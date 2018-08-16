Russia Offers 2.5 Million Acres Of Farmland To China, Amid Worsening Trade War

China and Russia recently announced a new age of diplomacy between the two countries, at a time when President Trump is targeting both with precision-guided economic warfare.
China finds itself reeling under trade disputes with the US, as the next round of tariffs on $16 billion worth of Chinese goods is expected to start on August 23.
Earlier this week, Russia offered to bail out China from the trade war with Washington. Moscow offered 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres) of arable land available to Chinese farmers to meet its large-scale demand for soybeans — and of course, prevent a massive soybean shortage that would lead to political/social upheavals across the country.
Maybe, the US trade war on China should be interpreted as a piece in a much larger chessboard: A war on Eurasia integration,or the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative.
Nevertheless, some analyst and experts are skeptical about the quality of the plots available. As reported by South China Morning Post, several Chinese investment firms have shown a keen interest in solidifying an agreement with Moscow.
Valery Dubrovskiy, director of investment for the Far East Investment and Export Agency, a non-profit organization, said on Tuesday that Chinese, Russian, and other surrounding countries have already expressed tremendous interest in the farmland. “We expect most of the investment to come from China,” he said. “We expect 50 percent from China, 25 percent from Russia and 25 percent from other countries, like Japan and Korea.”
Dubrovskiy said that all of the 3 million hectares of farmland in Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District is now available to farmers, adding that the region could become a hotspot for dairy farming or the growing of crops, such as soybeans, wheat, and potatoes.
Inadvertently, Trump’s trade war with China could be a game-changer for Moscow, as it expects foreign investment to flood the region.
The South China Morning Post notes that residents have already acquired premium farmlands, so Chinese farmers might have to settle for inferior and low productivity lands in remote areas.
Dmitri Rylko, general director of the Russian consultancy Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, explained a majority of the fertile land in the Far East region had already been acquired, though Chinese businesses have been rushing to sign leases and other temporary agreements.
“[The] best lands are occupied and have been heavily exploited by domestic farmers, so if they want more, it will be predominately in remote and low productivity areas,” he said.
After President Trump unleashed several rounds of tariffs on China, as a part of the retaliatory measures, China then imposed 25 percent tariffs on soybeans.
China has an enormous appetite for soybeans, as it has just accepted the tariff by allowing an American vessel to dock. The move marks the first shipment of US soybeans to be accepted with a 25 percent tariff stemming from the trade war.
It seems like China is willing to accept higher soybean prices in the short-term, but the long-term plan is clear: cheap arable land in Russia’s Far East could be China’s next source of soybeans, thus bypassing US farmers.
US Trade and agriculture experts have warned that President Trump’s tariffs on China could deliver a devastating blow to rural America.
The trade war has been devastating for soybean farmers: F... https://t.co/JoWHVQDUtn @CNN @foxnews @msnbc @cnbc @WSJ @business @nytimes @thedemocrats— Unionist Party (@_Unionistparty) August 12, 2018
A very articulate, well informed analysis on the impact of #Trump #Tarriffs on #soybean and #corn farmers in #Ohio. Take a listen to #ChrisGibbs. pic.twitter.com/05IAsh623R— Cindy Lou Who (@cmlouwho1) August 8, 2018
The administration has already prepared a $12 billion farm bailout to cushion farmers. However, rural America faces the risk of losing lucrative export markets into Asia that have been established for decades. It seems as this reality is now starting to be realized:
“Beijing has already significantly reduced its soybean purchases from the US, and as a result bought a record 850,000 tonnes of them from Russia between July 2017 and the end of May, according to figures from the Russian agriculture agency Rosselkhoznadzor. But that represents only a fraction of the 800 million tonnes of soybeans China has imported so far this year, according to the latest figures from its customs agency. The agriculture ministry in Beijing said earlier that it had ramped up domestic soybean production “significantly” to deal with the threat of shortages, and would make a further 1 million hectares of land available for growing the crop over the next two year,” said the South China Morning Post.
Zhang Xin, a Russian expert at East China Normal University in Shanghai, said that a smooth transition of supply from the US to Russia is unlikely, as he said the deal still had obstacles to overcome.
“In the Far East, in particular, there has been political resistance, including from residents, to Chinese companies renting land for agricultural production,” he said.
