Pompeo Forms "Iran Action Group" To Coordinate All Iran Strategy, Reports Directly To White House

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:45

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that the United States has formed an "Iran Action Group" within the State Department to guide Washington's post-nuclear deal policy. The group will coordinate all activity and policy related to Iran, including inter-agency initiatives after President Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal in May. 

Pompeo told reporters the action group would be "directing, reviewing and coordinating all aspects of the State Department's Iran-related activity."

It is to be headed by current State Department director of policy planning Brian Hook, who will in turn report directly to Pompeo. Hook has been a lead negotiator attempting to pressure European allies to significantly alter prior commitments related to the international deal. 

"Our hope is that one day soon we can reach an agreement with Iran but we must see major changes in the regime both inside and outside of its borders," said Pompeo, and added, "The Iranian people and the world are demanding that Iran finally act like a normal nation."

Echoing prior statements which suggest the administration could be exploring ways to foster regime change, Pompeo said the State Dept. is committed to a "whole of government effort to change the Iranian regime behavior."

Hook also addressed the briefing, saying he'll be guiding an "elite teams" of foreign affairs officials to implement a "new strategy" which "addresses all manifestation of the Iranian threat and the new Iran Action Group will be focused on implementing that strategy."

The group, Hooker said, will "play a critical role in leading our efforts within the Department and executing the president's Iran strategy."

This will chiefly include attempting to ensure European and other allies conform to the White House's re-imposed sanctions to stop what it has called Iran's "malign activities" in the Middle East.

This will involve ratcheting up pressure to curb European imports of Iranian oil, especially as a November 4th deadline approaches in which sanctions will be reimposed on those still still dealing with Iran

Since Trump's pullout of the JCPOA, the US has demanded a complete renegotiation based on new terms while accusing Tehran of still seeking nuclear weapons, something which the European Union has balked at, refusing to comply.

But the new "Iran Action Group" is sure to also continue previously revealed plans for regime destabilization, including a US-sponsored 24/7 Farsi-language channel to combat Tehran's "fake news" in order to push back one what Pompeo earlier in the summer described as "the long-ignored voice of the Iranian people".

And in early July it was revealed that a high level joint US-Israeli "working group" had already been meeting for months which involved top White House and State Department officials, including National Security Advisor John Bolton, which reportedly held informal strategy sessions discussing scenarios of pursuing regime change in Iran.

Axios reported at the time"Israel and the United States formed a joint working group a few months ago that is focused on internal efforts to encourage protests within Iran and pressure the country's government."

Pompeo's new initiative appears to be a formalization of plans connected with the joint working group, worrisome for the fact that both Bolton and the Israelis have long advocated for the US to wage preemptive war on Iran. 

On Monday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Iran would never enter direct alks with the Trump White House, stating in a tweet"THERE WILL BE NO WAR, NOR WILL WE NEGOTIATE WITH THE U.S.".

With Iran's economy plummeting, and with Washington formalizing inter-agency cooperation for further action targeting Tehran, it appears the two sides could be headed toward an Iraq-style collision course  whether this takes place months from now, or years.

Yarn Goods

Skip JRobby Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:07

You may be right... I hope not...

The USSA had been waging war along with its (((MASTER))) but it is a very interesting nation, Iran, and some of the hardest soldiers you will ever know.

Have Iran and Israël declared a new war?
Thierry Meyssan Damascus (Syria) 12 May 2018

General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Al-Qods Force, is the most respected combatant in the Greater Middle East. He has been seen on all the regional theatres of operation. His victories have made him a myth. Washington has apparently authorised Tel-Aviv to eliminate him.

U.S. launches campaign to erode support for Iran's leaders July 21, 2018

Dr Matthew Raphael Johnson August 15, 2018 :
Iran as an example of nationalist and socialist success, when compared to the globalist capitalist system of America.

