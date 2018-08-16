Walmart Soars 8% On Strongest Comps In 10 Years, Outlook Boost; Dow Futs Rise

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 07:27

Walmart stock is soaring 8% in the premarket, pushing Dow futures even higher - WMT has a 2.4% weighting in the DJIA - after reporting earnings that smashed expectations and boosted guidance.

The company reported Q2 EPS of $1.29, above the highest Wall Street estimate (consensus 1.22, range 1.17-1.28), on revenue of $128BN, also above the highest forecast (consensus $126BN, range $124.6BN-$127.5BN).

The company reported U.S. comps sales ex-fuel up 4.5%, more than double the estimate of 2.2%, and the strongest Walmart U.S. comp. in more than 10 years, led by grocery, apparel, seasonal. Wal-Mart U.S. traffic was up 2.2% y/y, while the average ticket was up 2.3%.  eCommerce contributed approximately 100 basis points to segment comp sales growth with strength in online grocery and eCommerce home delivery.

Sam’s Club comps. ex-fuel rose 5.0%, est. +2.2% driven entirely by an increase in traffic (+6.7%), while the average ticket was down 1.7%. 2Q net sales at Walmart Intl rose 4.0% to $29.5BN.

And while revenue and EPS were impressive, Q2 operating income declined 3.7% as cost of sales, and SG&A costs rose, most likely reflecting an increase in labor costs. At the same time, membership and income was $969 million, a 31.1% drop from the prior quarter. Gross margin rate declined 34 basis points due primarily to price investments, increased transportation expense from higher fuel costs and third-party transportation rate pressures, "and the mix effects from our growing eCommerce business."

The company's Q2 e-commerce sales rose +40% Y/Y, an improvement to Q1’s +33% Y/Y, and 4Q +23%. The company said it was on track to reach ~40% of the U.S. population by year-end with grocery delivery.

The company also reported $11.1BN in operating cash flow YTD, and $6.8b in FCF.

Finally, Walmart solidly boosted its full year outlook, and now sees adjusted 2019 EPS (ex-Flipkart) at $4.90-$5.05 from the first forecast given in Feb. of $4.75-$5.00. (the forecast excludes sale of majority stake in Walmart Brazil, unrealized losses on JD.com investment, adjustments for tax overhaul. Now sees year effective tax rate 31%-33%, had seen 24%-26%.)

The company also sees year net sales up ~2% in constant currency up from +1.5%-2%. Finally, WMT boosted year Walmart U.S. comp. sales growth view to "around" 3% from "at least" 2%; sees Sam’s Club comp. growth "around" 3% from prior down 1% to flat.

The results understandably have sent WMT stock surging, up some 8% at last check, although keep a close eye on WMT sales in the current quarter, when as a result of reciprocal tariffs, prices for a lot of products sold at the chain are about to go up substantially.

 

Tags
Business Finance
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
E-commerce & Auction Services
Supermarkets & Convenience Stores

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 Last of the Mi… Thu, 08/16/2018 - 07:34 Permalink

I used to HATE Walmart. But the one close to me turned over a new leaf with new employees and decent pricing. The employees are polite and helpful. I have no idea what happened but this one is pretty good as far as customer service goes.

Not much i can say about the customers. They are the same overweight people but luckily not the violent type you see in the ObamaHoods.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer Thu, 08/16/2018 - 07:34 Permalink

With inflation running over 10 percent, not that hard to see $ sales rise.  As people can no longer afford a traditional grocery they are getting pushed into wallyworld.....

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
847328_3527 davatankool Thu, 08/16/2018 - 07:37 Permalink

The Dimwits will be happy, at least the Dimwits who don;t lose their jobs to make way for the others who are paid more.

How does this jive with Democraps pushing for millions more cheap labor into the country when there will be fewer and fewer jobs for them? Of course, Dems only want their votes. Hispanics are the 'new blacks' for Democraps political scientists say.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
bhakta same2u Thu, 08/16/2018 - 08:06 Permalink

I prefer Walmart over Amazon now. At least till now Walmart has stayed out of politics. 

I understand missing the bull market because of reading Zerohedge.. 

 

Just last week I read a strong recommendation to BUT Walmart shares NOW. I did not do it of course, so I missed the quick 8%...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
overmedicatedu… Thu, 08/16/2018 - 07:54 Permalink

progressives mystified ..what more employment means people spend and buy stuff??  quick get my economic book nelly, somethings wrong here??
nancy has told us all along that welfare payments boost the economy much more than jobs..everyone knows that!

do not worry ZHers nothing will open the eyes wide shut demorat voters..

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
BANKERS-WE ARE… Thu, 08/16/2018 - 07:55 Permalink

 

$1,000,000.00 BITCOIN COMING SOON.
645 DAYS.
Bitcoin Block Reward Halving Countdown. Google it.  
Just a friendly reminder for the NEWBS.
When you sell your bitcoin, you are selling it to a whale, or even worse, A BANKSTER.
 Never before in the world of finance has a predetermined event of this magnitude happened. It could be the GREATEST FINANCIAL EVENT EVER TO TAKE PLACE.
 A Known/Known event.
 The WHALES know this and are getting coin cheap right now. Organized theft from weak hands.
Don't sell your bitcoin cheap.
  HODL MOON LAMBO
  JC

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Dragon HAwk Thu, 08/16/2018 - 07:57 Permalink

If Walmart could get their Online Web page to work as good as Amazons, you would be well served to buy their stock.  let the customer drive the last mile, and pick up some beans and chips while they are getting their package.