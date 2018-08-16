Trump Rages "Honesty Wins" As Nationwide Anti-Trump Editorial Blitz Strikes

Today's the day when The Boston Globe's 'call to action' for the nation's newspapers to collude to fight back against what they called Trump's "dirty war against the free press" went into action with over 400 newspapers publishing anti-Trump editorials.
President Trump is apparently unhappy at the 'collusion'...
He began the day with a direct shot..."THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country....BUT WE ARE WINNING!"
THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY. It is very bad for our Great Country....BUT WE ARE WINNING!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
Then shifted to a more direct shot at The Boston Globe..."Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press."
The Boston Globe, which was sold to the the Failing New York Times for 1.3 BILLION DOLLARS (plus 800 million dollars in losses & investment), or 2.1 BILLION DOLLARS, was then sold by the Times for 1 DOLLAR. Now the Globe is in COLLUSION with other papers on free press. PROVE IT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
And attempted to end on a positive note... "Honesty wins..."
There is nothing that I would want more for our Country than true FREEDOM OF THE PRESS. The fact is that the Press is FREE to write and say anything it wants, but much of what it says is FAKE NEWS, pushing a political agenda or just plain trying to hurt people. HONESTY WINS!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018
Given the extensive use of FULL CAPS, we suspect President Trump is not happy at the op-eds, but will it make any difference?
As we noted last night ahead of today's blitz, Al Tompkins at The Poynter Institute - a five decade award-winning journalist and producer - acknowledges the reality that:
We will protest again that we are really good for democracy, that we are vital to the nation... and the people who agree with the president won't give a damn what 200-plus newspaper editorials or a thousand editorials have to say.
Tompkins brings a common-sense perspective, likely echoing what most average Americans might be thinking right now, ultimately concluding of the breathless headlines now promising 350 "pro-journalism editorials" that it'll be little more than the usual self-congratulatory and meaningless noise that many Americans have come to expect from the mainstream press.
He rains on their parade and predicts:
So the editorials Thursday will create a lot of chatter. Trump backers will call journalists whiners and journalists will counter-attack. Twitter and cable news will have a ball with it all.
And Friday morning we will be right where we were this morning.
And crucially Tompkins, himself a prominent longtime educator of journalists across the nation, says that journalists as a collective profession have gotten so much disastrously wrong yet remain intransigent, and the American people understand this well.
He says:
Lots of journalists were surprised after the 2016 election. We vowed to listen to the public more, to find out why we were so surprised to hear that the public didn't love journalists and a growing number didn't believe us.
If that point didn't win the relatively establishment commentator Tompkins any more friends among the liberal outrage-fueled mainstream, the following is the money shot:
Before you publish your editorials extolling the virtues of journalism, ask yourself: How are you doing with that listening tour? How have you changed because of what you learned? How willing are you to be changed by discourse?
Whatever you write in your editorials, are you willing to listen, too?
Shockingly common-sense and truthful words coming from the heart of establishment journalism... We find ourselves surprised to say on these points, we couldn't agree more.
If Trump says that fake news is the enemy and 300 newspaper editors freak out and scream, "We are not the enemy!' then they've admitted to being fakes.
Simple as that.
While you are 100 percent correct, try explaining that to a liberal....
What Trump should be doing is advocating cancellation of your newspaper subscription. Starve the bastards...
Trump wears the lion fur halo of genius
He's bringing back coal, asbestos, lead paint and LA smog.
A delusional psychopath in a narcissistic self-embrace.
He makes no moral calculations.
Severe attention deficit issues.
Soulless white eyes.
I used to laugh at the “liberalism is a disease” quip by people, but now I do believe that is true.
That's why so many are #walkingaway from the Dem party. It's turned into a crazy house there. Violent too.
Problem is there is nowhere to for them to walk too, Trump the President bares no resemblence to Trump the Candidate. The brown clown was exactly as advertised, Trump not so much.
The brown clown was exactly as advertised,
Was Obama given a pre-emptive Nobel Peace Prize because the committee knew he would follow through on his promise to invade Libya and Syria?
I don't recall any of that.
The Brown Clown had no past that anyone could see, the Brown Clown said he would end the wars, The Brown Clown was a puppet of Neo-Con Foreign affairs, same as Clinton, same as Bush Jr. Bush Sr. was the last real president (head Clown).
The Brown Clown had no past that anyone could see, the Brown Clown said he would end the wars, The Brown Clown was a puppet of Neo-Con Foreign affairs, same as Clinton, same as Bush Jr. Bush Sr. was the last real president (head Clown).
Donald Trump is a New York City real estate bullshit artist and his way of negotiating is to lie, cheat, and steal – everything he does is strictly short term oriented and everything he says he’s willing to turn around and change 15 minutes later. There is nothing of substance to the man. What you’re getting is whatever he thinks you want to hear at the time. You can’t really call the guy a liar because he doesn’t know what the truth is….
John Bolton wants to nuke Iran under the rationale of stopping an Iranian nuclear weapons program that we know doesn’t exist. That’s a plan that came from Israel. John Bolton is not operating under the best interests of the United States, he’s operating for Israel and Sheldon Adelson. This now means that Sheldon Adelson has bought the Presidency of the United States for $30 million. It’s also treason on the part of Adelson, Trump and Bolton.
If Trump wants to take credit for the stock market and there are people stupid enough to believe him then so be it. But in reality he’s got nothing to do with the stock market. Trump is exceptionally vulnerable yet he keeps opening himself up for more.
Why criticize a man for playing dirty in a dirty game?
Because undermining him is the goal using any means necessary.
Fake verse is even more annoying than fake news.
The system continues to reward bad behavior. Suddenly John "weapons of mass destruction" Brennan is now credible?
LMFAO!!!
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2013/jan/07/john-brennan-dish…
And I'm voting for him again!
Trump wins again
Journalists are like Prostitutes paid by someone else to pretend to be your Lover
"press-titutes"
Matt Taibi
I couldn't have said it better myself...
And opinion is NOT news...
It isn't an opinion if the "facts" are wrong. You're conflating "fake" with "opinion".
That's exactly the goal of the Libtard media.
If you want some real distortion of "news" listen to NPR or read MSN today. Just about everything to do with Trump and the GOP is twisted or misrepresented.
The DeepState, Crooked Hillary, Hollywood, left wing nuttards and democrats are scared stiff the American people are woke.
Dems are fighting desperately to keep them on the plantation as slaves.
Nah. It's the conflation of "news" and "opinion". My opinion is as important as your news. You've got "news" that global warming is a hoax, temperature measurements, science 'n shit, but I think it's true. And I can shout louder than you. So there.
MSM is not only fake, it is conspiratorial.
He's gonna be Iron like a Liar for Zion.
Couer d' Lion
What's interesting in the Al Thompkins article is, "Scholars say that prejudice begins with reducing humans to categories."
Why does that sound just like the identity politics being used by the socialist "progressives" on the left?
I hope you see the irony in your post
I can barely watch the "boob tube" for (5) minutes, let alone read the East Coast Libtard scripts.
AGREE 100%.
You mean there are still people who subscribe to papers, let alone read editorials?
Newspapers. Haha!!
I used to devour newspapers. Had to have them. Couldn’t even eat dinner unless I had a paper.
Haven’t bought ONE in over ten years.
....mess with my iPad now...you’ve got a problem.
VERY FAKE NEWS