“[Their] concerns regard the large influx of Chinese workers and a dissatisfaction with Chinese farming methods … like using too many pesticides and fertilizers.”
As the quality of Russian farmland remains questionable for Chinese farmers, China’s trade dispute with the US does not seem to be waning anytime soon.
That is why China has now made a move into Russia, as a long-term hedge away from the US. The shift is likely to be a devastating blow to rural America as decades-old export markets into China shun Western products.
Comments
I assume this is a matter of American national security that the Chinese and Russians are circumventing the USA while pursuing their own sovereignty?
When you are the Empire, everyone's business is your business. It can be no other way if you wish to continue to rule from the barrel of a gun.
The Empire is dying..slowly at first and now more quickly. :D :D
In reply to I assume this is a matter of… by Cognitive Dissonance
The Chinese, at least the wealthy ones that have been able to get their money out of China, are also buying up arable land all over the place. Almost all the farmland in our area of the Greater Toronto Area have been purchased by Chinese immigrants...
Control a person's food/water source and you control that person.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to The Empire is dying..slowly… by 07564111
No empire ever died without war. None of these plans and initiatives will survive the coming war.
In reply to The Empire is dying..slowly… by 07564111
China is going to have to go ORGANIC if they want to farm in Russia !
That can’t be a bad thing !
Russia sees the planets future pretty clearly !
That's pretty funny.
In reply to China is going to have to go… by Jack Oliver
Vlad is a total hunk who's not afraid to get hands on.
In reply to That's pretty funny. by shovelhead
I suspect they will bend the rules for China, maybe if they give them a former Soviet nuclear dumping ground it'd be ok, not like the Chinese would notice compared to their existing farmlands...
In reply to Vlad is a total hunk who's… by BigFatUglyBubble
I don’t need nuthin from Chinamart
The device you used to comment that was probably partially made in China.
In reply to I don’t need nuthin from… by Fedtacular
But...but...but it says "Proudly Made in America" on the outside. ;-)
In reply to The device you used to… by BigFatUglyBubble
Yep, partially like 95%
In reply to The device you used to… by BigFatUglyBubble
Touche!
In reply to The device you used to… by BigFatUglyBubble
It would be a fine dowry if Russia gave Prussia back to Germany.
Genocide is a poor look.
From cold dead hands,,unless you got the balls to come and try to take it back.
In reply to It would be a fine dowry if… by Is-Be
Careful what you wish for, if Germany rises again...
In reply to From cold dead hands,,unless… by 07564111
hahahahahahahahahahaha..Germany will never rise, their ' men ' can't even maintain an erection.
In reply to Careful what you wish for,… by eforce
Again, it's the Russian's fault.....
China reaching out and taking back the land that Russia stole from them?
Nuke the Chinx.
Nuke yourself you soulless, illiterate twit!
In reply to Nuke the Chinx. by From 401k to 420MJ
I thought they ate only wice.
The elites are obviously trying to unite China and Russia. Some would say to attack the US because once the US falls they will have united the world under a one world banking system.
Sounds to me like the Chinese are fucked. They don't have a current replacement for US soybeans. If they switch domestic production to soybeans, what isn't going to be grown? What good is marginal farmland in Russia? How long until it can produce a billion tons of beans - after all, just so far this year China has imported "800 million tonnes".
Seems to me the Chinese are just fucking themselves with the tariffs on soybeans.
Perhaps a "five-year plan" may solve the problem, but that, of course, is five years down the "silk road".
aside from the timing associated of establishing operations - 3 million hectares is 7 million acres - the US farms 900 million acres + so - lets call it 10% additional capacity over time but that may only be one deal
10% change in capacity is enough to affect the price of the crops plus transit differentials
In reply to Sounds to me like the… by Moe Howard
Don't worry; Russia will get the Ukraine back which is good fertile land for farming and used to be
"the bread basket for the Soviet Union".
One of the reasons for interference of the Ukraine was Monsanto wanting to grow food in the Ukraine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HzR8ob43dsw
Chink not dumbfuck. Best soybean grow not Siberia but 'Murican mid-West. Comprondee?
But have they tried the new Mansanto beans with the grasshopper penis gene™️?
We can help... China's gonna need some Mexicans to pick the fruit.
You can thank the likes of Chuck Warner, Senator VA, and his ilk for throwing China and an ordinarily adverse Russia into bed together.