Turkey Rules Out Capital Controls As Germany Says IMF Bailout "Would Be Helpful"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 11:00

During this morning's conference call organized by Citi, HSBC and other banks with "thousands"  of investors, Turkey's Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak - the Jared Kushner of Turkey  - eased nerves when in an attempt to bolster confidence, said that capital controls were ruled out as a policy option for Turkey. As a reminder, capital controls are widely seen as the "worst case scenario" for Turkey as they could precipitate "self-fulfilling contagion", and lead to broader capital flight from the EM space.

Albayrak also said that reining in inflation and narrowing the current-account deficit were policy priorities, although he provided no details on how we would do that absent raising interest rates - an outcome that Erdogan has decried as unlikely - with both an IMF bailout and capital controls off the table.

Discussing Turkey's runaway inflation, Albayrak said the central bank alone wouldn’t be able to rein it in without tighter fiscal policy, although he has yet to provide any details on what options are on the table. In the meantime, GDP is set to slow further in the medium term from 7.4% expansion last year.

Still, after losing as much as a quarter of its value in the past few weeks after the U.S. sanctioned members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, it continued to recover losses both before and after this morning conference call, rising to the highest level since last Friday, after Turkey cracked down on short sellers. Albayrak's speech appears to have been successful, and the lira gained trading 4.0% stronger at 5.70 per dollar.

Meanwhile, as Albayrak was hoping to preserve some stability, a German government source told Reuters on Thursday that "the Federal Government believes that an IMF program could help Turkey."

This contradicted Turkey's official position as during his call with investors, Albayrak said Ankara had no plans to go to the IMF for support over its currency crisis. Then again, if Germany wants a bailout program - a way to give technocrats ultimate control over a given economy... well, just look at Greece.

Comments

Truth Eater Thu, 08/16/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

Yeah sure, bail out the whole damned country....  we don't mind paying up.  Fuckers.

Since we let the banking cartel control our money and comingle our fruits with other country losses, we allow our own screwing.

Dragon HAwk Thu, 08/16/2018 - 11:03 Permalink

Gee banks involved  sounds like they don't want to declare a derivative default payout.  whatever solution they can come up with you can bet your ass that is the Intended Goal.

Panic Mode asteroids Thu, 08/16/2018 - 11:17 Permalink

I think you are missing any money sense. Their currency is in free fall. It means they will have trouble to service any debts, borrowing more money is even harder. Currency crisis is a lot more serious situation than your fairy tale thinking. Even China blinks, they resume talking to Trump this round.

Erdogan doesn't understand/care his dictatorship have rocked the confidence in his nation currency. If he is not careful, Turkey will become the next Zimbabwe or Syria.

below_Par Thu, 08/16/2018 - 11:19 Permalink

So just to confirm he says we have Allah then approaches Germany a christian country for help then IMF.

 

Clearly his faith in Allah is not all consuming nor blind.

Son of Captain Nemo Thu, 08/16/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

 Deutsche Bank's march into the furnace of desperation laid bare for all to see!...

Russia and China will be the catalyst for Turkey's loans and the Anglo-Zionist banking establishment have only to ponder their own collective suicide at this point!

After I read this story this morning (https://www.rt.com/news/436093-yazidi-slave-germany-isis-refugee/), as awful as I feel for Germany and the rest of the EU for going all in post-9/11 they've got what is coming to them whether they suffer another Weimar moment or not!

Having said the economic crisis that will make Germany pine for 1930 it would certainly  beat the alternative of an RS-28 "suppository"!