Philly Fed Survey Crashes To Pre-Election Lows

Is the soft-survey data about to start collapsing back to hard data reality?
Philly Fed survey headline data crashed to 11.9 - the lowest since Nov 2016 (before Trump's election) - dramatically missing expectations of 22.0 (and well below the lowest economists' forecast)...
Across the board it was a bloodbath of reality checks as new orders and employment and workweek plunged, shipments tumbled, inventories rose and prices paid (and received) actually fell.
Of course, hope remains that things will re-improve...
Comments
here we go....the script is written.....rates to sub 2.5% on the 10yr on deck as this will be ignored, and for some reason the stock market will be at ATH's by next week.
Wait what? Everything isn't awesome? Can't be.
"Once unemployment goes below 6.5% the Fed will normalize interest rates and sell their holdings" - Ben Bernanke
Looks to me like the Fed's balance sheet has actually started to expand again...
...Certainly Ben wouldn't lie to congress, but if he did then he needs to be executed publicly.
Did it ever stop expanding?
In reply to Wait what? Everything isn't… by LawsofPhysics
yes. (after going from zero to over 4 trillion...). 4 trillion just doesn't buy you the kind of time it used to...
looks like they are going to have to change their messaging...
or sell some mortgage-backed securities...