Iran is a multi-party democracy with a vibrant economy. She is 14th in the world in the number of daily newspapers per capita and 8th for non-daily periodicals. She is the 18th largest economy in the world and is also the 18th most rapidly growing economy. Her life expectancy is 74, making her one of the highest in the world. She has the world's 4th highest government budget surplus and the 4th highest in her current account balance. She's the 8th least indebted country on the planet. Her gold reserves are the 8th largest in the world.

One of the most interesting victories for the Iranian economy is that she's 14th in the world in terms of wages relative to business expenses. This makes her workers some of the best paid in the world, relative to overall business expenses. Part of this is because Iran has the 6th cheapest energy prices on the planet. Tehran is also the capital city in which it is cheapest to live. She is the #1 in the world in terms of industrial and scientific growth and innovation according to the Annual Science-Metrix Report of the UK.

Almost half of all business outlays are in wages. They are 24th in the world in the number of small and medium sized businesses with almost 1.3 million. She has the 9th highest number of book titles published each year and she's 7th in scientific texts. She is 3rd in university enrolments. And this, with a “globalization index” of 162 out of 181, making her one of the least globalized countries on the planet.

She also has one of the lowest suicide rates on the planet. To be fair, she also has the highest rates of opiate addiction on earth, though this might have something to do with sharing a border with US-controlled Afghanistan. There is little doubt that the US makes sure that border is wide open. Her cancer rates are some of the lowest in the world (148 out of 194, with 1 being the highest). Iran is one of the most healthy countries on earth.

These are the results of the Iranian model: nationalist, religious and statist.

Capitalism, especially in its American-Liberal-Republican guise, is neither efficient nor rational. The specific definition of these terms don't matter – they fail on all counts. The gains of capitalism go to the unproductive – bankers and middlemen, not producers, inventors or entrepreneurs. Capital mobility means that a firm can hold an entire community hostage. It can demand low wages and regulations or they'll walk – destroying an entire area and showing the moral compass of its managers. They demand tax breaks and subsidies in this “market” system or they will relocate somewhere else that will indulge them. They invest in slave labor regions, then sell the product back to the “home” country at prices just below that of domestic producers, thus pocketing an immense, wasteful and irrational profit.

The US system has failed. National Socialism in its various guises from Russia to Belarus to China to South Korea to Iran has outperformed the US on all counts. It’s time for the "American century" to go into the dustbin of history where it belongs.

Dr. Acula Duc888 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:10

> 100's of million in CASH on pallets

The money belongs to Iran:

"All told, Tehran was asking The Hague arbitrators (comprising equal numbers of U.S., Iranian and neutral judges) for $10 billion. Fearing they might actually be awarded that much, or something like it, the Obama administration negotiated privately with Tehran, which agreed to settle for $1.7 billion. The $400 million stacked on pallets was the first installment. " - http://time.com/4441046/400-million-iran-hostage-history/

DingleBarryObummer DingleBarryObummer Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:00

LOL! This reminds me of what is going on!

Greatest Speech In Cinematic History (HD) - YouTube

RIP Raul Julia, great real actor

The road not taken. But why? Why do they still call me a warlord? And mad? All I want to do is to create the perfect genetic soldier! Not for power, not for evil, but for good. Carlos Blanka will be the first of many - they shall march out of my laboratory and sweep away every adversary, every creed, every nation, until the very planet is in the loving grip of the Pax Bisonica. And then peace will reign, and the world, and all humanity, shall bow to me in humble gratitude...

Skip Duc888 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:24

Abner Mikva, once a Federal Judge appointed by Jimmy Carter and then went upward and onward, said that Obama was "our first Jewish President"
Obama is no Muslim, he fits in with his groomers:

Rahm Emanuel is the same Israeli who ran the White House under Bill Clinton, although he did not have the chief of staff position. Emanuel has controlled Obama for years.

Rahm Emanuel, who is named after a Lehi (Stern Gang) terrorist named Rahamim Cohen, and David Axelrod have been working together since 1984 when they teamed up to help Paul Simon (Mr. Bowtie) defeat Sen. Charles Percy (R-Ill.).

