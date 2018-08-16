"Trump@War": A Peek Inside Steve Bannon's New Film

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has got all hands on deck for the upcoming midterms; launching Citizens for the American Republic (COAR) - an outside political group which will advise surrogates, generate talking points and assist with media campaigns for candidates.
As part of his new campaign, Bannon - a former Hollywood producer with several films under his belt - will release a new documentary on September 9, "Trump@War," the two year anniversary of then-candidate Hillary Clinton calling Trump voters "deplorables."
Bannon calls the November midterm election a referendum on Trump, one which could have disastrous consequences for the President should Democrats regain control of Congress.
"It’s very simple to me. This is a referendum on Trump, up-or-down vote on impeachment," he said. "This other side, they’re very motivated — and they’re motivated for one thing: They want to impeach Donald Trump."
"It’s all on the table Nov. 6," Bannon added. "This is the re-elect. How do you use this to trigger the civil war in the Democratic party? You must win. [The midterms] have more value than the typical, ‘We‘re holding the House."
Bannon spoke with Axios about the new film, which they describe as designed "to portray Trump supporters as being under siege — complete with clips of CNN’s Don Lemon, and footage of a "Make America Great Again" hat being burned."
Bannon, describing the film, told me: "How jacked do we think Trump will be when he sees this?"
- Bannon added: "If you’re a deplorable, you’ll literally standing on your chair with your pitchfork saying: 'I’ve got to get people out to vote.'"
- Bannon said the film — from his longtime production company, Victory Films — will last about 75 minutes, and will include interviews with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; Dr. Seb Gorka, an alumnus of Trump’s White House; and about 18 others. -Axios
Axios' take is that "Everything is a war to Steve," and that "Bannon’s caricatured framing of the election — as one pitting hooded Antifa members and Dems screaming about impeachment and burning MAGA hats, against the hero Donald Trump — will almost certainly appeal to Donald Trump."
That said, they would be surprised if Trump can get over his hatred of Bannon after he let author Michael Wolff into the White House to gather material for his largely discredited book: Fire and Fury.
- Whenever I mention Bannon’s name to a White House official or Republican leadership sources, they still roll their eyes.
- And when it comes to midterm politics, they like to mention, derisively, his scorched earth campaign on behalf of an accused pedophile, Roy Moore. I’ll be surprised if Bannon becomes a magnet for serious donor money for the fall. But this is a country full of quixotic billionaires, so who the heck knows.
- Trump still hates "Sloppy Steve" and thinks he tries to steal his limelight. So Bannon was smart to recruit some of Trump’s favorite diehards. -Axios
Bannon says that his new group is designed to stoke the "populist-nationalist movement" which Trump rode into office on, which includes booking, messaging and rapid-response operations which will regularly brief "friendly cable-news pundits."
- "The war room is up and running," Bannon bragged, saying Citizens of the American Republican will focus on the triumvirate of ideas, communication and action.
- "When I got involved [with the Trump presidential campaign] in August 2016, Trump was down 12, 14, 16 points. Democrats thought I was a clown. They never took him seriously. We caught them napping. We can do it again." -Axios
Bannon contends that the effort to hold the House for the GOP is "more winnable" than Trump's campaign was three months before Election Day. "I think we can hold this to a net loss [for Republicans] of under 15 seats," said Bannon, adding "All the whining I hear among establishment Republicans, all the whining I hear in the official corridors of the Republican Party, has got to stop."
That said, Politico notes that "many Republicans, however, have been making the argument that it is normal for the president‘s party to lose House seats in the midterms of his first term. And the White House and the Republican National Committee still have no working relationships with Bannon, who is running his own outsider show."
Bannon notably told the Politico in July that the powerful Koch brothers need to "Shut up and get with the program."
“And here’s the program: Ground game to support Trump’s presidency and program, [and] victory on Nov. 6.”
Comments
I think anyone with a honest mind, heart and half a brain will see the media's ploy to overthrow the current US government elected by the PEOPLE!
the caveat is the problem there.
