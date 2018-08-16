Pompeo Forms "Iran Action Group" To Coordinate All Iran Strategy, Reports Directly To White House

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that the United States has formed an "Iran Action Group" within the State Department to guide Washington's post-nuclear deal policy. The group will coordinate all activity and policy related to Iran, including inter-agency initiatives after President Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal in May.
Pompeo told reporters the action group would be "directing, reviewing and coordinating all aspects of the State Department's Iran-related activity."
It is to be headed by current State Department director of policy planning Brian Hook, who will in turn report directly to Pompeo. Hook has been a lead negotiator attempting to pressure European allies to significantly alter prior commitments related to the international deal.
"Our hope is that one day soon we can reach an agreement with Iran but we must see major changes in the regime both inside and outside of its borders," said Pompeo, and added, "The Iranian people and the world are demanding that Iran finally act like a normal nation."
Echoing prior statements which suggest the administration could be exploring ways to foster regime change, Pompeo said the State Dept. is committed to a "whole of government effort to change the Iranian regime behavior."
Hook also addressed the briefing, saying he'll be guiding an "elite teams" of foreign affairs officials to implement a "new strategy" which "addresses all manifestation of the Iranian threat and the new Iran Action Group will be focused on implementing that strategy."
Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook: The #Iran regime has been a force for instability and violence. Our new strategy addresses all manifestations of the Iranian threat, and the new Iran Action Group will be focused on implementing that strategy. pic.twitter.com/IkZbK4ri6a— Department of State (@StateDept) August 16, 2018
The group, Hooker said, will "play a critical role in leading our efforts within the Department and executing the president's Iran strategy."
This will chiefly include attempting to ensure European and other allies conform to the White House's re-imposed sanctions to stop what it has called Iran's "malign activities" in the Middle East.
This will involve ratcheting up pressure to curb European imports of Iranian oil, especially as a November 4th deadline approaches in which sanctions will be reimposed on those still still dealing with Iran.
Since Trump's pullout of the JCPOA, the US has demanded a complete renegotiation based on new terms while accusing Tehran of still seeking nuclear weapons, something which the European Union has balked at, refusing to comply.
But the new "Iran Action Group" is sure to also continue previously revealed plans for regime destabilization, including a US-sponsored 24/7 Farsi-language channel to combat Tehran's "fake news" in order to push back one what Pompeo earlier in the summer described as "the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people".
And in early July it was revealed that a high level joint US-Israeli "working group" had already been meeting for months which involved top White House and State Department officials, including National Security Advisor John Bolton, which reportedly held informal strategy sessions discussing scenarios of pursuing regime change in Iran.
Axios reported at the time: "Israel and the United States formed a joint working group a few months ago that is focused on internal efforts to encourage protests within Iran and pressure the country's government."
Pompeo's new initiative appears to be a formalization of plans connected with the joint working group, worrisome for the fact that both Bolton and the Israelis have long advocated for the US to wage preemptive war on Iran.
On Monday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Iran would never enter direct alks with the Trump White House, stating in a tweet, "THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S.".
With Iran's economy plummeting, and with Washington formalizing inter-agency cooperation for further action targeting Tehran, it appears the two sides could be headed toward an Iraq-style collision course — whether this takes place months from now, or years.
Well the CIA and AIPAC are officially running the State Department so....
The USSA had been waging war along with its (((MASTER))) but it is a very interesting nation, Iran, and some of the hardest soldiers you will ever know.
Have Iran and Israël declared a new war?
Thierry Meyssan Damascus (Syria) 12 May 2018
General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Al-Qods Force, is the most respected combatant in the Greater Middle East. He has been seen on all the regional theatres of operation. His victories have made him a myth. Washington has apparently authorised Tel-Aviv to eliminate him.
U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran's leaders July 21, 2018
Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson August 15, 2018 :
Iran as an example of nationalist and socialist success, when compared to the globalist capitalist system of America.
Iran is a multi-party democracy with a vibrant economy. She is 14th in the world in the number of daily newspapers per capita and 8th for non-daily periodicals. She is the 18th largest economy in the world and is also the 18th most rapidly growing economy. Her life expectancy is 74, making her one of the highest in the world. She has the world's 4th highest government budget surplus and the 4th highest in her current account balance. She's the 8th least indebted country on the planet. Her gold reserves are the 8th largest in the world.