These two Zionists spearheaded the campaign to put Barack Obama into the White House. Axelrod and Emanuel, however, were being supported by a much higher Zionist -- Bettylu Saltzman, the only daughter of the super-Zionist Philip Klutznick.

Axelrod has been creating and shaping Candidate Obama for more than 16 years. "Axelrod met Obama when the senator was 30 years old and coordinating a voter-registration drive in Chicago and Bettylu Saltzman, a doyenne of progressive politics in Chicago, suggested that the two get to know each other," the New York Times reported in early 2007. "In the 15 years since, Axelrod has worked through Obama's life story again and again, scouring it for usable political material."

Bettylu Saltzman has been supporting and financing Obama's political career since 1992, long before he ran for any office. In 1992, when Obama was 30 years old, Saltzman told Axelrod and others, "He will be our first black president.'' Saltzman then commissioned Axelrod to create Obama, the presidential candidate.

Christopher Bollyn, 06 November 2008

MK ULTRA Alpha I Am Jack's Ma… Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:15

Pompeo has good intentions. Good intentions and the concept, Of Mice and men, a novel of the 1930's great depression. It means plans often go astray, "The title is taken from Robert Burns' poem "To a Mouse", which reads: "The best laid schemes o' mice an' men / Gang aft agley". (The best laid schemes of mice and men / Often go awry.)"

This is why I believe Pompeo should slow it down, there is no need to speed up an agenda driven by his belief in Israel and Jesus. Is this an American holy war?

Pompeo must finish what Trump started with North Korea. We need a phased sanction relief, meaning step by step reward for improvements in our North Korean relationship. Pompeo is ALL OR NOTHING with North Korea, this is wrong.

So on two axis, Pompeo has over stepped his authority, the State Department is reverting back to the Clinton War Department. This is wrong, I doubt Trump can make good decisions with Bolton egging it on.

I can not vote again for Trump with Bolton in the mix and I believe it's extremely serious with North Korea.

Pompeo is more an authoritarian and is not being a diplomat. This is where Tillerson shined. Unfortunately Trump looks to be a one term president.

Trump should have left some of the road kill on the road and waited until the next term to allow the neocons to feed on Iran. North Korea should have remained the issue. Look at what they have done.

MK ULTRA Alpha MK ULTRA Alpha Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:24

Another good point, anyone in this country, who believes religion and unconditional support for Israel must be the driver of our national security, that person has committed treason against the American people and the constitution.

My vote was a vote against Clinton, I held my nose.

Look at these nuts, VP Pence a zoiopportunist, Bolton, a nutcase, during Bush II he changed his religion to Jew, even though it was impossible, it was his main talking point. He wasn't qualified for one government job including UN. 

So everyone you're seeing are extremest WAR HAWKS, called neocons.They are for Israel First over America. It's sick, because this is the only reason they could be in power over us.

The MSM is in a big hurry for war.

Trump has done some good, but what I see coming, no one in their right mind would vote for this.

fbazzrea MK ULTRA Alpha Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:07

i don't disagree with what you've said in your two posts, but would add we don't know the insider's vantage point nor the various pressures applied behind the scenes that required him to make appointments he'd rather not make. Still, he's not allowed the hawks too much free rein tho it's difficult to discern bluster from policy. i admit i've not read Trump: The Art of the Deal but i think i get the gist of it. in the context of all the different areas of presidential responsibility, foreign policy is most conducive to Trump's style of negotiations and he's clearly stated numerous times that he does not want war.

and i believe him. could one of his "plays" spiral out of control into war? certainly. but it takes two to tango and i don't believe any nation on this planet truly wants to go toe-to-toe with the US military. even if the US suffered defeat, the price would be devastating not only to the opposing nation but the world itself.

so i'm hopeful back channels are playing entirely different tunes than the A-side top forty hits released for public consumption. in the end, outcomes will be the measure by which i vote in 2020. until then, as Q suggests, i'm enjoying the show and trusting our president knows what he's doing. i know that's a biggie, but i refuse to live in fear over things i cannot control. Trump has as much or more to lose as anyone if his foreign policy fails. that's enough reassurance for me.

maybe not much consolation, but i'm ecstatic that neither Killary nor Obomber are in the White House. from that standpoint, it's another beautiful day in paradise.

popcorn?

