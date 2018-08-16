Watch Patriotic Turks Smash, Flush, & Shoot iPhones To Boycott America

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 08/17/2018 - 04:15

As tensions soar between the US and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the country to boycott Silicon Valley tech companies. He specifically pointed out the Apple iPhone — a product he used during the 2016 Turkish coup d’état attempt to broadcast a message via FaceTime on national television.

“Every product that we buy in foreign currency from outside, we will produce them here and sell abroad,” Erdogan said during a speech given in Ankara, “We will boycott the electronics products of the US.”

He added, “If they have iPhone, there is Samsung on the other side. And we have our own telephone brands.”

The dispute between Presidents Trump and Erdogan seem to be stemming from the detainment of Andrew Brunson, an American evangelical pastor who has been accused of espionage and terrorism. Washington took swift action last week by doubling the steel and aluminum tariffs that the US had imposed on Turkey, which added fuel to the fire — crashing the Lira by more than 25 percent.

In his speech on Tuesday, Erdogan said the tariffs were part of a large effort to collapse the country. “They do not refrain from using the economy as a weapon against us, as they tried in the areas of diplomacy, military or efforts for social and political instability,” he said.

Shortly after Erdogan blamed Trump for unleashing an economic assault on the country, patriotic Turks answered their president’s call by destroying American products and posting the videos on social media.

Turks used sledgehammers, handguns, and fire to destroy iPhones in a symbolic backing of their government.

One video shows a Turkish man smashing five iPhones with a sledgehammer while a group of boys holding the country’s flag shout “Allahu Akbar.” This video went viral on social media late Wednesday, which kicked off an iPhone-bashing trend around the country.

Angry Turk spotted smashing his iPhone with a brick.

This Turk puts a bullet through his iPhone. Little more aggressive than the rest…

Politicians smashing iPhones.

Someone hung their iPhone to symbolize death.

More smashing.

So much aggression in this video.

Slow-motion smashing.

It seems like the protesting of American-made products has now spread to soda products. This cannot be good for America’s multinational corporations.

Comments

Panic Mode africoman Fri, 08/17/2018 - 04:45 Permalink

LOL, that's the best you got??? Smashing an iPhone.

You have hammer, they have drones with laser guided missiles. Way to go, Turks.

The country is certainly following the route to Venezuela, joining their neigboring country Syria. So we will see more Turkish refugees coming in 2020. EU/Merkel will open her arms unconditionally.

homonohumanus Fri, 08/17/2018 - 04:22 Permalink

Such crap... As if the Turkish people are responisble for their elites and as if they had money to throw away iPhone...

LOw level propaganada for stoopid Muricans..

Sebul Fri, 08/17/2018 - 04:32 Permalink

man, i would love to see an islamic world disconnected from western technology. give the people a taste and put them back to the 7th century where they are in their minds. disconnect them from internet, tv, dont build tower buildings for them, stop delivering cars, medics and so on. the true islam is against capitalism i heard. get it on and help them to live the live they desire so much. but put a wall around the countries...

harrybrown Fri, 08/17/2018 - 04:35 Permalink

The worlds ' gone to shit-o-metre just went up a notch...

Dollers & all Fiat currency will be burned next, followed shortly by humans... after that... fuck knows

sebmurray Fri, 08/17/2018 - 04:47 Permalink

Love it, they smash iPhones and share it on Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram... Reminds me of chatting to a friend of mine's uncle who was security officer at the US embassy in Cape Town. He told me how people would rock up to protest the US and burn the flag while driving Fords while wearing Levi's and Nikes.

 

The irony is hillarious

Manipuflation Fri, 08/17/2018 - 04:50 Permalink

The Turks are dumber than I thought.  What part of Erdogan economics don't they understand?  This is the guy who said raising interest rates creates inflation.  If we all are going to play with funny money...   

RubberJohnny Fri, 08/17/2018 - 04:52 Permalink

If everyone on the planet smashed their "smart" phone the world would be a better place releasing their users from the electronic chains of tech slavery.The initial marketing of the cellphone was  having the ability to communicate from anywhere in case of an emergency.

Now it has morphed into a thousand tongued Hydra with people actually carrying them around in their hand all day with attached earbuds wiring up their heads as if this is perfectly normal.

Jeeezusss!