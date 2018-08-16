Peter Schiff: "We Are Seeing A Lot Of Warning Signs" Of A Financial Crisis

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Just like the financial crisis of 2008 which investor Peter Schiff accurately predicted, there are warning signs again that are being ignored. “We are seeing a lot of warning signs people should be worried about, but again they’re dismissing them, much the way they did 10 years ago,” Shiff said.
Schiff is known for his “doom and gloom” market predictions, yet he’s been spot on in the past. And our current debt-based system is unsustainable to the point that a severe global economic crisis is imminent – we just don’t know when the global bubble will burst. Once again, Schiff is trying to warn people, because the signs are there, but who’s listening?
“We’re seeing a lot of warning signs people should be worried about, but again they’re dismissing them, much the way they did 10 years ago. You know, we’re getting close to the 10-year anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis. Remember, the whole thing started in August of 2008. Here we are August 2018, 10 years later. I think we’re heading for an even bigger crisis and the same people are even more clueless.”
A big problem that could compound the next financial crisis is one Schiff continues to point out: Americans are flat broke.
“Real wages, despite the 2.7% increase, real wages are actually down during that year. In fact, this is the biggest drop in real wages in six years. Now to hear Donald Trump talk, or anybody else talk, real wages are soaring, right? Everybody is getting a raise. They’re not. Inflation – consumer prices are rising faster than wages,” Schiff said in his recent podcast on the subject of the state of the economy.
Wages have been stagnant especially in the face of inflation. Rising interest rates will also harm those already living paycheck to paycheck. There are a lot of people buying stuff on credit. In fact, the entire economy is built on working-class debt and a system which transfers wealth to the elites from the workers.
Schiff is hard on Donald Trump too, and rightfully so. Lower taxes are always a good thing, the lower the better, in fact. But Republicans refused to cut any government spending while instead, increasing it to the point of running massive deficits, making them worse than Democrats when it comes to being fiscally conservative. The cold truth is that a back-up plan is needed, and most Americans don’t have that. Many would be in some serious trouble during a financial downturn, and the country is most definitely headed that way. -SHTFPlan
As Peter put it, America is the real Turkey...
"All the people who are willing to skewer Turkey because it’s doing exactly what the United States is doing yet they don’t recognize the same problems that are building in the US.”
Comments
Even if someday he turns out to be right, it won't be because he was smart. He is just statistically overdue. Anyone that has invested with him is now so broke that they have nothing left to bet on his predictions. So again, even if he is someday correct, the timing is so bad that it doesn't matter.
Peter Schiff really does know his economics and business stuff. I used to listen to his Podcasts all the time. I learned a LOT from him.
The problem is that there is Fed interference in markets causing the normal cycles to go to extremes, be held off, etc. It has totally screwed anyone who uses solid economics as models. Schiff has been wrong for many years becasue of it.
Is this POS article from 2009?
If Schiff changes his mind and predicts no crash after all, then I'll believe a crash is imminent.
the only way "markets" crash is if central "banks" that pump them full of virtual fiat currency 24/7 stop or start doing so at a slower pace. there is ZERO chance of that happening at this point, there is no going back. it is politically and financially impossible. obviously, it cannot continue forever, and when it finally breaks, the "markets" will not crash but skyrocket, like this:
https://tradingeconomics.com/venezuela/stock-market
there will not be a stock market crash, but it will be the largest financial crisis ever. "investing" in this type of "market" is idiotic because you're essentially just causing yourself to get taxed for inflation, which in itself is a tax, but you're also volunteering to have a 1099 on top of it instead of just cutting your losses and getting some physical assets instead
Two truths about Schiff:
1) Don't invest off his views.
2) Instead, hedge because the value of all fiat is eventually zero.
That guy has been negative for over a decade and caused thousands of people to lose a shitload of money on shorts.
This time I think he’s right. Again it’s about timing, but I’d expect some action before year end or Q1 2019. Credit can keep things going but rising rates will precipitate the crash, if there’s no rising rates then the dollar will suffer and you’d be better off in non-dollar investments.