In reply to I think anyone with a… by Francis Marx
Battle of our lifetime....
The winner of this fight (if there is a winner) will determine if the United States survives....
All of the characters like Comey and Rosenstein weren't necessarily a pro hillary army of deep state's. They all are simply trying to protect their little club from outsiders.
it really shows us (over the past few decades) that whether the candidate has a "D" or an "R" after their name's matters not to the deep state / power elites. It's only if you belong to their club of which "we" (and Trump) are NOT!
In reply to the caveat is the problem. by bigdumbnugly
The Trump Team
1. Kellyanne - the last "Night of the Living Dead" zombie actress
2. Miller - Fredo's cadaver
3. Kushner - an overused blood boy
4. Mike Pence - the new Nancy Reagan
5. Trump is not as bright as Rick Perry
In reply to Battle of our lifetime.... by Stan522
Good grief....take a second to think of the Obama “team”....
In reply to The Trump Team by Prehuman Insight
I try not to think of the last black president ever's team at all.
In reply to Good grief....take a second… by MuffDiver69
"Bannon calls the November midterm election a referendum on Trump, one which could have disastrous consequences for the President should Democrats regain control of Congress. "
And it's a documentary???
In reply to I try not to think of the… by vaporland
I was starting to dig Herman Cain's flat tax mojo, but of course right after he said that, dirt was dug up on him and he was forced to resign from the race. Funny how "they" got the dirt (womanizing) out on him right away, but "they" waited till after Trump was elected to dig out the dirt (womanizing) on him.
In reply to I try not to think of the… by vaporland
Looks like a real thriller!
Hope everyone gets to see it so they vote as informed citizens.
In reply to I try not to think of the… by vaporland
kosher kabuki theater
In reply to The Trump Team by Prehuman Insight
"It’s very simple to me. This is a referendum on Trump, up-or-down vote on impeachment," he said. "This other side, they’re very motivated — and they’re motivated for one thing: They want to impeach Donald Trump."
Vote for the party who's platform is impeachment. We have reached peak retard.
In reply to kosher kabuki theater by DingleBarryObummer
Wow! What a surprise. You can count to 5 !!
In reply to The Trump Team by Prehuman Insight
I have half a brain.
I am not into health food.
I am in..to champagne.
In reply to I think anyone with a… by Francis Marx
If that scumbag Peter Strzok can have a go-fund-me page, then why can't I? Please check out my page: https://www.gofundme.com/retire-in-china Thanks to all, and God bless.
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a
brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any
doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont
forgive yourself if you don’t check it
✫Good Luck✫ http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to If that scumbag Peter Strzok… by Sinophile
I'll pay you $3.00 to get lost and take your multi level marketing scam with you.....
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by stellastella149
You get paid to LIE, Nigerian scammer spammer.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by stellastella149
Feds at you door early tomorrow AM. Brilliant!!!!
In reply to If that scumbag Peter Strzok… by Sinophile
I learned if the word bombshell is used in any report. 1. I know its false 2. I know its reactionary 3. A massive nothing burger served a la carte
Trump @ War... with The People.
Well... people who don't own real estate and stocks and not at war with people trying to take down the country from the left... or right.
You shall know a tree by the fruit it bears.
Red tsunami coming!!
Death to globalist commies!
MAGA!
What a lot of bullshit tribalism.Wheres the wall,the drained swamp,the no foreign entanglements ?
Meet the new boss......
The only thing thats working is TPTB's reverse psychology.
Yes. "Steve is a dickhead and he shoots heroin." therefore, heroin must be good!
that's the kind of logic we got going on over here.
In reply to What a lot of bullshit… by Winston Churchill
Bannon is as unAmerican as they come. Bannon is a feudalist, not a capitalist. It is what makes him such a useful idiot to certain domestic and foreign oligarchs who prefer feudalism. Bannon tries to mask himself with populist language so one should look at his actions to get a better idea of what he represents.