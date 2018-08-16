New Mexico Jihad Compound Mysteriously Destroyed By Authorities

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:45

New Mexico authorities have executed a court order to destroy an encampment where the son of a famous New York Imam ritualistically murdered his three-year-old son and trained nearly a dozen other children to commit school shootings, according to Taos, NM prosecutors. 

The decision to raze the compound is the latest controversial development in the case, after New Mexico judge Sarah Backus on Monday ordered four out of five alleged Muslim extremists free on a $20,000 "signature bond" (meaning they didn't have to pay), including the suspect in his son's murder, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. 

NBC News reports that police seized an RV where eleven children and five adults lived in what was described as squalor, while also bulldozing the entrance to an underground tunnel where authorities found the decomposing body of three-year-old Abdul-ghani Wahha - placed there by the suspects in the hopes that he would resurrect as Jesus and use his psychic powers to help the group target "corrupt institutions and people" with "violent actions."

Ammo and a bulletproof vest were discovered at the scene after the camp was broken down. 

Judge Backus drew harsh rebuke from prosecutors, law enforcement and New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez, who said she "strongly disagreed" with the decision to release the suspects on signature bail. "Unfortunately, it highlights how extreme the New Mexico Supreme Court has been in dictating pretrial release for all kinds of dangerous criminals." 

Backus - who survived a petition to replace her in 2016 with a "Qualified judge," wrote that the State of New Mexico "apparently expected the court to take the individuals’ faith into account" in determining whether or not the defendants accused of operating a radical Islamic training camp pose a danger to the community, notes the Daily Caller

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said that during the initial serving of the search warrant, their tactical team came upon children holding boxes of ammo, and at least one child was armed when he was found. The defendants' attorney tried to downplay the "heavily armed" portion of the case.  

While cross-examining of Hogrefe, the suspects' defense attorneys each took their chance to try and distance the suspects as far from the weapons as possible, and the connotations of violence they imply. One defense attorney suggested it's "prudent" that children learn how to use firearms safely, which Hogrefe agreed to.

The sheriff also confirmed that Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is investigating the legalities surrounding the occupants' possession of firearms. 

Another defense attorney pointed out, and Hogrefe confirmed, that the compound's occupants did not shoot at the tactical team as they raided the compound. He did say, however, that Morton was "struggling" and "resisting" while being arrested by deputies. -KOB.com

For her decision to free the suspects, Backus says she has received over 200 threats, including death threats, which resulted in the evacuation of a New Mexico courthouse on Tuesday. 

Backus has received more than 200 threats, according to Barry Massey, a spokesman for New Mexico Courts. Callers have threatened physical violence against Backus, including some people who threatened to slit Backus' throat and smash her head, Massey said. People also lashed out on social media and also threatened court staff, Massey said. -CNN

Backus has been called an "Islamic terrorist sympathizer" and a "disgusting garbage human," according to Massey. 

Dickweed Wang joego1 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 20:27 Permalink

This incident reminds me of what they did with the Murra building in OKC after the bombing there in the '90s . . . completely raze the place almost immediately after it happened.

Can't have anyone finding any evidence that contradicts the official narrative now can we? Obviously I'm not the only one that thinks that kind of bullshit is getting way too transparent.

MasterPo Jim in MN Thu, 08/16/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

And, so once again, the deep state scumbags cover their tracks, still convinced that they can lie their way out of this. (They REALLY believe they can...)

Over the past 24 hours, I have red-pilled three more people who now understand the truth.

These monsters (some call them sick, but the sick can be cured - these are monsters - time to call them what they are...) are dead in the water, and they know it.

And so the "deep state' thinks that by destroying the site, they make it go away.

These people "REALLY ARE STUPID"!!!

[Make that MIND NUMBINGLY STUPID...]

#WWG1WGA

 

SergeA.Storms El Vaquero Thu, 08/16/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

EV if you have that access, see if there is a booking record at the jail, it would have a case number attached.  Also, see what charges they were booked on.  This travesty of justice needs to be sunlit.  Be cautious though.

 

Edit:  If your spending time on it, go to the civil court and pull ownership history of the land.  Corporate owned?  Shell corp?  CIA cutout?

Ms No Skateboarder Thu, 08/16/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

The Islam angle doesn't hold and actually covers for this STATE SPONSORED TERRORISM.  Nobody wants to deal with Islam but this is government grown through and through.  Our ally SA plays the main role in creating indoctrination camps like this where abducted children are be brutilized into being insane merc army recruits. 

They could have stopped it long ago by simply not funding it.  Of course they can't even get in without the gov facilitating that anyway so...  I guess people want to believe this is all organic and the greatest empire on earth is helpless to stop it or even identify it while under surveillance.  Laughable..