SEC Is Probing If Musk Tweeted About Tesla Deal To "Crush The Shorts"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:31

With every passing day, it is becoming increasingly likely that Musk's "funding secured" tweet could end up the costliest in history, and could potentially land him, or others, in prison.

Last week, before it was confirmed that the SEC had opened a probe into Tesla, by sending the company a subpoena inquiring into Musk's actions, we wrote that "the biggest risk for Musk is if regulators find that he made a statement only intending to goose his company’s share price, or as he likes to put it, "crush the shorts."

Under US securities law, companies and corporate officers can (and will) be held liable for making misstatements or omitting information that shareholders need to make informed investment decisions."

It now appears that the SEC is also wondering the same thing, because the WSJ reports that the SEC is now investigating whether Musk "intentionally misled investors when he tweeted about the proposal in a bid to hurt short sellers by driving up Tesla’s stock price."

The line of inquiry comes as the regulator is pressing Tesla directors for details on how much information Musk shared with them before he tweeted last week about a potential deal to take the company private, the WSJ reports citing a person familiar with the matter.

And, as has been extensively discussed here in the past week, establishing what the board knew and when is key to the SEC’s probe because if Musk didn’t show the board a relatively firm deal with potential investors, it could indicate that the conversations weren’t as far along as he suggested when he tweeted that he had “funding secured” for a deal.

It would also confirm that Musk's only intention was to, indeed, "crush the shorts", however by manipulating public perception about what was already decided.

And since we already know that Musk did not have a firm deal in place, and funding was certainly not "secured", it is up to the SEC to demonstrate that there are no individuals who are "too eccentric to prosecute" for the simple reason that anyone who intentionally misleads shareholders - even Elon Musk - can be charged with fraud under U.S. securities laws.

On the other hands, if Musk can show he had a basis to make the statement—such as advanced talks with the Saudi fund or a promise from them to fund the deal—regulators would be less likely to allege that his statement was misleading or false.

Then again if Musk elaborate on that statement, he already would have, which is why TSLA is now trading below where it was when the Saudis announced their 5% stake.

Meanwhile, Musk's alleged fraudulent tweet has already made the Urban Dictionary.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Automatic Choke toady Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

b..b..b..but...but...

....he's a friend of Hillary, and he makes electric cars which will save the world from global warming.

 

You simply CAN'T prosecute him, he has a "get out of jail free" card.

 

 

 

_____________________________________________________________________________

 

 

Bernie Madoff

Lance Armstrong

Leona Helmsley

Angelo Mozilo

....and currently batting:  Elon Musk.

 

(warming up for next at bat:   Hillary Clinton or Al Gore).

 

I love it when the "too big to fall" crooks take a dive.  It makes me believe that there really is (eventually) justice.

 

 

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
Automatic Choke Bring the Gold Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:03 Permalink

actually there is good reason to follow this closely - it is a good proxy for the silly phase of the market that we are now in.   the market cap is absolutely irreconcilable with their present or future financial performance, and their operations scream of illegal stock promoting and unethical government support.    this is a story for financial watchers.    (i don't like his ugly mug either).

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
hongdo Automatic Choke Thu, 08/16/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

I follow the Tesla telenova even though it is wack, because I think it is the canary in the stock market.  I think it will go down badly and all the people who "believe" or are just not paying attention will get a wake up call and start to question all their other holdings and their BTFD strategy.  When it goes it will go fast so any warning time is appreciated.

Although the central banks are a wild card.  the Fed may swap with the Swiss et al to plunge protect.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
Antifaschistische toady Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:17 Permalink

I'm not very smart....so please bear with me.

If you had a short position BEFORE Elon's tweet, ($340's) and today it's at $335...what's your complaint?

OHHHhhh, I get it....for the big shot Wall Streeter's who use 40:1 leverage and were forced into, or scared into covering when it bounced lost their ass.   The same Wall Streeter's  who have 247 days of consecutive winning trading days.  

For THOSE GUYS, I have zero sympathy.

For the little guys who were looking for some get rich quick scheme and decided to short TSLA....hope you just rode it out.  Shorting, particularly with leverage is not a little guy game with stocks like TSLA.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 7
El Hosel Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

"Breaking" now, Trump's Military parade is 80 million dollars over budget.... The Great Orangeholeyo knows how to throw a Party .... on Joe Six Pack's tab.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Rentier88 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

 potentially land him, or others, in prison.,  I call bullshit on sensationalist headline.  I'll believe it when I see it that him or anyone like him goes to prison, pulling fraudulent stunts like that.  

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
RSDallas Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:39 Permalink

DUUUUUUU!  You think?  Musk is losing the support of his board and has to know that the ship is beginning to sink.  The board will team up and try to run him off, not unlike Schnatter.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
wmbz Thu, 08/16/2018 - 16:46 Permalink

So who here really believes that the big bad SEC will lay a hand on 'Ol Leon?

At best they may issue a "strongly" worded... Don't that again, or we'll get seriously, serious.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
konadog Thu, 08/16/2018 - 17:06 Permalink

There is also the fact that tweet boy blocked people on this TWTR account so his little missive didn't meet the Reg-FD requirements. No matter how you look at it, TSLA trading should have been halted on news, there should have been an official release to the wire services, and an 8-K should have been filed. Standard procedure. None of that was done strongly suggesting that not unlike most everything else that comes from Musk's mouth, it was complete claptrap. And let's not forget that he said only a shareholder vote was required before the TSLA Board had even considered an offer, much less voted and approved one.