One of the most interesting victories for the Iranian economy is that she's 14th in the world in terms of wages relative to business expenses. This makes her workers some of the best paid in the world, relative to overall business expenses. Part of this is because Iran has the 6th cheapest energy prices on the planet. Tehran is also the capital city in which it is cheapest to live. She is the #1 in the world in terms of industrial and scientific growth and innovation according to the Annual Science-Metrix Report of the UK.
Almost half of all business outlays are in wages. They are 24th in the world in the number of small and medium sized businesses with almost 1.3 million. She has the 9th highest number of book titles published each year and she's 7th in scientific texts. She is 3rd in university enrolments. And this, with a “globalization index” of 162 out of 181, making her one of the least globalized countries on the planet.
She also has one of the lowest suicide rates on the planet. To be fair, she also has the highest rates of opiate addiction on earth, though this might have something to do with sharing a border with US-controlled Afghanistan. There is little doubt that the US makes sure that border is wide open. Her cancer rates are some of the lowest in the world (148 out of 194, with 1 being the highest). Iran is one of the most healthy countries on earth.
These are the results of the Iranian model: nationalist, religious and statist.
Capitalism, especially in its American-Liberal-Republican guise, is neither efficient nor rational. The specific definition of these terms don't matter – they fail on all counts. The gains of capitalism go to the unproductive – bankers and middlemen, not producers, inventors or entrepreneurs. Capital mobility means that a firm can hold an entire community hostage. It can demand low wages and regulations or they'll walk – destroying an entire area and showing the moral compass of its managers. They demand tax breaks and subsidies in this “market” system or they will relocate somewhere else that will indulge them. They invest in slave labor regions, then sell the product back to the “home” country at prices just below that of domestic producers, thus pocketing an immense, wasteful and irrational profit.
The US system has failed. National Socialism in its various guises from Russia to Belarus to China to South Korea to Iran has outperformed the US on all counts. It’s time for the "American century" to go into the dustbin of history where it belongs.
Trump is trying to clean up the fucking mess that Asshole Muslim Obama left with the "Iran deal" which was 100's of million in CASH on pallets to the fucking Muslim Brotherhood.
In reply to Trump is making peace with… by Dr. Acula
> 100's of million in CASH on pallets
The money belongs to Iran:
"All told, Tehran was asking The Hague arbitrators (comprising equal numbers of U.S., Iranian and neutral judges) for $10 billion. Fearing they might actually be awarded that much, or something like it, the Obama administration negotiated privately with Tehran, which agreed to settle for $1.7 billion. The $400 million stacked on pallets was the first installment. " - http://time.com/4441046/400-million-iran-hostage-history/
In reply to Trump is trying to clean up… by Duc888
If any idiot still talks the "pallets of cash" shit after all the times those facts have been posted, they have no desire to actually be informed.
In reply to > 100's of million in CASH… by Dr. Acula
Yeah, money the US confiscated from Iran. Imbecile.
In reply to Trump is trying to clean up… by Duc888
" which was 100's of million in CASH on pallets to the fucking Muslim Brotherhood."
This nonsense just continues. I cant figure out if its stupidity
or if it is work of poorly paid trolls.
Do you think the US should ever pay its debts?
Do you know how popular MB is in Iran?
In reply to Trump is trying to clean up… by Duc888
Apparently the State Department thinks MeK and crown prince Reza Pahlavi are also popular in Iran.
In reply to " which was 100's of million… by Mustafa Kemal
Abner Mikva, once a Federal Judge appointed by Jimmy Carter and then went upward and onward, said that Obama was "our first Jewish President"
Obama is no Muslim, he fits in with his groomers:
Christopher Bollyn, 06 November 2008
In reply to Trump is trying to clean up… by Duc888
MEET THE NEW ZOG...
Were Trump working for us he’s simply say ‘we life sanctions, you adhere to the deal I trashed and sell your oil in dollars, and buy some cars and blue jeans’
Pompeo has good intentions. Good intentions and the concept, Of Mice and men, a novel of the 1930's great depression. It means plans often go astray, "The title is taken from Robert Burns' poem "To a Mouse", which reads: "The best laid schemes o' mice an' men / Gang aft agley". (The best laid schemes of mice and men / Often go awry.)"