MK ULTRA Alpha fbazzrea Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:20

Don't eat too much popcorn, I tried to keep up with the ZH popcorn philosophy, I had to cut back.

Everything is on the edge of the abyss, huge risks are being taken. I suggest slow the Iran equation and concentrate on the Northeast Asia, NK, China etc. It is the most costly or net worth of anything we're dealing with in the world.  Iran is a broken equation.

The Iran, Israel, Jew and their neocon dogs fantasy, must be put on the back burner.

Good Luck and popcorn is a good stockpile survival food, a nuclear exchange would be like a microwave.

I Am Jack's Ma… MK ULTRA Alpha Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:54

as Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Brian Hook was preceded by and followed by a Jew

As Director of Policy Planning he was preceded by a Jew.

 

State is has to be half Jews.  It is batshit but not as batshit as the fact no one will talk about it.

 

Fucking conservatives... the Breitbart crowd manage to doubt the media on everything, but as to Palestine and Syria they buy everything that same Jew-controlled media says.

 

its fuckinf crazy.  If trump colluded thered be some proof by now... same thing for iran nukes.

 

Houthis are not ‘proxies’ of Iran and are being massacred on their own turf by the saudis (and israeli pilots btw). Hez defends Lebanon including its Christians from both ISIS and Israel

 

Israel owns anyone who gets into high office.  We can only hope Trump has not gone fully over to the Dark Side.

evoila Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:46

what a bunch of fuggin idiots.  You want action from Iran, simple.  Tell Israel to sign the NPT, apologize for the 1953 coup and shooting down the passenger airline, and lighten sanctions from consumer goods (including passenger airplanes).

In exchange, require Iran to help get rid of terrorists in Syria and Yemen, and Iraq/Afghanistan, and Iran will be right there to help.

It's really not that difficult. Unless of course this isn't about terrorism, and instead it's to destroy Iran because they are the only thing standing in the way of the Israelis ass fucking the Arabs out of even more land. 

Winston Churchill dirty fingernails Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:04

Losing the Shah really was the end of Pax Americana,its just taken its time.The Afghan folly is the

direct result.You cannot be hegemon long term without control of Iran.Afghanistan AND Pakistan will do in a

pinch,but now Pakistan has gone to the SCO.Even the Afghan puppet govt. is talking to the SCO now.

Its just geography.The motive behind the bullshit.

War is how Americans learn geography.

Thordoom Winston Churchill Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:15

Do you think this monkeys in US government thought about the possibility that Russia can ban their  airforce flying through Russian territory  when they ban Russian air carrier flights to US. What are they goign to do when that happens. Ask Pakistan that is  now hating their guts to help them after they accused them of being terrorist supporting state. Demented idiots don't know what they are doing. 

Posa evoila Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:55

"Israel and the United States formed a joint working group a few months ago that is focused on internal efforts to encourage protests within Iran and pressure the country's government."

 

Drump is acting as Israel's front man against Iran. As suspected, none of this has to do with Iran's weapons programs. Israel and KSA are sore because Iran and Russia defeated ISIS in Syria. Screw them. This has to end with Russia selling the S-400 anti-missile systems to Iran and China-Russia providing sanctioned goods (led by aircraft and passenger cars) to Iran, without using Us dollars.

 

End this crap once and for all.

 

BarkingCat Posa Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:58

I don't understand why Iran was even considering buying Boeing. 

They cannot be too bright. Same for Airbus. 

They should be buying that kind of stuff from friendly or neutral nations.

Brasil make smaller jets and those should be enough for regional flights. 

Russia is back to making airplanes so that would be my choice if I was Iranian.

Doing otherwise is subjecting yourself to control via sanctions.

 