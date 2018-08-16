Trump Rages "Honesty Wins" As Nationwide Anti-Trump Editorial Blitz Strikes

Today's the day when The Boston Globe's 'call to action' for the nation's newspapers to collude to fight back against what they called Trump's "dirty war against the free press" went into action with over 400 newspapers publishing anti-Trump editorials.

President Trump is apparently unhappy at the 'collusion'...

He began the day with a direct shot..."THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country....BUT WE ARE WINNING!"

Then shifted to a more direct shot at The Boston Globe..."Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press."

And attempted to end on a positive note... "Honesty wins..."

Given the extensive use of FULL CAPS, we suspect President Trump is not happy at the op-eds, but will it make any difference?

As we noted last night ahead of today's blitz, Al Tompkins at The Poynter Institute - a five decade award-winning journalist and producer - acknowledges the reality that:

We will protest again that we are really good for democracy, that we are vital to the nation... and the people who agree with the president won't give a damn what 200-plus newspaper editorials or a thousand editorials have to say.

Tompkins brings a common-sense perspective, likely echoing what most average Americans might be thinking right now, ultimately concluding of the breathless headlines now promising 350 "pro-journalism editorials" that it'll be little more than the usual self-congratulatory and meaningless noise that many Americans have come to expect from the mainstream press.

He rains on their parade and predicts:

So the editorials Thursday will create a lot of chatter. Trump backers will call journalists whiners and journalists will counter-attack. Twitter and cable news will have a ball with it all.

And Friday morning we will be right where we were this morning. 

And crucially Tompkins, himself a prominent longtime educator of journalists across the nation, says that journalists as a collective profession have gotten so much disastrously wrong yet remain intransigent, and the American people understand this well.

He says:

Lots of journalists were surprised after the 2016 election. We vowed to listen to the public more, to find out why we were so surprised to hear that the public didn't love journalists and a growing number didn't believe us.

If that point didn't win the relatively establishment commentator Tompkins any more friends among the liberal outrage-fueled mainstream, the following is the money shot:

Before you publish your editorials extolling the virtues of journalism, ask yourself: How are you doing with that listening tour? How have you changed because of what you learned? How willing are you to be changed by discourse?

Whatever you write in your editorials, are you willing to listen, too?

Shockingly common-sense and truthful words coming from the heart of establishment journalism... We find ourselves surprised to say on these points, we couldn't agree more.

Comments

Justin Case Handful of Dust Thu, 08/16/2018 - 11:10 Permalink

Donald Trump is a New York City real estate bullshit artist and his way of negotiating is to lie, cheat, and steal – everything he does is strictly short term oriented and everything he says he’s willing to turn around and change 15 minutes later. There is nothing of substance to the man. What you’re getting is whatever he thinks you want to hear at the time. You can’t really call the guy a liar because he doesn’t know what the truth is….

John Bolton wants to nuke Iran under the rationale of stopping an Iranian nuclear weapons program that we know doesn’t exist. That’s a plan that came from Israel. John Bolton is not operating under the best interests of the United States, he’s operating for Israel and Sheldon Adelson. This now means that Sheldon Adelson has bought the Presidency of the United States for $30 million. It’s also treason on the part of Adelson, Trump and Bolton.

If Trump wants to take credit for the stock market and there are people stupid enough to believe him then so be it. But in reality he’s got nothing to do with the stock market. Trump is exceptionally vulnerable yet he keeps opening himself up for more.

 

Handful of Dust Yen Cross Thu, 08/16/2018 - 11:00 Permalink

If you want some real distortion of "news" listen to NPR or read MSN today. Just about everything to do with Trump and the GOP is twisted or misrepresented.

The DeepState, Crooked Hillary, Hollywood, left wing nuttards and democrats are scared stiff the American people are woke.

Dems are fighting desperately to keep them on the plantation as slaves.

woody188 Thu, 08/16/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

What's interesting in the Al Thompkins article is, "Scholars say that prejudice begins with reducing humans to categories."

Why does that sound just like the identity politics being used by the socialist "progressives" on the left?