This is why I believe Pompeo should slow it down, there is no need to speed up an agenda driven by his belief in Israel and Jesus. Is this an American holy war?
Pompeo must finish what Trump started with North Korea. We need a phased sanction relief, meaning step by step reward for improvements in our North Korean relationship. Pompeo is ALL OR NOTHING with North Korea, this is wrong.
So on two axis, Pompeo has over stepped his authority, the State Department is reverting back to the Clinton War Department. This is wrong, I doubt Trump can make good decisions with Bolton egging it on.
I can not vote again for Trump with Bolton in the mix and I believe it's extremely serious with North Korea.
Pompeo is more an authoritarian and is not being a diplomat. This is where Tillerson shined. Unfortunately Trump looks to be a one term president.
Trump should have left some of the road kill on the road and waited until the next term to allow the neocons to feed on Iran. North Korea should have remained the issue. Look at what they have done.
Another good point, anyone in this country, who believes religion and unconditional support for Israel must be the driver of our national security, that person has committed treason against the American people and the constitution.
My vote was a vote against Clinton, I held my nose.
Look at these nuts, VP Pence a zoiopportunist, Bolton, a nutcase, during Bush II he changed his religion to Jew, even though it was impossible, it was his main talking point. He wasn't qualified for one government job including UN.
So everyone you're seeing are extremest WAR HAWKS, called neocons.They are for Israel First over America. It's sick, because this is the only reason they could be in power over us.
The MSM is in a big hurry for war.
Trump has done some good, but what I see coming, no one in their right mind would vote for this.
So basically Drumpt, Fatpeo and the rest of the criminals in DC are treasonous trators who need to go?
The problem is we only have loony tunes to replace them. So there are no choices.
Again, Trump has done some good, but we must look closely, where all of this will lead with the Neocons. The input from the neocons is insanity, irrational religious input which has caused failure upon failure.
In many ways, Mattis is my only hope.
There are no choices offered because that is the easiest way to keep us on the plantation and the scam of "outsider" and "gonna change shit up/drain thuh swamp" still works.
i don't disagree with what you've said in your two posts, but would add we don't know the insider's vantage point nor the various pressures applied behind the scenes that required him to make appointments he'd rather not make. Still, he's not allowed the hawks too much free rein tho it's difficult to discern bluster from policy. i admit i've not read Trump: The Art of the Deal but i think i get the gist of it. in the context of all the different areas of presidential responsibility, foreign policy is most conducive to Trump's style of negotiations and he's clearly stated numerous times that he does not want war.
and i believe him. could one of his "plays" spiral out of control into war? certainly. but it takes two to tango and i don't believe any nation on this planet truly wants to go toe-to-toe with the US military. even if the US suffered defeat, the price would be devastating not only to the opposing nation but the world itself.
so i'm hopeful back channels are playing entirely different tunes than the A-side top forty hits released for public consumption. in the end, outcomes will be the measure by which i vote in 2020. until then, as Q suggests, i'm enjoying the show and trusting our president knows what he's doing. i know that's a biggie, but i refuse to live in fear over things i cannot control. Trump has as much or more to lose as anyone if his foreign policy fails. that's enough reassurance for me.
maybe not much consolation, but i'm ecstatic that neither Killary nor Obomber are in the White House. from that standpoint, it's another beautiful day in paradise.
Don't eat too much popcorn, I tried to keep up with the ZH popcorn philosophy, I had to cut back.
Everything is on the edge of the abyss, huge risks are being taken. I suggest slow the Iran equation and concentrate on the Northeast Asia, NK, China etc. It is the most costly or net worth of anything we're dealing with in the world. Iran is a broken equation.
The Iran, Israel, Jew and their neocon dogs fantasy, must be put on the back burner.
Good Luck and popcorn is a good stockpile survival food, a nuclear exchange would be like a microwave.
In reply to i don't disagree with what… by fbazzrea
Does Pompeo look like a fatter, older Alex Jones?
as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Brian Hook was preceded by and followed by a Jew
As Director of Policy Planning he was preceded by a Jew.
