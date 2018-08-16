Walmart Soars 8% On Strongest Comps In 10 Years, Outlook Boost; Dow Futs Rise

Walmart stock is soaring 8% in the premarket, pushing Dow futures even higher - WMT has a 2.4% weighting in the DJIA - after reporting earnings that smashed expectations and boosted guidance.
The company reported Q2 EPS of $1.29, above the highest Wall Street estimate (consensus 1.22, range 1.17-1.28), on revenue of $128BN, also above the highest forecast (consensus $126BN, range $124.6BN-$127.5BN).
The company reported U.S. comps sales ex-fuel up 4.5%, more than double the estimate of 2.2%, and the strongest Walmart U.S. comp. in more than 10 years, led by grocery, apparel, seasonal. Wal-Mart U.S. traffic was up 2.2% y/y, while the average ticket was up 2.3%. eCommerce contributed approximately 100 basis points to segment comp sales growth with strength in online grocery and eCommerce home delivery.
Sam’s Club comps. ex-fuel rose 5.0%, est. +2.2% driven entirely by an increase in traffic (+6.7%), while the average ticket was down 1.7%. 2Q net sales at Walmart Intl rose 4.0% to $29.5BN.
And while revenue and EPS were impressive, Q2 operating income declined 3.7% as cost of sales, and SG&A costs rose, most likely reflecting an increase in labor costs. At the same time, membership and income was $969 million, a 31.1% drop from the prior quarter. Gross margin rate declined 34 basis points due primarily to price investments, increased transportation expense from higher fuel costs and third-party transportation rate pressures, "and the mix effects from our growing eCommerce business."
The company's Q2 e-commerce sales rose +40% Y/Y, an improvement to Q1’s +33% Y/Y, and 4Q +23%. The company said it was on track to reach ~40% of the U.S. population by year-end with grocery delivery.
The company also reported $11.1BN in operating cash flow YTD, and $6.8b in FCF.
Finally, Walmart solidly boosted its full year outlook, and now sees adjusted 2019 EPS (ex-Flipkart) at $4.90-$5.05 from the first forecast given in Feb. of $4.75-$5.00. (the forecast excludes sale of majority stake in Walmart Brazil, unrealized losses on JD.com investment, adjustments for tax overhaul. Now sees year effective tax rate 31%-33%, had seen 24%-26%.)
The company also sees year net sales up ~2% in constant currency up from +1.5%-2%. Finally, WMT boosted year Walmart U.S. comp. sales growth view to "around" 3% from "at least" 2%; sees Sam’s Club comp. growth "around" 3% from prior down 1% to flat.
The results understandably have sent WMT stock surging, up some 8% at last check, although keep a close eye on WMT sales in the current quarter, when as a result of reciprocal tariffs, prices for a lot of products sold at the chain are about to go up substantially.
Comments
Tariffs don't matter. For USA people it's only a few cents. For China, it is a huge hit.
In the long run, USA economy will benefit greatly to correct the trade imbalances no matter what left wing CNN or MSN say.
In reply to If that scumbag Peter Strzok… by Sinophile
More people working at mediocre incomes, only reasonable that Walmart would benefit. One does not need any charts or financial advice to sort that. Much of the market is the same.
In reply to Tariffs don't matter. For… by 847328_3527
Amazon is giving Walmart.com free business by screwing their vendors so hard with news terms, that my company has had several clients completely drop all Amazon selling this year.
In reply to More people working at… by two hoots
In reply to If that scumbag Peter Strzok… by Sinophile
In reply to Google pay 97$ per hour my… by aliyaha688
There'll be a Wal Mart slump article tomorrow.
I still avoid the place like the plague.
I used to HATE Walmart. But the one close to me turned over a new leaf with new employees and decent pricing. The employees are polite and helpful. I have no idea what happened but this one is pretty good as far as customer service goes.
Not much i can say about the customers. They are the same overweight people but luckily not the violent type you see in the ObamaHoods.
In reply to There'll be a Wal Mart slump… by Last of the Mi…
well I guess you speak spanish then, because I don't
In reply to I used to HATE Walmart. But… by 847328_3527
Yo quiero Taco Bell?
In reply to The employees are polite and… by DingleBarryObummer
Wal-Mart is replacing employee check out with self check. Just another good reason to avoid the place.
In reply to There'll be a Wal Mart slump… by Last of the Mi…
it's all the muds spending their welfare monies on LA looks hair gel and cheap trashy toilet water
and jeans with rhinestone fluer de lis designs on them
In reply to it's all the muds spending… by DingleBarryObummer
With inflation running over 10 percent, not that hard to see $ sales rise. As people can no longer afford a traditional grocery they are getting pushed into wallyworld.....
What kind of effects would the climb to a nationwide $15 minimum wage have on the US economy?
The Dimwits will be happy, at least the Dimwits who don;t lose their jobs to make way for the others who are paid more.
How does this jive with Democraps pushing for millions more cheap labor into the country when there will be fewer and fewer jobs for them? Of course, Dems only want their votes. Hispanics are the 'new blacks' for Democraps political scientists say.
In reply to What kind of effects would… by davatankool
“And we do need people coming into our country,” Trump said. “You know, at 3.9% unemployment, we need people coming in. But I will tell you this, we want people to come into our country on the basis of merit.”
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-drops-a-bombshell-on-immigratio…
In reply to The Dimwits will be happy,… by 847328_3527
3.9% unemployment and wages corrected for inflation decreasing about 5% year over year. Yep, thats healthy..... Drives the bottom line for the .01 percent.
In reply to “And we do need people… by DingleBarryObummer
Stale Whatever Burger. He was pro immigration, just not pro-illegal immigration. Big no no YUGE difference.
Besides, Obama already saved the US with his slight of hand illegal recruitment drive where millenials went from 30M (pre-Obama) to 50M in 8 years. So much for the 'Boomers are dying of we're all screwed' housing market.
In reply to “And we do need people… by DingleBarryObummer
and what would you suggest that those 80IQ wage slaves be used for? Soylent green?
In reply to What kind of effects would… by davatankool
welcome to sam and jeff's world.
wally meets the cloud...
we be so fuked...
In reply to and what would you suggest… by gatorengineer
I missed the entire bull market because reading zero hedge...and the pain continues
well did you sleep well knowing you were fighting the JU fed fiat balloon ??
In reply to I missed the entire bull… by same2u
well, take some solace in that you are not alone.
In reply to I missed the entire bull… by same2u
I prefer Walmart over Amazon now. At least till now Walmart has stayed out of politics.
I understand missing the bull market because of reading Zerohedge..
Just last week I read a strong recommendation to BUT Walmart shares NOW. I did not do it of course, so I missed the quick 8%...
In reply to I missed the entire bull… by same2u
man walmart is even making tsla stock go up today..........thanks SNB and taxpayer subsidized buybacks.
progressives mystified ..what more employment means people spend and buy stuff?? quick get my economic book nelly, somethings wrong here??
nancy has told us all along that welfare payments boost the economy much more than jobs..everyone knows that!
do not worry ZHers nothing will open the eyes wide shut demorat voters..
If Walmart could get their Online Web page to work as good as Amazons, you would be well served to buy their stock. let the customer drive the last mile, and pick up some beans and chips while they are getting their package.
Strapped consumers are forced to move downmarket
I bought a slingshot from Walmart last quarter, $4.97. I use it to facilitate microaggressions against certain neighbors.
I love my Walmart.
My Walmart loves me.
We are so happy, my Walmart and me!