show anything that could be construed as a court order to bulldoze the place.
In reply to EV if you have that access,… by SergeA.Storms
I will dig electronically.
In reply to You can see the docket… by El Vaquero
I went through by case number, looked up the property owner's name, etc... and I couldn't find shit. It's possible that I missed it, but I'm wondering if this was a federal court order?
In reply to I will dig electronically. by SergeA.Storms
Nothing yet on the property owner: Jason Bader.
Give it time to update.....
In reply to You can see the docket… by El Vaquero
The district courts here are generally pretty speedy about updating the dockets. If there were an order this morning, I would expect it to already be up.
In reply to Nothing yet on the property… by JohnG
Why does everything about this story, seem like total BS Propaganda?
Shock claim of Terrorists training kids to shoot up schools, was the claim by .gov.
Judge looks at it and lets them go without bail??
Next day, authorities bulldoze the house??
In reply to Joint FBI/ CIA operation… by NoPension
Because it creates Islamophobia, and that is a key component of creating conflict of an image of terror associated with a certain people, especially paired with them being imported into your country.
I was disappointed they did not leave behind New-Mexican passports (ba-dum-pish).
In reply to Why does everything about… by TGF Texas
The Islam angle doesn't hold and actually covers for this STATE SPONSORED TERRORISM. Nobody wants to deal with Islam but this is government grown through and through. Our ally SA plays the main role in creating indoctrination camps like this where abducted children are be brutilized into being insane merc army recruits.
They could have stopped it long ago by simply not funding it. Of course they can't even get in without the gov facilitating that anyway so... I guess people want to believe this is all organic and the greatest empire on earth is helpless to stop it or even identify it while under surveillance. Laughable..
In reply to Because it creates… by Skateboarder
At the end of the day, their goal is to create 'destruction,' whether real or faked, and fear and hatred among the people for concepts and ideas. Not particularly any people, but concepts and ideas.
Psychological warfare through events and occurrences.
In reply to The Islam angle doesn't hold… by Ms No
I'd also suspect ththat the coordinated fires set to cars by 'masked' (think antifa hired agents) 'immigrants' in Sweden is part of this same ongoing Islamaphobia campaign.
In reply to Because it creates… by Skateboarder
We regularly joke about the passport thing because it is common to hear about a person calling a hotel out of state to make reservations and being asked about their passport because NM isn't a state in their minds.
In reply to Because it creates… by Skateboarder
Under a court order...to bulldoze.
Gosh, ya don't suppose the judge ordered the destruction of evidence do you? ;-)
In reply to Why does everything about… by TGF Texas
It looks like plenty of evidence was left behind for anyone willing to pick it up.
In reply to Under a court order...to… by nmewn
Yeah, chain of custody is pretty much screwed though...any law school graduate could get it thrown out of court now no matter what it is...or even say it was planted.
In reply to It looks like plenty of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I can't find shit on the NM docket that would indicate that it was a court order from that court. I'm wondering if it was a federal agency that came to pick up the trailer.
In reply to Under a court order...to… by nmewn
Just stage hands clearing the stage.
In reply to Why does everything about… by TGF Texas
I am past fed up with this shit. The formal acknowledgement of the US working with Sunni jihadis in Yemen AND Syria has also come this week. What's different here?
Nothing.
We HAVE TO get these sociopathic pricks before they get us.
In reply to Joint FBI/ CIA operation… by NoPension
Oh fuck off with that BS! Look at how these people were living. Fuck, there is no way in hell the FBI or CIA would have anything to do with that kind of trash.
You people watch too many crap movies.
In reply to Joint FBI/ CIA operation… by NoPension
You are a strange cat.
Was Oswald staying in 5 star hotels?
In reply to Oh fuck off with that BS! … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I was talking about this place, these people, and only this incident. If the FBI / CIA were spending any time or money on this kind of crap, the US has much bigger problems.
In reply to You are a strange cat. Was… by Conscious Reviver
Umm, it does.
In reply to I was talking about this… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Why did Ruby kill Oswald? But at the same time, if Oswald was in that window, the time for the shot was when JFK's motorcade was approaching the building, not going away.
In reply to You are a strange cat. Was… by Conscious Reviver
He killed the patsy, to keep his mouth shut. Isn't that obvious?
In reply to Why did Ruby kill Oswald?… by nmewn
What I mean is, why would a guy with known ties to the mob, kill a President's assassin who's AG brother, had made it his mission in life to go after the La Cosa Nostra?
Doesn't make sense, never has.
In reply to He killed the patsy, to keep… by Socratic Dog
Most of the islamists framed by the fbi have been poor black and semiretarded (not necessarily democrats but really stoopid, so probably) kinda like these guys look
In reply to Oh fuck off with that BS! … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
This group looks beyond stupid. I think this has more to do with that San Francisco judge who landed in Taos being a leftist and other similar leftists in the area that don't want to make the locals angry.
In reply to Most of the islamists frames… by Big Creek Rising
When someone accidently runs into one of your old sacrifice/ritual camps, your best solution is to bulldoze and destroy all evidence as fast as humanly possible. Also arrest and/or kill any witnesses.
In reply to Joint FBI/ CIA operation… by NoPension
Spot on!
In reply to The DS was complicit… by Truther