State is has to be half Jews. It is batshit but not as batshit as the fact no one will talk about it.
Fucking conservatives... the Breitbart crowd manage to doubt the media on everything, but as to Palestine and Syria they buy everything that same Jew-controlled media says.
its fuckinf crazy. If trump colluded thered be some proof by now... same thing for iran nukes.
Houthis are not ‘proxies’ of Iran and are being massacred on their own turf by the saudis (and israeli pilots btw). Hez defends Lebanon including its Christians from both ISIS and Israel
Israel owns anyone who gets into high office. We can only hope Trump has not gone fully over to the Dark Side.
The State Department has been taken over by EXTREME ZIONUT JEWS.
Nice try, but you are entirely too honest.
Try again, and remember, the bigger the lie, the more people who will believe it!
Or you can tell the truth, no one believes that anymore.
what a bunch of fuggin idiots. You want action from Iran, simple. Tell Israel to sign the NPT, apologize for the 1953 coup and shooting down the passenger airline, and lighten sanctions from consumer goods (including passenger airplanes).
In exchange, require Iran to help get rid of terrorists in Syria and Yemen, and Iraq/Afghanistan, and Iran will be right there to help.
It's really not that difficult. Unless of course this isn't about terrorism, and instead it's to destroy Iran because they are the only thing standing in the way of the Israelis ass fucking the Arabs out of even more land.
It isn't difficult, it's just that what they want isn't Iran to be anything other than another chaotic hellhole.
They will not rest until there's child porn, single mothers, bastard children, girls being sold on the brothels and special fetish and bondage porn is produced in Iran.
Women's rights people.
So they are moving DC to Iran?
Losing the Shah really was the end of Pax Americana,its just taken its time.The Afghan folly is the
direct result.You cannot be hegemon long term without control of Iran.Afghanistan AND Pakistan will do in a
pinch,but now Pakistan has gone to the SCO.Even the Afghan puppet govt. is talking to the SCO now.
Its just geography.The motive behind the bullshit.
War is how Americans learn geography.
You could add in Turkey as well because of the importance of the Bosphorus Straits.
These idiots have no clue how to woo anyone. It's all hammers and prybars in the DC toolbox.
Erdogan has already gone over,that's what this is about.
I'm beginning to wonder if that Russian Su was even shot down, or it was ,by who ?
Israel springs to mind.Trying to kill Erdogan, was it because they'd caught wind of something.
Chicken or egg.The Great Game is heavy on deceit and false alliances.
>War is how Americans learn geography.
Badly I might add.
Standard Disclaimer: Here's your uplifting news story of the day.
https://www.sott.net/article/393603-Tragically-naive-US-couple-cycling-…
Do you think this monkeys in US government thought about the possibility that Russia can ban their airforce flying through Russian territory when they ban Russian air carrier flights to US. What are they goign to do when that happens. Ask Pakistan that is now hating their guts to help them after they accused them of being terrorist supporting state. Demented idiots don't know what they are doing.
Watch. My old friend in whites,Imran, is going to close the Khyber for US troop supply.
Not an if, a when,the only if is if the CIA doesn't kill him first.
"Israel and the United States formed a joint working group a few months ago that is focused on internal efforts to encourage protests within Iran and pressure the country's government."
Drump is acting as Israel's front man against Iran. As suspected, none of this has to do with Iran's weapons programs. Israel and KSA are sore because Iran and Russia defeated ISIS in Syria. Screw them. This has to end with Russia selling the S-400 anti-missile systems to Iran and China-Russia providing sanctioned goods (led by aircraft and passenger cars) to Iran, without using Us dollars.
End this crap once and for all.
Yep, and the fanbois cheer because of fucking teams.
I don't understand why Iran was even considering buying Boeing.
They cannot be too bright. Same for Airbus.
They should be buying that kind of stuff from friendly or neutral nations.
Brasil make smaller jets and those should be enough for regional flights.
Russia is back to making airplanes so that would be my choice if I was Iranian.
Doing otherwise is subjecting yourself to control via sanctions.
Dont forget about Iran and the One Belt one One Road.
It is why we are in Afghanistan
You mean as opposed to doing whatever they wanted like it used to be?
Iran's economy plummeting. China's economy plummeting. Appears to me that Trump is WINNING.