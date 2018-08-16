Philly Fed Survey Crashes To Pre-Election Lows

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:49

Is the soft-survey data about to start collapsing back to hard data reality?

 

Philly Fed survey headline data crashed to 11.9 - the lowest since Nov 2016 (before Trump's election) - dramatically missing expectations of 22.0 (and well below the lowest economists' forecast)...

 

Across the board it was a bloodbath of reality checks as new orders and employment and workweek plunged, shipments tumbled, inventories rose and prices paid (and received) actually fell.

Of course, hope remains that things will re-improve...

spastic_colon Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:50

here we go....the script is written.....rates to sub 2.5% on the 10yr on deck as this will be ignored, and for some reason the stock market will be at ATH's by next week.

LawsofPhysics Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:59

Wait what?  Everything isn't awesome?  Can't be.

"Once unemployment goes below 6.5% the Fed will normalize interest rates and sell their holdings" - Ben Bernanke

Looks to me like the Fed's balance sheet has actually started to expand again...

...Certainly Ben wouldn't lie to congress, but if he did then he needs to be executed publicly.