Watch Patriotic Turks Smash, Flush, & Shoot iPhones To Boycott America

As tensions soar between the US and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the country to boycott Silicon Valley tech companies. He specifically pointed out the Apple iPhone — a product he used during the 2016 Turkish coup d’état attempt to broadcast a message via FaceTime on national television.
“Every product that we buy in foreign currency from outside, we will produce them here and sell abroad,” Erdogan said during a speech given in Ankara, “We will boycott the electronics products of the US.”
He added, “If they have iPhone, there is Samsung on the other side. And we have our own telephone brands.”
The dispute between Presidents Trump and Erdogan seem to be stemming from the detainment of Andrew Brunson, an American evangelical pastor who has been accused of espionage and terrorism. Washington took swift action last week by doubling the steel and aluminum tariffs that the US had imposed on Turkey, which added fuel to the fire — crashing the Lira by more than 25 percent.
I have just authorized a doubling of Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum with respect to Turkey as their currency, the Turkish Lira, slides rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar! Aluminum will now be 20% and Steel 50%. Our relations with Turkey are not good at this time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018
In his speech on Tuesday, Erdogan said the tariffs were part of a large effort to collapse the country. “They do not refrain from using the economy as a weapon against us, as they tried in the areas of diplomacy, military or efforts for social and political instability,” he said.
A ban on iPhones?! Erdogan announces boycott on US products#Erdogan #Turkey #iPhone pic.twitter.com/bkIt2j5SFX— Xubi Sid (@ahmedxubair) August 15, 2018
Shortly after Erdogan blamed Trump for unleashing an economic assault on the country, patriotic Turks answered their president’s call by destroying American products and posting the videos on social media.
Turks used sledgehammers, handguns, and fire to destroy iPhones in a symbolic backing of their government.
One video shows a Turkish man smashing five iPhones with a sledgehammer while a group of boys holding the country’s flag shout “Allahu Akbar.” This video went viral on social media late Wednesday, which kicked off an iPhone-bashing trend around the country.
#IPhone hammering trend continues in #Turkey.— EHA News (@eha_news) August 15, 2018
A group of #Turkish youngsters hammered their #IPhones.
Well,listen carefully what happens at the end. pic.twitter.com/2gZyXkaaPv
Angry Turk spotted smashing his iPhone with a brick.
Different iPhone & USA protests in Turkey @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/Vi1QlLpn1N— Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) August 16, 2018
This Turk puts a bullet through his iPhone. Little more aggressive than the rest…
Man puts bullet through iPhone after Erdogan urged Turkish citizens to boycott Apple products. A true parrot...I mean patriot. #Turkey #NATO pic.twitter.com/iKPKBiiEkZ— Samira Ghaderi (@Samira_Ghaderi) August 16, 2018
Politicians smashing iPhones.
Turks get into iPhone smashing frenzy in protest of Trump policies https://t.co/Acte2vQ9e9 pic.twitter.com/HZ4pqBbxEL— Turkish Minute (@TurkishMinuteTM) August 16, 2018
Someone hung their iPhone to symbolize death.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E9nZYj8Asi— Kaç Saat Oldu?🌎 (@kacsaatoldunet) August 14, 2018
More smashing.
Bunu da bugün gördüm ne değişik insanlarız değil mi 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xe4xlnfb4b— 𝓗𝓪𝓴𝓪𝓷 🇹🇷🇮🇩 (@HakanSencan55) August 14, 2018
So much aggression in this video.
Turkish man proudly smashing an iPhone to protest America pic.twitter.com/DFZzOV6OEP— Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) August 16, 2018
Slow-motion smashing.
Another Turkish man smashing an iPhone pic.twitter.com/BRVDiD5Jvh— Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) August 16, 2018
It seems like the protesting of American-made products has now spread to soda products. This cannot be good for America’s multinational corporations.
Comments
buy more to destroy more shit made in china !!
What we haven't told is that the guys who started smashing the iPhone are gov agents or spooks
They encourage others stupids to follow suit ensuring other phone gave away.
It's all psyop on Turkey sheeple.
I don't think the horny hand sign was a Muslim thing.
In reply to buy more to destroy more… by ohaitieaqui
LOL, that's the best you got??? Smashing an iPhone.
You have hammer, they have drones with laser guided missiles. Way to go, Turks.
The country is certainly following the route to Venezuela, joining their neigboring country Syria. So we will see more Turkish refugees coming in 2020. EU/Merkel will open her arms unconditionally.
In reply to What we haven't told is… by africoman
Keep down voting while you still have internet connection.
In reply to LOL, that's the best you got… by Panic Mode
Iphone boycott/smashing coming soon to China.
watch this space.
In reply to buy more to destroy more… by ohaitieaqui
Majority of Chinese don't use iPhones. It's the murican market Apple targets.
In reply to Iphone boycott/smashing… by TheSilentMajority
Have at it. Those iPhones are probably cheap Chinese knock offs anyway.
🤣
In reply to buy more to destroy more… by ohaitieaqui
I am sorry, but I can’t stop laughing…. hahahaha
How is Tim Cook feeling about this???? I can’t wait to hear about Apple shares dropping….
Such crap... As if the Turkish people are responisble for their elites and as if they had money to throw away iPhone...
LOw level propaganada for stoopid Muricans..
maybe but they sure look retarded
In reply to Such crap... As if the… by homonohumanus
It's the end of the world, this is the most ominous sign yet.
Istanbul was Constantinople
hey mambo
In reply to Istanbul was Constantinople by umdesch4
What do you expect from a country with an average IQ of 77.
No more Turkish made clothes for me. Boss and Zegna and others better not bring Turkish made products to USA.
iPhones is one thing ... McDonald's from the look of them they like too much :)
TURKEY IS THE SHITHOLE OF EUROPE
Turkey is middle east bro. Not europe at all.
In reply to TURKEY IS THE SHITHOLE OF… by rjdsaldanha
Not when all Turkey refugees flooding into Europe, it looks like going the Syria way.
In reply to Turkey is middle east bro… by TheSilentMajority
ERDOGAN IS A FAG
As was Attaturk
In reply to ERDOGAN IS A FAG by rjdsaldanha
man, i would love to see an islamic world disconnected from western technology. give the people a taste and put them back to the 7th century where they are in their minds. disconnect them from internet, tv, dont build tower buildings for them, stop delivering cars, medics and so on. the true islam is against capitalism i heard. get it on and help them to live the live they desire so much. but put a wall around the countries...
The worlds ' gone to shit-o-metre just went up a notch...
Dollers & all Fiat currency will be burned next, followed shortly by humans... after that... fuck knows
Love it, they smash iPhones and share it on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram... Reminds me of chatting to a friend of mine's uncle who was security officer at the US embassy in Cape Town. He told me how people would rock up to protest the US and burn the flag while driving Fords while wearing Levi's and Nikes.
The irony is hillarious
The Turks are dumber than I thought. What part of Erdogan economics don't they understand? This is the guy who said raising interest rates creates inflation. If we all are going to play with funny money...
Thing is a lot of central bank wankers believe that as well.
In reply to The Turks are dumber than I… by Manipuflation
If everyone on the planet smashed their "smart" phone the world would be a better place releasing their users from the electronic chains of tech slavery.The initial marketing of the cellphone was having the ability to communicate from anywhere in case of an emergency.
Now it has morphed into a thousand tongued Hydra with people actually carrying them around in their hand all day with attached earbuds wiring up their heads as if this is perfectly normal.
Jeeezusss!
Samsung: come join our iPhone bonfire. Turn in your iPhone, get 25% discount on Galaxy Note 9!