There are a few defects with his economics. He believes that fiat money absolutely must die from eventual hyperinflation sooner or later. I am no fan of fiat. But fiat, if properly managed, can have a life for centuries longer than Schiff doom model anticipates. The banksters managing the USD may be slimeball sociopaths, but they are not stupid. Hyperinflation is not an automatic result of fiat. Hyperinflation requires helicopter money. The masses must be able to do massive spending to engage that process. The USD managers will not let that happen.
The Bank of Venice issued paper notes that circulated as currency and traded at a premium to gold. This went on for over 100 years. Napoleon was sent to shut it down.
They are too afraid to let it implode !
The market is the only illusion of a healthy economy that they have left !
There is NEVER any talk about addressing the DEBT - because it can’t be fixed !!
Although the world turning towards ‘regional’ currencies for trade, may well be the trigger that they can’t control !
He has not been wrong, ever ! He isnt calling out a time, thus never wrong. Now if you mean a Jewish New Porker Yorker vs a Minitana Cowboygirl WRONG. He will never be right...
Everyone can't be a cowboy. Most are locked into the Suburbs and cities looking for good paying jobs that dont exist. Thus, this is where we end up. Had pay kept up with the 5% Inflation a year for past 22 years, a 20$ job then would pay $47 today.
All that pay would have made our economy incredible... The only difference would be : in place of some billionaire having 30B he would have 3. Or a guy that has 5 houses would only have 3. Or maybe there could be thousands of cowboys with 20 acres each, in Place 1 billionaire owns a 200,000 acre farm..
No one seems to get it, just print against it. Like everyone is OBTUSE to how it was in the 40s - 80s and want MORE only for themselves.
I bet it is awesome out there.... Congrats... Me and my Black Neighborhood (neighbors) just bought 5000 acres out there, we are putting up apartments, a walmart, and lots of barber shops, a studio for Kayne and his buys.. See ya soon
Yes, this is the gimmick of all the gurus. They never put a drop-dead date on their theories. There is this explanation called the Infinite Monkey theory. If you let a monkey pound on a keyboard forever, he will eventually write War and Peace and all the works of Shakespeare. In other words, anything with a probability greater than zero becomes a certainty if given an infinite amount of time to materialize. Schiffs followers have made the mistake of giving him an infinite amount of time.
MC said, some time ago, they live in Missoula. I can guarantee you one thing: there are no cowboys in Missoula. Plenty of transplant commiefornicates, SJWs, and other libtards. I doubt that MC knows which end of a horse is which, let alone how to get on top of one and steer it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gahUbXoUhEc&list=RDgahUbXoUhEc&start_ra…
Peter’s Austrian view of the economy is spot on. The Austrian school has been the ONLY school of economic thought that has been able to put together a theory that coherently and consistently can explain the boom/bust cycle.
Mises was very humble about what Austrian business cycle theory can do, it is not a crystal ball for predicting when crashes will occur, that is unknowable (given the unpredictable nature of human action). But ABCT does correctly show what causes the unsustainable booms (credit expansion). Once there is an expansion of credit, the bust is inevitable, but no one can accurately predict the timing.
Peter will eventually be vindicated (as he was with 08/09) and all the “smartest people in the room” will be opining how “no one could have seen this crisis coming”.
However, Peter might be long dead by then. Oligarchs don't give up power and control willingly. Make no mistake, that is where we really are. Power and control of real assets and productive capacity is being concentrated into fewer and fewer hands.
Economics is far from an empirical science. There is not only one model that works. We are very young in the experimental process.
I do think Peter will eventually be vindicated. But this is one case where being right is moot unless you can time it with enough accuracy to make use of being right. Being too early means that your costs of insuring against that inevitability can easily exceed the value of what you are insuring. i.e. Once you own gold for 5 years, your lost opportunity costs exceeded the wealth you were protecting. And you remain exposed to losses from price declines.
