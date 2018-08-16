Watch Patriotic Turks Smash, Flush, & Shoot iPhones To Boycott America

As tensions soar between the US and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the country to boycott Silicon Valley tech companies. He specifically pointed out the Apple iPhone — a product he used during the 2016 Turkish coup d’état attempt to broadcast a message via FaceTime on national television.

“Every product that we buy in foreign currency from outside, we will produce them here and sell abroad,” Erdogan said during a speech given in Ankara, “We will boycott the electronics products of the US.” He added, “If they have iPhone, there is Samsung on the other side. And we have our own telephone brands.”

The dispute between Presidents Trump and Erdogan seem to be stemming from the detainment of Andrew Brunson, an American evangelical pastor who has been accused of espionage and terrorism. Washington took swift action last week by doubling the steel and aluminum tariffs that the US had imposed on Turkey, which added fuel to the fire — crashing the Lira by more than 25 percent.

I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

In his speech on Tuesday, Erdogan said the tariffs were part of a large effort to collapse the country. “They do not refrain from using the economy as a weapon against us, as they tried in the areas of diplomacy, military or efforts for social and political instability,” he said.

Shortly after Erdogan blamed Trump for unleashing an economic assault on the country, patriotic Turks answered their president’s call by destroying American products and posting the videos on social media.

Turks used sledgehammers, handguns, and fire to destroy iPhones in a symbolic backing of their government.

One video shows a Turkish man smashing five iPhones with a sledgehammer while a group of boys holding the country’s flag shout “Allahu Akbar.” This video went viral on social media late Wednesday, which kicked off an iPhone-bashing trend around the country.

#IPhone hammering trend continues in #Turkey.



A group of #Turkish youngsters hammered their #IPhones.

Well,listen carefully what happens at the end. pic.twitter.com/2gZyXkaaPv — EHA News (@eha_news) August 15, 2018

Angry Turk spotted smashing his iPhone with a brick.

Different iPhone & USA protests in Turkey @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/Vi1QlLpn1N — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) August 16, 2018

This Turk puts a bullet through his iPhone. Little more aggressive than the rest…

Man puts bullet through iPhone after Erdogan urged Turkish citizens to boycott Apple products. A true parrot...I mean patriot. #Turkey #NATO pic.twitter.com/iKPKBiiEkZ — Samira Ghaderi (@Samira_Ghaderi) August 16, 2018

Politicians smashing iPhones.

Turks get into iPhone smashing frenzy in protest of Trump policies https://t.co/Acte2vQ9e9 pic.twitter.com/HZ4pqBbxEL — Turkish Minute (@TurkishMinuteTM) August 16, 2018

Someone hung their iPhone to symbolize death.

More smashing.

Bunu da bugün gördüm ne değişik insanlarız değil mi 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xe4xlnfb4b — 𝓗𝓪𝓴𝓪𝓷 🇹🇷🇮🇩 (@HakanSencan55) August 14, 2018

So much aggression in this video.

Turkish man proudly smashing an iPhone to protest America pic.twitter.com/DFZzOV6OEP — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) August 16, 2018

Slow-motion smashing.

Another Turkish man smashing an iPhone pic.twitter.com/BRVDiD5Jvh — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) August 16, 2018

It seems like the protesting of American-made products has now spread to soda products. This cannot be good for America’s multinational corporations.