All the Dow stocks I have been holding for decades have paid for themselves with dividends. If they go to zero, I am still ahead. The rental properties I bought recovered their purchase price is about 6 years of rental income. Of course there are expenses. But after 10 years, they have paid for themselves. If they go to zero, I am still way ahead. The home I paid cash for is now a freebie after only about 8 years of saved rent or interest. If it goes to zero, I lose nothing. Now for my gold stash. It produced no rent or income. I remain fully exposed to price declines because it has done nothing to recoup its purchase price. If I regard it as insurance, the sum total of the premiums I paid now exceed the wealth I was protecting. If you doubt this, look at the lost opportunity costs compared to the performance of my stocks, rentals, and my home.
Gold is in default of every promise it made. Its the worst performing component of my portfolio.
I've always liked Peter Schiff, and it's a good thing for him that he gets paid whether his clients make money or not.
Many don't know it, but Peter Schiff is a stand-up comedian. He occasionally performs at clubs. This talent is where he gets his wit to slam the system. Smooth talkers get followers into their church.
"So again, even if he is someday correct, the timing is so bad that it doesn't matter." I completely disagree. He was wrong about this USD surge I suspected would happen, but when we get to the other side and the USD crisis commences it will be akin to the people standing on the beach in Thailand watching the tide get sucked out a mile before the tsunami hit, telling themselves there is nothing to worry about. The reality is the vast majority of people are doing nothing to prepare while governments are sealing the cracks. When it hits, you won't have time to prepare if you haven't planned in advance. There are plenty lot of options if you have time and some imagination, but most people lack both.
"When it hits, you won't have time to prepare if you haven't planned in advance".
But if you plan too far in advance, you won't have anything left to protect. After about 5 years of protecting your wealth with gold, the lost opportunity costs of that zero-yield asset exceeds the wealth you were protecting. In comparison, its like paying $100K per year for a fire policy on a $500K structure. You have a very short time to be right about the fire or you lose.
There's a kid/communist/group-think song, "Everything Is Awesome".
this clown doesn't give up does he...what a sad case.
When gold trades below $1000 (oh yeah baby it will) in the next 12 months, this ass hat and the likes of him are gonna get a beating, literally beating by people whose fortunes were lost due to the "advice" of these morons and buying into gold and gold related assets...very sad indeed.
...the problem is that ten years ago there was still some mechanisms left for true price discovery, now that ALL of the people in banking and finance are working together there is no mechanism for true price discovery. Global Wiemar is on bitchez. The global system is much larger and much, much more complicated. Could be a while Peter.
WOW, so true, I actually asked him and Zang about that.. .What about QE 4, 5, 6 and so on.. .They seem to think that it wont happen in one sentence and an IDK in another...
Americans are stupid, most 85% maybe, have no clue it is a bubble, or that it is built on DEBT. They only know a real estate developer told them he will make it great again and they will win, get big raises and all will be fine. It feels like 2002 politically, when Bush was saying things are GONNA get better, WAGE WILL GO UP SOON. In another year he will say, we are ALMOST THERE, once he gets 4 more years everyone will win all the time. Then he walks off into the sunset like all the past liars.
Lost so much money buying PUTs and SPXS TVIX. Fucking Zerohedge doom porn is costly.. At this point even if 2008 is to revisit, the gain may not cover the loss. Glad ZH is not a money manger.
How does it destroy the dollar ? That is where I am misunderstanding things... Look at us now, dollar is still strong. There is nothing else, everyone needs and uses it. I wish you were right
Of course there's a crisis coming, because 1000's of nutjobs, are operating society that gave priests oral sex, and then rinsed their mouth out with holy water.
Of course there's a crisis coming, because 1000's of nutjobs, are operating society that gave priests oral sex, and then rinsed their mouth out with holy water. So it's no wonder they think they can do whatever they want to, and everything is going to be alright, but it is not going to be alright. Haha no, not alright, and society is going to collapse.
The problem is, ever since 2008 Schiff has been predicting an imminent crisis. You'd have done very well to ignore him and buy stocks in 2008-9.
Not True, I follow closely... He didn't start until 2015 calling it out. We are headed for danger...
I think I heard him say that before somewhere. If these pseudo-analysts would ever come out and say that the central bank owners control, the militaries of NATO, the governments of all democracies, all monopolies, and all of the stock exchanges through software that analyzes the flow of capital and allocates capital accordingly they wouldn't have anything to say.